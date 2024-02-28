White Rock, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

Brooke Clements, President and CEO, will be presenting on March 1st at 2:20 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About North Shore Uranium Ltd.

North Shore Uranium aims to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear which are located 90 kilometres apart, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.

For further information:

North Shore Uranium Ltd.

Brooke Clements

6043285076

b.clements@northshoreuranium.com

https://northshoreuranium.com/

