Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. New Advanced Electronics Technologies Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3465   TW0003465001

NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

(3465)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-26
98.50 TWD   +2.60%
10:19aNEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES : The company's consolidated financial report of Current ratio、Quick ratio and Debt ratio in April 2022
PU
05/12New Advanced Electronics Technologies Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES : The company's consolidated financial report of Current ratio、Quick ratio and Debt ratio in March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Advanced Electronics Technologies : The company's consolidated financial report of Current ratio、Quick ratio and Debt ratio in April 2022

05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 15:07:58
Subject 
 The company's consolidated financial report of
Current ratio、Quick ratio and Debt ratio in April
2022
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30
2.Cause of occurrence: According to OTC 2021/11/17 Zhengguijianzi
No.1100202322
3.Financial information date:2022/04
4.Unaudited Current ratio:181.19
5.Unaudited quick ratio:121.03
6.Unaudited debt ratio:64.18
7.Countermeasures:NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

New Advanced Electronics Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
10:19aNEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIE : The company's consolidated financial report of Curr..
PU
05/12New Advanced Electronics Technologies Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
04/29NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIE : The company's consolidated financial report of Curr..
PU
03/31NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIE : Correction for part of the IFRSs iXBRL financial st..
PU
03/30NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIE : The company's consolidated financial report of Curr..
PU
03/22New Advanced Electronics Technologies Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
03/16NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIE : Announcement on behalf of the important subsidiary ..
PU
03/04NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIE : Announcement in accordance with the handling standa..
PU
03/04NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIE : Board Meeting Resolution on dividend distribution o..
PU
03/04NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIE : The company's board of directors resolved to conven..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 3 168 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
New Advanced Electronics Technologies Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chia Ying Chang General Manager & Director
Kuan Feng Chen Accounting Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Chen Hsing Chairman
Hui Cheng Shen Independent Director
Chung Yuan Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-56.61%108
KEYENCE CORPORATION-32.14%93 600
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.90%76 014
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.10%55 788
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.92%52 501
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.85%37 712