New Advanced Electronics Technologies : The company's consolidated financial report of Current ratio、Quick ratio and Debt ratio in April 2022
05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Provided by: NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
15:07:58
Subject
The company's consolidated financial report of
Current ratio、Quick ratio and Debt ratio in April
2022
Date of events
2022/05/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30
2.Cause of occurrence: According to OTC 2021/11/17 Zhengguijianzi
No.1100202322
3.Financial information date:2022/04
4.Unaudited Current ratio:181.19
5.Unaudited quick ratio:121.03
6.Unaudited debt ratio:64.18
7.Countermeasures:NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
New Advanced Electronics Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:06 UTC.