  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  New Advanced Electronics Technologies Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3465   TW0003465001

NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

(3465)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-20
101.50 TWD   -0.49%
06/28NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES : The company's consolidated financial report of Current ratio, Quick ratio and Debt ratio in May, 2022
PU
06/23NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES : Important resolutions in the Shareholders' meeting
PU
05/30NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES : The company's consolidated financial report of Current ratio、Quick ratio and Debt ratio in April 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Advanced Electronics Technologies : The company's consolidated financial report of Current ratio、Quick ratio and Debt ratio in June 2022

07/22/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 16:07:21
Subject 
 The company's consolidated financial report of
Current ratio、Quick ratio and Debt ratio in June
2022
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22
2.Cause of occurrence: According to OTC 2021/11/17 Zhengguijianzi
No.1100202322
3.Financial information date:2022/06
4.Unaudited Current ratio:118.30
5.Unaudited quick ratio:75.02
6.Unaudited debt ratio:55.76
7.Countermeasures:NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

New Advanced Electronics Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3 051 M - -
Net income 2021 526 M - -
Net Debt 2021 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 3 264 M 109 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
New Advanced Electronics Technologies Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chia Ying Chang General Manager & Director
Kuan Feng Chen Accounting Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Chen Hsing Chairman
Hui Cheng Shen Independent Director
Chung Yuan Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW ADVANCED ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-55.29%109
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-20.79%106 916
PANASONIC CORPORATION-11.15%19 405
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-31.74%12 290
SHARP CORPORATION-19.38%5 111
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-9.66%3 139