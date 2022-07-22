New Advanced Electronics Technologies : The company's consolidated financial report of Current ratio、Quick ratio and Debt ratio in June 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22 2.Cause of occurrence: According to OTC 2021/11/17 Zhengguijianzi No.1100202322 3.Financial information date:2022/06 4.Unaudited Current ratio:118.30 5.Unaudited quick ratio:75.02 6.Unaudited debt ratio:55.76 7.Countermeasures:NA 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.