New African Properties : INTEGRATED ANNULA REPORT 2022

NAP overview

31 July 2022

OVERVIEW

New African Properties Limited ("NAP") is a public variable rate loan stock company offering investors the opportunity to share in a diversified portfolio of 67 well-established, strategically located, primarily retail properties across Botswana as well as a small portfolio of Namibian retail properties, all underpinned by quality tenants.

NAP has delivered a strong, consistent performance since listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) on 28 September 2011, generating both distribution and capital growth to investors and with a market capitalisation of approximately P2.0 billion at 31 July 2022.

Distributable income vs Distributions in Pm

110 CAGR: 7.0% CAGR: 6.9% CAGR: 7.0% 170 100 150 90 80 130 70 110 60 90 50 70 40 50 30 20 30 10 2012 2013201420152016201720182019202020212022 2012 2013201420152016201720182019202020212022 2012 20132014201520162017201820192020 20212022 10 Interim Final Total Distributable income Distributions

CAGR = Compound Annual Growth Rate

In view of the uncertainty created by Covid-19 at the 2020 financial year interim stage, that distribution was based on 90% of distributable income with the amount retained being distributed as part of the year end final distribution. This resulted in an unusual difference between the distribution and distributable income for both the interim and final periods in 2020, but not in the annual graphs.

While capital growth for investors is based on movement in the unit price the graph below summarises the net asset value since listing.