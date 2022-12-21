New African Properties : INTEGRATED ANNULA REPORT 2022
Contents
Page
NEW AFRICAN PROPERTIES
NAP Overview
3 - 4
Five Year Historical Review
5
Business Review
6
- 13
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT
Directors
14
- 15
Management
16
- 17
Corporate Governance
18
- 20
King Code of Corporate Governance
21
- 24
Risk, Audit and Compliance Committee Report
25
- 28
Risk Management
29
- 30
Asset and Property Management
31
SUSTAINABILITY
Key Stakeholders
32
Key Capital Analysis
33
- 34
ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Directors' Responsibility and Approval
35
Directors' Report
36
- 37
Independent Auditor's Report
38
- 42
Statements of Financial Position
43
Statements of Comprehensive Income
44
Statements of Changes in Equity
45- 46
Statements of Cash Flows
47
Notes to the Annual Financial Statements
48
- 83
TERMS AND DEFINITIONS
84
- 86
UNITHOLDER INFORMATION
Unitholder Analysis
87
- 88
Notice of Annual General Meeting
89
- 90
Proxy Form
91
- 92
Corporate Information and Administration
93
The Integrated Annual Report has been prepared in order to comply, in all material respects, with the requirements of the Botswana Companies Act (CH42:01) and requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange. Accordingly, the Board of Directors and Management of the Company assume no responsibility for nor warrant compliance of information contained in the Annual Report with requirements of other legal frameworks or regulatory authorities of other jurisdictions.
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022
NAP overview
31 July 2022
OVERVIEW
New African Properties Limited ("NAP") is a public variable rate loan stock company offering investors the opportunity to share in a diversified portfolio of 67 well-established, strategically located, primarily retail properties across Botswana as well as a small portfolio of Namibian retail properties, all underpinned by quality tenants.
NAP has delivered a strong, consistent performance since listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) on 28 September 2011, generating both distribution and capital growth to investors and with a market capitalisation of approximately P2.0 billion at 31 July 2022.
Distributable income vs Distributions in Pm
110
CAGR: 7.0%
CAGR: 6.9%
CAGR: 7.0%
170
100
150
90
80
130
70
110
60
90
50
70
40
50
30
20
30
10
2012 2013201420152016201720182019202020212022
2012 2013201420152016201720182019202020212022
2012 20132014201520162017201820192020 20212022
10
Interim
Final
Total
Distributable income
Distributions
CAGR = Compound Annual Growth Rate
In view of the uncertainty created by Covid-19 at the 2020 financial year interim stage, that distribution was based on 90% of distributable income with the amount retained being distributed as part of the year end final distribution. This resulted in an unusual difference between the distribution and distributable income for both the interim and final periods in 2020, but not in the annual graphs.
While capital growth for investors is based on movement in the unit price the graph below summarises the net asset value since listing.
1 500
Net asset value in Pm
CAGR: 5.0%
1 400
1 300
1 200
1 100
1 000
900
800
On
2012
2012
2013
2013
2014
2014
2015
2015
2016
2016
2017
2017
2018
2018
2019
2019
2020
2020
2021
2021
2022
2022
listing
interim*
year
interim*
year
interim*
year
interim*
year
interim*
year
interim*
year
interim*
year
interim*
year
interim*
year
interim*
year
interim*
year
in2011
end
end
end
end
end
end
end
end
end
end
end
* after deducting interim distribution
NEW AFRICAN PROPERTIES
3
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022
Gaborone
LobatseRamotswa
NAP overview (continued)
31 July 2022
STRATEGY
NAP owns properties attracting good rentals from quality tenants to enable a consistent distribution flow to investors. Our primary objective is to provide returns to investors through income and capital growth superior to alternative risk related investments.
The key strategic goals underlying this are:
Managing our properties to achieve stable and sustainable growth
Investing in appropriate properties
Maintaining our retail focus
Maintaining our strong tenant profile
Maximising contractual rentals
Minimising rental arrears, bad debts and vacancies
Optimising expenditure
Understanding the environment we operate in
Managing using a sound governance framework
The use of skilled service providers
Distribution certainty and transparency
Diversifying our funding through the introduction of prudent gearing
Diversifying the unitholder base
NEW AFRICAN PROPERTIES
4
PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
The portfolio has a diverse geographical footprint covering the main urban areas, with a weighting in Gaborone, the primary economic hub of the country.
NATURE OF INVESTMENT AND RETURNS
The ownership of linked units in a variable rate loan stock company is tax efficient as profits are distributed by means of a dividend and a debenture interest payment which is larger than the dividend. The full amount of interest is deductible from income of the variable rate loan stock company
as an expense incurred in the production thereof. The Income Tax (Amendment) Act of 2019 restored this position after the 2018 Amendment temporarily restricted this deductibility.
Kasane
Shakawe
Maun
Francistown
Letlhakane
Selibe Phikwe
Ghanzi Serowe
Palapye
Mahalapye
Molepolole
Jwaneng
Dividends paid by the company are subject to withholding tax which is a final tax. Interest is also subject to withholding tax, unless the unitholder is exempt, and this tax can be credited against tax payable by the recipient. Any capital gains on disposal of linked units after one year of acquisition
are exempt from taxation under the current taxation regime as the Company has offered more than 49% of its linked units to trade on the Botswana Stock Exchange. In addition to being able to vote on issues that affect them, unitholders' interests are protected through application of a code of governance and appointment of independent directors to the Board.
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022
Five year historical review
31 July 2022
31 July 2021
31 July 2020
31 July 2019
31 July 2018
INCOME
Revenue * (P000)
225 814
212 911
207 111
196 759
188 030
Distributable income (P000)
175 263
165 226
154 498
156 040
147 834
Distributable income (tpu)
29.00
27.34
25.56
25.82
24.46
Increase in distributable income (%)
6%
7%
-1%
6%
8%
Distributions (tpu):
29.01
27.34
25.52
25.80
24.53
- interim
14.26
13.38
12.04
12.56
12.25
- final
14.75
13.96
13.48
13.24
12.28
Distribution growth (%)
6%
7%
-1%
5%
8%
Profit (P000)
225 499
161 518
149 323
198 730
217 272
Increase in profit (%)
40%
8%
-25%
-9%
9%
ASSETS
Investment property * (Pm)
1 545
1 467
1 489
1 503
1 459
Borrowings (Pm)
8
12
15
19
22
Net asset value (Pm)
1 483
1 433
1 433
1 442
1 401
Change in net asset value (%)
4%
0%
-1%
3%
5%
GEARING
Debt to property value (%)
1%
1%
1%
1%
1%
Debt fixed (%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
UNIT STATISTICS
Units in issue (millions)
604
604
604
604
604
Closing price (tpu)
331
325
323
324
321
Mkt cap at end of period (Pm)
2 001
1 964
1 952
1 958
1 940
Premium to NAV (%)
35%
37%
36%
36%
38%
Historic yield (%)
8.8%
8.4%
7.9%
8.0%
7.6%
Total return per linked unit (%)
10.8%
9.1%
7.6%
9.0%
7.3%
PROPERTIES
Number of properties
67
64
64
64
64
Last valuation * (Pm)
1 545
1 467
1 489
1 503
1 459
Change in property valuation (%)
5%
-2%
-1%
3%
5%
GLA (000m2)
135
129
129
129
129
Vacancy (by GLA)
5.8%
5.0%
4.6%
3.4%
3.8%
* excludes lease accounting adjustments
NEW AFRICAN PROPERTIES
5
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
