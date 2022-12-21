Advanced search
    NAP   BW0000001049

NEW AFRICAN PROPERTIES LIMITED

(NAP)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
3.480 BWP    0.00%
10:29aNew African Properties : Integrated annula report 2022
PU
10/31New African Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2022
CI
07/22New African Properties Limited Announces Declaration of Dividend, Payable on October 5, 2022
CI
New African Properties : INTEGRATED ANNULA REPORT 2022

12/21/2022 | 10:29am EST
Contents

Page

NEW AFRICAN PROPERTIES

NAP Overview

3 - 4

Five Year Historical Review

5

Business Review

6

- 13

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Directors

14

- 15

Management

16

- 17

Corporate Governance

18

- 20

King Code of Corporate Governance

21

- 24

Risk, Audit and Compliance Committee Report

25

- 28

Risk Management

29

- 30

Asset and Property Management

31

SUSTAINABILITY

Key Stakeholders

32

Key Capital Analysis

33

- 34

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Directors' Responsibility and Approval

35

Directors' Report

36

- 37

Independent Auditor's Report

38

- 42

Statements of Financial Position

43

Statements of Comprehensive Income

44

Statements of Changes in Equity

45- 46

Statements of Cash Flows

47

Notes to the Annual Financial Statements

48

- 83

TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

84

- 86

UNITHOLDER INFORMATION

Unitholder Analysis

87

- 88

Notice of Annual General Meeting

89

- 90

Proxy Form

91

- 92

Corporate Information and Administration

93

The Integrated Annual Report has been prepared in order to comply, in all material respects, with the requirements of the Botswana Companies Act (CH42:01) and requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange. Accordingly, the Board of Directors and Management of the Company assume no responsibility for nor warrant compliance of information contained in the Annual Report with requirements of other legal frameworks or regulatory authorities of other jurisdictions.

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

NAP overview

31 July 2022

OVERVIEW

New African Properties Limited ("NAP") is a public variable rate loan stock company offering investors the opportunity to share in a diversified portfolio of 67 well-established, strategically located, primarily retail properties across Botswana as well as a small portfolio of Namibian retail properties, all underpinned by quality tenants.

NAP has delivered a strong, consistent performance since listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) on 28 September 2011, generating both distribution and capital growth to investors and with a market capitalisation of approximately P2.0 billion at 31 July 2022.

Distributable income vs Distributions in Pm

110

CAGR: 7.0%

CAGR: 6.9%

CAGR: 7.0%

170

100

150

90

80

130

70

110

60

90

50

70

40

50

30

20

30

10

2012 2013201420152016201720182019202020212022

2012 2013201420152016201720182019202020212022

2012 20132014201520162017201820192020 20212022

10

Interim

Final

Total

Distributable income

Distributions

CAGR = Compound Annual Growth Rate

In view of the uncertainty created by Covid-19 at the 2020 financial year interim stage, that distribution was based on 90% of distributable income with the amount retained being distributed as part of the year end final distribution. This resulted in an unusual difference between the distribution and distributable income for both the interim and final periods in 2020, but not in the annual graphs.

While capital growth for investors is based on movement in the unit price the graph below summarises the net asset value since listing.

1 500

Net asset value in Pm

CAGR: 5.0%

1 400

1 300

1 200

1 100

1 000

900

800

On

2012

2012

2013

2013

2014

2014

2015

2015

2016

2016

2017

2017

2018

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

2021

2021

2022

2022

listing

interim*

year

interim*

year

interim*

year

interim*

year

interim*

year

interim*

year

interim*

year

interim*

year

interim*

year

interim*

year

interim*

year

in2011

end

end

end

end

end

end

end

end

end

end

end

* after deducting interim distribution

NEW AFRICAN PROPERTIES

3

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Gaborone
Lobatse Ramotswa

NAP overview (continued)

31 July 2022

STRATEGY

NAP owns properties attracting good rentals from quality tenants to enable a consistent distribution flow to investors. Our primary objective is to provide returns to investors through income and capital growth superior to alternative risk related investments.

The key strategic goals underlying this are:

  • Managing our properties to achieve stable and sustainable growth
    • Investing in appropriate properties
    • Maintaining our retail focus
    • Maintaining our strong tenant profile
    • Maximising contractual rentals
    • Minimising rental arrears, bad debts and vacancies
    • Optimising expenditure
  • Understanding the environment we operate in
  • Managing using a sound governance framework
  • The use of skilled service providers
  • Distribution certainty and transparency
  • Diversifying our funding through the introduction of prudent gearing
  • Diversifying the unitholder base

NEW AFRICAN PROPERTIES

4

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

The portfolio has a diverse geographical footprint covering the main urban areas, with a weighting in Gaborone, the primary economic hub of the country.

NATURE OF INVESTMENT AND RETURNS

The ownership of linked units in a variable rate loan stock company is tax efficient as profits are distributed by means of a dividend and a debenture interest payment which is larger than the dividend. The full amount of interest is deductible from income of the variable rate loan stock company

as an expense incurred in the production thereof. The Income Tax (Amendment) Act of 2019 restored this position after the 2018 Amendment temporarily restricted this deductibility.

Kasane

Shakawe

Maun

Francistown

Letlhakane

Selibe Phikwe

Ghanzi Serowe

Palapye

Mahalapye

Molepolole

Jwaneng

Dividends paid by the company are subject to withholding tax which is a final tax. Interest is also subject to withholding tax, unless the unitholder is exempt, and this tax can be credited against tax payable by the recipient. Any capital gains on disposal of linked units after one year of acquisition

are exempt from taxation under the current taxation regime as the Company has offered more than 49% of its linked units to trade on the Botswana Stock Exchange. In addition to being able to vote on issues that affect them, unitholders' interests are protected through application of a code of governance and appointment of independent directors to the Board.

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Five year historical review

31 July 2022

31 July 2021

31 July 2020

31 July 2019

31 July 2018

INCOME

Revenue * (P000)

225 814

212 911

207 111

196 759

188 030

Distributable income (P000)

175 263

165 226

154 498

156 040

147 834

Distributable income (tpu)

29.00

27.34

25.56

25.82

24.46

Increase in distributable income (%)

6%

7%

-1%

6%

8%

Distributions (tpu):

29.01

27.34

25.52

25.80

24.53

- interim

14.26

13.38

12.04

12.56

12.25

- final

14.75

13.96

13.48

13.24

12.28

Distribution growth (%)

6%

7%

-1%

5%

8%

Profit (P000)

225 499

161 518

149 323

198 730

217 272

Increase in profit (%)

40%

8%

-25%

-9%

9%

ASSETS

Investment property * (Pm)

1 545

1 467

1 489

1 503

1 459

Borrowings (Pm)

8

12

15

19

22

Net asset value (Pm)

1 483

1 433

1 433

1 442

1 401

Change in net asset value (%)

4%

0%

-1%

3%

5%

GEARING

Debt to property value (%)

1%

1%

1%

1%

1%

Debt fixed (%)

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

UNIT STATISTICS

Units in issue (millions)

604

604

604

604

604

Closing price (tpu)

331

325

323

324

321

Mkt cap at end of period (Pm)

2 001

1 964

1 952

1 958

1 940

Premium to NAV (%)

35%

37%

36%

36%

38%

Historic yield (%)

8.8%

8.4%

7.9%

8.0%

7.6%

Total return per linked unit (%)

10.8%

9.1%

7.6%

9.0%

7.3%

PROPERTIES

Number of properties

67

64

64

64

64

Last valuation * (Pm)

1 545

1 467

1 489

1 503

1 459

Change in property valuation (%)

5%

-2%

-1%

3%

5%

GLA (000m2)

135

129

129

129

129

Vacancy (by GLA)

5.8%

5.0%

4.6%

3.4%

3.8%

* excludes lease accounting adjustments

NEW AFRICAN PROPERTIES

5

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New African Properties Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
