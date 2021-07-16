Log in
    NAM   CA64157G1019

NEW AGE METALS INC.

(NAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Age Metals : 2021 Q4 (30 Apr 2021 – Year End)

07/16/2021 | 10:07pm EDT
NEW AGE METALS INC.

Consolidated Financial Statements

30 April 2021 and 2020

(An Exploration Stage Company)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of New Age Metals Inc.:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of New Age Metals Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at 30 April 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in equity for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 30 April 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1.1 to the financial statements, which describes events or conditions that indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Cherry Ho.

DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Vancouver, BC

July 15, 2021

New Age Metals Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Notes

As at 30

As at 30

April 2021

April 2020

ASSETS

$

$

Current assets

8,644,623

Cash and cash equivalents

5

1,821,706

Amounts receivable

6

100,249

63,871

Short-term investments

7

237,197

109,414

Prepaid expenses

570,452

61,722

9,552,521

2,056,713

Exploration and evaluation properties

8

3,220,300

2,621,241

Equipment

9

78,312

-

Right-of-use asset

10

10,914

43,654

Total assets

12,862,047

4,721,608

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

62,600

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

11

63,039

Due to related parties

17

-

4,867

Flow-through share liability

263,017

-

Lease liability - current portion

10

11,831

33,574

337,448

101,480

Lease liability - non current portion

10

-

11,831

Total liabilities

337,448

113,311

Equity

43,669,307

Share capital

12

37,662,819

Reserves

12

17,124,390

14,495,175

Deficit

(48,269,098)

(47,549,697)

Total equity

12,524,599

4,608,297

Total equity and liabilities

12,862,047

4,721,608

Corporate Information and Going Concern (Note 1), Commitments and Contingencies (Note 20) and Subsequent Events (Note 21)

APPROVED BY THE BOARD:

"Harry Barr"

"John Londry"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page | 1

New Age Metals Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Year ended 30 April

Notes

2021

2020

Expenses

$

$

19,107

Accounting and audit

19,107

Bank charges and interest

4,205

3,517

Consulting fees

17

168,525

67,108

Depreciation

9, 10

46,560

32,741

Insurance, licenses and fees

30,471

24,634

Legal

9,185

-

Management fees

17, 20

145,667

135,675

Marketing and communications

259,361

170,098

Office and miscellaneous

38,132

36,218

Rent

17, 20

3,372

(12,431)

Share-based payments

12, 13, 17

126,253

53,214

Telephone and utilities

11,412

8,499

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

59,865

56,020

Travel, lodging and food

14,951

23,782

Loss before other items

(937,066)

(618,182)

Other items

(210)

Foreign exchange loss

(255)

Income (loss) on sale of short term investments

7

405

(58,026)

Interest and other income

17,214

12,064

Finance costs

10

(2,426)

(5,010)

Unrealized gain on short term investments

7

129,178

25,767

Reversal of flow through premium

11

86,983

12,167

Write off of exploration and evaluation properties

8

(13,479)

-

Net loss for the year

(719,401)

(631,475)

Loss per share

(0.006)

Basic and diluted

14

(0.006)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page | 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Age Metals Inc. published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 02:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
