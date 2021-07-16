New Age Metals : 2021 Q4 (30 Apr 2021 – Year End)

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of New Age Metals Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at 30 April 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in equity for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 30 April 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1.1 to the financial statements, which describes events or conditions that indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Cherry Ho.
DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Vancouver, BC
July 15, 2021
New Age Metals Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Notes
As at 30
As at 30
April 2021
April 2020
ASSETS
$
$
Current assets
8,644,623
Cash and cash equivalents
5
1,821,706
Amounts receivable
6
100,249
63,871
Short-term investments
7
237,197
109,414
Prepaid expenses
570,452
61,722
9,552,521
2,056,713
Exploration and evaluation properties
8
3,220,300
2,621,241
Equipment
9
78,312
-
Right-of-use asset
10
10,914
43,654
Total assets
12,862,047
4,721,608
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
62,600
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
11
63,039
Due to related parties
17
-
4,867
Flow-through share liability
263,017
-
Lease liability - current portion
10
11,831
33,574
337,448
101,480
Lease liability - non current portion
10
-
11,831
Total liabilities
337,448
113,311
Equity
43,669,307
Share capital
12
37,662,819
Reserves
12
17,124,390
14,495,175
Deficit
(48,269,098)
(47,549,697)
Total equity
12,524,599
4,608,297
Total equity and liabilities
12,862,047
4,721,608
Corporate Information and Going Concern (Note 1), Commitments and Contingencies (Note 20) and Subsequent Events (Note 21)
APPROVED BY THE BOARD:
"Harry Barr"
"John Londry"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
New Age Metals Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Year ended 30 April
Notes
2021
2020
Expenses
$
$
19,107
Accounting and audit
19,107
Bank charges and interest
4,205
3,517
Consulting fees
17
168,525
67,108
Depreciation
9, 10
46,560
32,741
Insurance, licenses and fees
30,471
24,634
Legal
9,185
-
Management fees
17, 20
145,667
135,675
Marketing and communications
259,361
170,098
Office and miscellaneous
38,132
36,218
Rent
17, 20
3,372
(12,431)
Share-based payments
12, 13, 17
126,253
53,214
Telephone and utilities
11,412
8,499
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
59,865
56,020
Travel, lodging and food
14,951
23,782
Loss before other items
(937,066)
(618,182)
Other items
(210)
Foreign exchange loss
(255)
Income (loss) on sale of short term investments
7
405
(58,026)
Interest and other income
17,214
12,064
Finance costs
10
(2,426)
(5,010)
Unrealized gain on short term investments
7
129,178
25,767
Reversal of flow through premium
11
86,983
12,167
Write off of exploration and evaluation properties
8
(13,479)
-
Net loss for the year
(719,401)
(631,475)
Loss per share
(0.006)
Basic and diluted
14
(0.006)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
