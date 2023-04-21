New Amsterdam Invest N : 2023.04.21. NAI Circular Press Release

New Amsterdam Invest N.V.
New Amsterdam Invest N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date21 apr 2023 - 23:09
Statutory nameNew Amsterdam Invest N.V.
Title2023.04.21. NAI Circular Press Release
Date last update: 22 April 2023
Disclaimer
New Amsterdam Invest NV published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 08:16:02 UTC.