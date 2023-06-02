Advanced search
    NAI   NL0015000CG2

NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST N.V.

(NAI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:29:19 2023-06-02 am EDT
10.00 EUR   +4.17%
01:07pNew Amsterdam Invest N : 20230602d New Amsterdam Invest receives approval for BC
PU
04/22New Amsterdam Invest N : 2023.04.21. NAI Circular Press Release
PU
04/21New Amsterdam Invest N : Document
PU
New Amsterdam Invest N : 20230602d New Amsterdam Invest receives approval for BC

06/02/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
New Amsterdam Invest N.V.
New Amsterdam Invest N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date02 jun 2023 - 14:12
Statutory nameNew Amsterdam Invest N.V.
Title20230602d New Amsterdam Invest receives approval for BC

Attachments

Disclaimer

New Amsterdam Invest NV published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST N.V.
04/14New Amsterdam Invest N : 20230413 NAI 2022FY Results Press Release_vfs
PU
04/13NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST N.V. : Annual results
CO
04/13NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST N.V. : Annual Report
CO
2022New Amsterdam Invest N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
2022NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST N.V. : Half-year report
CO
2022New Amsterdam Invest N : Press release | 22-06-22
PU
2022New Amsterdam Invest N : Interim Financial Report 30 June 2021
PU
Chart NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST N.V.
New Amsterdam Invest N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Aren van Dam Chief Executive Officer & Co-Managing Director
Moshe van Dam Co-Managing Director
Elisha S. Evers Co-Managing Director
Cornelis M. Verkade Co-Managing Director
Jan Louis Burggraaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST N.V.-7.69%53
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)15.14%62 798
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.43%22 815
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-3.30%10 755
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-3.82%9 808
LIFCO AB (PUBL)30.52%9 519
