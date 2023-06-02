New Amsterdam Invest N : Amsterdam

New Amsterdam Invest N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction02 jun 2023
Issuing institutionNew Amsterdam Invest N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
Total placed capital244.464,04 EUR
Total votes6.111.601,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel
ISINNL0015000CG2
Disclosure0,04
Previous notification6.037.943
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
Type stockPrioriteitsaandeel
ISIN
Disclosure0,04
Previous notification5
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
Type stockOprichtersaandeel
ISIN
Disclosure0,04
Previous notification147.307
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
Type stockNL0015000CG2
ISIN0,04
Nominal value6.037.943
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
DisclosurePrioriteitsaandeel
Type stock
ISIN0,04
Nominal value5
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
DisclosureOprichtersaandeel
Type stock
ISIN0,04
Nominal value73.653
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 02 June 2023
Disclaimer
New Amsterdam Invest NV published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 19:06:05 UTC.