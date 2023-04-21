New Amsterdam Invest N : Document

AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST N.V.

On this day, [___], appeared before me, Kim Francis Tan, civil-law notary in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the "notary"):

[Baker & McKenzie attorney].

The appearing person declared as follows:

The articles of association of New Amsterdam Invest N.V., a public company organized and existing under the laws of the Netherlands, having its corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with office address at Herengracht 280, 1016 BX Amsterdam, the Netherlands and registered with the Trade Register of the Chamber of Commerce under number 82846405 (the "company"), were most recently amended by notarial deed executed on the eighth day of July two thousand twenty-one before Anke Folmer, at that time assigned civil-law notary, qualified to execute deeds in the protocol of Kim Francis Tan, aforementioned. The company's articles of association now read as set forth in the aforementioned deed.

On [___], the general meeting of shareholders of the company resolved to amend and readopt the company's articles of association. A copy of the minutes of the aforementioned general meeting of shareholders is attached to this deed.

At the aforementioned meeting, the appearing person was given authority, among other things, to execute and sign the deed of amendment to the articles of association.

In order to execute the aforementioned resolution, the appearing person subsequently declared to hereby amend and readopt the company's articles of association in such a manner that the company shall be henceforth governed by the following: