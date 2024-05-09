Agenda item 8(ii):

Discharge of Paulus Johannes Steman as member of the NAI Supervisory Board in respect of the performance of his duties in the financial year 2023.

Agenda item 8(iii):

Discharge of Elbert Dijkgraaf as member of the NAI Supervisory Board in respect of the performance of his duties in the financial year 2023.

Agenda item 9:

Authorisation of the Management Board to acquire fully paid-up ordinary shares or depositary receipts for shares in NAI's own capital.

Agenda item 10:

Designation of the Board of Directors as the authorised body to issue ordinary shares in the capital of NAI.

Agenda item 11:

Designation of the Board of Directors as the authorised body to limit or exclude the statutory pre-emptive right on the issue of ordinary shares in the capital of NAI.

Agenda item 12:

Reappointment of BDO Audit & Assurance B.V. as external independent auditor of NAI for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

Agenda item 13:

Interim dividend payment for financial year 2024 (2.25% in June and - subject explicitly to (possible) future prior approval of the Supervisory Board - 2.25% in December 2024). december 2024).

3