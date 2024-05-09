ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST N.V. ON 21 JUNE 2024 AT 10.00 AM.
WRITTEN POWER OF ATTORNEY
THE UNDERSIGNED
Name
Address:
Country:
Nr*:
*If applicable, the number of the Chamber of Commerce.
If the undersigned is a legal entity: represented by:
Name:
Address:
Country:
(the "Principal")
as the holder of:
(number)
ordinary shares in the capital of New Amsterdam Invest N.V. ("NAI"),
hereby declares:
Mr. Frans (F.J.J.) Scheefhals, secretary associated with New Amsterdam Invest N.V. or its deputy (the "Secretary") as my/our representative with the full authority to participate in and vote on behalf of me/us on the agenda items as indicated below at the annual general meeting of shareholders of NAI to be held on 21 June 2024 at 10.00 a.m. (the "AGM").
Vote on the following pages
1
The Secretary is authorized and instructed to vote as directed with respect to the resolutions listed below:
Vote (Tick the box of your choice):
Agenda item 5:
For
Against
Abstained
Adoption of the financial statements of
NAI for the financial year 2023.
Agenda item 6:
For
Against
Abstained
Discussion of the remuneration report for financial year 2023.
Agenda item 7(i):
For
Against
Abstained
Discharge of Aren van Dam as member of the Executive Board in respect of the performance of his duties in the financial year 2023.
Agenda item 7(ii):
For
Against
Abstained
Discharge of Arie Johannes Maarten van
Dam as member of the Executive Board
in respect of the performance of his duties
in the financial year 2023.
Agenda item 7(iii):
For
Against
Abstained
Discharge of Cornelis Maartinus Verkade
as member of the Executive Board in
respect of the performance of his duties in
the financial year 2023.
Agenda item 7(iv):
For
Against
Abstained
Discharge of Elisha Sjemtov Evers as
member of the Executive Board in respect
of the performance of his duties in the
financial year 2023.
Agenda item 8(i):
For
Against
Abstained
Discharge of Jan Louis Burggraaf as
member of the NAI Supervisory Board in
respect of the performance of his duties in
the financial year 2023.
2
Agenda item 8(ii):
Discharge of Paulus Johannes Steman as member of the NAI Supervisory Board in respect of the performance of his duties in the financial year 2023.
Agenda item 8(iii):
Discharge of Elbert Dijkgraaf as member of the NAI Supervisory Board in respect of the performance of his duties in the financial year 2023.
Agenda item 9:
Authorisation of the Management Board to acquire fully paid-up ordinary shares or depositary receipts for shares in NAI's own capital.
Agenda item 10:
Designation of the Board of Directors as the authorised body to issue ordinary shares in the capital of NAI.
Agenda item 11:
Designation of the Board of Directors as the authorised body to limit or exclude the statutory pre-emptive right on the issue of ordinary shares in the capital of NAI.
Agenda item 12:
Reappointment of BDO Audit & Assurance B.V. as external independent auditor of NAI for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.
Agenda item 13:
Interim dividend payment for financial year 2024 (2.25% in June and - subject explicitly to (possible) future prior approval of the Supervisory Board - 2.25% in December 2024). december 2024).
3
For
Against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstained
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
- A representative does not have to be a shareholder of NAI. A representative can be a legal entity or a natural person.
- With the power of attorney, the beneficial owners of the holders of book-entry shares must also submit a confirmation from the intermediary with the number of book-entry shares held by the shareholder in question and showing that he or she is the holder of the book-entry shares on 24 May 2024 at 17.40 (CEST) (after processing all book-entry settlements of that day), as well as a copy of a valid ID of the beneficial owner. In the case of legal persons/entities (including partnerships or trusts), proof of power of attorney from the person giving the power of attorney must be submitted (copy of the Chamber of Commerce document, power of attorney or similar document).
- If you want the Secretary to vote for or against a resolution, or if you want the Secretary to abstain, please tick the appropriate box. If you return a signed proxy to NAI without voting instructions, the written proxy will be deemed to contain voting instructions for all proposals made by the NAI Board of Directors.
- To be valid, the power of attorney must be signed, accompanied by a copy of your passport, and returned to NAI by post (New Amsterdam Invest N.V., P.O. Box 11400, 1001 GK Amsterdam, for the attention of Mrs. M.M.J. van Selm) and received there no later than Tuesday 14 June 2024 at 17.00.
- Completing and returning the proxy does not prevent NAI's shareholders from attending the AGM in person and voting there, if they so wish.
- By signing this power of attorney, the undersigned agrees that the aforementioned data will be collected, processed and used for the purpose of the AGM and the voting on the resolutions, and that the relevant data may circulate within the organizational entities of the AGM.
- This power of attorney is granted with the full right of substitution and is governed by, and construed in accordance with, Dutch law. The court of Amsterdam has sole jurisdiction to settle any disputes that may arise from or in connection with this power of attorney.
[Signature(s) on next page]
4
Signature page for a power of attorney for the NAI AGM 2024
Date: ___________, 2024
Signature(s):
Name:
5
