General

This is the Interim Financial Report for New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company") for the period 01 January to 30 June 2023. It consists of the Interim Management Board Report including the Responsibility Statement, details of related party transactions, significant reporting events, potential risks and uncertainties for the next six months, and the Interim Condensed Financial Statements with selected accompanying explanatory notes.

The Interim Condensed Financial Statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting) and have not yet been reviewed or audited by the Company's statutory auditor. It's important to read this report along with the Company's Annual Report 2022 and Circular, both dated April 2023.

Summary

On 2 June 2023, the Company shareholders' approved the incorporation of Somerset Park. Somerset Park, along with management and operating companies in relevant jurisdictions, form a group of international companies in the commercial real estate industry. Subsequently, the status of the Company as a SPAC ended ("de-SPAC").

The greater part of the first half of 2023 was devoted to management efforts to look for multiple operating companies that could be grouped together meeting Company's financial and quantitative parameters, (for instance a yearly dividend pay-out between 4.5% and 6.5 % of the Company's equity value).

The total investment in properties amounts to €71,990k including €3,934k transaction costs. From the available financial resources the company applied €42,681k. Further the Company made use of a bank loan in the US to the amount of €11,493k. Because the negotiations with the external credit institution are still ongoing and the process of on boarding these days is time consuming, bridging is temporarily necessary. The Management Board decided to arrange the Bridge Loan with a related party instead of a bank because to achieve a lower interest rate (4% per annum) and avoid bank commissions. The Bridge loan amounts to €14,226k. This loan will be replaced by a long term bank loan before the end of this year. The interest rate will be between 7 and 8% per annum.

During the first half year 2023 the Company operated for most as a SPAC and only for the last 4 weeks as an international operating company for commercial real estate. This implies that the results for the first half year 2023 are not characteristic for the Company's regular operational results going forward.

The results from group companies have been included and consolidated within the Company's Accounts results for period from 2 June 2023 to 30 June 2023. The net rental income including (recharged) service expenses amounts to €436k which result is in line with the consolidated "pro forma result" as included in our Circular dated 21 April 2023. The net result for the 4 weeks in June amount to €0,128 million. Further the Company acquired after balance sheet date a sixth property, named Forthstone, located in Edinburgh. The net rental income per month of this property is €71k.The reported result for the first half year 2023 amounts to €2.6 million loss. This result is mainly attributable to a number of one-timers. The most important one is negative valuation result of investment property of €2,3 million. Further we refer to the running costs over the period 1 January to 2 June 2023 €0,3 million, and the Circular expenses of € 504k mitigated by the interest received on the Escrow expenses

NAI Company structure

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a former special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), incorporated as a public company in the Netherlands under Dutch company law (naamloze vennootschap) with its corporate seat (statutaire zetel) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company was registered with the Trade Register of the Chamber of Commerce under number 82846405 on 19 May 2021, the same day it was incorporated.

On 02 June 2023, the Company Shareholders' approved the incorporation of Somerset Park B.V. ("Somerset Park") as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company with the intention to maintain a group of commercial investments under Somerset Park. Subsequently, the status of the Company as a SPAC ended ("de-SPAC").