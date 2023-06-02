New Amsterdam Invest N : Participaties B.V. - N.V. - Amsterdam

New Amsterdam Invest Participaties B.V. - New Amsterdam Invest N.V. - Amsterdam
New Amsterdam Invest Participaties B.V. - New Amsterdam Invest N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction02 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyNew Amsterdam Invest Participaties B.V.
Issuing institutionNew Amsterdam Invest N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareOprichtersaandeel
Number of shares73.653,00
Number of voting rights73.653,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.257.789,00
Number of voting rights1.257.789,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareWarrant
Number of shares500.000,00
Number of voting rights75.000,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding22,74 %
Directly real21,53 %
Directly potential1,21 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding22,74 %
Directly real21,53 %
Directly potential1,21 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 02 June 2023
