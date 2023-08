New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company's principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM. The Company invests its funds primarily in unlisted companies and companies traded on AIM. The Company's investment portfolio includes investments in interest bearing securities in investee companies and in other fixed interest securities. The Company's investment manager is MD Barnard & Company Ltd.