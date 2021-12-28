Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. New Century Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCZ   AU000000NCZ9

NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED

(NCZ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/23 10:10:50 pm
2.02 AUD   -1.46%
04:27pNEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS
PU
04:27pNEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder from MS
PU
12/09New Century Resources Completes 15-to-1 Share Consolidation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Century Resources : Becoming a substantial holder from MS

12/28/2021 | 04:27pm EST
Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

142 165 080

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Not Applicable

only

December 22, 2021

The holder became a substantial holder on

The holder became aware on

December 24, 2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a

relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

use

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

9,890,619

9,890,619

7.55%

Based on 130,990,713 Ordinary

Shares Outstanding

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

For personal

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number

of securities

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities

190,284 Ordinary

International plc

lending agreement.

Shares

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over

10,898 Ordinary

International plc

disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses.

Shares

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a prime brokerage

4,254,940 Ordinary

agreement.

Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia

Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over

5,434,497 Ordinary

Securities Limited

disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses.

Shares

Each of the entities (as listed in

Each of the above entities is a body corporate that each upstream entity

9,890,619 Ordinary

Annexure A) in the Morgan

Shares(N.B.: Total of

controls and therefore has the relevant interests that the above entities

Stanley group upstream of the

the above direct

collectively have.

above entities

interest)

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be

Class and number of

registered as holder (8)

securities

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Not Applicable

201,182 Ordinary

Limited

Shares

1

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Not Applicable

4,254,940 Ordinary

Limited

Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities

Not Applicable

5,434,497 Ordinary

Limited

(Nominee) Pty Limited

Shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

only

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

interest of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

8/23/2021

8,175.98

Buy

48,094 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

8/25/2021

5,627.30

Buy

32,156 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

8/26/2021

19,118.05

Buy

109,246 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

8/27/2021

24,859.45

Buy

142,054 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

8/27/2021

32,910.30

Buy

182,835 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

8/30/2021

575.28

Buy

3,196 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

8/30/2021

8,651.53

Buy

46,765 Ordinary Shares

use

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/2/2021

411.84

Buy

2,496 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/2/2021

762.62

Buy

4,486 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/2/2021

1,260.00

Buy

7,200 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/3/2021

9,517.45

Buy

55,985 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/9/2021

5,663.46

Buy

34,324 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/10/2021

3,096.56

Buy

18,767 Ordinary Shares

M

rgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/13/2021

283.24

Buy

1,743 Ordinary Shares

M

rgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/13/2021

2,948.88

Buy

17,872 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/14/2021

3,041.28

Buy

18,432 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/15/2021

2,909.45

Buy

17,633 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/15/2021

3,575.00

Buy

22,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

9/17/2021

3,134.56

Buy

19,591 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

10/29/2021

55.49

Buy

358 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

10/29/2021

4,575.00

Buy

30,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

10/29/2021

11,952.83

Buy

77,115 Ordinary Shares

personal

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/1/2021

24,200.85

Buy

161,339 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/2/2021

1,143.75

Buy

7,500 Ordinary Shares

M

rgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/2/2021

2,574.00

Buy

17,160 Ordinary Shares

M

rgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/2/2021

17,314.74

Buy

111,708 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/4/2021

21,259.18

Buy

137,156 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/5/2021

1,342.00

Buy

8,800 Ordinary Shares

For

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/5/2021

14,071.99

Buy

90,787 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/8/2021

6,711.66

Buy

43,301 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/8/2021

6,870.75

Buy

45,805 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/9/2021

11,843.25

Buy

78,955 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/10/2021

11,201.70

Buy

74,678 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/11/2021

8,435.55

Buy

56,237 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/12/2021

923.35

Buy

6,260 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/12/2021

8,080.80

Buy

53,872 Ordinary Shares

2

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

11/24/2021

N/A

Borrow

15,354 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

11/26/2021

N/A

Collateral Received

24,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/30/2021

4,511.24

Buy

31,112 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/30/2021

7,380.90

Buy

49,206 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/1/2021

3,114.75

Buy

20,765 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/10/2021

2,736.36

Buy

1,382 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/13/2021

2,324.00

Buy

1,162 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

12/14/2021

N/A

Borrow

1,023 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

12/16/2021

N/A

Borrow

223,624 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/16/2021

N/A

Borrow

5 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

12/17/2021

249,767.70

Buy

128,086 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

12/20/2021

N/A

Collateral Received

1,600 Ordinary Shares

only

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/20/2021

1.91

Buy

1 Ordinary Share

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/20/2021

13.97

Buy

7 Ordinary Shares

use

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

12/22/2021

N/A

Borrow

4,254,940 Ordinary Shares

personal

6.

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Is a body corporate controlled by each upstream entity as listed in Annexure A

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Is a body corporate controlled by each upstream entity as listed in Annexure A

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Is a body corporate controlled by each upstream entity as listed in Annexure A

7.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

For

Name

Address

Morgan Stanley

1585 Broadway, New York, New York, 10036, USA.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

1585 Broadway, New York, 10036, USA.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Legal & Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA,

UNITED KINGDOM.

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Level 39, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, 2000, AUSTRALIA.

Signature

print name Tony Chen

capacity

Executive Director

3

sign here

date

December 28, 2021

For personal use only

4

Annexure A

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares or units stated in Section 3.

only

Name

└─┬─Morgan Stanley

├─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

│ ├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited

│ │ └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

│ └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited

└─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

└─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

└─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

└───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Signature

use

For personal

print name

Tony Chen

capacity

Executive Director

sign here

date

December 28, 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 21:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
