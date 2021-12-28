New Century Resources : Becoming a substantial holder from MS
12/28/2021 | 04:27pm EST
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
…
142 165 080
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Not Applicable
only
December 22, 2021
The holder became a substantial holder on
The holder became aware on
December 24, 2021
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a
relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
use
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Shares
9,890,619
9,890,619
7.55%
Based on 130,990,713 Ordinary
Shares Outstanding
3. Details of relevant interests
The ature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
For personal
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number
of securities
Morgan Stanley & Co.
Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities
190,284 Ordinary
International plc
lending agreement.
Shares
Morgan Stanley & Co.
Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over
10,898 Ordinary
International plc
disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses.
Shares
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a prime brokerage
4,254,940 Ordinary
agreement.
Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia
Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over
5,434,497 Ordinary
Securities Limited
disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses.
Shares
Each of the entities (as listed in
Each of the above entities is a body corporate that each upstream entity
9,890,619 Ordinary
Annexure A) in the Morgan
Shares(N.B.: Total of
controls and therefore has the relevant interests that the above entities
Stanley group upstream of the
the above direct
collectively have.
above entities
interest)
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be
Class and number of
registered as holder (8)
securities
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Not Applicable
201,182 Ordinary
Limited
Shares
1
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Not Applicable
4,254,940 Ordinary
Limited
Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities
Not Applicable
5,434,497 Ordinary
Limited
(Nominee) Pty Limited
Shares
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
only
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number
interest of securities
Cash
Non-cash
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
8/23/2021
8,175.98
Buy
48,094 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
8/25/2021
5,627.30
Buy
32,156 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
8/26/2021
19,118.05
Buy
109,246 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
8/27/2021
24,859.45
Buy
142,054 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
8/27/2021
32,910.30
Buy
182,835 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
8/30/2021
575.28
Buy
3,196 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
8/30/2021
8,651.53
Buy
46,765 Ordinary Shares
use
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/2/2021
411.84
Buy
2,496 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/2/2021
762.62
Buy
4,486 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/2/2021
1,260.00
Buy
7,200 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/3/2021
9,517.45
Buy
55,985 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/9/2021
5,663.46
Buy
34,324 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/10/2021
3,096.56
Buy
18,767 Ordinary Shares
M
rgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/13/2021
283.24
Buy
1,743 Ordinary Shares
M
rgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/13/2021
2,948.88
Buy
17,872 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/14/2021
3,041.28
Buy
18,432 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/15/2021
2,909.45
Buy
17,633 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/15/2021
3,575.00
Buy
22,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
9/17/2021
3,134.56
Buy
19,591 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
10/29/2021
55.49
Buy
358 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
10/29/2021
4,575.00
Buy
30,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
10/29/2021
11,952.83
Buy
77,115 Ordinary Shares
personal
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/1/2021
24,200.85
Buy
161,339 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/2/2021
1,143.75
Buy
7,500 Ordinary Shares
M
rgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/2/2021
2,574.00
Buy
17,160 Ordinary Shares
M
rgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/2/2021
17,314.74
Buy
111,708 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/4/2021
21,259.18
Buy
137,156 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/5/2021
1,342.00
Buy
8,800 Ordinary Shares
For
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/5/2021
14,071.99
Buy
90,787 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/8/2021
6,711.66
Buy
43,301 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/8/2021
6,870.75
Buy
45,805 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/9/2021
11,843.25
Buy
78,955 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/10/2021
11,201.70
Buy
74,678 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/11/2021
8,435.55
Buy
56,237 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/12/2021
923.35
Buy
6,260 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/12/2021
8,080.80
Buy
53,872 Ordinary Shares
2
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
11/24/2021
N/A
Borrow
15,354 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
11/26/2021
N/A
Collateral Received
24,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/30/2021
4,511.24
Buy
31,112 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/30/2021
7,380.90
Buy
49,206 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/1/2021
3,114.75
Buy
20,765 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/10/2021
2,736.36
Buy
1,382 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/13/2021
2,324.00
Buy
1,162 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
12/14/2021
N/A
Borrow
1,023 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
12/16/2021
N/A
Borrow
223,624 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/16/2021
N/A
Borrow
5 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
12/17/2021
249,767.70
Buy
128,086 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
12/20/2021
N/A
Collateral Received
1,600 Ordinary Shares
only
M rgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/20/2021
1.91
Buy
1 Ordinary Share
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/20/2021
13.97
Buy
7 Ordinary Shares
use
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
12/22/2021
N/A
Borrow
4,254,940 Ordinary Shares
personal
6.
Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Is a body corporate controlled by each upstream entity as listed in Annexure A
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Is a body corporate controlled by each upstream entity as listed in Annexure A
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Is a body corporate controlled by each upstream entity as listed in Annexure A
7.
Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
New Century Resources Limited published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 21:26:04 UTC.