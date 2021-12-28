New Century Resources : Becoming a substantial holder from MS

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN … 142 165 080 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Not Applicable only December 22, 2021 The holder became a substantial holder on The holder became aware on December 24, 2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a

relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: use Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 9,890,619 9,890,619 7.55% Based on 130,990,713 Ordinary Shares Outstanding

3. Details of relevant interests

The ature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: