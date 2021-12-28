New Century Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS

For personal use only

ToCompany Name/Scheme NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN 142 165 080

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Not Applicable The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on December 23, 2021 The previous notice was given to the company on December 28, 2021 The previous notice was dated December 22, 2021 The holder became aware on December 27, 2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Nature of Consideration given in Class (6) and number of Person's Person whose relevant interest changed votes change change (4) relation to change (5) Securities affected affected 12/23/2021 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 762.24 397 Ordinary Shares 397 12/23/2021 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Sell 12,941.21 6,773 Ordinary Shares 6,773 Borrow 12/23/2021 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Returned N/A 190,284 Ordinary Shares 190,284 Collateral 12/23/2021 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Received N/A 1,600 Ordinary Shares 1,600 Borrow 12/23/2021 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Returned N/A 4,064,657 Ordinary Shares 4,064,657

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Not Applicable Not Applicable

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: