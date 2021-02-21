New Century Resources : Change in Company Secretary for New Century

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: NCZ 22 February 2021

Change in Company Secretary for New Century

New Century Resources Limited (NCZ, New Century or the Company)(ASX:NCZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Tom Wilcox to the position of General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Mr Wilcox is an accomplished legal and corporate governance executive with significant Australian and international experience, both in private practice and in-house.

Mr Wilcox was most recently at Newcrest Mining Ltd in the role of Group Manager Legal and has expertise in M&A, joint ventures, business development, corporate governance, business integrity, risk management and compliance, insurance and financing transactions.

Prior to Newcrest, Mr Wilcox was General Counsel and Company Secretary of Kidman Resources Ltd, whose primary asset was the Mt Holland Lithium Project in Western Australia. Kidman was acquired by Wesfarmers Limited in September 2019.

Mr Wilcox has also spent eight years at Rio Tinto Ltd in a range of legal and commercial roles, including nearly 4 years as General Counsel and Company Secretary of Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (which is majority owned by Rio Tinto).

The Board of New Century welcomes Mr Wilcox to the team and looks forward to his valuable contribution.

New Century also wishes to thank Ms Oonagh Malone for her services to the Company over the last 8 years. Ms Malone has been an important member of the New Century team since the inception of the Company. The Company wishes Ms Malone all the success in the future.

