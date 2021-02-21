Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  New Century Resources Limited    NCZ   AU000000NCZ9

NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED

(NCZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Century Resources : Change in Company Secretary for New Century

02/21/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: NCZ 22 February 2021

Change in Company Secretary for New Century

New Century Resources Limited (NCZ, New Century or the Company)(ASX:NCZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Tom Wilcox to the position of General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Mr Wilcox is an accomplished legal and corporate governance executive with significant Australian and international experience, both in private practice and in-house.

Mr Wilcox was most recently at Newcrest Mining Ltd in the role of Group Manager Legal and has expertise in M&A, joint ventures, business development, corporate governance, business integrity, risk management and compliance, insurance and financing transactions.

Prior to Newcrest, Mr Wilcox was General Counsel and Company Secretary of Kidman Resources Ltd, whose primary asset was the Mt Holland Lithium Project in Western Australia. Kidman was acquired by Wesfarmers Limited in September 2019.

Mr Wilcox has also spent eight years at Rio Tinto Ltd in a range of legal and commercial roles, including nearly 4 years as General Counsel and Company Secretary of Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (which is majority owned by Rio Tinto).

The Board of New Century welcomes Mr Wilcox to the team and looks forward to his valuable contribution.

New Century also wishes to thank Ms Oonagh Malone for her services to the Company over the last 8 years. Ms Malone has been an important member of the New Century team since the inception of the Company. The Company wishes Ms Malone all the success in the future.

This announcement is approved for release by the Board of New Century Resources.

For further information, please contact:

New Century Resources

Media enquiries

Patrick Walta

Shane Goodwin

Managing Director

Head of Corporate Affairs

P: +61 3 9070 3300

P: +61 434 039 106

E:info@newcenturyresources.com

E:sgoodwin@newcenturyresources.com

New Century Resources Ltd

Office

Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone

+61 (3) 9070 3300

Email

info@newcenturyresources.com

Website

www.newcenturyresources.com

1/1

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 21 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 22:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED
05:58pNEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Change in Company Secretary for New Century
PU
01/24New Century Resources Begins Drill Program at Century Mine Project
MT
01/21THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED (ASX : TGM) Appoints Debt Advisor and Strengthens Execu..
AQ
2020EXPLAINER : What's driving New Caledonian protests against Brazilian mining gian..
RE
2020NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Change of Directors' Interest Notices
PU
2020NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Appendix 2A and Cleansing Notice
PU
2020NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
2020NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Change of Directors' Interest Notices
PU
2020NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
2020NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - NCZ
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 385 M 303 M 303 M
Net income 2021 38,2 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net Debt 2021 51,0 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,00x
Yield 2021 11,4%
Capitalization 212 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Century Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,33 AUD
Last Close Price 0,18 AUD
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 88,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Walta Managing Director & Director
Mark Chamberlain Chief Financial Officer
Robert John McDonald Chairman
Barry Harris Chief Operating Officer
Kerry J. Gleeson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED-27.08%167
BHP GROUP11.52%177 152
RIO TINTO PLC16.12%146 991
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.37%54 850
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.17%38 980
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED17.27%12 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ