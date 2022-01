New Century Resources : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme New Century Resources Limited ACN/ARSN ACN 142 165 080 1. Details of substantial holder (1) only Name Credit Suisse Holdings (Australia) Limited (on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG and its affiliates) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 008 496 713

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 24-Jan-2022 The previous notice was given to the company on 08-Nov-2021 The previous notice was dated 08-Nov-2021 use

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous Notice Present Notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Common Stock 94,933,765 6.67% 7,362,587 5.62%

personal agreement Notice 3. Changes in relevant interests Person whose Consideration Class and Date of change relevant interest Nature of change (6) given in number of Person's votes affected changed relation to securities change (7) affected Credit Suisse AG, Stock borrowed under Refer to 250,000 Common 17-Nov-21 Master prime brokerage Annexure A of 250,000.00 Dublin branch Stock agreement Notice Credit Suisse AG, Stock borrowed under Refer to 119,000 Common 15-Dec-21 Master prime brokerage Annexure A of 119,000.00 Dublin branch Stock For Credit Suisse AG, Stock borrowed under Refer to 13-Dec-21 Master prime brokerage Annexure A of 16,526.00 16,526 Common Stock Dublin branch agreement Notice Credit Suisse AG, Stock borrowed under Refer to 123,000 Common 23-Dec-21 Master prime brokerage Annexure A of 123,000.00 Dublin branch Stock agreement Notice Credit Suisse AG, Stock borrowed under Refer to 12-Jan-22 Master prime brokerage Annexure A of 19,693.00 19,693 Common Stock Dublin branch agreement Notice Credit Suisse AG, Stock borrowed under Refer to 11-Jan-22 Master prime brokerage Annexure A of 188.00 188 Common Stock Dublin branch agreement Notice Credit Suisse AG, Stock borrowed under Refer to 13-Jan-22 Master prime brokerage Annexure A of 7,945.00 7,945 Common Stock Dublin branch agreement Notice

