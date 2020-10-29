Log in
NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED

(NCZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.165 AUD   -2.94%
New Century Resources : Entitlement Offer - Updated Timetable

10/29/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: NCZ

30 October 2020

Entitlement Offer - Updated Timetable

New Century Resources Limited (Company) (ASX:NCZ) refers to its announcement to ASX dated 27 October 2020, in relation to the undertaking of a US$15 million (A$20.7 million) placement (Placement) and an entitlement offer of one (1) new fully paid ordinary share in the Company (Share) for twelve (12) Shares held at an issue price of A$0.155 to raise up to approximately US$10 million (A$14.0 million) (Entitlement Offer).

The Company is extending the Entitlement Offer by three business days.

The record date for the Entitlement Offer will now be 7:00pm (AEDT) on Thursday, 5 November 2020, and the Entitlement Offer Booklet will be dispatched to eligible shareholders on Tuesday, 10 November 2020. The revised key dates for the Entitlement Offer are set out below.

Eligible shareholders will also be invited to subscribe for Shares over and above their entitlement, subject to overall participation levels in the Entitlement Offer.

Revised Indicative Timetable

Event

Date

Announcement of Entitlement Offer and Placement

Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Record Date for Entitlement Offer (7.00pm AEDT)

Thursday, 5 November 2020

Dispatch Offer Booklet and Entitlement & Acceptance Forms

Tuesday, 10

November 2020

Entitlement Offer opens

Tuesday, 10

November 2020

Last day to extend Entitlement Offer

Thursday, 19 November 2020

Entitlement Offer Closing Date (5pm AEDT)

Tuesday, 24

November 2020

Settlement and issue of Shares under Entitlement Offer

Tuesday, 1

December 2020

Quotation of Shares under Entitlement Offer

Wednesday, 2 December 2020

The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change without notice. All references to time are to Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT). The commencement of quotation of Shares is subject to confirmation from ASX. Subject to the requirements of the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and any other applicable laws, the Company reserves the right to amend this timetable at any time without notice.

New Century Resources Ltd

Office Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone +61 (3) 9070 3300

Email info@newcenturyresources.com

Website www.newcenturyresources.com

This announcement is approved for release by the Board of New Century Resources.

For further information, please contact:

New Century Resources

Media enquiries

Patrick Walta

Shane Goodwin

Managing Director

Head of Corporate Affairs

P: +61 3 9070 3300

P: +61 434 039 106

E: info@newcenturyresources.com

E: sgoodwin@newcenturyresources.com

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:14:04 UTC

