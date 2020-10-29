New Century Resources : Entitlement Offer - Updated Timetable

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: NCZ 30 October 2020

Entitlement Offer - Updated Timetable

New Century Resources Limited (Company) (ASX:NCZ) refers to its announcement to ASX dated 27 October 2020, in relation to the undertaking of a US$15 million (A$20.7 million) placement (Placement) and an entitlement offer of one (1) new fully paid ordinary share in the Company (Share) for twelve (12) Shares held at an issue price of A$0.155 to raise up to approximately US$10 million (A$14.0 million) (Entitlement Offer).

The Company is extending the Entitlement Offer by three business days.

The record date for the Entitlement Offer will now be 7:00pm (AEDT) on Thursday, 5 November 2020, and the Entitlement Offer Booklet will be dispatched to eligible shareholders on Tuesday, 10 November 2020. The revised key dates for the Entitlement Offer are set out below.

Eligible shareholders will also be invited to subscribe for Shares over and above their entitlement, subject to overall participation levels in the Entitlement Offer.

Revised Indicative Timetable

Event Date Announcement of Entitlement Offer and Placement Wednesday, 28 October 2020 Record Date for Entitlement Offer (7.00pm AEDT) Thursday, 5 November 2020 Dispatch Offer Booklet and Entitlement & Acceptance Forms Tuesday, 10 November 2020 Entitlement Offer opens Tuesday, 10 November 2020 Last day to extend Entitlement Offer Thursday, 19 November 2020 Entitlement Offer Closing Date (5pm AEDT) Tuesday, 24 November 2020 Settlement and issue of Shares under Entitlement Offer Tuesday, 1 December 2020 Quotation of Shares under Entitlement Offer Wednesday, 2 December 2020

The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change without notice. All references to time are to Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT). The commencement of quotation of Shares is subject to confirmation from ASX. Subject to the requirements of the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and any other applicable laws, the Company reserves the right to amend this timetable at any time without notice.

