New Century Resources : Kerry Gleeson to Join Board of NCZ as Independent Director

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: NCZ 26 November 2020

Ms Kerry Gleeson to Join the Board of New Century as

an Independent Non-Executive Director

New Century Resources Limited (NCZ, New Century or the Company) (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Kerry Gleeson to the Board.

Ms Gleeson is an experienced non-executive director following a 30-year career as a senior executive and as a lawyer in both UK and Australia. She has significant experience in international governance, strategic mergers and acquisitions and complex corporate finance transactions, as well as in risk and crisis management.

Ms Gleeson is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of gold miner St. Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM), where she is Chair of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee, as well as a Member of both the Audit & Risk Committee and the Health, Safety, Environment & Community Committee.

Ms Gleeson was previously a member of the Group Executive at Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) for ten years until 2013, including as Company Secretary and General Counsel, with involvement across its international operations in explosives and chemicals, mining, transport and logistics. Ms Gleeson led Incitec Pivot's Corporate Affairs function across government, media and regulatory affairs as well as leading international crises responses and major environmental remediation projects, and the Group's Culture & Values and Diversity programs.

Prior to joining Incitec Pivot, she was a senior corporate lawyer with Australian law firm, Blake Dawson Waldron (now Ashurst).

The Board of New Century welcomes Ms Gleeson and looks forward to her valuable contribution. Ms Gleeson will formally begin duties at the conclusion of the Company Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the 30th of November 2020.

The Company also wishes to advise that current Non-Executive Director Mr Bryn Hardcastle will be stepping down from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's AGM. Mr Hardcastle will be commencing a new position as a partner with law firm Allens Linklaters, which as part of its requirements does not permit directorships in listed entities.

Mr Hardcastle has been an important member of the New Century team since the inception of the Company, having provided valuable and timely assistance toward the growth of the business into a top 10 zinc producer.

The Board of New Century wishes Mr Hardcastle every success with his new position and looks forward to continuing to work with him as an advisor.

This announcement is approved for release by the Board of New Century Resources.

New Century Resources Ltd

Office Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone +61 (3) 9070 3300

Email info@newcenturyresources.com

Website www.newcenturyresources.com

1 / 2