New China Life Insurance : Articles of Association

Record of amendments of these Articles
Formulation of
Articles of
No.
Association
Resolution Date
Meeting
Approval Document No.
1
Formulation of
14
July 1996
Resolution of the first session
Yinfu [1996]
articles of
of general meeting
Approval No 255
association
2
First amendment
30
March 1999
Sixth general meeting
Baojian Fu [1999]
Approval No 63
3
Second amendment
16
January 2001
Extraordinary general meeting
Baojian Fu [2000]
Approval No 410
4
Third amendment
26
March 2002
Annual general meeting of
Baojian Bianshen [2002]
2001
Approval No 55
5
Fourth amendment
21
March 2003
Annual general meeting of
Baojian Bianshen [2003]
2002
Approval No 51
6
Fifth amendment
21
March 2003
Annual general meeting of
Baojian Fu [2003]
2002
Approval No 82
7
Sixth amendment
5 November 2003
Xinbaofa Request No 2003
Baojian Bianshen [2003]
[105]
Approval No 154
8
Seventh amendment
19
November 2004
Second extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2004]
meeting of 2004
Approval No 1408
9
Eighth amendment
19
November 2004
Second extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2004]
meeting of 2004
Approval No 1518
10
Ninth amendment
10
April 2006
First extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2006]
meeting of 2006
Approval No 498
11
Tenth amendment
21
April 2006
Second extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2006]
meeting of 2006
Approval No 738
Formulation of
Articles of
No.
Association
Resolution Date
Meeting
Approval Document No.
12
11th amendment
20 June 2006
Fourth extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2007]
meeting of 2006
Approval No 103
13
12th amendment
18 May 2007
Sixth extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2007]
meeting of 2007
Approval No 612
14
13th amendment
3 August 2007
Eighth extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2007]
meeting of 2007
Approval No 1052
15
14th amendment
1 February 2007
First extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2007]
meeting of 2007
Approval No 1574
16
15th amendment
21 September 2007
Ninth extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2007]
meeting of 2007
Approval No 1692
17
16th amendment
15 August 2008
Fifth extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2008]
meeting of 2008
Approval No 1149
18
17th amendment
6 October 2008
Sixth extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2008]
meeting of 2008
Approval No 1434
19
18th amendment
19 November 2009
Seventh extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2009]
meeting of 2009
Approval No 1245
20
19th amendment
14 January 2010
First extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2010]
meeting of 2010
Approval No 114
21
20th amendment
29 June 2010
Annual general meeting of
Baojian Fagai [2010]
2009
Approval No 1060
22
21st amendment
14 October 2010
Fourth extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2011]
meeting of 2010
Approval No 423
3 December 2010
Sixth extraordinary general
meeting of 2010
23
22nd amendment
20 June 2011
Third extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2011]
meeting of 2011
Approval No 1092
24
23rd amendment
31 March 2011
First extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2011]
meeting of 2011
Approval No 1209
20 June 2011
Third extraordinary general
meeting of 2011
25
24th amendment
8 November 2011
Forty-second meeting of the
Baojian Fagai [2011]
fourth session of the board
Approval No 1848
of directors (amended as
authorized by the first
extraordinary general meeting
of 2011)
Formulation of
Articles of
No.
Association
Resolution Date
Meeting
Approval Document No.
26
25th amendment
31 March 2011
First extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2012]
meeting of 2011
Approval No 407
20 June 2011
Third extraordinary general
meeting of 2011
8 November 2011
Forty-second meeting of the
fourth session of the board
of directors (amended as
authorized by the first
extraordinary general meeting
of 2011)
27
26th amendment
1 February 2013
First extraordinary general
Baojian Fagai [2013]
meeting of 2013
Approval No 161
28
27th amendment
27 June 2016
Annual general meeting of
Baojian Xuke [2016]
2015
Approval No 846
29
28th amendment
19 December 2017
Second extraordinary general
Yinbaojian Xuke [2018]
meeting of 2017
Approval No 485
30
29th amendment
19 December 2018
First extraordinary general
Yinbaojian Fu [2019]
meeting of 2018
Approval No 767
27 June 2019
Annual general meeting of
2018
31
30th amendment
23 June 2020
Annual general meeting of
Yinbaojian Fu [2020]
2019
Approval No 577
Chapter 1 General Provisions
Article 1
To adapt to the requirements from the development of socialist market
economy and safeguard the legal rights of New China Life Insurance Company
Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), shareholders and creditors, as
well as to manage the structure and behavior of the Company, this Articles of
Association (hereinafter referred to as the "Articles" or "Articles of
Association") is formulated in accordance with the Company Law of the
People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Law"),
the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as
the "Securities Law"), the Insurance Law of the People's Republic of China
(hereinafter referred to as the "Insurance Law"), the Constitution of the
Communist Party of China, the Special Provisions of the State Council on the
Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies
(hereinafter referred to as the "Special Provisions"), the Mandatory Provisions
for Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas, the Guidance
on Insurance Companies' Articles of Association, the Listing Rules of
Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as the
"Hong Kong Listing Rules") as well as other relevant laws and regulations.
Article 2
The Company is a joint stock limited company established in accordance with
the Company Law, the Securities Law, the Insurance Law, the Special
Provisions and other relevant laws and regulations.
The Company was established by the promoters with the approval of People's
Bank of China (hereinafter referred to as the "PBOC") through its Reply No.
[1996] 255 and registered with the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce of the People's Republic of China. The Company obtained its
business license for enterprise as a legal person on 28 September 1996, and its
business license number is 110000009900854.
The promoters of the Company are China Aidi Group Corporation, China
National Materials Development & Investment Corporation, Orient Group
Industrial Co., Ltd., Beijing Huayuan Group Corporation, Baoshan Steel
(Group) Co., Ltd., Shenhua Group Corporation Limited, New Industry
Investment Co., Ltd., Heilongjiang Longdi Group Corporation Ltd., Xintaike
Technology Development Centre, Jinzhou Harbour (Group) Co., Ltd.,
Officer and other senior managers appointed by the board of directors and in
accordance with the regulations of the CBIRC.
Article 11
The Company may invest in other limited liability companies or joint stock
limited companies. The Company's liabilities to an investee company shall be
limited to the amount of its capital contribution to such investee company.
Article 12
In accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Communist Party
of China, the Company shall establish an organization of the Communist Party
of China (hereinafter referred to as the "Party"). The Party Committee shall
play a leading role in the Company, supervising its direction of development,
overlooking the whole picture and facilitating implementation. The working
organ of the Party shall be established to carry out party activities.
The Company shall provide necessary conditions for the party organization to
implement its normal activities, including sufficient staff and funds.
Article 13
According to the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and other
relevant laws, the Company exercises democratic management. The Company
shall organize the trade union in accordance with the law, carry out trade union
activities and safeguard the legal rights of employees. The Company shall
provide necessary conditions for the activities of its trade union.
Chapter 2 Business Objectives and Scopes
Article 14
The Company's business objectives are to satisfy customers' needs with better
products and services, to improve its own integrated strength with professional
talents and detailed management, as well as to lay a solid foundation for its
long- term development with a higher standard of honesty and a stronger sense
of responsibility, with a view to create more value for its shareholders,
customers, staff and the society.
Article 15
As approved by the company registration authority, the Company's business
scope includes:
(1) Life insurance in Renminbi and foreign currencies (including various life
insurance, health insurance, accident and casualty insurance);
(2) Acting as an agent for domestic and foreign insurance institutions for
insurance, verification and claim settlement, etc.;
(3) Insurance consulting;
(4) Engaging in capital operations in accordance with relevant regulations;
and
(5) Other business as approved by the CBIRC.
The business scope of the Company shall be subject to approval of the CBIRC
and the company registration authority.
Chapter 3 Shares and Registered Capital
Article 16
The Company shall, at all times, have ordinary shares. The Company may,
upon the approval by the departments in charge of company examination and
approval as authorized by the State Council, have other classes of shares if
necessary.
Article 17
The Company shall follow the principles of transparency, fairness and equity
when issuing shares. Each share in the same class shall have the same rights.
Shares of the same class issued at the same time shall all be issued with the
same condition and at the same price with each other. All shares subscribed by
any entity or individual shall be paid the same price.
Shareholders of the domestic listed shares and foreign listed shares issued by
the Company shall have the same rights in any distributions by way of
dividend or otherwise with shares of the same class.
No powers shall be taken by the Company to restrict or otherwise impair any
of the rights attached to any share solely for the reason that the person or
persons who are interested directly or indirectly therein have failed to disclose
their interests to the Company.
Article 18
All the shares issued by the Company shall have a par value and each shall
bear a par value of RMB one yuan.
- 7 -
Upon the approval by the CBIRC and the securities regulatory authorities
under the State Council, the Company may issue shares to domestic investors
and overseas investors.
Overseas investors referred to in the preceding paragraph represent the
investors from foreign countries or Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan who have
subscribed the shares issued by the Company. Domestic investors represent
those investors in the People's Republic of China other than the aforesaid
regions who have subscribed the shares issued by the Company.
Article 20
The shares issued by the Company to domestic investors which are subscribed
in Renminbi shall be referred to as domestic shares.
The shares issued by the Company to overseas investors, which are subscribed
in foreign currencies, shall be referred to as foreign shares.
With the approval of issuance by departments authorized by the State Council
as well as the approval by domestic stock exchange, the shares listed and
traded on domestic stock exchange are of the same category, and are
collectively referred to as domestically-listed domestic shares. With the
approval of issuance by departments authorized by the State Council as well as
the approval by overseas securities regulatory authorities, shares listed and
traded on overseas stock exchange are of the same category, and are
collectively referred to as overseas-listed foreign shares.
Foreign currencies referred to in the preceding paragraph represent the legal
currencies of other countries or regions other than Renminbi that are
recognized by the competent authorities of the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange for the payment of share subscription to the Company.
Article 21
With the approval by the departments in charge of company examination and
approval as authorized by the State Council, the Company is authorized to
issue up to a total of 3,119,546,600 ordinary shares, of which 500,000,000
shares or 16.0280% of the total ordinary shares issuable by the Company was
issued to the promoters upon the Company's establishment. Upon the
establishment, the Company's registered capital was RMB500,000,000. The
following table sets out the promoters and their respective shareholdings:
Percentage
Capital
Share
in the
contribution
subscription
total
Form of
No.
Promoter
(RMB)
(Share)
equity
contribution
Transfer
1
China Aidi Group
RMB50,000,000
50,000,000
10%
Currency
All Transferred
Corporation
shares
2
China National
RMB50,000,000
50,000,000
10%
Currency
All Transferred
Materials
shares
Development &
Investment
Corporation
3
Orient Group
RMB50,000,000
50,000,000
10%
Currency
All Transferred
Industrial Co., Ltd.
shares
4
Beijing Huayuan
RMB50,000,000
50,000,000
10%
Currency
All Transferred
Group Corporation
shares
5
Baoshan Steel
RMB50,000,000
50,000,000
10%
Currency
(Group) Co., Ltd.
shares
6
Shenhua Group
RMB50,000,000
50,000,000
10%
Currency
All Transferred
Corporation
shares
Limited
7
New Industry
RMB50,000,000
50,000,000
10%
Currency
All Transferred
Investment Co.,
shares
Ltd.
8
Heilongjiang Longdi
RMB40,000,000
40,000,000
8%
Currency
All Transferred
Group Corporation
shares
Ltd.
9
Xintaike Technology
RMB35,000,000
35,000,000
7%
Currency
All Transferred
Development
shares
Centre
10
Jinzhou Harbour
RMB35,000,000
35,000,000
7%
Currency
All Transferred
(Group) Co., Ltd.
shares
11
SINOPEC Daqing
RMB10,000,000
10,000,000
2%
Currency
All Transferred
Petrochemical
shares
Complex
12
SINOPEC Jinling
RMB10,000,000
10,000,000
2%
Currency
All Transferred
Petrochemical
shares
Company
13
Yizheng Chemical
RMB10,000,000
10,000,000
2%
Currency
All Transferred
Fiber Co., Ltd.
shares
14
Anhui Grain& Oil
RMB5,000,000
5,000,000
1%
Currency
All Transferred
Trading Co., Ltd.
shares
15
Tongling Non-
RMB5,000,000
5,000,000
1%
Currency
All Transferred
Ferrous Metals
shares
Group
Total
RMB500,000,000
500,000,000
100%
shares
After the establishment of the Company, 2,100,000,000 ordinary shares have been issued. Prior to the Company's initial public offering and listing of shares, the shareholding of the Company is as below:
Percentage
Number of
Ownership of
Name of Shareholder
Shares Held
Shares
Central Huijin Investment Ltd.
1,009,190,000
38.8150%
Baosteel Group Corporation
488,150,000
18.7750%
Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.
390,000,000
15.0000%
Hebei Deren Investment Co., Ltd.
126,987,805
4.8841%
Tianjin Xinshang Investment Management
81,454,878
3.1329%
Limited
Century Golden Resources Investment
78,000,000
3.0000%
Group Co., Ltd.
Fullerton Management Pte Ltd.
78,000,000
3.0000%
CICC Securities (HK) Limited
65,000,000
2.5000%
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
65,000,000
2.5000%
Shanghai Zendai Investment Management
46,865,000
1.8025%
Co., Ltd.
Xiamen United Credit Investment Co.,
40,426,829
1.5549%
Ltd.
Standard Chartered Principal Finance
39,000,000
1.5000%
(Cayman) Ltd.
Vats Group Company Limited
31,745,000
1.2210%
Beijing Taiji Huaqing Information System
26,000,000
1.0000%
Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Fosun Industrial Technology
23,780,488
0.9146%
Development Company Limited
International Finance Corporation
10,400,000
0.4000%
Total
2,600,000,000
100%
Article 22
In the course of its initial public offering and listing of shares, the Company
has issued 519,546,600 ordinary shares, which consist of 361,006,600
overseas-listed foreign shares, representing 11.5724% of the total ordinary
shares issuable by the Company, and 158,540,000 domestically-listed domestic
shares, representing 5.0821% of the total ordinary shares issuable by the
Company.
After its initial public offering and listing of shares, the Company's share capital
structure is: 3,119,546,600 ordinary shares in total, among which 2,085,439,340 are
domestically-listed domestic shares, representing 66.85% of the total ordinary shares
issued by the Company, and 1,034,107,260 overseas-listed foreign shares,
representing 33.15% of the total ordinary shares issued by the Company.
Domestic shares issued by the Company are under centralized depositary of the
Shanghai branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation
Limited; whereas the foreign shares issued by the Company are under
centralized depositary of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.
Article 23
The plans of issuing overseas-listed foreign shares and domestic shares as
approved by the securities regulatory authorities under the State Council can be
carried out respectively in steps by the board of directors.
The Company can carry out the plans of issuing overseas-listed foreign shares
and domestic shares respectively according to the preceding paragraph within
15 months from the date of approval from the securities regulatory authorities
under the State Council.
With the approval from the securities regulatory authorities under the State
Council, the holders of domestic shares of the Company may transfer the
shares held by them to overseas investors, and such shares can be listed and
traded overseas. The listing and trading of such transferred shares on overseas
stock exchange shall be in compliance with the regulatory procedures, rules
and requirements of the overseas stock exchange. For the listing and trading of
such transferred shares on overseas stock exchange, no separate class of
general meeting shall be called to vote.
Article 24
The Company shall raise full amount at one shot respectively when issuing
overseas-listed foreign shares and domestic shares within the planned number
of total shares specified in the issue scheme. In case of failure in raising full
amount at one shot, the shares can be issued in installment upon the approval
from the securities regulatory authority under the State Council.
Article 25
The registered capital of the Company is RMB3,119,546,600.
Article 26
The Company may, based on its operating and development needs and in
accordance with laws, rules and regulations as well as the Articles of
Association, increase its registered capital in the following ways, subject to
resolution adopted by the shareholders' general meeting and approval from
CBIRC and other relevant regulatory authorities:
(1) Offering new shares for subscription to unspecified investors;
(2) Placing new shares to its existing shareholders;
(3) Allotting new shares to its existing shareholders;
(4) Converting capital reserve into share capital; or
Other means permitted by laws, rules, regulations and standardization documents.
The Company's increase of capital by issuing new shares shall, after being
approved pursuant to the Articles of Association, be conducted in accordance
with the procedures stipulated by relevant laws, rules, regulations,
standardization documents of the Country, relevant stipulations of the
CBIRC and other regulatory authorities and the Articles of Association,
submitted to the CBIRC for approval and shall register the alterations at the
relevant registration authorities in accordance with the laws.
Chapter 4 Capital Reduction and Share Repurchase
Article 27
Pursuant to the laws, rules and regulations as well as the Articles of
Association, upon the resolution of the shareholders' general meeting and the
approval from CBIRC and other relevant regulatory authorities, the Company
may reduce its registered capital, which shall be conducted in accordance with
the procedures stipulated by the Company Law, the Insurance Law and
relevant regulations of the CBIRC and other regulatory authorities as well as
the Articles of Association, submitted to the CBIRC for approval and shall
register the alterations at the relevant registration authorities in accordance
with the laws.
When the Company reduces its registered capital, it shall prepare a balance
sheet and a list of assets and submit them together with relevant documents to
the shareholders for review before the shareholders' general meeting votes
thereon.
The Company shall notify its creditors within 10 days after the date of
resolution on reducing the registered capital and announce it on a newspaper at
least three times within 30 days. Creditors have the right to request the
company to repay its debts or to provide relevant debt settling guarantee within
30 days after receiving the notice or within 45 days after the date of
announcement if no such notice has been received.
The Company's registered capital after reduction shall not be less than the
statutory minimum amount.
Article 28
The Company may, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Articles of
Association and subject to the approval from the relevant governing authority
of the State, repurchase its issued shares under the following circumstances:
(1) Reducing its registered capital;
- 12 -
Merger with other companies that hold shares in the Company;
Using the shares in the employee stock ownership scheme or as equity incentive;
Repurchase of shares made upon the request of its shareholders who disagree with resolutions passed at a shareholders' general meeting in connection with a merger or division of the Company;
Using the shares to convert corporate bonds issued by the Company that can be converted into stocks;
As necessary for maintenance of the Company's value and shareholders' rights and interests.
Other circumstances permitted by laws, rules and regulations or by the securities regulatory authorities of the place where the shares of the Company are listed.
Except for the circumstances specified above, the Company shall not purchase its own shares.
The Company's purchase of its own shares pursuant to items (1) to (2) of first paragraph shall be subject to resolution of the shareholders' general meeting. The Company's repurchase of its own shares in accordance with items (3), (5),
of first paragraph shall be approved by the shareholder's general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Associations, or shall be subject to a board resolution approved by over two thirds of the directors present the board meeting pursuant to the authorization of the shareholders' general meeting.
The shares of the Company repurchased in accordance with item (1) of first
paragraph shall be cancelled within ten days from the date of repurchase; those
repurchased in accordance with items (2) and (4) shall be transferred or
cancelled within six months; the total shares held by the Company in
accordance with items (3), (5), (6) shall not exceed 10% of the total shares of
the Company in issue and shall be transferred or cancelled within three years.
The repurchase of foreign listed shares of the Company shall comply with the
Hong Kong Listing Rules and other relevant regulatory requirements of the
place where the Company is listed.
Article 29
The Company can repurchase its shares in one of the following ways with
approval from the relevant governing authority of the State:
(1) Making a pro rata offer of repurchase to all of its shareholders;
(2) Repurchasing shares through public dealing on a stock exchange;
(3) Repurchasing shares by an off-market agreement; or
(4) Other ways permitted by laws, rules and regulations or by the relevant
securities regulatory authorities of the place where the shares of the
Company are listed.
In respect of the redeemable shares which the Company has the power to
purchase for redemption, in the event that the purchases are not made through
the market or by tender, the Company shall, in accordance with the relevant
laws, regulations and regulatory requirements to set a maximum price for the
purchases; in the event that the purchases are by tender, the offers shall be
available to all shareholders on equal conditions.
The Company shall perform its information disclosure obligations in
accordance with the Securities Law when repurchasing its own shares. The
Company's repurchase of its own shares in accordance with items (3), (5), (6)
of first paragraph of Article 28 of the Articles of Association shall be carried
out in a public and centralized manner.
- 14 -
Article 30
Where the company repurchases its shares by an off-market agreement, the
prior approval from a shareholders' general meeting in accordance with the
Articles of Association shall be obtained. The company may cancel or change
the agreement that has been entered into in the aforementioned manner or
waive any rights under such agreement with the prior approval from a
shareholders' general meeting obtained in the same manner.
The agreement for the repurchase of shares referred to in the preceding
paragraph shall include (but not limited to) an agreement on bearing the
obligation of share repurchase and acquiring the right of share repurchase.
The Company shall not transfer the agreement of repurchasing its shares and or
any rights stated in the agreement.
Article 31
For the portion of shares cancelled due to the repurchase of the Company's
own shares, with the approval by the CBIRC, application for the change of
registered capital shall be filed with the original company registration
authorities.
The aggregate par value of the shares cancelled shall be deducted from the
Company's registered capital.
Article 32
Unless the company is in the course of liquidation, it shall comply with the
following provisions when repurchasing its issued shares:
(1) Where the company repurchases shares of the company at par value
price, payment shall be deducted from the book balance of distributable
profits of the company and the proceeds from the new share issuance for
the purpose of repurchasing the existing shares;
(2) Where the company repurchases shares of the company at a price higher
than the par value, the portion equivalent to the par value shall be
deducted from the book balance of the distributable profits of the
company and the proceeds from the new share issuance for the purpose
of repurchasing the existing shares; the portion beyond the par value shall
be handled as follows:
(i) If the shares repurchased are issued at par value, the payment shall
be deducted from the book balance of the distributable profits of
the company; or
(ii) If the shares repurchased were issued at a price higher than the par
value, payment shall be deducted from the book balance of the
distributable profits of the company and the proceeds from the new
share issuance for the purpose of repurchasing the existing shares;
however, the amount deducted from the proceeds from the new share issuance shall neither exceed the aggregate premium from the issuance of the existing shares repurchased nor shall it exceed the amount (including the premiums from the new share issuance) in the premium account (or capital reserve account) at the repurchase.
Payments for the following purposes shall be made out of the Company's distributable profits:
Acquisition of the right to repurchase shares of the company;
Modification of any contract to repurchase shares of the company; or
Release of any of the Company's obligation under any contract for the repurchase of its shares.
After the total par value of the cancelled shares is deducted from the company's registered capital in accordance with the relevant provisions, the amount deducted from the distributable profits for the repurchase of the shares at par value shall be included in the Company's premium account (or capital reserve account).
For financial issues involved in share repurchase otherwise provided by laws,
rules, regulations and relevant provisions of the securities regulatory authorities
of the place where the Company's shares are listed, those requirements shall be
followed.
Chapter 5 Financial Aid for Purchase of Shares of the Company
Article 33
The company or its subsidiaries shall not, by any means at any time, provide
any kind of financial aid such as lending and guarantee to directors,
supervisors, senior management and other persons who acquires or proposes
to acquire shares of the company. "The person" referred to in the preceding
paragraph shall include a person who directly or indirectly incurs any
obligation due to the acquisition of shares.
The company and its subsidiaries shall not, by any means at any time, provide
any form of financial aid to the aforesaid obligor for the purpose of reducing
or discharging the obligations assumed by that person.
This article does not apply to the circumstances mentioned in Article 35 in this
Chapter.
- 16 -
Article 34
"The
financial aid" referred to in this chapter shall be provided by, but not
limited to the following meanings:
(1)
Gift;
(2)
Guarantee (including the assumption of liability by the guarantor or the
provision of assets by the guarantor to secure the performance of
obligations by the obligor), compensation (other than compensation in
respect of the company's own default), relief or waiver of rights;
(3)
Provision of loan or conclusion of agreement under which the obligations
of the Company are to be fulfilled before the obligations of another party,
or a change in the parties to, or the assignment of rights under, such loan
or agreement; and
(4)
Any other form of financial aid given by the Company when the
company is insolvent or has no net assets or when its net assets would
thereby be reduced to a material extent.
"Incurring an obligation" referred to in this chapter shall include the incurring
of obligations by way of contract or by way of arrangement (irrespective of
whether such contract or arrangement is enforceable or not, and irrespective of
whether such obligation is to be borne solely by the obligor or jointly with any
other persons), or by any other means, which results in a change in his/her/its
financial position.
Article 35
The
following activities shall not be deemed to be activities prohibited by
Article 33 of this chapter, except for those prohibited by relevant laws, rules
and regulations:
(1)
The provision of financial aid by the Company where the financial aid is
given in good faith in the interest of the company, and the principal
purpose of this is not for the acquisition of shares of the Company, or the
giving of the financial aid is an incidental part of a master plan of the
company;
(2)
The lawful distribution of the Company's assets as dividends;
(3)
The distribution of dividends in the form of shares;
(4)
A reduction of registered capital, a repurchase of shares or a
reorganization of the share capital structure effected in accordance with
the Articles of Association; and
The provision of loans by the Company for ordinary business activities within its scope of business (provided that the net assets of the Company are not thereby reduced or that, to the extent that the assets are thereby reduced, the financial aid is provided out of distributable profits).
Chapter 6 Share Certificates and Register of Members
Article 36
Share certificates of the Company shall be in registered form.
Share certificates of the Company shall state clearly the following items:
(1)
Company name;
(2)
Incorporation date of the Company;
(3)
Class of share, face value and the number of shares so represented;
(4)
Stock code; and
(5)
Other items required by the Company Law and the stock exchange of the
place where the shares in the Company are listed.
Article 37
Overseas-listed foreign shares in the Company may be issued in the form of
depositary receipt or other derived forms of shares in accordance with the law
and practices on securities registration and depositary of the place where the
shares are listed.
Article 38
Share certificates shall be signed by the chairman of the board of directors. In
case other senior management members of the Company are required to sign
under the requirements of the stock exchange of the place where the shares of the Company are listed, the share certificates shall also be signed by such members. The share certificates shall be effective upon the affixture of the Company's seal or the affixture of the seal in printed form. Authorization from the board of directors shall be obtained for the affixture of the Company's seal on the share certificates. The signature on share certificates by the chairman of the board of directors of the Company or other relevant senior management could also be made in printed form.
For dematerialized issuance and trading, other requirements of the securities regulatory authorities of the place where the shares of the Company are listed shall be applicable.
- 18 -
The
Company shall maintain a register of members, and include the
followings:
(1)
The name, address (domicile), occupation or nature of each shareholder;
(2)
The class and number of shares held by each shareholder;
(3)
The amount paid or payable by each shareholder for the respective shares
held;
(4)
The serial numbers of shares held by each shareholder;
(5)
The date when each shareholder is registered as a shareholder; and
(6)
The date when each shareholder ceases to be a shareholder.
The register of members shall be the sufficient evidence of the shareholders'
shareholding in the Company, unless there is evidence to the contrary.
Article 40
The Company may, pursuant to the mutual understanding and agreement made
between the securities regulatory authorities under the State Council and
overseas securities regulatory authorities, maintain the register of holders of
overseas-listed foreign shares overseas, and mandate overseas agent(s) to
manage such register of shareholders. The original copy of the register of
holders of overseas-listed foreign shares listed in Hong Kong shall be
maintained in Hong Kong.
The Company shall maintain a copy of the register of holders of overseas-
listed H shares in the premises of the Company. Overseas agency so mandated
shall at any time ensure the consistency of the original copy and the copy of
the register of holders of overseas-listed H shares. If there is any discrepancy
between the original copy and the copy of the register of holders of overseas-
listed H shares, the original copy shall prevail.
Article 41
The Company shall maintain a complete register of members.
The register of members shall include the following parts:
(1)
The register of members maintained in the domicile of the Company
other than those described in items (2) and (3) of this article;
(2)
The register of holders of overseas-listed foreign shares maintained in the
place of stock exchange where the shares are listed;
- 19 -
(3) The register of members maintained in other places as the board of
directors may consider necessary for the purpose of the listing of the
Company's shares.
Article 42
Different parts of the register of members shall not overlap. No transfer of any
shares registered in any part of the register shall, during the continuance of that
registration, be registered in any other part of the register.
Alternations or amendments on each part of the register of members shall
proceed in accordance with the laws of the place where that part of the register
of members is maintained.
Article 43
Where the relevant laws, rules, regulations, standardization documents, the
securities regulatory authorities of the place where the shares in the Company
are listed and the listing rules have requirements on the period of closure of the
register of shareholders prior to a shareholders' general meeting or the
reference date set by the Company for the purpose of distribution of dividend,
such requirements shall be followed.
Article 44
Whenever the Company convenes a shareholders' general meeting, distributes
dividends, liquidates or engages in other acts requiring the confirmation of
shareholding, a day shall be determined by the board of directors or the
convener of the shareholders' general meeting as the record date for the
registration of shareholdings, upon the expiry of which, those members who
appear in the register of members shall be the shareholders of the Company.
Article 45
Any person who has an objection to the register of members and requests for
the registration of his/her/its name in the register of members or requests to
remove his/her/its name from the register of members, he/she/it may apply to
the court of jurisdiction to amend the register of members.
Article 46
Any member registered in the register of members or any person requesting for
the registration of his/her/its name in the register of members may apply to the
Company to reissue new share certificate for his/her/its respective shares (i.e.
"relevant shares") if his/her/its share certificate (i.e. "original share certificate")
is lost or destroyed.
Application by a holder of domestic shares who has lost or destroyed his/her/
its share certificate and applies for reissuance shall be dealt with in accordance
with Article 143 of the Company Law.
- 20 -
Application by a holder of overseas-listed foreign shares who has lost or destroyed his/her/its share certificate and applies for reissuance shall be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the place where the original copy of the register of members who are holders of overseas-listed foreign shares is maintained and the rules of the stock exchange or other relevant provisions.
In case that a holder of overseas-listed foreign shares of a Hong Kong listed company has lost or destroyed his/her/its share certificate and applies for reissuance, the issuance of a replacement share certificate shall comply with the following requirements:
Applicants shall submit his/her/its application in the standard form prescribed by the Company with the notarial certificate or statutory declaration documents attached. The notarial certificate or statutory declaration documents shall include the ground for application, circumstances and evidences of the loss of share certificate, as well as a declaration that no other person may request for the registration as the holder of the relevant shares.
Before the Company makes the decision on the reissuance of new share certificate, no declaration of the request for the registration as members of such shares by any person other than the applicants has been received.
In case the Company decides to reissue new share certificate to the applicant, an announcement of such reissuance shall be published on the newspapers designated by the board of directors at least every 30 days within a period of 90 days.
Before the Company publishes the announcement of the reissuance of a share certificate, a copy of the announcement intended to be published shall be submitted to the stock exchange of the place where the shares are listed. Upon the receipt of response from such stock exchange that confirms that such announcement has been exhibited in the premises of the stock exchange, the announcement may be published. Such announcement shall be exhibited in the premises of the stock exchange for a period of 90 days.
If the application for the reissuance of share certificate is made without the consent of registered holders of the relevant shares, the Company shall deliver a copy of the announcement intended to be published to such shareholder by post.
- 21 -
Upon the expiration of 90 days period of the announcement and
exhibition referred to in item (3) and (4) of this Article, if no objection
on the reissuance of the share certificate has been received by the
Company, a new share certificate may be reissued pursuant to the
applicant's application.
(6) When the Company reissue new share certificate pursuant to this Article,
the original share certificate shall be cancelled immediately, and such
cancellation and reissuance shall be registered in the register of members.
(7) All costs for the cancelation of the original share certificate and the
reissuance of new share certificate incurred shall be borne by the
applicant. Until the applicant provides any reasonable guarantee, the
Company shall be entitled to reject to take any action.
Article 47
After the reissuance of a new share certificate by the Company pursuant to
these Articles, the name of the bona fide purchaser acquiring the aforesaid new
share certificate or of the person (a bona fide purchaser) subsequently
registered as the owner of such shares shall not be removed from the register
of members.
Article 48
The Company has no obligation to compensate for those who suffer loss from
cancellation of original stock certificates or reissuance of new stock certificates
unless they can prove that the Company has fraudulent conduct.
Chapter 7 Transfer of Shares
Article 49
Unless otherwise provided by the laws, rules, regulations and relevant
provisions of the securities regulatory authorities of the place where the
shares of the Company are listed, all fully paid shares may be transferred
pursuant to the law without any lien, but shall comply with the provisions of
the CBIRC and relevant regulatory authorities as well as the Articles of
Association.
For the transfer of overseas-listed foreign shares listed in Hong Kong,
registration shall be made in the share registrar in Hong Kong authorized by
the Company.
Article 50
All the fully paid-upoverseas-listed foreign shares listed in Hong Kong are
freely transferable in accordance with the Articles of Association. However,
unless the following requirements are met, the board of directors may refuse to
accept any transfer documents without giving any explanation for such refusal.
(1)
Any transfer documents or other documents which are related to
ownership of the shares or would affect the ownership of the shares
shall be registered with a registration fee payable to the Company in
accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules;
- 22 -
listed in Hong Kong;
(3) Any stamp duty payable on the transfer documents are duly paid in
accordance with the Hong Kong laws;
(4) Relevant share certificates and other proof which proves the transferor's
ownership of the shares as required by the board of directors shall be
provided;
(5) In the event that the shares are to be transferred to joint holders, the
number of the shareholders who are jointly registered shall not be more
than four; and
(6) No lien shall be attached to the relevant shares.
If the board of directors rejects to register the transfer of shares, the Company
shall, within 2 months from the date when duly application for the transfer was
submitted, give a notice of rejection on the registration of such transfer of
shares to the transferor and transferee.
Article 51
All transfer of overseas-listed foreign shares listed in Hong Kong shall be
made in written transfer instrument in a general or common form or any other
forms accepted by the board of directors, and the written transfer instrument
may be signed in hand. In case the shareholder is the recognized clearing house
defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong (hereinafter
referred to as the "Recognized Clearing House") or its nominees, the written
transfer instrument may be signed in mechanical printed form.
Article 52
For the transfer of shares issued prior to the Company's initial public offering,
it shall be carried out in accordance with the relevant laws, rules, regulations
and listing rules.
Directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company shall report
their shareholdings in the Company and the respective changes. During his/her
tenure, no shares exceeding twenty five percent of his/her total shareholding in
the Company shall be transferred within one year; and no transfer of shares
held by him/her shall be allowed within one year since the date when the
shares in the Company are listed. The aforesaid personnel shall not transfer the
shares held by him/her within half a year after leaving his/her office.
- 23 -
Article 53
Where the directors, supervisors, senior management or shareholders who hold
more than five percent (5%) of the shares of the Company sell their shares of
the Company within six (6) months of purchase, or repurchase the shares
within six (6) months of sale, the proceeds will be attributed to the Company,
and the board of directors of the Company will resume the proceeds. However,
securities firm, which holds over five percent (5%) of the shares due to
purchase of the remaining shares after underwriting shall not be subject to the
six (6)-month-limit when selling such remaining shares.
In the event that the board of directors of the Company fails to enforce the
requirement in accordance with the preceding paragraph, the shareholders are
entitled to request enforcement by the board of directors within thirty (30)
days. In the event that the board of directors of the Company fails to enforce
the requirement within the said period, the shareholders are entitled to initiate
litigation in the People's Court for the benefit of the Company's interest in its
own name.
In the event that the board of directors of the Company fails to enforce the
requirements in accordance with the first paragraph of this article, responsible
directors shall be jointly and severally liable in accordance with the law.
Article 54
Shareholders shall go through relevant procedures in accordance with law and
comply with relevant regulations as specified by the CBIRC and other
regulatory authorities and stock exchanges while transferring the Company's
shares.
Where there are changes in shareholders holding more than five percent of the
shares of the Company as a result of the transfer of shares by any shareholder,
relevant shareholders shall cooperate with the Company to go through review
and approval procedures of the CBIRC.
Article 55
The Company shall not accept its own shares as the subject matter of a pledge.
Chapter 8 Party Organization (Party Committee)
Article 56
The Company shall establish the committee of the Party of New China Life
Insurance Company Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Party Committee of
the Company"). The Party Committee of the Company shall have one
secretary, one or two deputy secretaries and several other Party Committee
members. In principle, the chairman of the board of directors of the Company
and the secretary of the Party Committee shall be the same person, and one
deputy secretary of the Party Committee shall be designated to assist the
secretary of the Party Committee to carry out Party building. Eligible members
of the Party Committee can join the board of directors, the board of
supervisors and the management through legal procedures, while eligible Party
members of the board of directors, the board of supervisors and the
management can also join the Party Committee in accordance with relevant
rules and procedures. At the same time, the Company shall establish
Commission for Discipline Inspection in accordance with the provisions.
- 24 -
Article 57
The
Party Committee of the Company shall, in accordance with the
Constitution of the Communist Party of China, the Regulations on Party
Organization of the Communist Party of China and other party rules, perform
its
duties.
(1)
To ensure and supervise the thorough implementation of the guidelines
and policies of the Party and the state throughout the Company, and to
implement major strategic decisions of the Central Committee of the
Party and the State Council, as well as important work arrangements of
superior Party organizations.
(2) To strengthen its leadership and check in the selection and appointment
of personnel, focusing on standards, procedure, evaluation,
recommendation and supervision, and to adhere to the principle of the
Party exercising leadership over officials, the selection of operating
managers by the board of directors, and the exercise of power as regards
the right of officials' appointment by the operating managers in
accordance with laws.
(3)
To study and discuss stable reform and development and substantial
operational and management issues of the Company as well as material
issues related to the interests of our staff, and provide advice and
recommendations in this regard. To support the shareholders' general
meeting, the board of directors, the board of supervisors and the
management of the Company in performing their duties in accordance
with laws and to support the employee representative meeting in carrying
out its work.
(4)
To assume full responsibility to comprehensively strengthen party
discipline, lead the Company's ideological and political work, united
front work, spiritual civilization construction as well as corporate culture
construction, and lead mass organizations such as the trade union and the
Communist Youth League. Play a leading role in the construction of the party conduct and of a clean and honest government, and support the Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Company in fulfilling its responsibility of supervision in practice.
(5) To grow the Company's primary Party organization and Party members, to give full play to the role of Party branches as bastions and of Party members as vanguards and exemplars, to unite and lead employees to proactively devote themselves into the reform and development of the Company;
(6) Other material matters that fall within the duty of the Party Committee.
Chapter 9 Rights and Obligations of Shareholders
Article 58
Shareholders of the Company
are those
lawfully
holding
the
shares of
the
Company, whose names are
registered
in the
register
of
members.
A
shareholder shall enjoy rights and assume obligations according to the class of shares held by him/her/it; shareholders holding the same class of shares shall enjoy the same rights and assume the same obligations.
- 25 -
(1)
The Company does not have to register more than four persons as the
joint shareholders of any share;
(2)
All joint shareholders of any share shall be jointly and severally liable for
the payment of all fees payable for the relevant shares.
In the case of joint shareholders:
(1)
If one of those joint shareholders passes away, only the surviving
shareholders among them shall be deemed by the Company as the owners
of the relevant shares, but the board of directors shall be entitled to
request for the surviving shareholders to provide the death certificate it
thinks fit for the purpose of amending the register of members.
(2)
For joint shareholders of any shares, only the joint shareholder named
first in the register of members shall be entitled to receive the share
certificate of the relevant shares and notice from the Company as well as
attend general meetings of the Company or exercise the voting rights of
the relevant shares. Any notice delivered to any aforesaid person shall be
deemed to be delivered to all joint shareholders of the relevant shares.
If any of the joint shareholders issues a receipt to the Company for any
dividends, bonus or capital return payable to such joint shareholders, such
receipt shall be deemed to be an effective receipt issued to the Company by
such joint shareholders.
Article 59
The ordinary shareholders of the Company shall enjoy the following rights:
(1)
The right to receive dividends and other distributions in proportion to
their shareholdings;
(2)
The right to request, convene, preside over, attend or appoint a proxy to
attend shareholders' general meetings and to exercise the voting rights in
accordance with law;
(3)
The right to supervise the company's business operations, and the right to
present proposals or to raise enquires;
- 26 -
The right to transfer, gift or pledge his/her shares in accordance with laws, rules, regulations and relevant provisions prescribed by securities regulatory authorities of the place where the shares of the Company are listed as well as the Articles of Association;
The right to obtain relevant information in accordance with the Articles of Association, including:
The right to obtain a copy of the Articles of Association, subject to payment of the cost of such copy; and
The right to inspect without charge and copy, subject to payment of a reasonable fee, the following:
All parts of the register of shareholders;
Personal particulars of each of the Company's directors, supervisors, CEO, President (COO) and other senior management;
The state of the company's share capital;
The report showing the nominal value, number, highest and lowest prices of the shares repurchased and the total consideration paid by the Company in connection therewith since the last financial year;
Counterfoils of corporate bonds;
Minutes of shareholders' general meetings (for reference only);
Resolutions passed at the shareholders' general meetings, resolutions passed at the meetings of the board of directors and resolutions passed at the meetings of the board of supervisors;
Financial accounting reports;
The latest audited financial statements, the directors' report, the audit reports and the reports of the board of supervisors;
A copy of the latest annual returns submitted for filing to the administration for industry and commerce or other competent authorities.
- 27 -
(6) The right to participate in the distribution of remaining assets of the Company in proportion to its shareholding when the Company is
terminated or liquidated;
(7) The right to require the Company to acquire his/her/its shares for such
shareholders who are against any resolution in relation to a merger or
separation of the Company; and
(8) Other rights conferred by laws, rules, regulatory provisions, regulations
and the Articles of Association.
Article 60
Shareholders who request for the inspection of information related to Article
59 of the Articles of Association or obtaining certain materials shall make such
request to the Company in writing, and provide proof of his/her/its
shareholding. The Company would, upon the confirmation of the identity of
the shareholder(s), provide the information or materials as requested.
Article 61
If any resolution adopted by the shareholders' general meeting or the board of
directors violates any laws, rules or regulations, a shareholder has the right to
petition the People's Court to declare the resolution invalid.
If the convening procedure or voting method of any shareholders' general
meeting or any meeting of the board of directors violates any laws, regulations
or the Articles of Association, or if any resolution violates the Articles of
Association, a shareholder may, within sixty days from the date of the
resolution, petition the People's Court to revoke the relevant resolution.
If the Company has registered changes according to a resolution adopted by
the shareholders' general meeting or a resolution adopted by the board of
directors, while the People's Court has ruled that such resolution is invalid or
has revoked such resolution, the Company shall apply to the company
registration authority for revoking the registration of changes.
Article 62
If any director or senior manager violates laws, regulations or the Articles of
Association in performing his/her duties, which has caused losses to the
Company, shareholders individually or jointly holding 1% or more voting
shares of the Company for at least 180 consecutive days may request the board
of supervisors in writing to bring an action at the People's Court; if any
supervisor violates laws, regulations or the Articles of Association in
performing his duties, which has caused losses to the Company, a
shareholder may request the board of directors in writing to bring an action
at the People's Court.
- 28 -
If the board of supervisors or the board of directors refuses or fails to bring an
action within 30 days after receiving the request, or the situation is so urgent
that if an action is not initiated promptly the Company will suffer irremediable
damages, a shareholder has the right to bring an action at the People's Court
directly in its own name.
If any other person infringes the interest of the Company, the shareholders
specified in the first paragraph of this Article may bring an action at the
People's Court pursuant to the articles hereinabove.
Article 63
If any director, supervisor, CEO, President (COO) or other senior management
violates laws, regulations, regulatory provisions or the Articles of Association,
which impairs the interests of the Company, shareholders, the insured and
other interested parties, he/she shall be liable for compensation accordingly. If
any of the above-mentioned situations occurred, shareholders shall have the
right to report to the CBIRC directly.
Article 64
Holders of ordinary shares of the Company shall assume the following
obligations:
(1) To abide by laws, rules, regulatory provisions, regulations and the
Articles of Association;
(2) To pay subscription funds according to the number of shares subscribed
and the method of subscription;
(3) Contribution and shareholding shall comply with regulatory provisions,
and may not hold such shareholding on behalf or overproportion;
(4) Unless otherwise stipulated by laws, rules, regulatory provisions,
regulations and the Articles of Association, not to withdraw their share
capital;
- 29 -
To assist the Company to improve the solvency margin ratio in the case that the solvency margin ratio does not meet the regulatory requirements;
Where any shareholder holds more than five percent of voting shares of the Company, to faithfully notify the Company of information on its controlling shareholder and actual controller; if there is a change in its controlling shareholder and actual controller, to notify the Company in writing of relevant changes as well as affiliated parties and the related relation after those changes within five working days upon the occurrence of those changes, and perform procedures as specified in regulations;
To notify the Company in writing within fifteen working days where the shares of the Company held by any shareholder who holds more than five percent of voting shares of the Company are involved in litigation, arbitration or release of pledges, and the Company shall notify other shareholders of relevant information timely;
To notify the Company in writing within fifteen working days upon the occurrence of a merger, separation, dissolution, bankruptcy, closing down, takeover and other material matters or changes in the legal representative, company name, site for business operation, business scope and other material matters of any shareholder who holds more than five percent of voting shares of the Company;
To obey and implement the resolutions passed at the shareholders' general meeting;
To cooperate with regulatory authorities to carry out investigations and risk disposition when risk events or serious non-compliant activities concerning the Company;
- 30 -
Not to damage the interests of other shareholders and the Company, and not to agree that the pledgee or his/her/its affiliated parties shall exercise the voting rights when any shareholder pledges the shares of the insurance company it holds; and
Other obligations imposed by laws, rules, regulatory provisions, regulations and the Articles of Association.
Unless otherwise provided by the Articles of Association, holders of ordinary shares shall not be liable for any further contribution to the share capital other than as agreed by the subscriber of the relevant shares at subscription.
Article 65
Shareholders shall assume the obligations to assist the Company to improve its
solvency in case of insolvency of the Company. In the event of any of the
following circumstances, shareholders who are unable or refuse to increase
their capital contributions, shall agree that other shareholders or investors may
increase their capital contributions with reasonable scheme as a way to
improve the solvency:
1.
The CBIRC orders the Company to increase its capital;
2.
The Company must increase its capital as it is unable to make its
solvency meet the regulatory requirements with other schemes.
Article 66
After
the listing of the shares of the Company, if the shares held by any
shareholder of the Company exceeds five percent of the Company's aggregate
shares, this fact must be reported to the Company in writing on the day of its
occurrence, so that the Company can report to the CBIRC for approval within
five days thereof. The CBIRC has the right to request such unqualified
investors to transfer their shares. For the part of shares in excess of five
percent of the Company's aggregate shares (hereinafter referred to as "Excess
Shares"), if the CBIRC requires the shareholder to transfer but the shareholder
does not follow, such shareholder shall be subject to necessary restrictions
when exercising the shareholders' rights set out in Article 59 of the Articles of
Association based on its shareholding of the Excess Shares, which include:
(1)
The Excess Shares will not carry any voting rights at shareholders'
general meetings (including during voting by shareholders of certain
class); and
(2)
The Excess Shares will not carry a right to nominate candidates of
directors or supervisors as provided in the Articles of Association.
Notwithstanding the aforementioned, the shareholders of the Company shall not be subject to any other restrictions when exercising the shareholders' rights pursuant to Article 59 of the Articles of Association.
- 31 -
Company pledges the shares it holds, it shall report to the Company in writing
on the day such pledge occurs.
If there is a related party relation between shareholders holding more than five
percent of shares of the Company, such shareholders should report to the
Board in writing within five business days.
The aforementioned related relation refers to the relationship between the
controlling shareholders, actual controllers, directors, supervisors or senior
management and enterprises under their direct or indirect control, and any other
relations that may lead to the transfer of the Company's interests. However,
enterprises controlled by the PRC government do not have a related relation merely
due to the fact that they are under the common control of the PRC government.
Article 67
The shareholder and actual controller of the Company shall not impair the
Company's interests with his/her/its related relations. In breach of any
regulations, compensation for the loss incurred to the Company shall be
assumed by the controlling shareholder and/or actual controller.
The controlling shareholder and actual controller of the Company shall have
the obligations in respect of integrity to the Company and its public
shareholders and other shareholders. The controlling shareholder shall
exercise his/her/its rights as an investor in strict compliance with laws, and
shall not, via means such as profit distribution, asset reorganization, external
investment, occupation of funds and guarantee for borrowing, use of insurance
funds and related party transactions impair the legal rights of the Company and
its public shareholders and other shareholders, nor shall he/she/it impair the
interests of the Company and its public shareholders and other shareholders by
leveraging its controlling position.
The controlling shareholder shall effectively manage the personnel who hold
concurrent positions in the controlling shareholder and the Company to prevent
interests conflicts. Employees of the controlling shareholder shall not concurrently
serve as the executive directors and senior management of the Company, except
the chairman of the board of directors of the controlling shareholder.
Article 68
In addition to obligations imposed by laws, rules, regulations or the listing
rules of the stock exchange where shares of the company are listed, a
controlling shareholder shall not exercise his/her/its voting rights in respect of
the following matters in a manner prejudicial to the interests of the
shareholders generally or partially:
(1) To relieve a director or supervisor of his duty to act honestly in the best
interests of the company;
(2) To approve the expropriation by a director or supervisor (for his own
benefit or for the benefit of another person), in any manner, of the
company's assets, including (without limitation) any opportunity
beneficial to the company; or
- 32 -
(3) To approve the expropriation by a director or supervisor (for his own
benefit or for the benefit of another person) of the individual rights of
other shareholders, including (without limitation) the rights to
distributions and voting rights save as any restructuring submitted to
shareholders for approval in accordance with the Articles of Association.
Article 69
A "controlling shareholder" referred to in the preceding paragraph shall mean a
person with any of the following qualifications:
(1) When he acts alone or in concert with others, more than half of the
directors can be elected;
(2) When he acts alone or in concert with others, thirty-percent (30%) or
more of the voting rights of the company can be exercised or to
controlled;
(3) When he acts alone or in concert with others, thirty-percent (30%) or
more of the issued and outstanding shares of the company are held; or
(4) When he acts alone or in concert with others, the company is controlled
virtually in other ways.
Article 70
Nomination on candidates of directors and supervisors of the Company by the
controlling shareholder shall be in strict compliance with the laws, rules,
regulations and the relevant provisions of the securities regulatory authorities
of the place where the shares of the Company are listed, as well as the terms
and procedures as stipulated by these Articles. Candidates of directors and
supervisors nominated by the controlling shareholder shall possess relevant
expertise as well as decision making and supervising capabilities. No approval
from any shareholder is required for resolutions on personnel election and
resolutions on appointment of members of the board of directors at
shareholders' general meeting. Any appointment or removal of senior
management of the Company made by any shareholder overstepping the
authority of general meeting and the board shall be void.
Article 71
The controlling shareholder of the Company shall not directly or indirectly
intervene the decision making or the operation and management of the
Company lawfully conducted, nor shall he/her/it impair the interests of the
Company and other shareholders.
- 33 -
Article 72
If
the contribution by or shareholding behaviors of any shareholder are in
violation of laws, rules and relevant regulatory provisions, the shareholder
shall not exercise his/her/its rights as a shareholder including the right of
attending general meeting, the voting right, proposal right, and shall undertake
to accept the regulatory actions as taken by the CBIRC against him/her/it, such
as the restrictions on shareholders' rights and the order to transfer shareholding
in case of any of the followings:
(1)
The changes in shareholder were not approved by or filed with the
CBIRC;
(2)
The changes in the de facto controller of the shareholder were not
approved by or filed with the CBIRC;
(3)
Entrusting others or accepting entrustment from others to hold shares of
the Company;
(4)
Control of equity interests in disguised forms by accepting entrustment of
voting rights and transferring rights to yields;
(5)
Direct or indirect self-capital injection or false capital contribution by
using insurance funds;
(6)
Other capital contribution and shareholding behaviors that are not in
compliance with the laws, regulations, regulatory requirements.
Chapter 10 General Meeting of Shareholders
Article 73
The general meeting is the organ of the highest authority of the Company, and
shall exercise the following functions and powers in accordance with the law:
(1)
Decide the business objectives, development strategies and investment
plans of the Company;
(2)
Elect and replace directors, and decide on matters related to the
remuneration of directors;
(3)
Elect and replace supervisors who are shareholders' representatives, and
decide on matters related to the remuneration of supervisors;
(4)
Consider and approve the report of board of directors;
(5)
Consider and approve the report of board of supervisors;
(6)
Consider and approve the annual financial budget and final accounts of
the Company;
- 34 -
Resolve on the increase or decrease in registered capital of the Company;
Resolve on the listing or repurchase of shares, or issuance of securities such as bonds;
Resolve on matters related to merger, separation, dissolution, liquidation of the Company or alternation on the form of the Company;
Review and amend, including but not limited to, these Articles, rules of procedures for general meeting, board of directors and board of supervisors, administrative rules on related party transactions, as well as relevant governance system such as asset management authorization system;
Resolve on the employment, dismissal or non-reappointment the accounting firm of the Company which would provide regular and statutory audit on the Company's financial reports;
Consider the motion raised by shareholders representing more than 3% of outstanding shares with voting rights;
Consider and approve the matters related to the establishment of legal entities, the material external investment, material assets acquisition, material asset disposal and write-offs, and external gifting:
Consider and approve the establishment of legal entities by the Company, while a legal entity refers to the domestic or foreign company which is established with the direct investment by the Company and over which the Company exercises control;
Consider and approve external gifting with the single accumulated amount for the year in total exceeding the sum of RMB20 million and 1% of the latest audited net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company, or external gifting with amount above RMB60 million;
Consider and approve equity investments and disposals with the amount of each investment or disposal exceeding 3% of the latest audited total assets of the Company, or the accumulated amount of investments or disposals for the year accounting for over 8% of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
- 35 -
Consider and approve real property investments and disposals with the value of single asset exceeding 5% of the latest audited total assets of the Company, or the accumulated investment for the year accounting for over 15% of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
Consider and approve other assets acquisitions with the value of single asset accounting for over 3% of the latest audited total assets of the Company, or the accumulated value of assets for the year accounting for over 8% of the latest audited total assets of the Company; other assets disposals with the value of single asset accounting for over 3% of the latest audited total assets of the Company, or the accumulated value of assets for the year accounting for over 8% of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
Consider and approve asset write-offs with the value of single asset over RMB3,000 million and the accumulated value for the year over RMB10,000 million;
Consider and approve overseas equity, real property investments and disposals as well as other assets acquisition, disposal and write- offs matters which, pursuant to the provisions of theInterim Measures for the Administration of Overseas Investment with Insurance Funds issued by the CBIRC and its detailed rules for the implementation, fall within the authority and corresponding investment threshold as specified in item 3 to item 6 above;
If there exist both book value and appraisal value of the above assets, the higher one shall prevail; the amount of above external gifting, investment, acquisition, disposals, write-offs, as well as total assets, net profit and other data are all from consolidated financial statements.
Consider and approve related party transactions required to be approved by the general meeting under the laws, rules and regulations;
Consider and approve the change in the use of proceeds;
Consider and approve the employee stock ownership scheme or stock incentive scheme;
Consider other matters required to be determined by the general meeting under the laws, rules, regulatory provisions, regulations and the securities regulatory authorities of the place where shares of the Company are listed and the Articles of Association.
Article 74
Apart from the guarantee provided for lawsuits incurred in the ordinary course
of operation and management of the Company, the Company shall not make
any external guarantee.
Article 75
The aforesaid matters within the competence of the general meeting shall be
considered and determined by the general meeting, but in necessary, reasonable
and legal cases, the general meeting may authorize the board of directors to
make such determination. Such authorization shall be clear and specific.
For the authorization to the board of directors by the general meeting, if the
authorization relates to matters required by these Articles to be passed by
ordinary resolutions of general meeting, it shall be passed by the shareholders
(including proxy of shareholders) representing more than half of the voting
rights present in the general meeting; if the authorization relates to matters
required by these Articles to be passed by special resolutions of general
meeting, it shall be passed by shareholders (including proxy of shareholders)
representing two thirds or more of the voting rights present in the general
meeting.
Article 76
The Company shall not, without the prior approval of shareholders' general
meeting, enter into any contract with any person other than a director,
supervisor, CEO, President (COO) or other senior management whereby the
management and administration of the whole or any substantial part of the
business of the Company is to be handed over to such person, unless in special
circumstances such as that the Company is in a crisis.
Article 77
Shareholders' general meetings are divided into annual general meetings and
extraordinary general meetings. The annual general meeting shall be convened
once a year, and shall be held within six months after the end of the preceding
accounting year.
An extraordinary shareholders' general meeting shall be convened within two
months from the occurrence of any of the following events:
(1) The number of directors is lower than the minimum number of directors
specified in the Company Law or less than two-thirds of the total number
of directors specified in the Articles of Association;
(2) The Company's uncovered losses amount to one-third of the Company's
total share capital;
(3) Shareholders individually or collectively representing 10% or more of the
Company's voting shares request in writing;
- 37 -
(4) The board of directors considers it necessary;
(5) The board of supervisors proposes that such a meeting shall be convened;
(6) When resolutions of the board of directors may impair the interests of the
Company, the insured or small and medium shareholders, the board of
directors does not accept the advice of independent directors and such a
meeting is requested by no less than half of and at least two independent
directors to the board of directors; or
(7) Other circumstances as provided by the laws, rules, regulations and these
Articles of Association.
The number of shares in item (3) above shall be the number of shares held at
the end of trading on the trading day prior to the date when shareholders lodge
the written request.
If the Company could not convene the general meeting in the aforesaid period,
it shall report to the branch of China Securities Regulatory Commission
(hereinafter referred to as the "CSRC") where the Company is located and the
stock exchange to explain the reason and make announcement.
Article 78
When the Company convenes a shareholders' annual general meeting, a written
notice of the meeting shall be given 20 business days before the date of the
meeting, and when the Company convenes a shareholders' extraordinary
general meeting, a written notice of the meeting shall be given 10 business
days or 15 days (whichever is longer) before the date of the meeting to notify
all the shareholders in the register of members of the matters to be considered
and the date and the place of the meeting.
Article 79
The Company shall report to the CBIRC with respect to the meeting notice in
writing ten days before the date of the regular shareholders' general meeting.
- 38 -
Article 80
When shareholders individually or collectively representing 10% or more of
the Company's voting shares for at least 90 consecutive days (the Proposing
Shareholders), the board of supervisors or no less than one half of and no less
than two independent directors (the Proposing Independent Directors) propose
the convening of an extraordinary shareholders' general meeting, they shall
present the topics and proposals with complete contents in writing to the board
of directors, and also file with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Proposing
Shareholders, the board of supervisors or the Proposing Independent Directors
shall guarantee the contents of the motions do not violate the laws, rules,
regulations and the Articles of Association.
Article 81
Within 10 days from receiving the written proposal from the Proposing
Shareholders, the board of supervisors or the Proposing Independent Directors
of convening a shareholders' general meeting, the board of directors shall
make a written resolution on whether it agrees or disagrees to convene an
extraordinary shareholders' general meeting in accordance with laws, rules,
regulatory provisions or the Articles of Association. If the board of directors
disagrees to hold an extraordinary shareholders' general meeting, it shall give
its reasons in writing. If the board of directors agrees to hold an extraordinary
shareholders' general meeting, it shall issue a notice of the extraordinary
meeting within five days after the relevant board resolution is adopted. Any
change made to the original proposal in such notice shall be subject to the
approval of the board of supervisors, the Proposing Shareholders or the
Proposing Independent Directors. If the board of supervisors, the Proposing
Shareholders or the Proposing Independent Directors disagree with the change
made to the original proposal, the board of directors shall respect the written
proposal of the board of supervisors, the Proposing Shareholders or the
Proposing Independent Directors.
Article 82
If the board of directors disagrees to convene an extraordinary shareholders'
general meeting as requested by the Proposing Shareholders or fails to give
any response within 10 days after receiving the proposal, or the board of
directors, despite giving the response that it agrees to convene such a meeting,
fails to issue any meeting notice within 20 days after receiving the request, it
shall be deemed as refusing to hold an extraordinary shareholders' general
meeting and the Proposing Shareholders have the right to submit a written
request to the board of supervisors; the board of supervisors shall issue a
notice on extraordinary shareholders' general meeting within five days after
receiving the request. In case the board of supervisors fails to issue such notice
within the aforesaid period, the Proposing Shareholders may convene and
preside over the meeting on their own.
Article 83
In case the board of directors disagrees on convening an extraordinary general
meeting as requested by the board of supervisors or fails to give response
within ten days upon the receipt of the proposal, or despite it agrees on
convening the meeting but fails to give the notice of meeting within 20 days
upon the receipt of such request, the board of directors shall be deemed to be
incapable of performing or fail to perform its duty of convening the general
meeting, and the board of supervisors may convene and preside over the
meeting on its own.
- 39 -
Article 84
In case the board of directors disagrees on convening an extraordinary general
meeting as requested by the proposing independent directors or fails to give
response within ten days upon the receipt of the proposal, or despite it agrees
to convene the meeting but fails to give the notice of meeting within 20 days
upon the receipt of such request, the board of directors shall be deemed to
refuse to convene the extraordinary general meeting. The independent directors
shall report to the CBIRC.
Article 85
In case the board of supervisors or the Proposing Shareholders decide to
convene the extraordinary general meeting on its/their own, the board of
directors shall be notified in writing, and shall file with the local office of
CSRC and the stock exchange where the Company is located. The board of
directors and the secretary of the board of directors shall coordinate and the
board of directors shall provide the register of members as at the share
registration date. In case the board of directors fails to provide the register of
members, the convener may, with the announcement of convening such a
general meeting, apply for obtaining the register of members from the
securities registration and clearing authorities. The register of members so
obtained by the convener shall not be used for any purposes other than
convening the general meeting. Fees necessary for the meeting shall be borne
by the Company.
The board of supervisors or shareholders who convene the meeting shall
submit relevant certification materials to the local office of the CSRC and the
stock exchange where the Company is located, while sending out a notice of
general meeting and making the announcement of the resolution of the general
meeting.
Article 86
In case the board of supervisors or Proposing Shareholders decide to convene
the extraordinary general meeting on its/their own, notice on convening such
an extraordinary general meeting shall be given, whose contents shall comply
with, besides Article 87 of the Articles of Association, the provision that no
new content shall be added into resolutions, otherwise the Proposing
Shareholders or the board of supervisors shall re-propose the request for
convening the extraordinary general meeting to the board of directors in
accordance with the above procedures.
Prior to the announcement of the resolution of the general meeting, the
shareholding of the Proposing Shareholders shall not be less than ten percent,
and shareholders who convene the meeting shall apply to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange for lockups for all or part of the shares held by them in the aforesaid
period prior to issuance of the notice of the general meeting.
Article 87
Proposals for the general meeting shall be within the scope of the functions
and powers of the general meeting, and have clear topics and specific
resolution matters, which fully disclose the important information involved in
the proposal and comply with the relevant laws, rules, regulations, and these
Articles.
- 40 -
Article 88
Shareholders individually or jointly holding no less than three percent (3%) of
shares in the Company may make extraordinary proposals ten (10) days prior
to the convening of the general meeting and notify the convener in writing.
The convener shall, within two (2) days from the receipt of such proposal, give
supplementary notice for the general meeting, and announce the subjects of the
extraordinary proposal. The aforesaid convener refers to the person who shall
be entitled to convene the general meeting in accordance with these Articles.
Save as provided in the preceding paragraph, upon issuance of the notice for
the general meeting, the convener shall not amend any proposals which are set
out in the notice for the general meeting or add new proposals.
Article 89
Notice of general meeting shall be given in writing and include the following:
(1) The date and venue of the meeting;
(2) The duration of the meeting;
(3) Matters to be submitted to the meeting for examination. All the contents
of proposals shall be fully disclosed (including text, attachment, proposer
and time of putting forward such proposal). Where any matters relating
to previous resolutions of shareholders' general meeting need to be
changed, the proposal shall be complete in contents and shall not merely
list the proposed changes;
(4) Materials and explanations necessary for shareholders to make decisions
regarding the matters to be discussed, principally including (but not
limited to) specific terms and contracts (if any) and a detailed
explanation of its reason and sequence for a proposed transaction such
as a merger, repurchase of shares, restructuring of share capital or other
form of restructuring;
(5) Where any directors, supervisors, CEO, President (COO) or other senior
management have a material interest with regard to matters to be
discussed, the nature and extent of that interest shall be disclosed.
Further, where the impact of the matters to be discussed by such
directors, supervisors or other senior management who are shareholders
is different from the impact on other shareholders of the same class, that
difference shall be illustrated;
(6) The full text of any special resolution proposed to be passed at the
meeting;
- 41 -
(7) State clearly that "shareholders entitled to attend and vote shall have the right to appoint one or more proxy to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf", and such proxy is not necessary to be a member of the
Company;
(8) The time and place for the delivery of the proxy form;
(9) Date of share registration of the shareholders entitled to attend the
general meeting; and
(10) The name and contact information of the permanent liaison person for the
meeting.
Article 90
After the issuance of a notice for convening a shareholders' general meeting,
the meeting shall not be postponed or cancelled without a proper reason and
the proposals set out in the notice of shareholders' general meeting shall not be
cancelled, nor may the meeting time be changed unless as provided in the
Articles of Association or by virtue of force majeure or any other unforeseen
event. In case there is any postponement or cancellation, the convener shall, at
least 2 working days prior to the original date of convening, make an
announcement and explain the reasons. For general meetings postponed, the
convening date of the meeting shall also be included in the notice.
Article 91
Notice of shareholders' general meeting shall be delivered to the shareholders
(whether or not entitled to vote at the meeting), by hand or prepaid mail to
their addresses as shown in the register of members. For the holders of
domestic shares, notice of the meetings may also be given through an
announcement.
Once an announcement is published on the website or in one or more
newspapers designated by the securities regulatory authorities of the place
where the shares of the Company are listed, it shall be deemed that all holders
of domestic shares have received the notice of the general meeting.
Article 92
Unless otherwise stipulated by the Articles of Association, a shareholders'
general meeting shall be called by the board of directors in accordance with
law and presided over by the chairman of the board of directors. Where the
chairman is unable or fails to perform his duties, a director jointly elected by
no less than one- half of the directors shall preside over the meeting. Where no
one presides over a shareholders' general meeting by either of the aforesaid
ways, the shareholder that is present at the meeting and holds the most voting
shares or its proxy may preside over the meeting.
In case a meeting is called by the board of supervisors, it shall be presided by
the chairman of the board of supervisors. If the chairman of the board of
supervisors is incapable of or fails to perform such duty, a supervisor
nominated by no less than half of the supervisors shall preside.
- 42 -
In case an extraordinary meeting is called and presided over by the Proposing
Shareholders, a shareholder representative nominated by the Proposing
Shareholders shall preside over the meeting. If there are two or more
Proposing Shareholders, and no chairman could be elected, the shareholder
representative designated by the Proposing Shareholder holding more voting
shares than the other(s) shall preside over the meeting.
In the event that the general meeting cannot proceed due to violation of the
rules of procedure by the presider of the meeting, the general meeting may
proceed by appointing one person as the presider of the meeting upon consent
of a simple majority of the voting shareholders present at the meeting.
Article 93
A shareholder may attend a shareholders' general meeting in person or appoint
a proxy to attend and vote at the meeting on his behalf.
For individual shareholders who attend the meeting in person, he/she shall
provide his/her own identity card or any other valid documents or evidences to
prove his/her identity or stock account card. For those attending the meeting by
proxy, he/she shall provide his/her own valid identity documents and the power
of attorney from the shareholder being represented.
Legal person shareholders shall attend the meeting by their legal
representatives or other proxies as authorized. For legal representatives who
attend the meeting, his/her own identity card, valid evidences on his/her legal
representative qualification and shareholding evidences shall be provided. For
proxies who attend the meeting, the proxy shall provide his/her own identity
card, the power of attorney from the shareholders issued in accordance with the
law and shareholding evidences.
- 43 -
Article 94
Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the general meeting shall be
entitled to appoint one or more persons (no matter whether a shareholder or
not) as his/her proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf, and the proxy may
exercise the shareholder's right to speak at the shareholders' general meeting
in accordance with the shareholder's appointment.
If the shareholder is the recognized clearing house (or its nominees) as defined
in the relevant laws and regulations of the place where the shares of the
Company are listed, such shareholder may appoint one or more person as it
thinks fit to act as his/her/its proxy in any general meeting or any meeting of
the shareholders of a class. If more than one person is appointed, the proxy
form shall specify the number and class of shares involved for each person.
Each person so appointed may exercise the rights on behalf of recognized
clearing house (or its nominees), as if such person is an individual shareholder
of the Company.
Article 95
The shareholder shall appoint proxy in writing. The proxy form shall be signed
by the shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing; if the
shareholder is a legal person, the appointment document shall be affixed with
the legal person's seal or be signed by a director or legal representative or
attorney duly authorized.
The proxy form issued by a shareholder to appoint a proxy to attend the
meeting shall set out the following:
(1) The name of the proxy;
(2) Whether or not the proxy has the right to vote;
(3) The respective instructions on voting for, voting against or abstention
from voting in respect of each agenda item of the shareholders' general
meeting;
(4) The date of issue and validity term of the proxy form;
(5) The number of shares of the appointer represented by the proxy;
- 44 -
(6) If several persons are appointed as proxy, the number of shares
represented by each proxy; and
(7) Signature (or seal) of the appointer. If the appointer is a legal person
shareholder, the seal of the legal person shall be affixed.
The proxy form shall state whether the proxy may vote in his/her own
discretion if no specific instructions have been given by the shareholder.
Article 96
The proxy form shall be deposited at the domicile of the Company or at other
place as specified in the meeting notice, 24 hours before the meeting to discuss
the matters that the proxy is appointed to vote for or 24 hours before the
designated voting time. If the proxy form is signed by a person authorized by
the appointer, a notary certified copy of the power of attorney and other
authorization documents is needed, which shall be deposited together with the
proxy form at the domicile of the Company or at other place as specified in the
meeting notice.
If the shareholder is a legal person, a person that is authorized by the legal
representative, or by the resolution of the board of directors or other governing
body shall act as the shareholder's representative to attend any general meeting
of the company.
Article 97
Any proxy form issued to a shareholder by the Board shall be such as to enable
the shareholder, according to his/her intention, to instruct the proxy to vote in
favor of, against or to abstain from each resolution and to give instruction for
each item to be resolved at the meeting.
Article 98
Notwithstanding the death or loss of ability of the appointer, revocation of the
proxy or of the authority under which the proxy was executed, or the transfer
of the shares in respect of which the proxy is given happened before any
resolution is adopted, a vote given in accordance with the proxy form shall be
valid, provided that no notice in writing of the aforesaid has been received by
the company before the commencement of the meeting.
Article 99
The attendance book of the shareholders' general meeting shall be prepared by
the Company. The attendance book shall specify the company names and
domiciles of shareholders, and the name, identity card number, number of
voting shares represented and (company) name of the appointing shareholder
of each attendee.
- 45 -
Article 100 Matters to be examined at the annual shareholders' general meeting shall include but are not limited to
Annual plans of financial budgets and final accounts;
Profit distribution plan and plan of recovery of losses;
Annual report of the board of directors;
Annual report of the board of supervisors;
Annual performance reports of the independent directors;
Audited annual financial statements of the Company;
Plans for the Company's annual external investments and sale or purchase of material assets; and
Other matters that shall be examined at the annual shareholders' general meeting.
Article 101 The list of candidates for directors and non-employee supervisors shall be submitted as a proposal to the shareholders' general meeting for voting, along with the resumes and basic information of the director and supervisor candidates as well as the written statements of the candidates that they accept the nomination and consider themselves qualified for the position.
Article 102 Election of directors and non-employee supervisors and assumption of office:
- 46 -
In the election and replacement of directors and non-employee supervisors,
every director or non-employee supervisor candidate shall be voted on one by
one. The number of candidates voted for by each shareholder may not exceed
the number of directors or supervisors specified in the Articles of Association.
If the number of candidates for directors and non-employee supervisors
nominated under the Articles of Association is more than the number to be
elected, competitive election shall be held and the candidates getting more
votes shall be elected pursuant the Articles of Association.
The period for the two written notices in respect of the permission of the
nomination of director and non-employee supervisor candidates and the
candidate's willingness to accept such nomination shall not be less than seven
days. Such period shall, at the earliest, be counted since the written notice of
the general meeting is given, and such period shall not end later than seven
days prior to the date of convening the general meeting.
Newly appointed directors and non-employee supervisors shall be elected by
the general meeting, and shall hold office from the date when the CBIRC's
approval is obtained until the expiration of the term of that session of the board
of directors and board of supervisors.
Article 103
When the Company convenes the shareholders' general meeting, all directors,
supervisors and the secretary to the board of directors shall attend the meeting,
and CEO, President (COO) and other senior management shall attend the
meeting and listen to the queries and suggestions of shareholders.
The board of directors and the board of supervisors shall respond to or give
explanation of the queries and suggestions from the shareholders. If the
shareholders require a written response or explanation, the board of directors
and the board of supervisors shall give a written response or explanation within
10 days since the queries and suggestions are given.
Article 104
A shareholder (including his/her/its proxy) shall exercise his/her/its voting
rights based on the number of voting shares he/she/it represents. Each share
shall carry one vote. Shares held by the Company do not carry any voting
rights, and such portion of shares shall not be counted into the total number of
voting shares held by the shareholders who attend the general meeting.
Where material issues which affect the interests of medium and small investors
are considered at a general meeting, the votes of the medium and small
investors shall be counted separately. The results of the separate vote counts
shall be disclosed to the public in a timely manner.
The board of directors of the Company, independent directors and shareholders
who meet the relevant requirements can publicly solicit shareholders' voting
rights, where sufficient disclosure of the information such as their voting
intention shall be disclosed. Soliciting shareholders' voting rights by means of
direct or indirect compensation is prohibited. The Company is prohibited from
setting restrictions on the minimum shareholding ratio when soliciting
shareholders' voting rights.
- 47 -
Article 105 Shareholders attending the general meeting shall give one of the following opinions on the proposal submitted for voting: for, against or abstain, except for the declaration by securities registration and clearing institution as the nominal holder of stocks of stock connect mechanism between the PRC and Hong Kong stock markets, based on the actual holders' intentions.
The un-filled,wrongly-filled, illegible or un-voted votes shall be deemed as the voters' waiver of voting rights, and the voting by the shares held by them shall be counted as "abstain".
Article 106 Resolutions of the general meeting can be classified into ordinary resolutions and special resolutions.
Ordinary resolutions proposed by the general meeting shall be passed by a simple majority of the voting rights held by shareholders (including proxy) present at the general meeting.
Special resolutions proposed by the general meeting shall be passed by no less than two third of the voting rights held by shareholders (including proxy) present at the general meeting.
Article 107 The following matters shall be resolved by an ordinary resolution at a shareholders' general meeting:
The business objectives, development strategies and investment plans of the Company;
Work reports of the board of directors and the board of supervisors;
Annual report of the Company and audited annual financial statements;
Plans formulated by the board of directors for profit distribution and losses recovery;
Annual financial budget and final accounts of the Company;
Engagement, dismissal or non-renewal of engagement of accounting firms which would provide regular and statutory audit on the Company's financial report;
- 48 -
Appointment or removal of the directors and non-employee supervisors, appointment of independent directors, and the emolument of the directors, non-employee supervisors and independent directors and the associated method of payment; and
Matters other than those required by the laws, rules, regulatory provisions, regulations of the securities regulatory authorities of the place where the Company's shares are listed or by the Articles of Association to be adopted by special resolution.
Article 108 The following matters shall be resolved by a special resolution at a shareholders' general meeting:
Increase or reduction of the Company's registered capital;
Issuance of securities such as bonds, repurchase or listing of shares by the Company;
The separation, merger, dissolution, liquidation and change of form of the Company;
Dismissal of an independent director;
Amendments to the Articles of Association, procedural rules of the shareholders' general meeting, the board of directors and the board of supervisors of the Company;
Involves in establishment of legal entities, material external investment, material asset disposals and write-offs, material asset pledge, etc.
The employee stock ownership scheme or stock incentive scheme;
Any other matters considered by the shareholders' general meeting, by way of an ordinary resolution, to be of a nature which may have a material impact on the company and should be adopted by a special resolution, and any other matters required by the laws, regulations, regulatory provisions, or regulatory requirement of the securities regulatory authorities of the place where the Company's shares are listed and the Articles of Association.
- 49 -
Article 109
In the course of considering related party transactions in the general meeting,
related shareholders shall not participate in the voting, and all the shares with
voting rights represented by him/her/it shall not be counted into the total valid
voting number. Announcement of resolutions of the general meeting shall fully
disclose the voting of non-related shareholders.
In addition, where any shareholder is, under applicable laws and regulations
and the Hong Kong Listing Rules, required to abstain from voting on any
particular resolution or restricted to voting only for or only against any
particular resolution, the vote cast by or on behalf of such shareholder in
contravention of such requirement or restriction shall not be counted.
Article 110
Directors or supervisors shall not be elected by way of cumulative voting
system at the shareholders' general meeting.
Article 111
At any general meeting, shareholders shall vote by open ballot.
Article 112
A poll requested for the election of the chairman of the meeting or the
suspension of the meeting, shall be taken forthwith. A poll requested for any
other matters shall be taken at such time as the chairman of the meeting
directs, and the meeting shall proceed to discuss other matters. The result of
the poll shall be deemed to be a resolution of the meeting at which the poll
was requested.
Article 113
On a poll taken at a meeting, a shareholder (including proxy) entitled to two or
more votes need not cast all his votes in the same way.
Article 114
The general meeting shall vote on all proposals presented one by one. In the
case where different proposals are made on the same matter, votes shall be
casted in accordance with the time sequence of presenting the proposals.
Unless the general meeting is suspended or fails to resolve due to exceptional
reasons such as force majeure, the general meeting shall not postpone the
proposals and shall vote on them.
Article 115
Any voting of any resolution shall be counted by at least two representatives of
shareholders and one supervisor. The results of voting shall be announced by
the vote counters on the spot and recorded.
Any shareholder with interests in the matter under consideration and proxies of
such member shall not participate in vote counting or scrutinizing. Other
members may otherwise elect representatives of shareholders to participate in
vote counting or scrutinizing.
- 50 -
When voting on any proposal at the general meetings, the lawyer,
representatives of shareholders and representatives of supervisors shall
together undertake the counting and scrutinizing of the votes, and announce
the results of voting on the spot. The voting results of resolutions shall be
recorded in the minutes of the meeting.
Shareholders or their proxies of the listing company who vote via internet or
other means shall be entitled to check the voting results via the voting system
accordingly.
Article 116
The chairman of the meeting shall announce the on-site voting result at the
meeting. The voting results of the resolutions shall be recorded in the minutes
of the meeting.
The chairman of the meeting in case of having any doubt on the voting result
of any resolution may count the votes. If the chairman of the meeting does not
count the votes and shareholders or their proxies oppose the results announced
by the chairman, such shareholders or proxies are entitled to request a counting
of the votes immediately after the announcement and the chairman shall count
the votes immediately upon request.
In case votes are counted in the general meeting, the results of vote counting
shall be recorded at the minutes of the meeting.
Article 117
The Company shall report to the CBIRC with respect to the resolution passed
at the general meeting within thirty days from the date of the resolution.
Article 118
The general meeting of the Company shall be convened in the address of the
Company or venues designated in the notice of the general meeting.
The general meeting shall be provided with meeting venue and convened in the
form of on-spot meetings. No meeting shall be convened by way of
communication voting in respect of any proposals which shall be passed by
special resolutions on the general meeting. The Company would also make it
convenient for shareholders to attend the general meeting by providing online
access or other means acknowledged or required by securities regulatory
authorities. Shareholders' attending the general meeting via such means as
above are deemed to be present.
In case the general meeting convened by the Company casts votes via internet,
a safe, economical and convenient online voting system for the general
meeting shall be provided to shareholders. Investors who have passed the
identity verification of the internet voting system of the general meeting are
confirmed of their duly valid identities as shareholders and possession of duly
valid voting rights. In case the general meeting convened by the Company
casts votes via other means acknowledged or required by securities regulatory
authorities, identity of shareholders shall be confirmed in accordance with
relevant rules of proceedings.
- 51 -
Before the voting results are officially announced, the Company, vote counter, scrutineer, substantial shareholders, and the network service providers and other relevant parties involved in voting taking place onsite, via internet, or through other voting method shall be obliged to keep the voting results confidential.
Article 119 Minutes shall be kept for the general meeting, of which the secretary of the board of directors shall be in charge. Minutes of meeting shall contain as below:
Time, venue, agenda of the meeting, and the name of the convener;
Names of the chairman of the meeting, directors, supervisors, CEO, President (COO) and other members of senior management, who attend or observe the meeting;
Number of shareholders and proxies present at the meeting, total number of shares with voting rights held by them and the percentage of shares with voting rights held by them to the total number of shares in the Company;
Process of consideration for each motion, key points of speeches and voting results;
Shareholders' enquiries or suggestions and the responses or explanation;
Names of the lawyer, the vote counter and the scrutineer; and
Other matters which shall be recorded in the minutes required by laws, regulations, regulatory documents and these Articles.
Article 120 Any shareholder is entitled to look up copies of the minutes free of charge during office hours of the Company. Upon the request of any shareholder for a copy of the minutes in connection with the general meeting, the Company shall send the copy of the minutes within seven days upon receipt of reasonable payment.
- 52 -
Article 121
If the Company convenes a general meeting, it shall engage a lawyer to issue
legal opinion regarding the following issues which shall be announced:
(1) Whether the convening and procedures of the general meeting are in
compliance with the laws, administrative regulations and these Articles;
(2) Whether the qualifications of the attendants and convener are legal and
valid;
(3) Whether the procedures and results of voting of the meeting are legal and
valid; and
(4) Legal opinions regarding other relevant issues upon the request of the
Company.
Article 122
The convener shall ensure an uninterrupted general meeting until the final
resolution is decided on. In the event that the general meeting is suspended or
fails to decide on a resolution due to such special reasons as force majeure,
necessary measures shall be taken to resume the meeting as soon as possible or
close the meeting directly, and make an announcement in a timely manner.
Meanwhile, the convener shall report to the local office of the CSRC and the
stock exchange.
Article 123
The convener shall ensure that the contents of minutes of the meeting are
authentic, accurate and complete. The directors, supervisors, secretary of the
board of directors, convener or its representatives, and the chairman of the
meeting shall sign in the minutes of the meeting. The minutes of the meeting
should be preserved with the register for signing of shareholders present, the
power of attorney of the proxies and valid materials on voting via internet and
other means, and the preservation shall be permanent.
Chapter 11 Special Procedures for Voting by Class Shareholders
Article 124
Shareholders holding different classes of shares are class shareholders.
Class shareholders are entitled to the rights and shall take the obligations
pursuant to laws, regulations, regulatory documents and these Articles.
Any non-voting shares included in the share capital of the Company shall bear
the wording "non-voting right" in their title.
- 53 -
If the share capital includes shares carrying different voting rights, any class of
shares (except shares with the most privileged voting rights) included in the
share capital shall bear the wording "restricted voting right" or "limited voting
right" in their titles.
Article 125
If the Company proposes to modify or terminate the rights of a class of
shareholders, it may do so only after such modification or termination has been
approved by a special resolution of the shareholders' general meeting and a
separate shareholders' general meeting convened by the affected shareholders
of that class under the Articles 126 to 131.
Article 126
In the following conditions, rights of a class of shareholders shall be deemed to
have been modified or terminated:
(1)
An increase or decrease in the number of shares of such class or an
increase or decrease in the number of shares of a class having voting
rights, distribution rights or other privileges equal or superior to those of
the shares of such class;
(2)
Conversion of all or part of the shares of such class into shares of another
class, conversion of all or part of the shares of another class into shares
of such class or the grant of the right to such conversion;
(3)
Cancellation or reduction of rights to accrued dividends or cumulative
dividends attached to shares of such class;
(4)
Reduction or cancellation of a dividend preference or property
distribution preference during liquidation of the Company, attached to
shares of such class;
(5)
An addition, cancellation or reduction of share conversion rights, options,
voting rights, transfer rights, preemptive rights or rights to acquire
securities of the Company attached to shares of such class;
(6)
Cancellation or reduction of rights to receive amounts payable by the
Company in a particular currency attached to shares of such class;
(7)
Creation of a new class of shares with voting rights, distribution rights or
other privileges equal or superior to those of the shares of such class;
- 54 -
Imposition of restrictions or addition of such restrictions on the transfer or ownership of shares of such class;
Issuance of rights to subscribe for shares of such class or other class, or rights to convert shares;
An addition of the rights and privileges of shares of other classes;
A restructuring scheme of the Company resulting in shareholders of different classes to bear liability not in proportion in the restructuring; or
An amendment or cancellation of the provisions of Chapter 10 of the Articles of Association "Special procedures for voting by class Shareholders".
Article 127 Shareholders of the affected class, having the right to vote at shareholders' general meetings or otherwise, shall nevertheless have the right to vote at class meetings in respect of matters concerning items (2) to (8), (11) and (12) of Article 126, but shareholder(s) with interests (as defined below) shall not be entitled to vote at meetings of shareholders of class shares.
A "shareholder with interests" in prior provision refers to:
A controlling shareholder as defined in Article 69 in the Articles of Association, in the case of a repurchase of shares by pro rata offers to all shareholders or by public dealing on a stock exchange pursuant to Article 29 of the Articles of Association;
A shareholder in connection with a proposed contract; in the case of repurchase of shares by off-market contract is achieved pursuant to Article 29 of the Articles of Association; or
A shareholder who bears less than a proportionate amount of obligations imposed on or whose interests diverge from those of the shareholders of that class, in the case of in a restructuring scheme of the Company.
- 55 -
Article 128
Resolutions of meetings of class shareholders shall be adopted by votes
representing two thirds or more of the voting rights of shares of that class
which are entitled to vote and whose shareholder(s) present at the meeting in
accordance with Article 127.
Article 129
Written notice of a class meeting shall be sent to inform all of the shareholders
in the share register of the class of the matters to be considered, the date and
venue of the class meeting in accordance with the provisions in the Articles of
Association concerning the notice period of the general meeting.
Article 130
Notice of class meetings only needs to be served on shareholders entitled to
vote thereat.
Meetings of any class of shareholders shall be conducted in the manner as
similar as possible to that of general meetings of shareholders. The provisions
of the Articles of Association relating to the manner of conducting any
shareholders' general meeting shall apply to any meeting of a class of
shareholders.
Article 131
Shareholders of domestically-invested shares and overseas-listed foreign shares
are deemed as shareholders of different classes.
The special procedures for voting by a class of shareholders shall not apply to
the following circumstances: (1) where upon the approval by a special
resolution of shareholders in a general meeting, either separately or
concurrently once every twelve months, the Company issues domestically-
invested shares and overseas- listed foreign shares not more than 20% of each
that has been issued; (2) where the Company's plan to issue domestically-
invested shares and overseas-listed foreign shares at its establishment is carried
out within fifteen (15) months as of the date of approval of the securities
regulatory authorities subject to State Council; or (3) where shareholders of the
domestically-invested shares of the Company may transfer to overseas
investors, and such transferred shares may be listed or traded on an overseas
stock exchange, subject to the approval of the Securities Authority under the
State Council.
- 56 -
Chapter 12 Board of Directors
Section 1 Directors
Article 132
Directors are elected by the shareholders' general meeting. Each director shall
serve a term of 3 years and may be reelected at the expiration.
The chairman of the board of directors shall be elected and removed by a
majority of all of the Directors. Re-election is allowed.
The positions of the chairman of the board of directors and president (COO) of
the Company shall be separated.
Directors of the Company shall be natural persons. Directors are not required
to hold any shares of the Company.
Article 133
The CEO or other senior management may serve as the director concurrently,
provided that the directors who act as CEO or other senior management
concurrently and are representatives of employees shall not exceed one half of
the total directors of the Company.
Article 134
The Company's directors, in case of natural persons, shall be of excellent
conduct and reputation, and possess the expertise and working experience
relevant to their duties, and meeting the requirements specified by laws and
regulations and the CBIRC. A person in any of the situations under Article 146
of the Company Law, Article 82 of the Insurance Law or any other relevant
regulations shall not serve as a director of the Company.
Any election of a director in violation of the preceding provision shall be
deemed as null and void.
If it occurs to a director during the term of office any of the situations stated in
Article 146 of the Company Law, Article 82 of the Insurance Law or
applicable regulatory stipulations, or breach of requirements in relation to
director qualification or requirements under laws and regulations, regulatory
provisions, such director shall vacate his/her office. The Nomination and
Remuneration Committee shall propose the removal of the board of directors
and the shareholders' general meetings shall remove such director from post.
Article 135
Shareholders that individually or jointly hold 5% or more of the total voting
shares of the Company, or the Nomination and Remuneration Committee under
the board of directors, shall have the right to nominate candidates for directors.
In case the nomination of independent directors is otherwise provided by laws,
regulations and regulatory documents, such provisions shall be followed. The
number of candidates for directors that a nominating party proposes to
nominate shall not exceed the number of directors proposed to be appointed.
- 57 -
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee under the board of directors
shall review the candidates for directors pursuant to the laws, regulations,
regulatory documents, regulatory requirements and the Articles of Association,
and report its opinions to the board of directors.
Article 136
The appointment of directors shall be subject to the approval on the directors'
qualifications from the CBIRC. If the director proposed to be appointed fails to
obtain the approval on qualifications, the general meeting shall conduct re-
election to fill the vacancy of the position.
A director's term of office starts from the date of his/her inauguration and
expires at the end of the term of the prevailing session of the board of
directors. Prior to the expiration of a director's term of office, the general
meeting shall not dismiss him/her without any reason.
In circumstances provided by laws, regulations or the Articles of Association,
the general meeting may remove any director whose term of office has not
expired by an ordinary resolution, but such removal does not affect the rights
of such director to make any claim under any contract.
Article 137
Directors shall comply with laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the
Articles of Association, assume fiduciary duty to the Company, and shall not
conduct as follows:
(1) Enter into contracts or conduct transactions with the Company in breach
of the provisions under this Articles of Association or in absence of
approval of the general meeting;
(2) Benefit his/her own or others from insider information;
(3) Operate companies of the same nature as the Company on his/her own or
for others, or engage in activities which impair the interests of the
Company;
(4) Use power to take bribes or illegal revenue of other kinds, or invade the
properties of the Company;
(5) Misappropriate or loan out the funds of the Company or provide
guarantees for others with assets of the Company in violation of the
Articles of Association or in absence of approval of the general meeting;
(6) Use his/her own position to seek business opportunities which should
have belonged to the Company for himself/herself or others in absence of
approval of the general meeting;
- 58 -
Receive commission for transactions between others and the Company as his/her own;
Deposit the funds of the Company into accounts in the name of his/her own or other individuals;
Disclose secret of the Company in absence of approval of the general meeting, unless in circumstances provided by law where such information may be disclosed to the court or other competent government authorities; or
Other conducts in violation of his/her fiduciary duty to the Company under laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the Articles of Association.
Any income arising out of the breach of the preceding provision by directors belongs to the Company. Any person who has caused the Company to incur losses should be liable for compensation accordingly.
Article 138 Directors shall comply with laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the Articles of Association, and shall assume duties of due diligence to the Company as below:
Treat all shareholders on a fair basis;
Perform duties with prudence, faith and diligence to ensure that the commercial activities of the Company are in compliance with laws, regulations and regulatory documents;
Review various business and financial reports of the Company diligently, pay continuous attention to the operation and management of the Company, and guarantee sufficient time to perform duties;
- 59 -
(4) Exercise management and decision-making rights conferred by law at his own discretion and shall not be manipulated by others; in absence of permission by laws, regulations or regulatory documents or informed approvals of the shareholders' general meeting, shall not authorize any
other person to exercise the management and decision-making rights;
(5) Provide the board of supervisors with relevant information and material
in an honest manner and shall not prevent the board of supervisors from
exercising their functions and powers. Accept the legal supervision by,
and reasonable suggestions from, the board of supervisors with respect to
his/her performance of duties;
(6) Review the matters to be resolved by the board of directors and cast
votes independently at his/her prudent discretion;
(7) Sign written confirmations to the regular reports of the Company. Ensure
the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information in the
statutory disclosure of the Company;
(8) Attend the shareholders' general meeting as observer and give response
to shareholders' inquiries upon request of the shareholders' general
meeting; and
(9) Other duties of due diligence as stipulated in laws, regulations, regulatory
documents and the Articles of Association.
Article 139
The directors are entitled to the rights to know the affairs of the Company, to
investigate the Company and shall timely access to the information of finance,
internal control, compliance, risk management, use of insurance funds, actuary,
audit and other operations of the Company.
The Company shall set up a system to report information and serve the
documents to the directors by means of the prescribed and within the time
limit.
The Company shall provide sufficient materials to the directors, enabling them
to obtain sufficient knowledge of the operation and management conditions of
the Company. The directors may request supplemental materials when they
deem current materials are not insufficient. In general conditions, the Company
shall provide the directors with supplemental materials within three (3) days
after the directors propose such requirement.
Article 140
Personnel of the Company shall actively cooperate with the directors to
exercise their rights, and shall not refuse, impede, conceal truth or intervene
improperly.
The directors shall promptly report to the CBIRC when they are confronted
with impediments in performing their duties.
- 60 -
Article 141
No director (including chairman of the board of the directors) may act on his/
her own behalf to represent the Company or the board of directors if not duly
authorized by the provisions of the Articles of Association or the board of
directors. When acting on his/her own behalf, insofar as a third party would
reasonably believe that such director is acting on behalf of the Company or the
board of directors, the director shall state his/her position and identity in
advance.
Article 142
A director shall be deemed as unable to perform his/her duties if failing to
attend two consecutive board meetings in person without appointing of another
director as proxy to attend the meetings on his behalf, or failing to perform
other duties stipulated by laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the
Articles of Association. The board of directors, the board of supervisors or the
shareholders shall request the shareholders' general meeting to vacate him.
A written prompt shall be sent by the board of directors to the director who
fails to attend board meetings in person twice a year; and an independent
director who receives such prompts twice during his term of office shall not
serve consecutive terms.
A director shall be deemed to attend in person when he attends by means
specified in Article 172 of the Articles of Association.
Article 143
In compliance with the relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of
Association, the shareholders individually or in aggregate holding ten
percent (10%) or more of the Company's total shares entitled to vote for
more than ninety (90) consecutive days or more (the "Proposing
Shareholders"), the board of supervisors or independent directors may make
a proposal on removal of directors.
The shareholders or institutions that propose the removal shall notify the board
of directors in writing. The written notice shall specify the name of the director
proposed to be removed and the reasons for such proposal. Relevant proving
documentations or materials may be attached if any.
- 61 -
The board of directors shall, within reasonable time upon the receipt of the
written notice, pass the written notice to the Nomination and Remuneration
Committee. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall, within
reasonable time upon the receipt of written notice, issue its prudent opinion
that it agrees or disagrees with the proposal, and submit it to the board of
directors for review. After the review by the board of directors, the proposal
shall be submitted to the general meeting for review.
The removed director may make statement and averment to the board of
directors and the shareholders' general meeting and shall be obliged to remind
other directors and shareholders of any potential risk existing in the Company.
When the shareholders' general meeting deems it necessary, the shareholders
or shareholders' representatives may inquire the directors proposed to be
removed and the directors shall provide response.
Article 144
In case that the number of members of the board of directors is lower than that
provided in the Company Law or two thirds (2/3) of that provided in the
Articles of Association due to resignation, removal, illness, disability, death or
any other reasons that cause the directors unable to perform their duties during
their tenure, the Company shall initiate the by-election procedures within five
(5) working days and convene the shareholders' general meeting to elect a
director within two (2) months. The new director's term of office shall be
ended on the expiration date of the term of the then-current board of directors.
A director may resign prior to the expiration of his term of office. The director
intending to resign shall submit a resignation letter in writing to the board of
directors and shall be obliged to explain certain aspects that merits the
attention of other directors and shareholders in the resignation letter.
A director's resignation shall come into effect since the date when his
resignation report is served on the board of directors, provided, however, that
if the resignation of a director results in the number of directors of the
Company being lower than the statutory minimum of the Company Law or two
thirds (2/3) of the number provided in the Articles of Association, the current
director shall continue to perform his duties until the newly elected director
assumes office.
- 62 -
Article 145
In the event that the tenure of any director expires and re-election is not
conducted in time, the existing directors shall continue to perform their duties
in accordance with the laws, administrative regulations and provisions under
the Articles of Association until the assumption of office of the next session of
the board of directors.
Article 146
The submission of resignation letter or expiration of the director's term of
office shall not release a director from his/her obligations to the Company and
the shareholders before the resignation letter becomes effective or within a
reasonable period after it has become effective, or within a reasonable period
after the expiration of his term, and his/her duty of confidentiality in relation to
the business secrets of the Company shall remain binding after the expiration
of his term until such business secrets have been disclosed into the public. The
effective period of other obligations shall be determined subject to the
principle of fairness and the period of time elapsed between the expiration of
the director's term and the occurrence of the event concerned, in addition to
the circumstances and conditions under which the relationship between the
director and the Company is terminated.
Article 147
Any director whose term of office has not expired shall be liable for the losses
caused to the Company as a result of his/her absence from the office.
Article 148
The directors shall proactively attend the trainings organized by the Company
and regulatory authorities in order to perpetuate their professional competence
and capability essential to perform their duties.
Article 149
The Company shall set up the system on the assessment and evaluation of due
diligence of directors. The board of directors shall make such assessment and
evaluation on due diligence of directors and submit due diligence reports to the
shareholders' general meeting and the board of supervisors each year, which
shall be submitted to the CBIRC after the approval of the shareholders' general
meeting.
- 63 -
Section 2 Board of Directors
Article 150
A Board of Directors shall be established by the Company and accountable to
the shareholders' general meeting. The board of directors shall consist of
fifteen (15) directors, of which two (2) executive directors, eight (8) non-
executive directors and five (5) independent directors. The board of directors
shall have one (1) chairman of the board of directors.
Article 151
In case that the board of directors may not be re-elected upon the expiration of
its term of office due to the failure of shareholder's qualification to satisfy the
requirement, equity transaction disputes or force majeure and other reasons, the
secretary of the board of directors shall make a report to the CBIRC one (1)
month prior to the expiration of term of office of the board of directors, which
shall contain term of office of the board of directors and its members, reasons
of inability to initiate the re-election procedure, plan of re-election and other
matters of necessity to be explained.
Article 152
The board of directors is entitled to exercise the following powers:
(1)
To convene shareholders' general meetings and to report on its work to
shareholders' general meetings;
(2)
To implement resolutions of shareholders' general meetings;
(3)
To determine operation plans and investment schemes of the Company
and to control and monitor the financial conditions and use of funds of
the Company;
(4)
To formulate development strategies;
(5)
To formulate annual financial budget and final accounts;
(6)
To formulate the profit distribution plans and plans for recovery of
losses;
(7)
To formulate proposals for increases or reductions of registered capital
and the issuance of corporate bonds and other securities by the Company
or the listing of the Company;
- 64 -
To formulate plans of material acquisition by the Company, repurchase of the shares of the Company or merger, division; dissolution and changes of the form of the Company;
To decide on matters including external investments, disposition and write-offs of assets, acquisition of assets, external guarantees and external gifting to the extent of the authorization of shareholders' general meetings;
Consider and approve external gifting with the accumulated amount for the year in total less than the sum of RMB20 million and 1% (inclusive) of the latest audited net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company, and less than RMB60 million;
Consider and approve equity investments and disposals with the amount of each investment or disposal accounting for less than 3% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company, and the accumulated amount of investments or disposals for the year accounting for less than 8% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
Consider and approve real property investments and disposals with the value of single asset accounting for less than 5% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company, and the accumulated investment for the year accounting for less than 15% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
Consider and approve other assets acquisitions with the value of single asset accounting for less than 3% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company, and the accumulated value of assets for the year accounting for less than 8% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company; other assets disposals with the value of single asset accounting for less than 3% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company, and the accumulated value of assets for the year accounting for less than 8% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
Consider and approve asset write-offs with the value of single asset less than RMB3,000 million (inclusive) and the accumulated value for the year less than RMB10,000 million (inclusive);
- 65 -
Consider and approve other assets management matters, including (but not limited to) trading of negotiable securities and financial products (refer to the domestically issued financial products that meet regulatory requirements such as wealth management products of commercial banks, credit asset-backed securities of banking financial institutions, collective fund trust plans of trust companies, specific asset management plans of securities companies, infrastructure investment plans, real estate investment plans, and project asset support plans of insurance asset management companies, etc.);
Consider and approve overseas equity, real property investments and disposals, other assets acquisition, disposal and write-offs matters as well as other assets management matters which, pursuant to the provisions of the Interim Measures for the Administration of Overseas Investment with Insurance Funds issued by the CBIRC and its detailed rules for the implementation, fall within the authority and the corresponding investment threshold of item 2 to item 6 above;
Consider and approve guarantee provided for lawsuits incurred in the ordinary course of operation of the Company;
If there exist both book value and appraisal value of the above assets, the higher one shall prevail; the amount of above external gifting, investment, acquisitions disposals, write-offs and other amount, as well as total assets, net profit and other data are all from consolidated financial statements.
To decide on the establishment of internal management structure;
To formulate the basic management system of the Company including operating policies;
To regularly evaluate and improve corporate governance and to review the corporate governance report of the Company;
- 66 -
To appoint or remove CEO, secretary of the board of directors and Auditing Officer and, in accordance with the nominations of the CEO, to appoint or remove the President (COO), Vice Presidents, CFO, Chief Risk Officer, Chief Actuary, Compliance Officer and other senior managers and to decide and implement the annual performance assessment, compensation, reward and penalty plans in respect of the aforesaid senior managers as the basis for their incentive, retention and replacement;
To consider and approve the candidates for the chairman of the board of directors, the chairman of the board of supervisors and presidents dispatched to important subsidiaries as specified in Article 191 hereof;
To establish board committees including but not limited to, the strategy committee, investment committee, audit and related party transaction control committee, nomination and remuneration committee, risk management and consumer rights protection committee based on need and regulatory requirements;
To formulate proposals for any amendment to the Articles of Association; propose to amend the rules of procedures for shareholders' general meetings and the rules of procedures for the board of directors; and consider and approve the rules of procedures of committees of the board of directors;
To propose to shareholders' general meetings of the engagement or change of an accounting firm which would provide regular and statutory audit on the Company's financial report, and to review reports of the external auditors, regularly or irregularly;
To review and approve the material related party transactions under the regulatory requirements of the CBIRC and other related party transactions of the Company as required by laws, regulations and regulatory documents and the Administrative Measures on Related Party Transactions of the Company;
To hear the work report of the EC and CEO and examine their work;
- 67 -
To select an external auditor for auditing directors and senior management of the Company;
To manage the information disclosure, internal control and other matters of the Company;
To review and approve the overall risk management objective, risk preference, risk management policy, major risk solutions, the organizational structure and duties for risk management and other risk management matters of the Company;
To constantly monitor the solvency risk of the Company, supervise the management to manage and control the solvency risk effectively, and review the reports from the management on the solvency risk of the Company regularly;
To review and approve the report on the solvency of the Company;
To formulate the employee stock ownership scheme or stock incentive scheme;
To review and approve the overall objective and strategy for asset liability management of the Company, promoting communication and coordination between assets business and liabilities business of the Company, and to supervise the management team implementing relevant systems and policies;
To review and approve the organization system, decision making system and relevant risk management policy of asset liability management and asset allocation;
To review and approve assets allocation policies, including strategic allocation plans of assets and annual assets allocation plans, and the adjustment plans of assets allocation policies;
- 68 -
To focus on the impact on the asset liability matching from the business plans and overall budgets while reviewing and approving business plans and overall budgets;
To review and approve the products which may cause a significant influence on asset liability matching, including but not limited to the products subject to the approval of the board of directors according to relevant requirement by CBIRC;
To review and approve the annual report on asset liability management of the Company.
To exercise other functions and powers as conferred by laws, regulations, regulatory documents or the Articles of Association and by shareholders' general meetings.
The powers of the board of directors shall be exercised collectively by the board of directors. The statutory powers of the board of directors shall not be delegated to the chairman of the board of directors, any director or any other individual or institution. Where it is necessary to authorize any of the aforesaid persons or institutions to make a decision on a specific matter, it shall be done by means of resolution of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall only authorize its power regarding once to a single specific matter, and shall not grant general power permanently to any other institution or individual.
Article 153 Prior to making decisions on the Company's major issues, the board of directors shall listen to the opinions of the Party Committee of the Company.
Article 154 The board of directors shall not, without the prior approval of shareholders' general meeting, dispose or agree to dispose, of any fixed assets of the Company of which the expected value in addition to that of the fixed assets that have been disposed within four (4) months immediately preceding the disposition proposal exceeds 33% of the value of the Company's fixed assets as shown in the latest balance sheet reviewed in the shareholders' general meeting.
For the purposes of the Articles of Association, a disposition of fixed assets includes certain transfer of interests in assets but does not include providing guarantee with fixed assets.
The validity of a disposition transaction by the Company of fixed assets shall not be affected by the violation of the first paragraph of Article 154.
- 69 -
Article 155
The board of directors shall give an explanation to the shareholders' general
meeting in respect of the explanatory statement of the financial statement of
the Company and the audit report of the qualified opinion, disclaimer of
opinion, adverse opinion issued by the certified accountants.
Article 156
The board of directors shall formulate its rules of procedure and submit them
to the shareholders' general meeting for approval, so as to ensure that the
board of directors operates in a highly effective manner and makes decisions in
a reasonable way.
Article 157
The shareholders' general meeting shall determine the board of directors'
authority to use funds and manage assets. The board of directors shall establish
a strict system and procedure to review, approve and authorize, which shall be
approved by the shareholders' general meeting.
Article 158
The chairman of the board of directors shall exercise the following functions
and powers:
(1) Presides over shareholders' general meetings;
(2) Convenes and presides over meetings of the board of directors;
(3) Examines the implementation of resolutions of the board of directors;
(4) Signs Share certificates and bonds issued by us;
(5) Guides the Company to formulate its development plan; and
(6) Other powers authorized by the board of directors.
Article 159
When the chairman of the board of directors is unable to or fails to perform his
duties, a director elected by no less than half of the directors shall perform the
duties.
When the CEO is unable or fails to perform his/her duties, a temporary person-
in- charge designated by the board of directors shall exercise power on his/her
behalf.
When the chairman of the board of directors or the CEO is unable to or fails to
perform their duties, at a result of which the Company's ordinary course of
operation is affected, the Company shall elect a new chairman of the board of
directors and engage a new CEO according to the provisions of the Articles of
Association.
- 70 -
Section 3 Procedures of Meetings of the Board of Directors
Article 160 The meetings of the board of directors are classified as regular meetings and extraordinary meetings. Regular meetings are convened four times a year, about once per quarter. The secretary of the board of directors may formulate the plans for the meetings of the board of directors for the next year in the fourth quarter every year, and notify directors, supervisors, members of senior management and other relevant personnel of such plans.
Article 161
Meetings of the board of directors shall be convened and presided over by the
chairman
of
the
board of directors. In case of any
of the followings,
the
chairman
of
the
board of directors shall convene
and preside over
the
extraordinary meetings of the board of directors within 10 days:
Whenever the chairman of the board of directors deems necessary or the CEO proposes;
When proposed by shareholders representing one tenth of voting rights or more;
When proposed by one third of directors or more;
When proposed by two independent directors or more;
When proposed by the board of supervisors; and
When proposed by the Party Committee.
The above proposers are concurrently entitled to the right of proposals to the board of directors, and shall submit the proposals in writing simultaneously as proposing an extraordinary meeting.
- 71 -
Article 162
Apart from the proposals made by the chairman of the board of directors, the
proposal on convening the extraordinary meetings of the board of directors
shall specify the followings, and shall be, directly or via the secretary of the
board of directors, delivered to the chairman of the board of directors in
writing. The secretary of the board of directors shall pass such proposal to the
chairman of the board of directors immediately upon the receipt:
(1)
Name of the proposer;
(2)
Reasons or the objective issues for the proposal;
(3)
Time or duration, venue or form of the meeting proposed;
(4)
Clear and specific proposals; and
(5)
Means to contact the proposer and the date of proposal, etc.
Article 163
To convene a regular meeting of the board of directors, the secretary of the
board of directors shall issue a notice in writing to all directors and supervisors
fourteen (14) days prior to the convening of such meeting. The day on which
the meeting is convened shall be excluded from calculating the starting period
of the prior notice.
To convene an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors, the Company shall issue a notice in writing five (5) working days prior to the convening of such meeting. The written notice shall be reported to the CBIRC at the same time when the notice is sent. In case of an urgent meeting, it may be reported by telephone first. In case of an urgent meeting, the notice shall be sent by telephone, orally or in writing upon the consent of all directors.
- 72 -
Article 164 The notice of the board meeting shall contain the following:
The convening date and venue of the meeting;
The duration of the meeting;
The issues, agenda, proposals and relevant materials (including proposers and proposing time) of the meeting;
The date of issuance of that notice;
Relevant explanation for and basis of convening the board meeting in the event that the meeting is not convened by the chairman; and
The name and contact information of the contact person for the meeting.
The notice of the board meeting shall provide sufficient materials, including relevant background materials about the proposals, information and data conducive to the directors' understanding of business progress of the Company.
The meeting notice may be sent to relevant non-voting attendees at the same time if necessary.
Article 165 In the event that the time, venue or other matters of the board meeting are changed or the proposals are added, changed or cancelled after the notice is sent, the secretary of the board of directors shall send the supplementary meeting notice in writing five (5) days before the meeting is convened, giving relevant explanations and contents about new proposals and supplementing relevant materials. In case where time is shorter than five (5) days, the meeting shall be postponed accordingly or convened when all of the directors grant exemption.
The supplementary notice shall be reported to the CBIRC in writing at the same time. In case of an urgent meeting, it may be reported by telephone first.
- 73 -
Article 166
Proposals of the board of directors shall specify the matters to review and
voted upon and such matters shall fall within the powers of the board of
directors. Proposals shall include formal and extraordinary ones.
Formal proposals refer to those that are identified to be agenda items before
the convening of the meeting and served to the directors within a prescribed
time limit. Extraordinary proposals refer to those that are not served to the
directors within a prescribed time limit or made during the convening of the
board meeting.
During the period after the proposals are served to the directors but prior to the
board meeting is convened, the directors deem the contents of the proposals
unclear or unspecific, or relevant materials insufficient, they may request the
proposers to provide supplemental information or further explanation directly
or through the secretary of the board of directors.
Article 167
The directors may get to know the information necessary for decision-making
from relevant persons or institutions including but not limited to the secretary
of the board of directors, the convener, the managers of the Company, board
committees, accounting firms and law firms prior to the meeting. The
Company shall make it convenient to the directors and assist them in knowing
relevant information. Relevant persons or institutions shall make it convenient
to the directors in knowing relevant information.
Article 168
In principle, the meeting of the board of directors shall not resolve on a
proposal not listed in the notice of the board meeting.
When all directors of the Company unanimously agree to exempt the flaw in
procedures due to a special reason of an extraordinary proposal made by an
institution or individual qualified to propose, such extraordinary proposal can
be reviewed and voted. Where a director attends the board meeting on behalf
of any other director as a proxy, he shall not vote on proposals not included in
the notice for the meeting on behalf of any other director.
Article 169
Meetings of the board of directors shall be held only if more than half (1/2) of
the directors (including the director who appoints another director to attend the
meeting on his/her behalf) are present.
- 74 -
Resolutions of the board of directors shall be adopted by a majority vote of all directors. However, resolutions concerning the following issues shall be adopted by no less than two-thirds (2/3) of all the directors:
Plans of increase or reduction of the Company's register capital and other changes in equity;
Plans of the issuance of marketable securities such as bonds and listing of the Company;
Plans of dividend distribution and recovery of losses;
Plans of profit sharing;
Plans of merger, separation, dissolution, liquidation or change in legal form of the Company;
Plans of annual financial budgets and final accounts;
Plans of any repurchase of shares by the Company;
Plans of the amendments to the Articles of Association;
The employee stock ownership scheme or stock incentive scheme;
Other matters which the board of directors deems necessary to adopt by special resolutions; and
Other matters provided by laws, regulations and regulatory documents.
- 75 -
Article 170
In case any director is related with the corporation concerned in the subject of
resolution of the meeting of the board of directors, he/she shall not exercise
his/her voting rights on such resolution, nor shall exercise the voting rights on
behalf of other directors. Such meeting of the board of directors shall be held
with more than half of those directors without any related relations, and the
resolutions of the meeting of the board of directors shall be passed by two-
thirds or more of those directors without any related relations. In case the
number of directors without any related relations present at the board of
directors is less than three, such matter shall be brought to the general meeting
for consideration.
Article 171
Provided that full express of opinions of directors is guaranteed, an
extraordinary board meeting may be conducted and adopt resolutions by
correspondences, and the resolutions shall be signed by the directors attending
the meeting.
The meeting held by correspondence shall issue the notice of the meeting,
specifying agenda items, proposals and voting method, etc. Any director that
has confirmed receipt of the notice of the meeting but fails to submit any
voting opinion by the expiration of such time limit shall be deemed to have
waived his/her voting right at such meeting. At the expiry of the voting period
by correspondence, if the number of valid votes agreed by the directors has
reached the quorum for making a resolution, the proposal will become a valid
resolution of the board of directors.
The secretary of the board of directors shall, within three (3) days after the
expiration of the time limit for voting, notify all the directors regarding the
result of the voting by the correspondence in writing.
Article 172
The meeting of the board of directors held by means of video or telephone and
others shall be deemed onsite when all participating directors can have instant
communication and discussion.
When the meeting is convened onsite, the chairman shall announce the voting results on spot. The Company shall sign the resolutions in writing within five
working days after the end of the meeting. In case of any discrepancy between written resolution signed subsequently and voted at the meeting, the latter shall prevail.
When the meeting is convened by correspondence, the 'one vote for one matter' principle shall be adopted provided that full express of opinions of directors is guaranteed. The directors shall not be required to make only one vote upon multiple matters.
- 76 -
Article 173
The meeting held by correspondence shall not vote on the proposals in regard
to profit distribution plan, remuneration plan, material investment and asset
disposition, appointment and removal of senior managers, examination of
corporate governance report and other proposals concerning risk management
of the Company. The scope can be clarified in the rules of procedures.
Article 174
Directors shall attend meetings of the board of directors in person. In the event
a director is unable to attend a meeting for any reason, he/she may appoint
another director to attend the meeting on his/her behalf in writing.
The power of attorney shall specify the names of the appointing director and
the proxy, matters represented by the power of attorney, limit of authority and
term of validity and shall be signed or stamped by the appointing director.
The director attending the meeting as proxy shall submit to the chairman of the
meeting the written power of attorney before the convening of the meeting and
exercise director's rights within the scope of authorization. One (1) director
shall not accept the proxy by more than two (2) directors who would not attend
the meeting in person. An independent director shall only appoint another
independent director to attend the meeting on his/her behalf. A non-related
director shall not appoint a related director to attend a meeting that review the
matter on related party transactions.
A director failing to attend the board meeting in person or by proxy shall be
deemed as having waived his voting rights at such meeting and not be counted
into the number of directors that shall attend the meeting. A director who leave
before closing of the meeting and fail to authorize another director to vote on
his behalf in writing shall be deemed as having waived his rights, but his
voting which has already been made shall be valid.
In principle, directors shall not attend the meeting with accompanying persons.
If indeed necessary, accompanying persons shall be approved by all the
participating directors and provide their ID certificates. The accompanying
persons shall not give speech or inquiry, or vote on behalf of the directors.
When the meeting reviews any matter involving the Company's business
secret, the chairman of the meeting may request the accompanying persons to
leave the venue at any time.
- 77 -
Resolutions of the board of directors shall be passed by open ballot or show of
hands. When the meeting is convened by video, telephone or other means, the
directors can vote by show of hands or orally. The voting on the resolutions of
the board of directors shall comply with the principle of one person for one
vote. Each director including the chairman shall have one vote only. The board
of directors shall examine and vote upon the matters one by one.
Article 175
Upon occurrence of any situations below, the directors shall withdraw from
voting upon relevant proposals:
(1) As provided by laws, regulations and regulatory documents;
(2) As deemed by the director himself and agreed unanimously by the other
directors; or
(3) As provided by the Articles of Association in regard to the director who
is related with the matter or have material interests in the proposal.
When a director withdraws from voting, the withdrawing director shall not be
counted in the voting quorum. In the event that the withdrawal of the director
results in the number of directors' actual voting below the minimum number of
persons to adopt a valid resolution, the board of directors shall submit this
proposal to the shareholders' general meeting to review. The board of directors
shall explain of the conditions in the review of board meetings in the resolution
submitted to shareholders' general meeting to review and record the opinions
of directors that have no material interests therein.
Article 176
In case there is no less than half (1/2) of all the directors or no less than two
(2) independent directors consider it impossible for them to make judgment on
the matter for resolution due to unclear and unspecific items at the meeting or
inadequate meeting materials, the chairman of the meeting may announce the
suspension of the voting and specify the time for another submission of the
item to review and conditions to be satisfied. When a proposal is not approved,
the board of directors shall not review a proposal with the same content within
one (1) month if relevant conditions and factors do not have material changes,
unless that no less than one half (1/2) of all the directors deem it is necessary
to review the proposal unanimously.
- 78 -
Article 177
The secretary of the board of directors shall record the meeting of the board of
directors. Directors attending the meeting shall sign in the minutes. In case a
director has any different opinion about the minutes, he/she may give
additional remarks upon signing. The board meeting minutes shall specify:
(1)
The date, venue, means, convener and chairman of the meeting;
(2)
The status of issuance of the notice for the meeting;
(3)
The directors attending the meeting, being in the capacity of proxies or
being absent, and non-voting attendees of the meetings;
(4)
Agenda of the meeting;
(5)
Key issues in directors' speech;
(6)
The method and results of voting on each resolution (in addition to the
number of votes for, against and abstention, the minute shall also identify
the names of directors who vote against or abstain from voting);
(7)
The opinions of non-voting supervisors; and
(8)
Other information necessary for record.
Article 178
Directors shall sign on resolutions of the board of directors, and undertake the
responsibilities for the resolutions of the board of directors. In case any
resolution of the board of directors breaches laws, regulations, regulatory
documents or the Articles of Association, and cause severe loss of the Company, those directors voting for or abstain from voting for such resolution shall be held liable subject to the law, but those directors who have been proved as having expressed dissenting opinions on voting and such opinions are recorded in the minutes of the meeting may be exempt from liability.
When the resolutions of different board meetings make inconsistent resolutions on the same matter, the resolutions formed later shall prevail.
- 79 -
Article 179
The Company shall prepare the archives of the board meeting that are kept by
the secretary of the board of directors in accordance with the rules on the
management of the Company's archives, including the notice of the meeting,
the attendance register, the power of attorney documents, the meeting
materials, the minutes signed and confirmed by the directors and relevant
audio and video materials. The archives shall be kept by the Company
permanently.
Article 180
The fees incurred from the directors' attendance of the board meetings
including the traveling expenses from their locations to the venues and the
boarding expenses during the meeting shall be on the account of the Company.
Article 181
The Company shall report to the CBIRC with respect to the resolution of each
meeting of board of directors in writing and by email within thirty (30) days
thereafter. The resolution shall contain:
(1) The date, venue, means and chairman of the meeting of the board of
directors;
(2) The directors attending the meeting (including by proxies) or being
absent, and non-voting attendees of the meetings; and
(3) The method and result of voting on each resolution, including the names
of directors who vote against or abstain from voting.
Article 182
In case the listing rules of the place where the shares of the Company are listed
impose special disclosure requirements on the meeting of the board of
directors, the relevant provisions under the relevant listing rules shall be
followed. Prior to the disclosure of resolution announcement, directors
attending the meeting, persons observing the meeting and the recording and
servicing personnel are obligated to keep confidentiality of the contents of the
resolutions.
- 80 -
Section 4 Committees under the Board of Directors
Article 183
The strategy committee, the investment committee, the audit and related party
transaction control committee, the nomination and remuneration committee, the
risk management and consumer rights protection committee are established
under the board of directors. The board of directors may, in accordance with
the needs of the Company or requirements of the regulatory authorities,
establish other Board committees or adjust existing committees under the
board. Committees under the board of directors shall be responsible for the
board of directors and assist the board of directors in performing its duties, as
authorized by the board of directors. Committees under the board of directors
shall examine the relevant proposals and submit professional comments to the
board of directors.
The board of directors shall formulate the detailed rules of procedures for the
committees under the board of directors separately.
Article 184
The strategy committee shall comprise of three or more directors, at least one
of which shall be an independent director. The chairman of the committee shall
be the chairman of the board of directors.
Article 185
The primary duties and responsibilities of the strategy committee are reviewing
matters relating to development strategy and annual operation plans, increase
or reduction plan of the registered capital, dividend distribution and loss
recovery plans as well as plans of the amendments to the Articles of
Association, and making recommendations to the board of directors. The
specific duties and responsibilities shall be subject to the Terms of Reference
of the Strategy Committee of the Board.
Article 186
The investment committee shall comprise of three or more directors, at least
one of which shall be an independent director. The chairman of the committee
shall possess relevant experience of asset liability management.
Article 187
The primary duties and responsibilities of the investment committee are
reviewing matters relating to the overall objectives and strategies of assets and
liabilities management, systems and policies of assets and liabilities
management and assets allocation, use of insurance funds and asset
management rules and guidelines as well as management method of use of
insurance funds of the Company and making recommendations to the board of
directors. The specific duties and responsibilities shall be subject to the Terms
of Reference of the Investment Committee of the Board.
- 81 -
Article 188
The audit and related party transaction control committee shall comprise of
more than three non-executive directors, the majority of which shall be
independent directors, and the chairman of the committee shall be an
independent director. The members of the audit and related party transaction
control committee shall in principle be independent from the daily operation
and management issues of listed companies.
Unless otherwise provided by the CBIRC, members of the audit and related
party transaction control committee shall possess expertise in financial or legal
area in line with his/her responsibilities, and at least one committee member
shall be an independent director possessing the appropriate professional
qualifications or appropriate accounting or relevant financial management
expertise as required by Rule 3.10(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Article 189
The primary duties and responsibilities of the audit and related party
transaction control committee are assessing the effectiveness of risk
management and internal control of the Company, guiding the internal audit
work, reviewing the financial information of the Company and its disclosure,
in charge of management, review, approval of related party transactions and
controlling the risk of related party transactions, coordinating and managing
the identification and maintenance of related party, related party transactions
information disclosure, and making recommendations to the board of directors.
The specific duties and responsibilities shall be subject to the Terms of
Reference of the Audit and Related Party Transaction Control Committee of
the Board.
Article 190
The nomination and remuneration committee shall comprise of more than three
non-executive directors, of which, the majority shall be independent directors,
and the chairman of the committee shall be acted by an independent director.
The members of the committee shall be strongly competent in identifying
talents, staff personnel and remuneration management, and shall have no less
than five years of work experiences holding positions of leader or manger in
enterprises, public institutions or state agencies.
Article 191
The primary duties and responsibilities of the nomination and remuneration
committee are setting criteria and formulating plans for selecting the directors
and members of senior management, conducting preliminary examination of
the candidates for the directors, senior management and the chairman of the
board of directors, the chairman of the board of supervisors, president of
important subsidiaries (as decided by the board of directors via regular or
irregular consideration), formulating evaluation plans and remuneration
policies for the directors and members of the senior management of the
Company, reviewing the overall human resources and remuneration strategies
and basic policies (including those regarding the senior management), and
making recommendations to the board of directors. The specific duties and
responsibilities shall be subject to the Terms of Reference of the Nomination
and Remuneration Committee of the Board.
- 82 -
Article 192
The risk management and consumer rights protection committee shall comprise
of more than three directors, of which at least one member shall be an
independent director.
Article 193
The primary duties and responsibilities of the risk management and consumer
rights protection committee are reviewing the overall objectives, fundamental
policies and working systems of risk management and internal control,
reviewing risk preference and tolerance, reviewing the structure and duties of
the Company's risk management organization, assessing the effectiveness of its
solvency risk management system under operation, reviewing risk assessment
of major decisions and solutions of major risks of the Company, studying
major issues and important policies regarding the protection of consumers'
rights and interests, guiding and urging the establishment and improvement of
the consumer rights protection management system, and making
recommendations to the board of directors. The specific duties and
responsibilities shall be subject to the Terms of Reference of the Risk
Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee of the Board.
Section 5 Independent Directors
Article 194
Independent directors shall be nominated by means of the following:
(1) The shareholders who individually or in aggregate hold no less than three
percent (3%) of the shares of the Company nominates;
(2) The nomination and remuneration committee under the board of directors
nominates;
(3) The board of supervisors nominates; or
(4) Other means recognized by the CBIRC.
Shareholders holding more than one third of shares of the Company and their
related shareholders and persons acting in concert shall not nominate
independent directors.
The nomination and remuneration committee of the Board and the board of
supervisors shall nominate independent directors by meeting resolutions.
- 83 -
The nominator of the independent director candidates shall obtain the prior consent from the nominee. The nominator shall have detailed knowledge of the nominee's occupation, professional titles, education background, expertise, work experience, all concurrent posts, performance of duties as independent directors in the past and close relatives, main social connections, and shall issue the opinion regarding the nominee's independence and qualification in writing.
Independent directors shall be elected at shareholders' general meeting.
The independent director shall obtain the qualification approval of the CBIRC prior to the official commencement of his/her term of office. After the proposed independent director has been approved by the CBIRC, a statement regarding the proposed independent director shall be published through the media designated by the CBIRC and the official website of the Company, confirm his/her independence in writing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, make a statement regarding his independence and promise to undertake his due diligence and ensure sufficient time and energy to perform his duties. The Company shall file with the CBIRC in writing within ten business days after the issue of the statement for record, and attach a copy of the public statement.
Article 195 At least one of the independent directors of the Company shall possess the appropriate professional qualifications or appropriate accounting or relevant financial management expertise as required by Rule 3.10(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Article 196 Independent directors shall be of high professional expertise and good reputation, in addition to complying with relevant laws, regulations, regulatory requirements and listing rules of the place where shares in the Company are listed and the requirements of the Articles of Association in respect of director's qualification, they shall also meet the following requirements:
Possessing an undergraduate education background or above, or a bachelor's degree or above;
Basic knowledge of the operation of a listed company, and be familiar with relevant laws, regulations, regulatory documents and rules;
- 84 -
No less than five (5) years of work experience in the management, financial affairs, accounting, finance, insurance, actuary, investment, risk management, auditing, legal, or other areas which is necessary to perform the duties of an independent director;
Being independent as required by Article 197 of the Articles of Association;
Shall ensure sufficient time and energy to perform duties in an effective manner, and may act as an independent director in no more than four domestic and overseas companies at the same time;
Obtaining the qualification certificate of independent directors in accordance with theGuidelines on the Training of the Senior Management Personnel of Listed Companies of the CSRC and the relevant requirements. Where an independent director candidate fails to obtain the qualification certificate of independent directors required when nominated, he/she shall undertake in writing to participate in qualification training for independent directors as soon as possible and receive the qualification certificate of independent directors; and
Other conditions as provided by relevant laws, regulations, regulatory provisions, listing rules of the place where shares of the Company are listed and the Articles of Association.
Article 197 Independent directors shall possess independence. A person may not be an independent director of the Company in cases of any of the following circumstances:
Having directly or indirectly held over one percent (1%) of existing shares of the Company within the recent one (1) year, or being one of the top ten natural person shareholders of the listed company, or the immediate family member of such shareholder;
Working at the institution of the shareholder that holds five percent (5%) or more of the shares of the Company or any top ten (10) shareholder of the Company within the most recent three (3) years or is a close relative of such person, or their main social connections;
Shareholder(s) referred to in this item includes the shareholder's controlling shareholders at all levels retroacted level by level and their related parties, persons acting in concert and the shareholder's subsidiaries;
- 85 -
(3)
Working at the Company or its de facto controlling enterprises within the
most recent three (3) years, or is a close relative of such person, or their
main social connections;
(4)
Providing auditing, actuary, legal and management consulting and other
services for the Company and its controlling shareholders, their
respective subsidiaries within the most recent two (2) years;
(5)
Serving as the senior management, partner or controlling shareholder of
the banking, legal, consulting, audit and other institution of business
relationship with the Company and its controlling shareholder(s), their
respective subsidiaries within the most recent two (2) years;
(6)
Being the other persons who have material interests in the major business
of the Company within the most recent one (1) year;
(7)
Holding a position in other insurance institutions operating the same
main business; or
(8)
Being deemed as lack of independence by regulatory authorities, stock
exchanges.
Definitions of "close relative" and "main social connections" referred to in this
Article are subject to relevant provisions of the CSRC and the CBIRC.
Article 198
An independent director's term of office is the same as other directors of the
Company. An independent director may serve consecutive terms if reelected
upon expiration of his term of office, provided that he shall serve no more than six (6) years. An independent director who fails to attend five (5) or more meetings of the board of directors in person during one term of office shall not be reelected.
- 86 -
Article 199
Where an independent director loses his independence and does not resign for
it, or fails to perform duty of diligence or other situations that he is not suitable
for being independent directors arise and he/she does not resign for it
voluntarily, the shareholders, directors and supervisors shall submit a removal
proposal and proven materials to the board of directors in writing. The board
of directors shall consider the removal proposal and shall submit it to the
shareholders' general meeting for consideration. The independent director to be
dismissed may defend himself and make a statement to the board of directors.
Article 200
Where an independent director fails to attend three (3) consecutive meetings of
the board of directors in person, the board of directors shall submit the
proposal for the replacement of such independent director to the shareholders'
general meeting. The Company shall convene a shareholders' general meeting
to remove him and elect a new independent director within three (3) months.
Except the aforesaid situations, negligence of duty and other circumstances
where an independent director becomes inappropriate to the post, independent
directors shall not be removed from office prior to the expiration of their terms
of office for no reasons.
The shareholders' general meeting shall decide upon the removal of an
independent director and the Company shall notify of the reasons of the
removal and his corresponding rights in writing to the independent director at
least fifteen (15) days prior to the convening of the shareholders' general
meeting. Approval of the resolution on the removal of an independent director
at the general meeting shall be passed by votes representing two thirds (2/3)
and more of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting.
The independent director shall have the right to make averment and statement
at the meeting before voting. The Company shall report to the CBIRC
regarding the reasons of removal, the averment and statement of the
independent director and other relevant information within five (5) working
days after the resolution on removal is adopted.
An independent director may resign prior to the expiration of his/her term of
office. To resign from office, the independent director shall submit a
resignation report in writing to the board of directors together with an
explanation in writing specifying any matters in connection with his
resignation and any situation in need of reminding the Company's
shareholders, the board of directors, insurance consumers and creditors. The
Company shall make a report in writing to the CBIRC within five (5) working
days after receiving the resignation letter from the independent director.
- 87 -
When an independent director's resignation causes the proportion of
independent directors in the Company's board of directors or committees of
the board of directors less than the minimum requirement specified in the
Articles of Association, the Company shall supplement independent directors
pursuant to relevant regulations and notify the CBIRC, Shanghai Stock
Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, make announcement and
engage independent directors. The independent director shall continue to
perform his/her duties prior to the term of office of a new independent director,
his/her resignation shall become effective only after the vacancy is filled by the
successive independent director, except that the independent director resigns or
is dismissed due to loss of independence.
When an independent director resigns, or is dismissed or deprived of eligibility
by the CBIRC, the Company shall convene a shareholders' general meeting to
elect a new independent director within three (3) months since the receipt of
resignation report or the date of dismissal or deprivation of eligibility.
Article 201
Independent directors may, apart from the functions and powers of directors as
conferred by the laws, regulations and these Articles, exercise the following
special functions and powers:
(1) Independent directors may, prior to making any judgment, if more than
two independent directors think it is necessary, engage intermediate
institutions to issue independent financial advisory report serving as the
basis of their judgments in case of any material related party transactions
in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations, regulatory documents,
the provisions and material related party transactions of Administrative
Measures on Related Party Transactions of New China Life Insurance
Company Ltd. and any related party transactions required to be
considered by the board of directors shall, upon the review of its
fairness, internal review and execution and impact on the interest of the
insured by independent directors, be submitted to the board of directors
for discussion; If any problem occurs in relation to related party
transactions required to be considered, independent directors shall issue
the opinion in writing;
(2) More than half of but not less than two independent directors shall
propose to the board of directors to engage or dismiss accounting firms;
- 88 -
(3)
More than half of but not less than two independent directors shall
propose to the board of directors in convening an extraordinary
shareholders' general meeting;
(4)
More than two independent directors propose in convening a meeting of
the board of directors;
(5)
Independently retaining an external auditor and consultancy institution at
the expenses of the Company;
(6)
More than half of but not less than two independent directors shall
collect voting rights openly from members before a general meeting is
held;
(7)
Other matters as provided by the laws, regulations, regulatory provisions,
standardization documents and the Articles of Association.
When an independent director deems it is insufficient to make decision based
on the existing materials, he shall request for more information from the
Company. In general, the Company shall provide supplemental materials
within three (3) days after it receives the request on additional materials. When
two (2) or more independent directors deem it is still insufficient to make
decision based on supplemental materials, they may jointly request for a time
extension to review relevant proposals or postpone the board meeting which
board of directors shall accept.
Article 202
Independent directors shall, apart from performing the duties as above, perform
all duties as required by Rule A.5.2 in Appendix 14 of the Hong Kong Listing
Rules, and shall deliver independent opinions on objective and fair basis on the
matters discussed by general meeting or board meeting of the Company,
especially the following matters and express their independent opinions to the
board of directors or the general meeting:
(1)
Nomination, appointment or removal of directors;
(2)
Appointment or dismissal of senior managers of the Headquarters;
(3)
Remuneration or incentive measures of directors and senior managers of
the Headquarters;
- 89 -
Material related party transactions provided by the CBIRC and other related party transactions which independent directors shall issue their opinions pursuant to laws, regulations, regulatory provisions and regulatory documents;
Profit distribution plan;
Investment, lease, assets transaction, guarantee and other material transactions which are not specified in the operation plan;
Other matters that may significantly affect the Company, the insured or the rights and interests of minority shareholders;
When the Company undertake material assets reorganization, if such material assets reorganization constitute a related party transaction, the independent director may engage an independent financial advisor to give opinions regarding the impacts of such transaction on non-related shareholders;
Appointing the accounting firm who provides auditing services for financial statements or internal control of the Company;
Other matters as provided by the laws, regulations, regulatory provisions, standardization documents and these Articles of the Company.
Independent directors shall, with regard to the above matters, issue one of the following types of opinions: consent; reservation and the reasons therein; objection and the reason therein; inability to opinion and the impediment.
Where any independent director abstains from voting of or votes against the above matters, or he/she/it holds the view that he/she/it is impeded from giving any opinion, he/she/it shall submit a written report to the Company and report to the CBIRC.
- 90 -
Article 203
Independent directors shall perform their duties with bona fide, due diligence
and independence pursuant to relevant laws, regulations, regulatory provisions,
listing rules of the place where shares in the Company are listed and the
Articles of Association, and enforce protection of the legitimate rights of the
Company, insurance consumers and minority shareholders from being affected
by the substantial shareholder, de facto controller, management or other
institutions or individuals with material interests in the Company.
Article 204
Independent directors shall comply with the "Model Code" in Appendix 10 of
the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Article 205
Each independent director shall independently submit a due diligence report to
the shareholders' general meeting every year, and the Company shall submit
the independent directors' due diligence reports to the CBIRC to record.
Article 206
The Company shall establish an evaluation and assessment mechanism for
independent directors and the indicators for assessing an independent director's
shall performance include: degree of faith and diligence, number of board
meetings attending in person, participation in previous board meetings,
opinions delivered by the independent director and implementation of such
opinions by the board of directors, etc.
The results of the annual and term-of-office assessment of an independent
director constitute the basis for his retention or replacement. The board of
directors shall report the evaluation and assessment results to the CBIRC to
record.
Article 207
The Company shall provide working conditions necessary for independent
directors to perform their duties. Appropriate allowance shall be given to
independent directors by the Company. The board of directors shall formulate
the plan for the independent directors' allowance standard, which shall be
submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for consideration and approval
and be disclosed in the annual report of the Company. The allowance plan
shall take into full account the duty of performance and annual assessment
results of duty of performance of independent directors. Apart from such
allowance, an independent director may not obtain any other exceptional or
non-disclosed benefits from the Company and its major shareholders or any
interested entity and person.
The Company may build a directorship professional insurance system when
necessary to protect the duty of performance by the independent directors
objectively and share risks accordingly.
- 91 -
Section 6 Secretary of the Board of Directors
Article 208
The board of directors shall appoint a secretary of the board of directors. The
secretary of the board is a senior manager of the Company and shall be
accountable to the Company and the board of directors.
Article 209
The secretary of the board of directors shall be nominated by the chairman of
board and appointed or removed by the board of directors. The secretary of the
board of directors shall possess the following qualifications:
(1)
A Bachelor or higher degrees and no less than five (5) years of work
experiences appropriate to performing the duties;
(2)
Certain knowledge in accounting, tax, law, finance, business
management, computer application and other aspects, with personal
integrity and professional ethics, strict compliance with relevant laws and
regulations, and faithful performance of duties;
(3)
Provisions of Article 134 of the Articles of Association with respect to
disqualified directors of the Company are applicable to the secretary of
the board of directors; and
(4)
Other conditions as provided by laws, regulations and regulatory
documents.
Prior to the holding of office of the secretary of the board of directors, approval of the CBIRC on his/her qualifications shall be obtained.
Except the chairman of the board of directors, chief executive officer and the president (COO), directors or senior managers may serve as the secretary of the board of directors concurrently.
- 92 -
Article 210 The secretary of the board of directors is primarily responsible for the preparation of shareholders' general meetings and meetings of the board of directors of the Company, recordkeeping and management of shareholders' information of the Company, and handling information disclosure, and its primary duties are:
Preparing the shareholders' general meetings and meetings of the board of directors in accordance with due procedures and requirement of the chairman of the board of directors;
Preparing and keep the archives of the shareholders' general meetings and meetings of the board of directors and materials and documents of other meetings, keep the registers and materials relating to the Company's shareholders, directors, supervisors and senior managers;
Reporting the notices, resolutions of the shareholders' general meetings and meetings of the board of directors and various reports to the CBIRC according to the requirements of regulatory authorities;
Assisting members, directors and supervisors in exercising their rights and performing their duties pursuant to laws, regulations, regulatory documents, the Articles of Association and other relevant provisions;
Assisting the directors in handling daily works of the board of directors, provide the directors with, remind them of and ensure their knowledge of relevant regulations, policies and requirements of regulatory authorities on the operation of the company;
In charge of the Company's matters on information disclosure and investor relation management, coordinating public relations, ensuring that information disclosure of the Company is timely, accurate, legal, authentic and complete;
Assisting the Company's chairman in drafting corporate governance report;
- 93 -
(8) Reporting the conflicts and problems with respect to the Company's governance structure in accordance with the requirements of regulatory
authorities;
(9) Organizing trainings for the directors and other relevant persons in
accordance with the requirements of regulatory authorities; and
(10) Other powers authorized by the shareholders' general meeting and the
board of directors.
Article 211
Prior to the leave of office, the secretary of the board of directors shall accept
the examination by the board of directors and hand over relevant archives,
ongoing affairs and other remaining issues completely.
Article 212
The accountant of the accounting firm employed by the Company shall not act
as the secretary of the board of directors of the Company concurrently.
When the secretary of the board of directors of the Company is acted by a
director concurrently, an action that shall be performed by a director and the
secretary of the board of directors of the Company separately shall not be
made by the concurrent director and secretary of the board of directors of the
Company in his/her dual status.
Chapter 13 The Management of the Company
Article 213
The EC is comprised of the CEO, the President (COO), the Vice President, the
Assistant to the President of the Company, as well as such other officers as
authorized by the board of directors, provided that such staff members of the
EC shall have obtained and maintain their respective qualifications as approved
by the CBIRC.
- 94 -
Article 214 The responsibilities of the EC shall mainly include the following duties:
To transmit the instructions of the meetings of the board of directors, and carry out and implement the specific tasks and measures of the resolutions of the board of directors;
To implement the plans in connection with material mergers and acquisitions, equity and real property investments and financings, and assets disposals, subject to the authorization by the board of directors or in accordance with resolutions of the board of directors, and report to the board of directors;
To study on the material decisions of the Company on its operations, which include the matters on the development strategy, operation principle, material asset acquisitions and investments, as well as appointment of key personnel, and provide advice to the board of directors;
To study on the plans of incorporations of subsidiaries, material management system and policies of subsidiaries, and proposed selection for assignment to subsidiaries, and hear the work report by assigned personnel;
To monitor the regular material operations and activities, and hear the work report by the officers in connection with regular material operations of the Company;
To arrange and implement the solvency risk management, establish the organizational structure for solvency risk management, formulate and implement the policies and procedures for solvency risk management, assess the solvency risk status on a regular basis, formulate the solvency risk solutions, prepare the solvency reports, arrange the development and application of the risk management information system, and perform other duties authorized by the board of directors in respect of risk management;
To hear regulatory opinions of the relevant regulators on the Company, and figure out the rectification measures;
- 95 -
(8)
To review and evaluate the corporate governance structure so as to
ensure that the financial reporting, significant event reporting system and
internal control of the Company meet the standards for corporate
governance;
(9)
To decide candidates of the senior management other than the directors
(excluding the chairman of the board of directors), supervisors (excluding
the chairman of the board of supervisors) and the president of important
subsidiaries as specified in Article 191 of the Articles of Association, and
the candidates for directors (including the chairman of the board of
directors), supervisors (including the chairman of the board of
supervisors), the president and other senior management of other
subsidiaries other than those of important subsidiaries;
(10)
Such other functions and authorities of the EC as authorized by the board
of directors through authorization plans or special resolutions.
Article 215
In order to regulate the operation of the EC, the Company shall formulate the
Working Rules of EC which will take effect as approved by the Board.
Article 216
The Company has one CEO, appointed or removed by the Board. As approved
by the board of directors of the Company, the chairman of the board of
directors may serve as the Chairman of the Committee, namely the CEO.
Article 217
The CEO is accountable to the board of directors, exercising the following
functions:
(1)
To direct the operations and management of the Company, arrange and
implement the decisions, resolutions, principles, policies of the board of
directors and the development plan of the Company, and report to the
board of directors;
(2)
To organize the formulation of, and implement the development plan, the
annual plan, the budget and the investment plan of the Company;
(3)
To organize the formulation of the plan of the internal management
structure of the Company;
(4)
To organize the formulation of the operation and management system of
the Company;
- 96 -
To draft the annual work report and other reports submitted to the Board;
To nominate for appointment or propose removal of the President (COO), the Vice President, Assistant of the President, the financial principal, the Chief Actuary and other staff members of the EC;
To appoint or remove officers of the Company, department-level general managers, deputy general managers, general manager assistants, experts of the Headquarters, the staff members of the management caliber of branches and the principals of other direct subordinate entities of the Company, and to determine the remuneration plans of such personnel;
To propose to convene a temporary meeting of the board of directors;
Such other duties mandated and assigned by the Articles of Association and the board of directors of the Company.
Article 218 A COO shall be established by the Company and the COO shall be the same person as the President.
Article 219 The COO is accountable to the CEO, exercising the following functions:
To assist the CEO with a variety of work, and implement the annual plan and execute the daily operation and management of the Company;
To coordinate the internal and external relationships of the Company;
To assist the CEO in drafting the development plan, the operation plan, the budget and the investment plan of the Company;
- 97 -
To assist the CEO in organizing the drafting of the operation and management system of the Company;
To coordinate the operation among departments of the Company;
To review and approve various expenditures of the Company within the budget;
To appoint and remove the senior managers and other low-grade staff of the Headquarters;
To explore the business of the Company and carry out staff trainings; and
Such other duties as mandated by the CEO.
Article 220 The financial principal shall perform the following duties:
To be responsible for accounting calculation and the preparation of financial reports, the establishment and maintenance of the internal control system in relation to financial reporting, and to be responsible for the accuracy of the financial and accounting information;
To be responsible for financial management, including budget management, cost control, capital adjustments, profits allocation and evaluation of operational performance;
To be responsible for or participate in risk management and solvency management;
To participate in significant operation and management activities, such as strategic planning;
To review and execute relevant data and reports to be disclosed externally in accordance with the laws, administrative regulations and relevant regulatory requirements;
- 98 -
Any other duties which are required to be performed according to the requirements of the CBIRC and other laws.
Article 221 The Chief Actuary shall perform the following duties:
To analyze and research experience data, participate in the formulation of development strategies for insurance products, work out premium rates of insurance products, and review insurance product materials;
To be responsible for or involved in solvency management;
To formulate or participate in the formulation of reinsurance system; to review or participate in the review of reinsurance plans;
To assess various reserves and relevant liabilities; to participate in budget management;
To participate in the formulation of shareholder dividend distribution system; to formulate dividend distribution scheme relevant to insurance products, such as participating insurance;
To participate in assets and liabilities allocation management; to be involved in deciding investment priorities or drawing up assets allocation guidelines;
To participate in the formulation of operation rules and payment system for agency service fee, such as commission and brokerage expenses;
- 99 -
To review and sign relevant data and reports for disclosure pursuant to provisions specified by the CBIRC and relevant state departments;
To review and sign actuarial reports, embedded value reports and other relevant documents as required by the CBIRC;
To report major potential risks to the Company and the CBIRC pursuant to provisions of the Administrative Measures for Chief Actuaries of Insurance Companies 《(保險公司總精算師管理辦法》);
Any other duties which are required to be performed according to the requirements of the CBIRC and the Articles of Association.
Article 222 The Compliance Officer shall perform the following duties:
To be fully responsible for the compliance management of the Company and leading compliance management departments;
To formulate and revise the compliance policies of the Company; to formulate the annual compliance management plan of the Company and submit to the CEO for approval;
To implement compliance policies considered and approved by the board of directors;
To make recommendations regarding measures for improving the Company's compliance to CEO, the board of directors or other authorized committees under the board of directors, and timely report material non- compliance activities of the Company and the senior management;
To review compliance documents, such as compliance reports, prepared by the compliance management departments;
Other compliance duties as required by the Articles of Association or determined by the board of directors.
- 100 -
