New China Life Insurance : Articles of Association

  • The original version of the Articles of Association of the Company is in Chinese, and the English version of the Articles of Association is the translation from the Chinese original. Should there be any discrepancy between the Chinese and English versions of the Articles of Association, the Chinese version shall prevail.

NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01336)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Articles of Association

Record of amendments of these Articles

Formulation of

Articles of

No.

Association

Resolution Date

Meeting

Approval Document No.

1

Formulation of

14

July 1996

Resolution of the first session

Yinfu [1996]

articles of

of general meeting

Approval No 255

association

2

First amendment

30

March 1999

Sixth general meeting

Baojian Fu [1999]

Approval No 63

3

Second amendment

16

January 2001

Extraordinary general meeting

Baojian Fu [2000]

Approval No 410

4

Third amendment

26

March 2002

Annual general meeting of

Baojian Bianshen [2002]

2001

Approval No 55

5

Fourth amendment

21

March 2003

Annual general meeting of

Baojian Bianshen [2003]

2002

Approval No 51

6

Fifth amendment

21

March 2003

Annual general meeting of

Baojian Fu [2003]

2002

Approval No 82

7

Sixth amendment

5 November 2003

Xinbaofa Request No 2003

Baojian Bianshen [2003]

[105]

Approval No 154

8

Seventh amendment

19

November 2004

Second extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2004]

meeting of 2004

Approval No 1408

9

Eighth amendment

19

November 2004

Second extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2004]

meeting of 2004

Approval No 1518

10

Ninth amendment

10

April 2006

First extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2006]

meeting of 2006

Approval No 498

11

Tenth amendment

21

April 2006

Second extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2006]

meeting of 2006

Approval No 738

- 1 -

Formulation of

Articles of

No.

Association

Resolution Date

Meeting

Approval Document No.

12

11th amendment

20 June 2006

Fourth extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2007]

meeting of 2006

Approval No 103

13

12th amendment

18 May 2007

Sixth extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2007]

meeting of 2007

Approval No 612

14

13th amendment

3 August 2007

Eighth extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2007]

meeting of 2007

Approval No 1052

15

14th amendment

1 February 2007

First extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2007]

meeting of 2007

Approval No 1574

16

15th amendment

21 September 2007

Ninth extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2007]

meeting of 2007

Approval No 1692

17

16th amendment

15 August 2008

Fifth extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2008]

meeting of 2008

Approval No 1149

18

17th amendment

6 October 2008

Sixth extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2008]

meeting of 2008

Approval No 1434

19

18th amendment

19 November 2009

Seventh extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2009]

meeting of 2009

Approval No 1245

20

19th amendment

14 January 2010

First extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2010]

meeting of 2010

Approval No 114

21

20th amendment

29 June 2010

Annual general meeting of

Baojian Fagai [2010]

2009

Approval No 1060

22

21st amendment

14 October 2010

Fourth extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2011]

meeting of 2010

Approval No 423

3 December 2010

Sixth extraordinary general

meeting of 2010

23

22nd amendment

20 June 2011

Third extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2011]

meeting of 2011

Approval No 1092

24

23rd amendment

31 March 2011

First extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2011]

meeting of 2011

Approval No 1209

20 June 2011

Third extraordinary general

meeting of 2011

25

24th amendment

8 November 2011

Forty-second meeting of the

Baojian Fagai [2011]

fourth session of the board

Approval No 1848

of directors (amended as

authorized by the first

extraordinary general meeting

of 2011)

- 2 -

Formulation of

Articles of

No.

Association

Resolution Date

Meeting

Approval Document No.

26

25th amendment

31 March 2011

First extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2012]

meeting of 2011

Approval No 407

20 June 2011

Third extraordinary general

meeting of 2011

8 November 2011

Forty-second meeting of the

fourth session of the board

of directors (amended as

authorized by the first

extraordinary general meeting

of 2011)

27

26th amendment

1 February 2013

First extraordinary general

Baojian Fagai [2013]

meeting of 2013

Approval No 161

28

27th amendment

27 June 2016

Annual general meeting of

Baojian Xuke [2016]

2015

Approval No 846

29

28th amendment

19 December 2017

Second extraordinary general

Yinbaojian Xuke [2018]

meeting of 2017

Approval No 485

30

29th amendment

19 December 2018

First extraordinary general

Yinbaojian Fu [2019]

meeting of 2018

Approval No 767

27 June 2019

Annual general meeting of

2018

31

30th amendment

23 June 2020

Annual general meeting of

Yinbaojian Fu [2020]

2019

Approval No 577

- 3 -

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1

To adapt to the requirements from the development of socialist market

economy and safeguard the legal rights of New China Life Insurance Company

Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), shareholders and creditors, as

well as to manage the structure and behavior of the Company, this Articles of

Association (hereinafter referred to as the "Articles" or "Articles of

Association") is formulated in accordance with the Company Law of the

People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Law"),

the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as

the "Securities Law"), the Insurance Law of the People's Republic of China

(hereinafter referred to as the "Insurance Law"), the Constitution of the

Communist Party of China, the Special Provisions of the State Council on the

Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies

(hereinafter referred to as the "Special Provisions"), the Mandatory Provisions

for Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas, the Guidance

on Insurance Companies' Articles of Association, the Listing Rules of

Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as the

"Hong Kong Listing Rules") as well as other relevant laws and regulations.

Article 2

The Company is a joint stock limited company established in accordance with

the Company Law, the Securities Law, the Insurance Law, the Special

Provisions and other relevant laws and regulations.

The Company was established by the promoters with the approval of People's

Bank of China (hereinafter referred to as the "PBOC") through its Reply No.

[1996] 255 and registered with the State Administration for Industry and

Commerce of the People's Republic of China. The Company obtained its

business license for enterprise as a legal person on 28 September 1996, and its

business license number is 110000009900854.

The promoters of the Company are China Aidi Group Corporation, China

National Materials Development & Investment Corporation, Orient Group

Industrial Co., Ltd., Beijing Huayuan Group Corporation, Baoshan Steel

(Group) Co., Ltd., Shenhua Group Corporation Limited, New Industry

Investment Co., Ltd., Heilongjiang Longdi Group Corporation Ltd., Xintaike

Technology Development Centre, Jinzhou Harbour (Group) Co., Ltd.,

SINOPEC Daqing Petrochemical Complex, SINOPEC Jinling Petrochemical

Company, Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., Anhui Grain& Oil Trading Co.,

Ltd. and Tongling Non-Ferrous Metals Group.

- 4 -

Article 3

Registered name of the Company: 新華人壽保險股份有限公司

English name: NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

English abbreviation: NCI

Article 4

Address: 16 East Hunan Road, Yanqing District, Beijing

(Zhongguancun Yanqing Park)

Postal code: 102100

Telephone number: 010-85210000

Fax number: 010-85210101

Website: www.newchinalife.com

Article 5

The Company is a joint stock limited company with perpetual existence.

Article 6

The Company is subject to the jurisdiction and protection of laws, rules and

regulations of the People's Republic of China, shall comply with laws and

regulations and implement uniform national policies and guidelines in terms of

finance and insurance and is monitored and administrated by the China

Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (hereinafter referred to as the

"CBIRC").

Article 7

The chairman of the board of directors shall be the legal representative of the

Company.

Article 8

All the capital of the Company shall be divided into shares of equal value.

Shareholders' liabilities in the Company are proportional to the number of

shares they subscribed and the Company shall assume the liabilities of the

Company with all its assets.

Article 9

Since the Articles of Association becomes effective, it shall act as a legally

binding document for the management of the company's structure and

behaviors, and the rights and obligations between the company and its

shareholders and also among the shareholders. The Articles of Association will

be binding to the Company, its shareholders, directors, supervisors, members

of party committee (discipline inspection commission), Chief Executive Officer

("CEO"), President (Chief Operating Officer, "COO") and other senior

management members. The aforesaid personnel shall all have the right to

propose claims concerning the affairs of the Company in accordance with these

Articles.

Pursuant to these Articles, shareholders may prosecute the Company; the

Company may prosecute its shareholders; a shareholder may prosecute other

shareholders; shareholders and the Company may prosecute the directors,

supervisors, CEO, President (COO) and other senior management members of

the Company.

The "prosecute" referred to in the preceding paragraph includes the instituting

of legal proceedings with courts or the filing for arbitration to arbitral

institutions.

- 5 -

Article 10

The senior management members referred to in the Articles of Association

shall mean the Company's CEO, President (COO), Vice Presidents, assistant to

the President, secretary of the board of directors, Chief Financial Officer

("CFO"), Chief Risk Officer, Chief Actuary, Compliance Officer, Auditing

Officer and other senior managers appointed by the board of directors and in

accordance with the regulations of the CBIRC.

Article 11

The Company may invest in other limited liability companies or joint stock

limited companies. The Company's liabilities to an investee company shall be

limited to the amount of its capital contribution to such investee company.

Article 12

In accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Communist Party

of China, the Company shall establish an organization of the Communist Party

of China (hereinafter referred to as the "Party"). The Party Committee shall

play a leading role in the Company, supervising its direction of development,

overlooking the whole picture and facilitating implementation. The working

organ of the Party shall be established to carry out party activities.

The Company shall provide necessary conditions for the party organization to

implement its normal activities, including sufficient staff and funds.

Article 13

According to the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and other

relevant laws, the Company exercises democratic management. The Company

shall organize the trade union in accordance with the law, carry out trade union

activities and safeguard the legal rights of employees. The Company shall

provide necessary conditions for the activities of its trade union.

Chapter 2 Business Objectives and Scopes

Article 14

The Company's business objectives are to satisfy customers' needs with better

products and services, to improve its own integrated strength with professional

talents and detailed management, as well as to lay a solid foundation for its

long- term development with a higher standard of honesty and a stronger sense

of responsibility, with a view to create more value for its shareholders,

customers, staff and the society.

- 6 -

Article 15

As approved by the company registration authority, the Company's business

scope includes:

(1) Life insurance in Renminbi and foreign currencies (including various life

insurance, health insurance, accident and casualty insurance);

(2) Acting as an agent for domestic and foreign insurance institutions for

insurance, verification and claim settlement, etc.;

(3) Insurance consulting;

(4) Engaging in capital operations in accordance with relevant regulations;

and

(5) Other business as approved by the CBIRC.

The business scope of the Company shall be subject to approval of the CBIRC

and the company registration authority.

Chapter 3 Shares and Registered Capital

Article 16

The Company shall, at all times, have ordinary shares. The Company may,

upon the approval by the departments in charge of company examination and

approval as authorized by the State Council, have other classes of shares if

necessary.

Article 17

The Company shall follow the principles of transparency, fairness and equity

when issuing shares. Each share in the same class shall have the same rights.

Shares of the same class issued at the same time shall all be issued with the

same condition and at the same price with each other. All shares subscribed by

any entity or individual shall be paid the same price.

Shareholders of the domestic listed shares and foreign listed shares issued by

the Company shall have the same rights in any distributions by way of

dividend or otherwise with shares of the same class.

No powers shall be taken by the Company to restrict or otherwise impair any

of the rights attached to any share solely for the reason that the person or

persons who are interested directly or indirectly therein have failed to disclose

their interests to the Company.

Article 18

All the shares issued by the Company shall have a par value and each shall

bear a par value of RMB one yuan.

- 7 -

Article 19

Upon the approval by the CBIRC and the securities regulatory authorities

under the State Council, the Company may issue shares to domestic investors

and overseas investors.

Overseas investors referred to in the preceding paragraph represent the

investors from foreign countries or Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan who have

subscribed the shares issued by the Company. Domestic investors represent

those investors in the People's Republic of China other than the aforesaid

regions who have subscribed the shares issued by the Company.

Article 20

The shares issued by the Company to domestic investors which are subscribed

in Renminbi shall be referred to as domestic shares.

The shares issued by the Company to overseas investors, which are subscribed

in foreign currencies, shall be referred to as foreign shares.

With the approval of issuance by departments authorized by the State Council

as well as the approval by domestic stock exchange, the shares listed and

traded on domestic stock exchange are of the same category, and are

collectively referred to as domestically-listed domestic shares. With the

approval of issuance by departments authorized by the State Council as well as

the approval by overseas securities regulatory authorities, shares listed and

traded on overseas stock exchange are of the same category, and are

collectively referred to as overseas-listed foreign shares.

Foreign currencies referred to in the preceding paragraph represent the legal

currencies of other countries or regions other than Renminbi that are

recognized by the competent authorities of the State Administration of

Foreign Exchange for the payment of share subscription to the Company.

Article 21

With the approval by the departments in charge of company examination and

approval as authorized by the State Council, the Company is authorized to

issue up to a total of 3,119,546,600 ordinary shares, of which 500,000,000

shares or 16.0280% of the total ordinary shares issuable by the Company was

issued to the promoters upon the Company's establishment. Upon the

establishment, the Company's registered capital was RMB500,000,000. The

following table sets out the promoters and their respective shareholdings:

- 8 -

Percentage

Capital

Share

in the

contribution

subscription

total

Form of

No.

Promoter

(RMB)

(Share)

equity

contribution

Transfer

1

China Aidi Group

RMB50,000,000

50,000,000

10%

Currency

All Transferred

Corporation

shares

2

China National

RMB50,000,000

50,000,000

10%

Currency

All Transferred

Materials

shares

Development &

Investment

Corporation

3

Orient Group

RMB50,000,000

50,000,000

10%

Currency

All Transferred

Industrial Co., Ltd.

shares

4

Beijing Huayuan

RMB50,000,000

50,000,000

10%

Currency

All Transferred

Group Corporation

shares

5

Baoshan Steel

RMB50,000,000

50,000,000

10%

Currency

(Group) Co., Ltd.

shares

6

Shenhua Group

RMB50,000,000

50,000,000

10%

Currency

All Transferred

Corporation

shares

Limited

7

New Industry

RMB50,000,000

50,000,000

10%

Currency

All Transferred

Investment Co.,

shares

Ltd.

8

Heilongjiang Longdi

RMB40,000,000

40,000,000

8%

Currency

All Transferred

Group Corporation

shares

Ltd.

9

Xintaike Technology

RMB35,000,000

35,000,000

7%

Currency

All Transferred

Development

shares

Centre

10

Jinzhou Harbour

RMB35,000,000

35,000,000

7%

Currency

All Transferred

(Group) Co., Ltd.

shares

11

SINOPEC Daqing

RMB10,000,000

10,000,000

2%

Currency

All Transferred

Petrochemical

shares

Complex

12

SINOPEC Jinling

RMB10,000,000

10,000,000

2%

Currency

All Transferred

Petrochemical

shares

Company

13

Yizheng Chemical

RMB10,000,000

10,000,000

2%

Currency

All Transferred

Fiber Co., Ltd.

shares

14

Anhui Grain& Oil

RMB5,000,000

5,000,000

1%

Currency

All Transferred

Trading Co., Ltd.

shares

15

Tongling Non-

RMB5,000,000

5,000,000

1%

Currency

All Transferred

Ferrous Metals

shares

Group

Total

RMB500,000,000

500,000,000

100%

shares

- 9 -

After the establishment of the Company, 2,100,000,000 ordinary shares have been issued. Prior to the Company's initial public offering and listing of shares, the shareholding of the Company is as below:

Percentage

Number of

Ownership of

Name of Shareholder

Shares Held

Shares

Central Huijin Investment Ltd.

1,009,190,000

38.8150%

Baosteel Group Corporation

488,150,000

18.7750%

Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.

390,000,000

15.0000%

Hebei Deren Investment Co., Ltd.

126,987,805

4.8841%

Tianjin Xinshang Investment Management

81,454,878

3.1329%

Limited

Century Golden Resources Investment

78,000,000

3.0000%

Group Co., Ltd.

Fullerton Management Pte Ltd.

78,000,000

3.0000%

CICC Securities (HK) Limited

65,000,000

2.5000%

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

65,000,000

2.5000%

Shanghai Zendai Investment Management

46,865,000

1.8025%

Co., Ltd.

Xiamen United Credit Investment Co.,

40,426,829

1.5549%

Ltd.

Standard Chartered Principal Finance

39,000,000

1.5000%

(Cayman) Ltd.

Vats Group Company Limited

31,745,000

1.2210%

Beijing Taiji Huaqing Information System

26,000,000

1.0000%

Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Fosun Industrial Technology

23,780,488

0.9146%

Development Company Limited

International Finance Corporation

10,400,000

0.4000%

Total

2,600,000,000

100%

Article 22

In the course of its initial public offering and listing of shares, the Company

has issued 519,546,600 ordinary shares, which consist of 361,006,600

overseas-listed foreign shares, representing 11.5724% of the total ordinary

shares issuable by the Company, and 158,540,000 domestically-listed domestic

shares, representing 5.0821% of the total ordinary shares issuable by the

Company.

- 10 -

After its initial public offering and listing of shares, the Company's share capital

structure is: 3,119,546,600 ordinary shares in total, among which 2,085,439,340 are

domestically-listed domestic shares, representing 66.85% of the total ordinary shares

issued by the Company, and 1,034,107,260 overseas-listed foreign shares,

representing 33.15% of the total ordinary shares issued by the Company.

Domestic shares issued by the Company are under centralized depositary of the

Shanghai branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation

Limited; whereas the foreign shares issued by the Company are under

centralized depositary of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

Article 23

The plans of issuing overseas-listed foreign shares and domestic shares as

approved by the securities regulatory authorities under the State Council can be

carried out respectively in steps by the board of directors.

The Company can carry out the plans of issuing overseas-listed foreign shares

and domestic shares respectively according to the preceding paragraph within

15 months from the date of approval from the securities regulatory authorities

under the State Council.

With the approval from the securities regulatory authorities under the State

Council, the holders of domestic shares of the Company may transfer the

shares held by them to overseas investors, and such shares can be listed and

traded overseas. The listing and trading of such transferred shares on overseas

stock exchange shall be in compliance with the regulatory procedures, rules

and requirements of the overseas stock exchange. For the listing and trading of

such transferred shares on overseas stock exchange, no separate class of

general meeting shall be called to vote.

Article 24

The Company shall raise full amount at one shot respectively when issuing

overseas-listed foreign shares and domestic shares within the planned number

of total shares specified in the issue scheme. In case of failure in raising full

amount at one shot, the shares can be issued in installment upon the approval

from the securities regulatory authority under the State Council.

Article 25

The registered capital of the Company is RMB3,119,546,600.

Article 26

The Company may, based on its operating and development needs and in

accordance with laws, rules and regulations as well as the Articles of

Association, increase its registered capital in the following ways, subject to

resolution adopted by the shareholders' general meeting and approval from

CBIRC and other relevant regulatory authorities:

(1) Offering new shares for subscription to unspecified investors;

(2) Placing new shares to its existing shareholders;

(3) Allotting new shares to its existing shareholders;

(4) Converting capital reserve into share capital; or

- 11 -

  1. Other means permitted by laws, rules, regulations and standardization documents.

The Company's increase of capital by issuing new shares shall, after being

approved pursuant to the Articles of Association, be conducted in accordance

with the procedures stipulated by relevant laws, rules, regulations,

standardization documents of the Country, relevant stipulations of the

CBIRC and other regulatory authorities and the Articles of Association,

submitted to the CBIRC for approval and shall register the alterations at the

relevant registration authorities in accordance with the laws.

Chapter 4 Capital Reduction and Share Repurchase

Article 27

Pursuant to the laws, rules and regulations as well as the Articles of

Association, upon the resolution of the shareholders' general meeting and the

approval from CBIRC and other relevant regulatory authorities, the Company

may reduce its registered capital, which shall be conducted in accordance with

the procedures stipulated by the Company Law, the Insurance Law and

relevant regulations of the CBIRC and other regulatory authorities as well as

the Articles of Association, submitted to the CBIRC for approval and shall

register the alterations at the relevant registration authorities in accordance

with the laws.

When the Company reduces its registered capital, it shall prepare a balance

sheet and a list of assets and submit them together with relevant documents to

the shareholders for review before the shareholders' general meeting votes

thereon.

The Company shall notify its creditors within 10 days after the date of

resolution on reducing the registered capital and announce it on a newspaper at

least three times within 30 days. Creditors have the right to request the

company to repay its debts or to provide relevant debt settling guarantee within

30 days after receiving the notice or within 45 days after the date of

announcement if no such notice has been received.

The Company's registered capital after reduction shall not be less than the

statutory minimum amount.

Article 28

The Company may, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Articles of

Association and subject to the approval from the relevant governing authority

of the State, repurchase its issued shares under the following circumstances:

(1) Reducing its registered capital;

- 12 -

  1. Merger with other companies that hold shares in the Company;
  2. Using the shares in the employee stock ownership scheme or as equity incentive;
  3. Repurchase of shares made upon the request of its shareholders who disagree with resolutions passed at a shareholders' general meeting in connection with a merger or division of the Company;
  4. Using the shares to convert corporate bonds issued by the Company that can be converted into stocks;
  5. As necessary for maintenance of the Company's value and shareholders' rights and interests.
  6. Other circumstances permitted by laws, rules and regulations or by the securities regulatory authorities of the place where the shares of the Company are listed.

Except for the circumstances specified above, the Company shall not purchase its own shares.

The Company's purchase of its own shares pursuant to items (1) to (2) of first paragraph shall be subject to resolution of the shareholders' general meeting. The Company's repurchase of its own shares in accordance with items (3), (5),

  1. of first paragraph shall be approved by the shareholder's general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Associations, or shall be subject to a board resolution approved by over two thirds of the directors present the board meeting pursuant to the authorization of the shareholders' general meeting.

- 13 -

The shares of the Company repurchased in accordance with item (1) of first

paragraph shall be cancelled within ten days from the date of repurchase; those

repurchased in accordance with items (2) and (4) shall be transferred or

cancelled within six months; the total shares held by the Company in

accordance with items (3), (5), (6) shall not exceed 10% of the total shares of

the Company in issue and shall be transferred or cancelled within three years.

The repurchase of foreign listed shares of the Company shall comply with the

Hong Kong Listing Rules and other relevant regulatory requirements of the

place where the Company is listed.

Article 29

The Company can repurchase its shares in one of the following ways with

approval from the relevant governing authority of the State:

(1) Making a pro rata offer of repurchase to all of its shareholders;

(2) Repurchasing shares through public dealing on a stock exchange;

(3) Repurchasing shares by an off-market agreement; or

(4) Other ways permitted by laws, rules and regulations or by the relevant

securities regulatory authorities of the place where the shares of the

Company are listed.

In respect of the redeemable shares which the Company has the power to

purchase for redemption, in the event that the purchases are not made through

the market or by tender, the Company shall, in accordance with the relevant

laws, regulations and regulatory requirements to set a maximum price for the

purchases; in the event that the purchases are by tender, the offers shall be

available to all shareholders on equal conditions.

The Company shall perform its information disclosure obligations in

accordance with the Securities Law when repurchasing its own shares. The

Company's repurchase of its own shares in accordance with items (3), (5), (6)

of first paragraph of Article 28 of the Articles of Association shall be carried

out in a public and centralized manner.

- 14 -

Article 30

Where the company repurchases its shares by an off-market agreement, the

prior approval from a shareholders' general meeting in accordance with the

Articles of Association shall be obtained. The company may cancel or change

the agreement that has been entered into in the aforementioned manner or

waive any rights under such agreement with the prior approval from a

shareholders' general meeting obtained in the same manner.

The agreement for the repurchase of shares referred to in the preceding

paragraph shall include (but not limited to) an agreement on bearing the

obligation of share repurchase and acquiring the right of share repurchase.

The Company shall not transfer the agreement of repurchasing its shares and or

any rights stated in the agreement.

Article 31

For the portion of shares cancelled due to the repurchase of the Company's

own shares, with the approval by the CBIRC, application for the change of

registered capital shall be filed with the original company registration

authorities.

The aggregate par value of the shares cancelled shall be deducted from the

Company's registered capital.

Article 32

Unless the company is in the course of liquidation, it shall comply with the

following provisions when repurchasing its issued shares:

(1) Where the company repurchases shares of the company at par value

price, payment shall be deducted from the book balance of distributable

profits of the company and the proceeds from the new share issuance for

the purpose of repurchasing the existing shares;

(2) Where the company repurchases shares of the company at a price higher

than the par value, the portion equivalent to the par value shall be

deducted from the book balance of the distributable profits of the

company and the proceeds from the new share issuance for the purpose

of repurchasing the existing shares; the portion beyond the par value shall

be handled as follows:

(i) If the shares repurchased are issued at par value, the payment shall

be deducted from the book balance of the distributable profits of

the company; or

(ii) If the shares repurchased were issued at a price higher than the par

value, payment shall be deducted from the book balance of the

distributable profits of the company and the proceeds from the new

share issuance for the purpose of repurchasing the existing shares;

- 15 -

however, the amount deducted from the proceeds from the new share issuance shall neither exceed the aggregate premium from the issuance of the existing shares repurchased nor shall it exceed the amount (including the premiums from the new share issuance) in the premium account (or capital reserve account) at the repurchase.

  1. Payments for the following purposes shall be made out of the Company's distributable profits:
    1. Acquisition of the right to repurchase shares of the company;
    2. Modification of any contract to repurchase shares of the company; or
    3. Release of any of the Company's obligation under any contract for the repurchase of its shares.
  3. After the total par value of the cancelled shares is deducted from the company's registered capital in accordance with the relevant provisions, the amount deducted from the distributable profits for the repurchase of the shares at par value shall be included in the Company's premium account (or capital reserve account).

For financial issues involved in share repurchase otherwise provided by laws,

rules, regulations and relevant provisions of the securities regulatory authorities

of the place where the Company's shares are listed, those requirements shall be

followed.

Chapter 5 Financial Aid for Purchase of Shares of the Company

Article 33

The company or its subsidiaries shall not, by any means at any time, provide

any kind of financial aid such as lending and guarantee to directors,

supervisors, senior management and other persons who acquires or proposes

to acquire shares of the company. "The person" referred to in the preceding

paragraph shall include a person who directly or indirectly incurs any

obligation due to the acquisition of shares.

The company and its subsidiaries shall not, by any means at any time, provide

any form of financial aid to the aforesaid obligor for the purpose of reducing

or discharging the obligations assumed by that person.

This article does not apply to the circumstances mentioned in Article 35 in this

Chapter.

- 16 -

Article 34

"The

financial aid" referred to in this chapter shall be provided by, but not

limited to the following meanings:

(1)

Gift;

(2)

Guarantee (including the assumption of liability by the guarantor or the

provision of assets by the guarantor to secure the performance of

obligations by the obligor), compensation (other than compensation in

respect of the company's own default), relief or waiver of rights;

(3)

Provision of loan or conclusion of agreement under which the obligations

of the Company are to be fulfilled before the obligations of another party,

or a change in the parties to, or the assignment of rights under, such loan

or agreement; and

(4)

Any other form of financial aid given by the Company when the

company is insolvent or has no net assets or when its net assets would

thereby be reduced to a material extent.

"Incurring an obligation" referred to in this chapter shall include the incurring

of obligations by way of contract or by way of arrangement (irrespective of

whether such contract or arrangement is enforceable or not, and irrespective of

whether such obligation is to be borne solely by the obligor or jointly with any

other persons), or by any other means, which results in a change in his/her/its

financial position.

Article 35

The

following activities shall not be deemed to be activities prohibited by

Article 33 of this chapter, except for those prohibited by relevant laws, rules

and regulations:

(1)

The provision of financial aid by the Company where the financial aid is

given in good faith in the interest of the company, and the principal

purpose of this is not for the acquisition of shares of the Company, or the

giving of the financial aid is an incidental part of a master plan of the

company;

(2)

The lawful distribution of the Company's assets as dividends;

(3)

The distribution of dividends in the form of shares;

(4)

A reduction of registered capital, a repurchase of shares or a

reorganization of the share capital structure effected in accordance with

the Articles of Association; and

- 17 -

  1. The provision of loans by the Company for ordinary business activities within its scope of business (provided that the net assets of the Company are not thereby reduced or that, to the extent that the assets are thereby reduced, the financial aid is provided out of distributable profits).

Chapter 6 Share Certificates and Register of Members

Article 36

Share certificates of the Company shall be in registered form.

Share certificates of the Company shall state clearly the following items:

(1)

Company name;

(2)

Incorporation date of the Company;

(3)

Class of share, face value and the number of shares so represented;

(4)

Stock code; and

(5)

Other items required by the Company Law and the stock exchange of the

place where the shares in the Company are listed.

Article 37

Overseas-listed foreign shares in the Company may be issued in the form of

depositary receipt or other derived forms of shares in accordance with the law

and practices on securities registration and depositary of the place where the

shares are listed.

Article 38

Share certificates shall be signed by the chairman of the board of directors. In

case other senior management members of the Company are required to sign

under the requirements of the stock exchange of the place where the shares of the Company are listed, the share certificates shall also be signed by such members. The share certificates shall be effective upon the affixture of the Company's seal or the affixture of the seal in printed form. Authorization from the board of directors shall be obtained for the affixture of the Company's seal on the share certificates. The signature on share certificates by the chairman of the board of directors of the Company or other relevant senior management could also be made in printed form.

For dematerialized issuance and trading, other requirements of the securities regulatory authorities of the place where the shares of the Company are listed shall be applicable.

- 18 -

Article 39

The

Company shall maintain a register of members, and include the

followings:

(1)

The name, address (domicile), occupation or nature of each shareholder;

(2)

The class and number of shares held by each shareholder;

(3)

The amount paid or payable by each shareholder for the respective shares

held;

(4)

The serial numbers of shares held by each shareholder;

(5)

The date when each shareholder is registered as a shareholder; and

(6)

The date when each shareholder ceases to be a shareholder.

The register of members shall be the sufficient evidence of the shareholders'

shareholding in the Company, unless there is evidence to the contrary.

Article 40

The Company may, pursuant to the mutual understanding and agreement made

between the securities regulatory authorities under the State Council and

overseas securities regulatory authorities, maintain the register of holders of

overseas-listed foreign shares overseas, and mandate overseas agent(s) to

manage such register of shareholders. The original copy of the register of

holders of overseas-listed foreign shares listed in Hong Kong shall be

maintained in Hong Kong.

The Company shall maintain a copy of the register of holders of overseas-

listed H shares in the premises of the Company. Overseas agency so mandated

shall at any time ensure the consistency of the original copy and the copy of

the register of holders of overseas-listed H shares. If there is any discrepancy

between the original copy and the copy of the register of holders of overseas-

listed H shares, the original copy shall prevail.

Article 41

The Company shall maintain a complete register of members.

The register of members shall include the following parts:

(1)

The register of members maintained in the domicile of the Company

other than those described in items (2) and (3) of this article;

(2)

The register of holders of overseas-listed foreign shares maintained in the

place of stock exchange where the shares are listed;

- 19 -

(3) The register of members maintained in other places as the board of

directors may consider necessary for the purpose of the listing of the

Company's shares.

Article 42

Different parts of the register of members shall not overlap. No transfer of any

shares registered in any part of the register shall, during the continuance of that

registration, be registered in any other part of the register.

Alternations or amendments on each part of the register of members shall

proceed in accordance with the laws of the place where that part of the register

of members is maintained.

Article 43

Where the relevant laws, rules, regulations, standardization documents, the

securities regulatory authorities of the place where the shares in the Company

are listed and the listing rules have requirements on the period of closure of the

register of shareholders prior to a shareholders' general meeting or the

reference date set by the Company for the purpose of distribution of dividend,

such requirements shall be followed.

Article 44

Whenever the Company convenes a shareholders' general meeting, distributes

dividends, liquidates or engages in other acts requiring the confirmation of

shareholding, a day shall be determined by the board of directors or the

convener of the shareholders' general meeting as the record date for the

registration of shareholdings, upon the expiry of which, those members who

appear in the register of members shall be the shareholders of the Company.

Article 45

Any person who has an objection to the register of members and requests for

the registration of his/her/its name in the register of members or requests to

remove his/her/its name from the register of members, he/she/it may apply to

the court of jurisdiction to amend the register of members.

Article 46

Any member registered in the register of members or any person requesting for

the registration of his/her/its name in the register of members may apply to the

Company to reissue new share certificate for his/her/its respective shares (i.e.

"relevant shares") if his/her/its share certificate (i.e. "original share certificate")

is lost or destroyed.

Application by a holder of domestic shares who has lost or destroyed his/her/

its share certificate and applies for reissuance shall be dealt with in accordance

with Article 143 of the Company Law.

- 20 -

Application by a holder of overseas-listed foreign shares who has lost or destroyed his/her/its share certificate and applies for reissuance shall be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the place where the original copy of the register of members who are holders of overseas-listed foreign shares is maintained and the rules of the stock exchange or other relevant provisions.

In case that a holder of overseas-listed foreign shares of a Hong Kong listed company has lost or destroyed his/her/its share certificate and applies for reissuance, the issuance of a replacement share certificate shall comply with the following requirements:

  1. Applicants shall submit his/her/its application in the standard form prescribed by the Company with the notarial certificate or statutory declaration documents attached. The notarial certificate or statutory declaration documents shall include the ground for application, circumstances and evidences of the loss of share certificate, as well as a declaration that no other person may request for the registration as the holder of the relevant shares.
  2. Before the Company makes the decision on the reissuance of new share certificate, no declaration of the request for the registration as members of such shares by any person other than the applicants has been received.
  3. In case the Company decides to reissue new share certificate to the applicant, an announcement of such reissuance shall be published on the newspapers designated by the board of directors at least every 30 days within a period of 90 days.
  4. Before the Company publishes the announcement of the reissuance of a share certificate, a copy of the announcement intended to be published shall be submitted to the stock exchange of the place where the shares are listed. Upon the receipt of response from such stock exchange that confirms that such announcement has been exhibited in the premises of the stock exchange, the announcement may be published. Such announcement shall be exhibited in the premises of the stock exchange for a period of 90 days.
    If the application for the reissuance of share certificate is made without the consent of registered holders of the relevant shares, the Company shall deliver a copy of the announcement intended to be published to such shareholder by post.

- 21 -

(5)

Upon the expiration of 90 days period of the announcement and

exhibition referred to in item (3) and (4) of this Article, if no objection

on the reissuance of the share certificate has been received by the

Company, a new share certificate may be reissued pursuant to the

applicant's application.

(6) When the Company reissue new share certificate pursuant to this Article,

the original share certificate shall be cancelled immediately, and such

cancellation and reissuance shall be registered in the register of members.

(7) All costs for the cancelation of the original share certificate and the

reissuance of new share certificate incurred shall be borne by the

applicant. Until the applicant provides any reasonable guarantee, the

Company shall be entitled to reject to take any action.

Article 47

After the reissuance of a new share certificate by the Company pursuant to

these Articles, the name of the bona fide purchaser acquiring the aforesaid new

share certificate or of the person (a bona fide purchaser) subsequently

registered as the owner of such shares shall not be removed from the register

of members.

Article 48

The Company has no obligation to compensate for those who suffer loss from

cancellation of original stock certificates or reissuance of new stock certificates

unless they can prove that the Company has fraudulent conduct.

Chapter 7 Transfer of Shares

Article 49

Unless otherwise provided by the laws, rules, regulations and relevant

provisions of the securities regulatory authorities of the place where the

shares of the Company are listed, all fully paid shares may be transferred

pursuant to the law without any lien, but shall comply with the provisions of

the CBIRC and relevant regulatory authorities as well as the Articles of

Association.

For the transfer of overseas-listed foreign shares listed in Hong Kong,

registration shall be made in the share registrar in Hong Kong authorized by

the Company.

Article 50

All the fully paid-upoverseas-listed foreign shares listed in Hong Kong are

freely transferable in accordance with the Articles of Association. However,

unless the following requirements are met, the board of directors may refuse to

accept any transfer documents without giving any explanation for such refusal.

(1)

Any transfer documents or other documents which are related to

ownership of the shares or would affect the ownership of the shares

shall be registered with a registration fee payable to the Company in

accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules;

- 22 -

(2) Such transfer documents only relate to the overseas-listed foreign shares

listed in Hong Kong;

(3) Any stamp duty payable on the transfer documents are duly paid in

accordance with the Hong Kong laws;

(4) Relevant share certificates and other proof which proves the transferor's

ownership of the shares as required by the board of directors shall be

provided;

(5) In the event that the shares are to be transferred to joint holders, the

number of the shareholders who are jointly registered shall not be more

than four; and

(6) No lien shall be attached to the relevant shares.

If the board of directors rejects to register the transfer of shares, the Company

shall, within 2 months from the date when duly application for the transfer was

submitted, give a notice of rejection on the registration of such transfer of

shares to the transferor and transferee.

Article 51

All transfer of overseas-listed foreign shares listed in Hong Kong shall be

made in written transfer instrument in a general or common form or any other

forms accepted by the board of directors, and the written transfer instrument

may be signed in hand. In case the shareholder is the recognized clearing house

defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong (hereinafter

referred to as the "Recognized Clearing House") or its nominees, the written

transfer instrument may be signed in mechanical printed form.

Article 52

For the transfer of shares issued prior to the Company's initial public offering,

it shall be carried out in accordance with the relevant laws, rules, regulations

and listing rules.

Directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company shall report

their shareholdings in the Company and the respective changes. During his/her

tenure, no shares exceeding twenty five percent of his/her total shareholding in

the Company shall be transferred within one year; and no transfer of shares

held by him/her shall be allowed within one year since the date when the

shares in the Company are listed. The aforesaid personnel shall not transfer the

shares held by him/her within half a year after leaving his/her office.

- 23 -

Article 53

Where the directors, supervisors, senior management or shareholders who hold

more than five percent (5%) of the shares of the Company sell their shares of

the Company within six (6) months of purchase, or repurchase the shares

within six (6) months of sale, the proceeds will be attributed to the Company,

and the board of directors of the Company will resume the proceeds. However,

securities firm, which holds over five percent (5%) of the shares due to

purchase of the remaining shares after underwriting shall not be subject to the

six (6)-month-limit when selling such remaining shares.

In the event that the board of directors of the Company fails to enforce the

requirement in accordance with the preceding paragraph, the shareholders are

entitled to request enforcement by the board of directors within thirty (30)

days. In the event that the board of directors of the Company fails to enforce

the requirement within the said period, the shareholders are entitled to initiate

litigation in the People's Court for the benefit of the Company's interest in its

own name.

In the event that the board of directors of the Company fails to enforce the

requirements in accordance with the first paragraph of this article, responsible

directors shall be jointly and severally liable in accordance with the law.

Article 54

Shareholders shall go through relevant procedures in accordance with law and

comply with relevant regulations as specified by the CBIRC and other

regulatory authorities and stock exchanges while transferring the Company's

shares.

Where there are changes in shareholders holding more than five percent of the

shares of the Company as a result of the transfer of shares by any shareholder,

relevant shareholders shall cooperate with the Company to go through review

and approval procedures of the CBIRC.

Article 55

The Company shall not accept its own shares as the subject matter of a pledge.

Chapter 8 Party Organization (Party Committee)

Article 56

The Company shall establish the committee of the Party of New China Life

Insurance Company Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Party Committee of

the Company"). The Party Committee of the Company shall have one

secretary, one or two deputy secretaries and several other Party Committee

members. In principle, the chairman of the board of directors of the Company

and the secretary of the Party Committee shall be the same person, and one

deputy secretary of the Party Committee shall be designated to assist the

secretary of the Party Committee to carry out Party building. Eligible members

of the Party Committee can join the board of directors, the board of

supervisors and the management through legal procedures, while eligible Party

members of the board of directors, the board of supervisors and the

management can also join the Party Committee in accordance with relevant

rules and procedures. At the same time, the Company shall establish

Commission for Discipline Inspection in accordance with the provisions.

- 24 -

Article 57

The

Party Committee of the Company shall, in accordance with the

Constitution of the Communist Party of China, the Regulations on Party

Organization of the Communist Party of China and other party rules, perform

its

duties.

(1)

To ensure and supervise the thorough implementation of the guidelines

and policies of the Party and the state throughout the Company, and to

implement major strategic decisions of the Central Committee of the

Party and the State Council, as well as important work arrangements of

superior Party organizations.

(2) To strengthen its leadership and check in the selection and appointment

of personnel, focusing on standards, procedure, evaluation,

recommendation and supervision, and to adhere to the principle of the

Party exercising leadership over officials, the selection of operating

managers by the board of directors, and the exercise of power as regards

the right of officials' appointment by the operating managers in

accordance with laws.

(3)

To study and discuss stable reform and development and substantial

operational and management issues of the Company as well as material

issues related to the interests of our staff, and provide advice and

recommendations in this regard. To support the shareholders' general

meeting, the board of directors, the board of supervisors and the

management of the Company in performing their duties in accordance

with laws and to support the employee representative meeting in carrying

out its work.

(4)

To assume full responsibility to comprehensively strengthen party

discipline, lead the Company's ideological and political work, united

front work, spiritual civilization construction as well as corporate culture

construction, and lead mass organizations such as the trade union and the

Communist Youth League. Play a leading role in the construction of the party conduct and of a clean and honest government, and support the Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Company in fulfilling its responsibility of supervision in practice.

(5) To grow the Company's primary Party organization and Party members, to give full play to the role of Party branches as bastions and of Party members as vanguards and exemplars, to unite and lead employees to proactively devote themselves into the reform and development of the Company;

(6) Other material matters that fall within the duty of the Party Committee.

Chapter 9 Rights and Obligations of Shareholders

Article 58

Shareholders of the Company

are those

lawfully

holding

the

shares of

the

Company, whose names are

registered

in the

register

of

members.

A

shareholder shall enjoy rights and assume obligations according to the class of shares held by him/her/it; shareholders holding the same class of shares shall enjoy the same rights and assume the same obligations.

- 25 -

When more than two persons are registered as the joint shareholders of any share, they shall be deemed to be the joint owners of such shares and shall be bound by the following restrictions:

(1)

The Company does not have to register more than four persons as the

joint shareholders of any share;

(2)

All joint shareholders of any share shall be jointly and severally liable for

the payment of all fees payable for the relevant shares.

In the case of joint shareholders:

(1)

If one of those joint shareholders passes away, only the surviving

shareholders among them shall be deemed by the Company as the owners

of the relevant shares, but the board of directors shall be entitled to

request for the surviving shareholders to provide the death certificate it

thinks fit for the purpose of amending the register of members.

(2)

For joint shareholders of any shares, only the joint shareholder named

first in the register of members shall be entitled to receive the share

certificate of the relevant shares and notice from the Company as well as

attend general meetings of the Company or exercise the voting rights of

the relevant shares. Any notice delivered to any aforesaid person shall be

deemed to be delivered to all joint shareholders of the relevant shares.

If any of the joint shareholders issues a receipt to the Company for any

dividends, bonus or capital return payable to such joint shareholders, such

receipt shall be deemed to be an effective receipt issued to the Company by

such joint shareholders.

Article 59

The ordinary shareholders of the Company shall enjoy the following rights:

(1)

The right to receive dividends and other distributions in proportion to

their shareholdings;

(2)

The right to request, convene, preside over, attend or appoint a proxy to

attend shareholders' general meetings and to exercise the voting rights in

accordance with law;

(3)

The right to supervise the company's business operations, and the right to

present proposals or to raise enquires;

- 26 -

  1. The right to transfer, gift or pledge his/her shares in accordance with laws, rules, regulations and relevant provisions prescribed by securities regulatory authorities of the place where the shares of the Company are listed as well as the Articles of Association;
  2. The right to obtain relevant information in accordance with the Articles of Association, including:
    1. The right to obtain a copy of the Articles of Association, subject to payment of the cost of such copy; and
    2. The right to inspect without charge and copy, subject to payment of a reasonable fee, the following:
      1. All parts of the register of shareholders;
      2. Personal particulars of each of the Company's directors, supervisors, CEO, President (COO) and other senior management;
      3. The state of the company's share capital;
      4. The report showing the nominal value, number, highest and lowest prices of the shares repurchased and the total consideration paid by the Company in connection therewith since the last financial year;
      5. Counterfoils of corporate bonds;
      6. Minutes of shareholders' general meetings (for reference only);
      7. Resolutions passed at the shareholders' general meetings, resolutions passed at the meetings of the board of directors and resolutions passed at the meetings of the board of supervisors;
      8. Financial accounting reports;
      9. The latest audited financial statements, the directors' report, the audit reports and the reports of the board of supervisors;
      10. A copy of the latest annual returns submitted for filing to the administration for industry and commerce or other competent authorities.

- 27 -

(6) The right to participate in the distribution of remaining assets of the Company in proportion to its shareholding when the Company is

terminated or liquidated;

(7) The right to require the Company to acquire his/her/its shares for such

shareholders who are against any resolution in relation to a merger or

separation of the Company; and

(8) Other rights conferred by laws, rules, regulatory provisions, regulations

and the Articles of Association.

Article 60

Shareholders who request for the inspection of information related to Article

59 of the Articles of Association or obtaining certain materials shall make such

request to the Company in writing, and provide proof of his/her/its

shareholding. The Company would, upon the confirmation of the identity of

the shareholder(s), provide the information or materials as requested.

Article 61

If any resolution adopted by the shareholders' general meeting or the board of

directors violates any laws, rules or regulations, a shareholder has the right to

petition the People's Court to declare the resolution invalid.

If the convening procedure or voting method of any shareholders' general

meeting or any meeting of the board of directors violates any laws, regulations

or the Articles of Association, or if any resolution violates the Articles of

Association, a shareholder may, within sixty days from the date of the

resolution, petition the People's Court to revoke the relevant resolution.

If the Company has registered changes according to a resolution adopted by

the shareholders' general meeting or a resolution adopted by the board of

directors, while the People's Court has ruled that such resolution is invalid or

has revoked such resolution, the Company shall apply to the company

registration authority for revoking the registration of changes.

Article 62

If any director or senior manager violates laws, regulations or the Articles of

Association in performing his/her duties, which has caused losses to the

Company, shareholders individually or jointly holding 1% or more voting

shares of the Company for at least 180 consecutive days may request the board

of supervisors in writing to bring an action at the People's Court; if any

supervisor violates laws, regulations or the Articles of Association in

performing his duties, which has caused losses to the Company, a

shareholder may request the board of directors in writing to bring an action

at the People's Court.

- 28 -

If the board of supervisors or the board of directors refuses or fails to bring an

action within 30 days after receiving the request, or the situation is so urgent

that if an action is not initiated promptly the Company will suffer irremediable

damages, a shareholder has the right to bring an action at the People's Court

directly in its own name.

If any other person infringes the interest of the Company, the shareholders

specified in the first paragraph of this Article may bring an action at the

People's Court pursuant to the articles hereinabove.

Article 63

If any director, supervisor, CEO, President (COO) or other senior management

violates laws, regulations, regulatory provisions or the Articles of Association,

which impairs the interests of the Company, shareholders, the insured and

other interested parties, he/she shall be liable for compensation accordingly. If

any of the above-mentioned situations occurred, shareholders shall have the

right to report to the CBIRC directly.

Article 64

Holders of ordinary shares of the Company shall assume the following

obligations:

(1) To abide by laws, rules, regulatory provisions, regulations and the

Articles of Association;

(2) To pay subscription funds according to the number of shares subscribed

and the method of subscription;

(3) Contribution and shareholding shall comply with regulatory provisions,

and may not hold such shareholding on behalf or overproportion;

(4) Unless otherwise stipulated by laws, rules, regulatory provisions,

regulations and the Articles of Association, not to withdraw their share

capital;

- 29 -

  1. To exercise the shareholders' rights in accordance with law and not to abuse the shareholders' rights so as to damage the interest of the Company or that of other shareholders; not to abuse the independent legal person status of the Company and the limited liability of the shareholders so as to damage the interest of the Company's creditors;
  2. To assist the Company to improve the solvency margin ratio in the case that the solvency margin ratio does not meet the regulatory requirements;
  3. Where any shareholder holds more than five percent of voting shares of the Company, to faithfully notify the Company of information on its controlling shareholder and actual controller; if there is a change in its controlling shareholder and actual controller, to notify the Company in writing of relevant changes as well as affiliated parties and the related relation after those changes within five working days upon the occurrence of those changes, and perform procedures as specified in regulations;
  4. To notify the Company in writing within fifteen working days where the shares of the Company held by any shareholder who holds more than five percent of voting shares of the Company are involved in litigation, arbitration or release of pledges, and the Company shall notify other shareholders of relevant information timely;
  5. To notify the Company in writing within fifteen working days upon the occurrence of a merger, separation, dissolution, bankruptcy, closing down, takeover and other material matters or changes in the legal representative, company name, site for business operation, business scope and other material matters of any shareholder who holds more than five percent of voting shares of the Company;
  6. To obey and implement the resolutions passed at the shareholders' general meeting;
  7. To cooperate with regulatory authorities to carry out investigations and risk disposition when risk events or serious non-compliant activities concerning the Company;

- 30 -

  1. Not to damage the interests of other shareholders and the Company, and not to agree that the pledgee or his/her/its affiliated parties shall exercise the voting rights when any shareholder pledges the shares of the insurance company it holds; and
  2. Other obligations imposed by laws, rules, regulatory provisions, regulations and the Articles of Association.

Unless otherwise provided by the Articles of Association, holders of ordinary shares shall not be liable for any further contribution to the share capital other than as agreed by the subscriber of the relevant shares at subscription.

Article 65

Shareholders shall assume the obligations to assist the Company to improve its

solvency in case of insolvency of the Company. In the event of any of the

following circumstances, shareholders who are unable or refuse to increase

their capital contributions, shall agree that other shareholders or investors may

increase their capital contributions with reasonable scheme as a way to

improve the solvency:

1.

The CBIRC orders the Company to increase its capital;

2.

The Company must increase its capital as it is unable to make its

solvency meet the regulatory requirements with other schemes.

Article 66

After

the listing of the shares of the Company, if the shares held by any

shareholder of the Company exceeds five percent of the Company's aggregate

shares, this fact must be reported to the Company in writing on the day of its

occurrence, so that the Company can report to the CBIRC for approval within

five days thereof. The CBIRC has the right to request such unqualified

investors to transfer their shares. For the part of shares in excess of five

percent of the Company's aggregate shares (hereinafter referred to as "Excess

Shares"), if the CBIRC requires the shareholder to transfer but the shareholder

does not follow, such shareholder shall be subject to necessary restrictions

when exercising the shareholders' rights set out in Article 59 of the Articles of

Association based on its shareholding of the Excess Shares, which include:

(1)

The Excess Shares will not carry any voting rights at shareholders'

general meetings (including during voting by shareholders of certain

class); and

(2)

The Excess Shares will not carry a right to nominate candidates of

directors or supervisors as provided in the Articles of Association.

Notwithstanding the aforementioned, the shareholders of the Company shall not be subject to any other restrictions when exercising the shareholders' rights pursuant to Article 59 of the Articles of Association.

- 31 -

If any shareholder who holds more than five percent of voting shares of the

Company pledges the shares it holds, it shall report to the Company in writing

on the day such pledge occurs.

If there is a related party relation between shareholders holding more than five

percent of shares of the Company, such shareholders should report to the

Board in writing within five business days.

The aforementioned related relation refers to the relationship between the

controlling shareholders, actual controllers, directors, supervisors or senior

management and enterprises under their direct or indirect control, and any other

relations that may lead to the transfer of the Company's interests. However,

enterprises controlled by the PRC government do not have a related relation merely

due to the fact that they are under the common control of the PRC government.

Article 67

The shareholder and actual controller of the Company shall not impair the

Company's interests with his/her/its related relations. In breach of any

regulations, compensation for the loss incurred to the Company shall be

assumed by the controlling shareholder and/or actual controller.

The controlling shareholder and actual controller of the Company shall have

the obligations in respect of integrity to the Company and its public

shareholders and other shareholders. The controlling shareholder shall

exercise his/her/its rights as an investor in strict compliance with laws, and

shall not, via means such as profit distribution, asset reorganization, external

investment, occupation of funds and guarantee for borrowing, use of insurance

funds and related party transactions impair the legal rights of the Company and

its public shareholders and other shareholders, nor shall he/she/it impair the

interests of the Company and its public shareholders and other shareholders by

leveraging its controlling position.

The controlling shareholder shall effectively manage the personnel who hold

concurrent positions in the controlling shareholder and the Company to prevent

interests conflicts. Employees of the controlling shareholder shall not concurrently

serve as the executive directors and senior management of the Company, except

the chairman of the board of directors of the controlling shareholder.

Article 68

In addition to obligations imposed by laws, rules, regulations or the listing

rules of the stock exchange where shares of the company are listed, a

controlling shareholder shall not exercise his/her/its voting rights in respect of

the following matters in a manner prejudicial to the interests of the

shareholders generally or partially:

(1) To relieve a director or supervisor of his duty to act honestly in the best

interests of the company;

(2) To approve the expropriation by a director or supervisor (for his own

benefit or for the benefit of another person), in any manner, of the

company's assets, including (without limitation) any opportunity

beneficial to the company; or

- 32 -

(3) To approve the expropriation by a director or supervisor (for his own

benefit or for the benefit of another person) of the individual rights of

other shareholders, including (without limitation) the rights to

distributions and voting rights save as any restructuring submitted to

shareholders for approval in accordance with the Articles of Association.

Article 69

A "controlling shareholder" referred to in the preceding paragraph shall mean a

person with any of the following qualifications:

(1) When he acts alone or in concert with others, more than half of the

directors can be elected;

(2) When he acts alone or in concert with others, thirty-percent (30%) or

more of the voting rights of the company can be exercised or to

controlled;

(3) When he acts alone or in concert with others, thirty-percent (30%) or

more of the issued and outstanding shares of the company are held; or

(4) When he acts alone or in concert with others, the company is controlled

virtually in other ways.

Article 70

Nomination on candidates of directors and supervisors of the Company by the

controlling shareholder shall be in strict compliance with the laws, rules,

regulations and the relevant provisions of the securities regulatory authorities

of the place where the shares of the Company are listed, as well as the terms

and procedures as stipulated by these Articles. Candidates of directors and

supervisors nominated by the controlling shareholder shall possess relevant

expertise as well as decision making and supervising capabilities. No approval

from any shareholder is required for resolutions on personnel election and

resolutions on appointment of members of the board of directors at

shareholders' general meeting. Any appointment or removal of senior

management of the Company made by any shareholder overstepping the

authority of general meeting and the board shall be void.

Article 71

The controlling shareholder of the Company shall not directly or indirectly

intervene the decision making or the operation and management of the

Company lawfully conducted, nor shall he/her/it impair the interests of the

Company and other shareholders.

- 33 -

Article 72

If

the contribution by or shareholding behaviors of any shareholder are in

violation of laws, rules and relevant regulatory provisions, the shareholder

shall not exercise his/her/its rights as a shareholder including the right of

attending general meeting, the voting right, proposal right, and shall undertake

to accept the regulatory actions as taken by the CBIRC against him/her/it, such

as the restrictions on shareholders' rights and the order to transfer shareholding

in case of any of the followings:

(1)

The changes in shareholder were not approved by or filed with the

CBIRC;

(2)

The changes in the de facto controller of the shareholder were not

approved by or filed with the CBIRC;

(3)

Entrusting others or accepting entrustment from others to hold shares of

the Company;

(4)

Control of equity interests in disguised forms by accepting entrustment of

voting rights and transferring rights to yields;

(5)

Direct or indirect self-capital injection or false capital contribution by

using insurance funds;

(6)

Other capital contribution and shareholding behaviors that are not in

compliance with the laws, regulations, regulatory requirements.

Chapter 10 General Meeting of Shareholders

Article 73

The general meeting is the organ of the highest authority of the Company, and

shall exercise the following functions and powers in accordance with the law:

(1)

Decide the business objectives, development strategies and investment

plans of the Company;

(2)

Elect and replace directors, and decide on matters related to the

remuneration of directors;

(3)

Elect and replace supervisors who are shareholders' representatives, and

decide on matters related to the remuneration of supervisors;

(4)

Consider and approve the report of board of directors;

(5)

Consider and approve the report of board of supervisors;

(6)

Consider and approve the annual financial budget and final accounts of

the Company;

- 34 -

  1. Consider and approve the Company's profit distribution plan and loss recovery plan;
  2. Resolve on the increase or decrease in registered capital of the Company;
  3. Resolve on the listing or repurchase of shares, or issuance of securities such as bonds;
  4. Resolve on matters related to merger, separation, dissolution, liquidation of the Company or alternation on the form of the Company;
  5. Review and amend, including but not limited to, these Articles, rules of procedures for general meeting, board of directors and board of supervisors, administrative rules on related party transactions, as well as relevant governance system such as asset management authorization system;
  6. Resolve on the employment, dismissal or non-reappointment the accounting firm of the Company which would provide regular and statutory audit on the Company's financial reports;
  7. Consider the motion raised by shareholders representing more than 3% of outstanding shares with voting rights;
  8. Consider and approve the matters related to the establishment of legal entities, the material external investment, material assets acquisition, material asset disposal and write-offs, and external gifting:
    1. Consider and approve the establishment of legal entities by the Company, while a legal entity refers to the domestic or foreign company which is established with the direct investment by the Company and over which the Company exercises control;
    2. Consider and approve external gifting with the single accumulated amount for the year in total exceeding the sum of RMB20 million and 1% of the latest audited net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company, or external gifting with amount above RMB60 million;
    3. Consider and approve equity investments and disposals with the amount of each investment or disposal exceeding 3% of the latest audited total assets of the Company, or the accumulated amount of investments or disposals for the year accounting for over 8% of the latest audited total assets of the Company;

- 35 -

  1. Consider and approve real property investments and disposals with the value of single asset exceeding 5% of the latest audited total assets of the Company, or the accumulated investment for the year accounting for over 15% of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
  2. Consider and approve other assets acquisitions with the value of single asset accounting for over 3% of the latest audited total assets of the Company, or the accumulated value of assets for the year accounting for over 8% of the latest audited total assets of the Company; other assets disposals with the value of single asset accounting for over 3% of the latest audited total assets of the Company, or the accumulated value of assets for the year accounting for over 8% of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
  3. Consider and approve asset write-offs with the value of single asset over RMB3,000 million and the accumulated value for the year over RMB10,000 million;
  4. Consider and approve overseas equity, real property investments and disposals as well as other assets acquisition, disposal and write- offs matters which, pursuant to the provisions of the Interim Measures for the Administration of Overseas Investment with Insurance Funds issued by the CBIRC and its detailed rules for the implementation, fall within the authority and corresponding investment threshold as specified in item 3 to item 6 above;

If there exist both book value and appraisal value of the above assets, the higher one shall prevail; the amount of above external gifting, investment, acquisition, disposals, write-offs, as well as total assets, net profit and other data are all from consolidated financial statements.

  1. Consider and approve related party transactions required to be approved by the general meeting under the laws, rules and regulations;
  2. Consider and approve the change in the use of proceeds;
  3. Consider and approve the employee stock ownership scheme or stock incentive scheme;
  4. Consider other matters required to be determined by the general meeting under the laws, rules, regulatory provisions, regulations and the securities regulatory authorities of the place where shares of the Company are listed and the Articles of Association.

- 36 -

Article 74

Apart from the guarantee provided for lawsuits incurred in the ordinary course

of operation and management of the Company, the Company shall not make

any external guarantee.

Article 75

The aforesaid matters within the competence of the general meeting shall be

considered and determined by the general meeting, but in necessary, reasonable

and legal cases, the general meeting may authorize the board of directors to

make such determination. Such authorization shall be clear and specific.

For the authorization to the board of directors by the general meeting, if the

authorization relates to matters required by these Articles to be passed by

ordinary resolutions of general meeting, it shall be passed by the shareholders

(including proxy of shareholders) representing more than half of the voting

rights present in the general meeting; if the authorization relates to matters

required by these Articles to be passed by special resolutions of general

meeting, it shall be passed by shareholders (including proxy of shareholders)

representing two thirds or more of the voting rights present in the general

meeting.

Article 76

The Company shall not, without the prior approval of shareholders' general

meeting, enter into any contract with any person other than a director,

supervisor, CEO, President (COO) or other senior management whereby the

management and administration of the whole or any substantial part of the

business of the Company is to be handed over to such person, unless in special

circumstances such as that the Company is in a crisis.

Article 77

Shareholders' general meetings are divided into annual general meetings and

extraordinary general meetings. The annual general meeting shall be convened

once a year, and shall be held within six months after the end of the preceding

accounting year.

An extraordinary shareholders' general meeting shall be convened within two

months from the occurrence of any of the following events:

(1) The number of directors is lower than the minimum number of directors

specified in the Company Law or less than two-thirds of the total number

of directors specified in the Articles of Association;

(2) The Company's uncovered losses amount to one-third of the Company's

total share capital;

(3) Shareholders individually or collectively representing 10% or more of the

Company's voting shares request in writing;

- 37 -

(4) The board of directors considers it necessary;

(5) The board of supervisors proposes that such a meeting shall be convened;

(6) When resolutions of the board of directors may impair the interests of the

Company, the insured or small and medium shareholders, the board of

directors does not accept the advice of independent directors and such a

meeting is requested by no less than half of and at least two independent

directors to the board of directors; or

(7) Other circumstances as provided by the laws, rules, regulations and these

Articles of Association.

The number of shares in item (3) above shall be the number of shares held at

the end of trading on the trading day prior to the date when shareholders lodge

the written request.

If the Company could not convene the general meeting in the aforesaid period,

it shall report to the branch of China Securities Regulatory Commission

(hereinafter referred to as the "CSRC") where the Company is located and the

stock exchange to explain the reason and make announcement.

Article 78

When the Company convenes a shareholders' annual general meeting, a written

notice of the meeting shall be given 20 business days before the date of the

meeting, and when the Company convenes a shareholders' extraordinary

general meeting, a written notice of the meeting shall be given 10 business

days or 15 days (whichever is longer) before the date of the meeting to notify

all the shareholders in the register of members of the matters to be considered

and the date and the place of the meeting.

Article 79

The Company shall report to the CBIRC with respect to the meeting notice in

writing ten days before the date of the regular shareholders' general meeting.

- 38 -

Article 80

When shareholders individually or collectively representing 10% or more of

the Company's voting shares for at least 90 consecutive days (the Proposing

Shareholders), the board of supervisors or no less than one half of and no less

than two independent directors (the Proposing Independent Directors) propose

the convening of an extraordinary shareholders' general meeting, they shall

present the topics and proposals with complete contents in writing to the board

of directors, and also file with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Proposing

Shareholders, the board of supervisors or the Proposing Independent Directors

shall guarantee the contents of the motions do not violate the laws, rules,

regulations and the Articles of Association.

Article 81

Within 10 days from receiving the written proposal from the Proposing

Shareholders, the board of supervisors or the Proposing Independent Directors

of convening a shareholders' general meeting, the board of directors shall

make a written resolution on whether it agrees or disagrees to convene an

extraordinary shareholders' general meeting in accordance with laws, rules,

regulatory provisions or the Articles of Association. If the board of directors

disagrees to hold an extraordinary shareholders' general meeting, it shall give

its reasons in writing. If the board of directors agrees to hold an extraordinary

shareholders' general meeting, it shall issue a notice of the extraordinary

meeting within five days after the relevant board resolution is adopted. Any

change made to the original proposal in such notice shall be subject to the

approval of the board of supervisors, the Proposing Shareholders or the

Proposing Independent Directors. If the board of supervisors, the Proposing

Shareholders or the Proposing Independent Directors disagree with the change

made to the original proposal, the board of directors shall respect the written

proposal of the board of supervisors, the Proposing Shareholders or the

Proposing Independent Directors.

Article 82

If the board of directors disagrees to convene an extraordinary shareholders'

general meeting as requested by the Proposing Shareholders or fails to give

any response within 10 days after receiving the proposal, or the board of

directors, despite giving the response that it agrees to convene such a meeting,

fails to issue any meeting notice within 20 days after receiving the request, it

shall be deemed as refusing to hold an extraordinary shareholders' general

meeting and the Proposing Shareholders have the right to submit a written

request to the board of supervisors; the board of supervisors shall issue a

notice on extraordinary shareholders' general meeting within five days after

receiving the request. In case the board of supervisors fails to issue such notice

within the aforesaid period, the Proposing Shareholders may convene and

preside over the meeting on their own.

Article 83

In case the board of directors disagrees on convening an extraordinary general

meeting as requested by the board of supervisors or fails to give response

within ten days upon the receipt of the proposal, or despite it agrees on

convening the meeting but fails to give the notice of meeting within 20 days

upon the receipt of such request, the board of directors shall be deemed to be

incapable of performing or fail to perform its duty of convening the general

meeting, and the board of supervisors may convene and preside over the

meeting on its own.

- 39 -

Article 84

In case the board of directors disagrees on convening an extraordinary general

meeting as requested by the proposing independent directors or fails to give

response within ten days upon the receipt of the proposal, or despite it agrees

to convene the meeting but fails to give the notice of meeting within 20 days

upon the receipt of such request, the board of directors shall be deemed to

refuse to convene the extraordinary general meeting. The independent directors

shall report to the CBIRC.

Article 85

In case the board of supervisors or the Proposing Shareholders decide to

convene the extraordinary general meeting on its/their own, the board of

directors shall be notified in writing, and shall file with the local office of

CSRC and the stock exchange where the Company is located. The board of

directors and the secretary of the board of directors shall coordinate and the

board of directors shall provide the register of members as at the share

registration date. In case the board of directors fails to provide the register of

members, the convener may, with the announcement of convening such a

general meeting, apply for obtaining the register of members from the

securities registration and clearing authorities. The register of members so

obtained by the convener shall not be used for any purposes other than

convening the general meeting. Fees necessary for the meeting shall be borne

by the Company.

The board of supervisors or shareholders who convene the meeting shall

submit relevant certification materials to the local office of the CSRC and the

stock exchange where the Company is located, while sending out a notice of

general meeting and making the announcement of the resolution of the general

meeting.

Article 86

In case the board of supervisors or Proposing Shareholders decide to convene

the extraordinary general meeting on its/their own, notice on convening such

an extraordinary general meeting shall be given, whose contents shall comply

with, besides Article 87 of the Articles of Association, the provision that no

new content shall be added into resolutions, otherwise the Proposing

Shareholders or the board of supervisors shall re-propose the request for

convening the extraordinary general meeting to the board of directors in

accordance with the above procedures.

Prior to the announcement of the resolution of the general meeting, the

shareholding of the Proposing Shareholders shall not be less than ten percent,

and shareholders who convene the meeting shall apply to the Shanghai Stock

Exchange for lockups for all or part of the shares held by them in the aforesaid

period prior to issuance of the notice of the general meeting.

Article 87

Proposals for the general meeting shall be within the scope of the functions

and powers of the general meeting, and have clear topics and specific

resolution matters, which fully disclose the important information involved in

the proposal and comply with the relevant laws, rules, regulations, and these

Articles.

- 40 -

Article 88

Shareholders individually or jointly holding no less than three percent (3%) of

shares in the Company may make extraordinary proposals ten (10) days prior

to the convening of the general meeting and notify the convener in writing.

The convener shall, within two (2) days from the receipt of such proposal, give

supplementary notice for the general meeting, and announce the subjects of the

extraordinary proposal. The aforesaid convener refers to the person who shall

be entitled to convene the general meeting in accordance with these Articles.

Save as provided in the preceding paragraph, upon issuance of the notice for

the general meeting, the convener shall not amend any proposals which are set

out in the notice for the general meeting or add new proposals.

Article 89

Notice of general meeting shall be given in writing and include the following:

(1) The date and venue of the meeting;

(2) The duration of the meeting;

(3) Matters to be submitted to the meeting for examination. All the contents

of proposals shall be fully disclosed (including text, attachment, proposer

and time of putting forward such proposal). Where any matters relating

to previous resolutions of shareholders' general meeting need to be

changed, the proposal shall be complete in contents and shall not merely

list the proposed changes;

(4) Materials and explanations necessary for shareholders to make decisions

regarding the matters to be discussed, principally including (but not

limited to) specific terms and contracts (if any) and a detailed

explanation of its reason and sequence for a proposed transaction such

as a merger, repurchase of shares, restructuring of share capital or other

form of restructuring;

(5) Where any directors, supervisors, CEO, President (COO) or other senior

management have a material interest with regard to matters to be

discussed, the nature and extent of that interest shall be disclosed.

Further, where the impact of the matters to be discussed by such

directors, supervisors or other senior management who are shareholders

is different from the impact on other shareholders of the same class, that

difference shall be illustrated;

(6) The full text of any special resolution proposed to be passed at the

meeting;

- 41 -

(7) State clearly that "shareholders entitled to attend and vote shall have the right to appoint one or more proxy to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf", and such proxy is not necessary to be a member of the

Company;

(8) The time and place for the delivery of the proxy form;

(9) Date of share registration of the shareholders entitled to attend the

general meeting; and

(10) The name and contact information of the permanent liaison person for the

meeting.

Article 90

After the issuance of a notice for convening a shareholders' general meeting,

the meeting shall not be postponed or cancelled without a proper reason and

the proposals set out in the notice of shareholders' general meeting shall not be

cancelled, nor may the meeting time be changed unless as provided in the

Articles of Association or by virtue of force majeure or any other unforeseen

event. In case there is any postponement or cancellation, the convener shall, at

least 2 working days prior to the original date of convening, make an

announcement and explain the reasons. For general meetings postponed, the

convening date of the meeting shall also be included in the notice.

Article 91

Notice of shareholders' general meeting shall be delivered to the shareholders

(whether or not entitled to vote at the meeting), by hand or prepaid mail to

their addresses as shown in the register of members. For the holders of

domestic shares, notice of the meetings may also be given through an

announcement.

Once an announcement is published on the website or in one or more

newspapers designated by the securities regulatory authorities of the place

where the shares of the Company are listed, it shall be deemed that all holders

of domestic shares have received the notice of the general meeting.

Article 92

Unless otherwise stipulated by the Articles of Association, a shareholders'

general meeting shall be called by the board of directors in accordance with

law and presided over by the chairman of the board of directors. Where the

chairman is unable or fails to perform his duties, a director jointly elected by

no less than one- half of the directors shall preside over the meeting. Where no

one presides over a shareholders' general meeting by either of the aforesaid

ways, the shareholder that is present at the meeting and holds the most voting

shares or its proxy may preside over the meeting.

In case a meeting is called by the board of supervisors, it shall be presided by

the chairman of the board of supervisors. If the chairman of the board of

supervisors is incapable of or fails to perform such duty, a supervisor

nominated by no less than half of the supervisors shall preside.

- 42 -

In case an extraordinary meeting is called and presided over by the Proposing

Shareholders, a shareholder representative nominated by the Proposing

Shareholders shall preside over the meeting. If there are two or more

Proposing Shareholders, and no chairman could be elected, the shareholder

representative designated by the Proposing Shareholder holding more voting

shares than the other(s) shall preside over the meeting.

In the event that the general meeting cannot proceed due to violation of the

rules of procedure by the presider of the meeting, the general meeting may

proceed by appointing one person as the presider of the meeting upon consent

of a simple majority of the voting shareholders present at the meeting.

Article 93

A shareholder may attend a shareholders' general meeting in person or appoint

a proxy to attend and vote at the meeting on his behalf.

For individual shareholders who attend the meeting in person, he/she shall

provide his/her own identity card or any other valid documents or evidences to

prove his/her identity or stock account card. For those attending the meeting by

proxy, he/she shall provide his/her own valid identity documents and the power

of attorney from the shareholder being represented.

Legal person shareholders shall attend the meeting by their legal

representatives or other proxies as authorized. For legal representatives who

attend the meeting, his/her own identity card, valid evidences on his/her legal

representative qualification and shareholding evidences shall be provided. For

proxies who attend the meeting, the proxy shall provide his/her own identity

card, the power of attorney from the shareholders issued in accordance with the

law and shareholding evidences.

- 43 -

Article 94

Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the general meeting shall be

entitled to appoint one or more persons (no matter whether a shareholder or

not) as his/her proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf, and the proxy may

exercise the shareholder's right to speak at the shareholders' general meeting

in accordance with the shareholder's appointment.

If the shareholder is the recognized clearing house (or its nominees) as defined

in the relevant laws and regulations of the place where the shares of the

Company are listed, such shareholder may appoint one or more person as it

thinks fit to act as his/her/its proxy in any general meeting or any meeting of

the shareholders of a class. If more than one person is appointed, the proxy

form shall specify the number and class of shares involved for each person.

Each person so appointed may exercise the rights on behalf of recognized

clearing house (or its nominees), as if such person is an individual shareholder

of the Company.

Article 95

The shareholder shall appoint proxy in writing. The proxy form shall be signed

by the shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing; if the

shareholder is a legal person, the appointment document shall be affixed with

the legal person's seal or be signed by a director or legal representative or

attorney duly authorized.

The proxy form issued by a shareholder to appoint a proxy to attend the

meeting shall set out the following:

(1) The name of the proxy;

(2) Whether or not the proxy has the right to vote;

(3) The respective instructions on voting for, voting against or abstention

from voting in respect of each agenda item of the shareholders' general

meeting;

(4) The date of issue and validity term of the proxy form;

(5) The number of shares of the appointer represented by the proxy;

- 44 -

(6) If several persons are appointed as proxy, the number of shares

represented by each proxy; and

(7) Signature (or seal) of the appointer. If the appointer is a legal person

shareholder, the seal of the legal person shall be affixed.

The proxy form shall state whether the proxy may vote in his/her own

discretion if no specific instructions have been given by the shareholder.

Article 96

The proxy form shall be deposited at the domicile of the Company or at other

place as specified in the meeting notice, 24 hours before the meeting to discuss

the matters that the proxy is appointed to vote for or 24 hours before the

designated voting time. If the proxy form is signed by a person authorized by

the appointer, a notary certified copy of the power of attorney and other

authorization documents is needed, which shall be deposited together with the

proxy form at the domicile of the Company or at other place as specified in the

meeting notice.

If the shareholder is a legal person, a person that is authorized by the legal

representative, or by the resolution of the board of directors or other governing

body shall act as the shareholder's representative to attend any general meeting

of the company.

Article 97

Any proxy form issued to a shareholder by the Board shall be such as to enable

the shareholder, according to his/her intention, to instruct the proxy to vote in

favor of, against or to abstain from each resolution and to give instruction for

each item to be resolved at the meeting.

Article 98

Notwithstanding the death or loss of ability of the appointer, revocation of the

proxy or of the authority under which the proxy was executed, or the transfer

of the shares in respect of which the proxy is given happened before any

resolution is adopted, a vote given in accordance with the proxy form shall be

valid, provided that no notice in writing of the aforesaid has been received by

the company before the commencement of the meeting.

Article 99

The attendance book of the shareholders' general meeting shall be prepared by

the Company. The attendance book shall specify the company names and

domiciles of shareholders, and the name, identity card number, number of

voting shares represented and (company) name of the appointing shareholder

of each attendee.

- 45 -

Article 100 Matters to be examined at the annual shareholders' general meeting shall include but are not limited to

  1. Annual plans of financial budgets and final accounts;
  2. Profit distribution plan and plan of recovery of losses;
  3. Annual report of the board of directors;
  4. Annual report of the board of supervisors;
  5. Annual performance reports of the independent directors;
  6. Audited annual financial statements of the Company;
  7. Plans for the Company's annual external investments and sale or purchase of material assets; and
  8. Other matters that shall be examined at the annual shareholders' general meeting.

Article 101 The list of candidates for directors and non-employee supervisors shall be submitted as a proposal to the shareholders' general meeting for voting, along with the resumes and basic information of the director and supervisor candidates as well as the written statements of the candidates that they accept the nomination and consider themselves qualified for the position.

Article 102 Election of directors and non-employee supervisors and assumption of office:

- 46 -

In the election and replacement of directors and non-employee supervisors,

every director or non-employee supervisor candidate shall be voted on one by

one. The number of candidates voted for by each shareholder may not exceed

the number of directors or supervisors specified in the Articles of Association.

If the number of candidates for directors and non-employee supervisors

nominated under the Articles of Association is more than the number to be

elected, competitive election shall be held and the candidates getting more

votes shall be elected pursuant the Articles of Association.

The period for the two written notices in respect of the permission of the

nomination of director and non-employee supervisor candidates and the

candidate's willingness to accept such nomination shall not be less than seven

days. Such period shall, at the earliest, be counted since the written notice of

the general meeting is given, and such period shall not end later than seven

days prior to the date of convening the general meeting.

Newly appointed directors and non-employee supervisors shall be elected by

the general meeting, and shall hold office from the date when the CBIRC's

approval is obtained until the expiration of the term of that session of the board

of directors and board of supervisors.

Article 103

When the Company convenes the shareholders' general meeting, all directors,

supervisors and the secretary to the board of directors shall attend the meeting,

and CEO, President (COO) and other senior management shall attend the

meeting and listen to the queries and suggestions of shareholders.

The board of directors and the board of supervisors shall respond to or give

explanation of the queries and suggestions from the shareholders. If the

shareholders require a written response or explanation, the board of directors

and the board of supervisors shall give a written response or explanation within

10 days since the queries and suggestions are given.

Article 104

A shareholder (including his/her/its proxy) shall exercise his/her/its voting

rights based on the number of voting shares he/she/it represents. Each share

shall carry one vote. Shares held by the Company do not carry any voting

rights, and such portion of shares shall not be counted into the total number of

voting shares held by the shareholders who attend the general meeting.

Where material issues which affect the interests of medium and small investors

are considered at a general meeting, the votes of the medium and small

investors shall be counted separately. The results of the separate vote counts

shall be disclosed to the public in a timely manner.

The board of directors of the Company, independent directors and shareholders

who meet the relevant requirements can publicly solicit shareholders' voting

rights, where sufficient disclosure of the information such as their voting

intention shall be disclosed. Soliciting shareholders' voting rights by means of

direct or indirect compensation is prohibited. The Company is prohibited from

setting restrictions on the minimum shareholding ratio when soliciting

shareholders' voting rights.

- 47 -

Article 105 Shareholders attending the general meeting shall give one of the following opinions on the proposal submitted for voting: for, against or abstain, except for the declaration by securities registration and clearing institution as the nominal holder of stocks of stock connect mechanism between the PRC and Hong Kong stock markets, based on the actual holders' intentions.

The un-filled,wrongly-filled, illegible or un-voted votes shall be deemed as the voters' waiver of voting rights, and the voting by the shares held by them shall be counted as "abstain".

Article 106 Resolutions of the general meeting can be classified into ordinary resolutions and special resolutions.

Ordinary resolutions proposed by the general meeting shall be passed by a simple majority of the voting rights held by shareholders (including proxy) present at the general meeting.

Special resolutions proposed by the general meeting shall be passed by no less than two third of the voting rights held by shareholders (including proxy) present at the general meeting.

Article 107 The following matters shall be resolved by an ordinary resolution at a shareholders' general meeting:

  1. The business objectives, development strategies and investment plans of the Company;
  2. Work reports of the board of directors and the board of supervisors;
  3. Annual report of the Company and audited annual financial statements;
  4. Plans formulated by the board of directors for profit distribution and losses recovery;
  5. Annual financial budget and final accounts of the Company;
  6. Engagement, dismissal or non-renewal of engagement of accounting firms which would provide regular and statutory audit on the Company's financial report;

- 48 -

  1. Appointment or removal of the directors and non-employee supervisors, appointment of independent directors, and the emolument of the directors, non-employee supervisors and independent directors and the associated method of payment; and
  2. Matters other than those required by the laws, rules, regulatory provisions, regulations of the securities regulatory authorities of the place where the Company's shares are listed or by the Articles of Association to be adopted by special resolution.

Article 108 The following matters shall be resolved by a special resolution at a shareholders' general meeting:

  1. Increase or reduction of the Company's registered capital;
  2. Issuance of securities such as bonds, repurchase or listing of shares by the Company;
  3. The separation, merger, dissolution, liquidation and change of form of the Company;
  4. Dismissal of an independent director;
  5. Amendments to the Articles of Association, procedural rules of the shareholders' general meeting, the board of directors and the board of supervisors of the Company;
  6. Involves in establishment of legal entities, material external investment, material asset disposals and write-offs, material asset pledge, etc.
  7. The employee stock ownership scheme or stock incentive scheme;
  8. Any other matters considered by the shareholders' general meeting, by way of an ordinary resolution, to be of a nature which may have a material impact on the company and should be adopted by a special resolution, and any other matters required by the laws, regulations, regulatory provisions, or regulatory requirement of the securities regulatory authorities of the place where the Company's shares are listed and the Articles of Association.

- 49 -

Article 109

In the course of considering related party transactions in the general meeting,

related shareholders shall not participate in the voting, and all the shares with

voting rights represented by him/her/it shall not be counted into the total valid

voting number. Announcement of resolutions of the general meeting shall fully

disclose the voting of non-related shareholders.

In addition, where any shareholder is, under applicable laws and regulations

and the Hong Kong Listing Rules, required to abstain from voting on any

particular resolution or restricted to voting only for or only against any

particular resolution, the vote cast by or on behalf of such shareholder in

contravention of such requirement or restriction shall not be counted.

Article 110

Directors or supervisors shall not be elected by way of cumulative voting

system at the shareholders' general meeting.

Article 111

At any general meeting, shareholders shall vote by open ballot.

Article 112

A poll requested for the election of the chairman of the meeting or the

suspension of the meeting, shall be taken forthwith. A poll requested for any

other matters shall be taken at such time as the chairman of the meeting

directs, and the meeting shall proceed to discuss other matters. The result of

the poll shall be deemed to be a resolution of the meeting at which the poll

was requested.

Article 113

On a poll taken at a meeting, a shareholder (including proxy) entitled to two or

more votes need not cast all his votes in the same way.

Article 114

The general meeting shall vote on all proposals presented one by one. In the

case where different proposals are made on the same matter, votes shall be

casted in accordance with the time sequence of presenting the proposals.

Unless the general meeting is suspended or fails to resolve due to exceptional

reasons such as force majeure, the general meeting shall not postpone the

proposals and shall vote on them.

Article 115

Any voting of any resolution shall be counted by at least two representatives of

shareholders and one supervisor. The results of voting shall be announced by

the vote counters on the spot and recorded.

Any shareholder with interests in the matter under consideration and proxies of

such member shall not participate in vote counting or scrutinizing. Other

members may otherwise elect representatives of shareholders to participate in

vote counting or scrutinizing.

- 50 -

When voting on any proposal at the general meetings, the lawyer,

representatives of shareholders and representatives of supervisors shall

together undertake the counting and scrutinizing of the votes, and announce

the results of voting on the spot. The voting results of resolutions shall be

recorded in the minutes of the meeting.

Shareholders or their proxies of the listing company who vote via internet or

other means shall be entitled to check the voting results via the voting system

accordingly.

Article 116

The chairman of the meeting shall announce the on-site voting result at the

meeting. The voting results of the resolutions shall be recorded in the minutes

of the meeting.

The chairman of the meeting in case of having any doubt on the voting result

of any resolution may count the votes. If the chairman of the meeting does not

count the votes and shareholders or their proxies oppose the results announced

by the chairman, such shareholders or proxies are entitled to request a counting

of the votes immediately after the announcement and the chairman shall count

the votes immediately upon request.

In case votes are counted in the general meeting, the results of vote counting

shall be recorded at the minutes of the meeting.

Article 117

The Company shall report to the CBIRC with respect to the resolution passed

at the general meeting within thirty days from the date of the resolution.

Article 118

The general meeting of the Company shall be convened in the address of the

Company or venues designated in the notice of the general meeting.

The general meeting shall be provided with meeting venue and convened in the

form of on-spot meetings. No meeting shall be convened by way of

communication voting in respect of any proposals which shall be passed by

special resolutions on the general meeting. The Company would also make it

convenient for shareholders to attend the general meeting by providing online

access or other means acknowledged or required by securities regulatory

authorities. Shareholders' attending the general meeting via such means as

above are deemed to be present.

In case the general meeting convened by the Company casts votes via internet,

a safe, economical and convenient online voting system for the general

meeting shall be provided to shareholders. Investors who have passed the

identity verification of the internet voting system of the general meeting are

confirmed of their duly valid identities as shareholders and possession of duly

valid voting rights. In case the general meeting convened by the Company

casts votes via other means acknowledged or required by securities regulatory

authorities, identity of shareholders shall be confirmed in accordance with

relevant rules of proceedings.

- 51 -

Before the voting results are officially announced, the Company, vote counter, scrutineer, substantial shareholders, and the network service providers and other relevant parties involved in voting taking place onsite, via internet, or through other voting method shall be obliged to keep the voting results confidential.

Article 119 Minutes shall be kept for the general meeting, of which the secretary of the board of directors shall be in charge. Minutes of meeting shall contain as below:

  1. Time, venue, agenda of the meeting, and the name of the convener;
  2. Names of the chairman of the meeting, directors, supervisors, CEO, President (COO) and other members of senior management, who attend or observe the meeting;
  3. Number of shareholders and proxies present at the meeting, total number of shares with voting rights held by them and the percentage of shares with voting rights held by them to the total number of shares in the Company;
  4. Process of consideration for each motion, key points of speeches and voting results;
  5. Shareholders' enquiries or suggestions and the responses or explanation;
  6. Names of the lawyer, the vote counter and the scrutineer; and
  7. Other matters which shall be recorded in the minutes required by laws, regulations, regulatory documents and these Articles.

Article 120 Any shareholder is entitled to look up copies of the minutes free of charge during office hours of the Company. Upon the request of any shareholder for a copy of the minutes in connection with the general meeting, the Company shall send the copy of the minutes within seven days upon receipt of reasonable payment.

- 52 -

Article 121

If the Company convenes a general meeting, it shall engage a lawyer to issue

legal opinion regarding the following issues which shall be announced:

(1) Whether the convening and procedures of the general meeting are in

compliance with the laws, administrative regulations and these Articles;

(2) Whether the qualifications of the attendants and convener are legal and

valid;

(3) Whether the procedures and results of voting of the meeting are legal and

valid; and

(4) Legal opinions regarding other relevant issues upon the request of the

Company.

Article 122

The convener shall ensure an uninterrupted general meeting until the final

resolution is decided on. In the event that the general meeting is suspended or

fails to decide on a resolution due to such special reasons as force majeure,

necessary measures shall be taken to resume the meeting as soon as possible or

close the meeting directly, and make an announcement in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, the convener shall report to the local office of the CSRC and the

stock exchange.

Article 123

The convener shall ensure that the contents of minutes of the meeting are

authentic, accurate and complete. The directors, supervisors, secretary of the

board of directors, convener or its representatives, and the chairman of the

meeting shall sign in the minutes of the meeting. The minutes of the meeting

should be preserved with the register for signing of shareholders present, the

power of attorney of the proxies and valid materials on voting via internet and

other means, and the preservation shall be permanent.

Chapter 11 Special Procedures for Voting by Class Shareholders

Article 124

Shareholders holding different classes of shares are class shareholders.

Class shareholders are entitled to the rights and shall take the obligations

pursuant to laws, regulations, regulatory documents and these Articles.

Any non-voting shares included in the share capital of the Company shall bear

the wording "non-voting right" in their title.

- 53 -

If the share capital includes shares carrying different voting rights, any class of

shares (except shares with the most privileged voting rights) included in the

share capital shall bear the wording "restricted voting right" or "limited voting

right" in their titles.

Article 125

If the Company proposes to modify or terminate the rights of a class of

shareholders, it may do so only after such modification or termination has been

approved by a special resolution of the shareholders' general meeting and a

separate shareholders' general meeting convened by the affected shareholders

of that class under the Articles 126 to 131.

Article 126

In the following conditions, rights of a class of shareholders shall be deemed to

have been modified or terminated:

(1)

An increase or decrease in the number of shares of such class or an

increase or decrease in the number of shares of a class having voting

rights, distribution rights or other privileges equal or superior to those of

the shares of such class;

(2)

Conversion of all or part of the shares of such class into shares of another

class, conversion of all or part of the shares of another class into shares

of such class or the grant of the right to such conversion;

(3)

Cancellation or reduction of rights to accrued dividends or cumulative

dividends attached to shares of such class;

(4)

Reduction or cancellation of a dividend preference or property

distribution preference during liquidation of the Company, attached to

shares of such class;

(5)

An addition, cancellation or reduction of share conversion rights, options,

voting rights, transfer rights, preemptive rights or rights to acquire

securities of the Company attached to shares of such class;

(6)

Cancellation or reduction of rights to receive amounts payable by the

Company in a particular currency attached to shares of such class;

(7)

Creation of a new class of shares with voting rights, distribution rights or

other privileges equal or superior to those of the shares of such class;

- 54 -

  1. Imposition of restrictions or addition of such restrictions on the transfer or ownership of shares of such class;
  2. Issuance of rights to subscribe for shares of such class or other class, or rights to convert shares;
  3. An addition of the rights and privileges of shares of other classes;
  4. A restructuring scheme of the Company resulting in shareholders of different classes to bear liability not in proportion in the restructuring; or
  5. An amendment or cancellation of the provisions of Chapter 10 of the Articles of Association "Special procedures for voting by class Shareholders".

Article 127 Shareholders of the affected class, having the right to vote at shareholders' general meetings or otherwise, shall nevertheless have the right to vote at class meetings in respect of matters concerning items (2) to (8), (11) and (12) of Article 126, but shareholder(s) with interests (as defined below) shall not be entitled to vote at meetings of shareholders of class shares.

A "shareholder with interests" in prior provision refers to:

  1. A controlling shareholder as defined in Article 69 in the Articles of Association, in the case of a repurchase of shares by pro rata offers to all shareholders or by public dealing on a stock exchange pursuant to Article 29 of the Articles of Association;
  2. A shareholder in connection with a proposed contract; in the case of repurchase of shares by off-market contract is achieved pursuant to Article 29 of the Articles of Association; or
  3. A shareholder who bears less than a proportionate amount of obligations imposed on or whose interests diverge from those of the shareholders of that class, in the case of in a restructuring scheme of the Company.

- 55 -

Article 128

Resolutions of meetings of class shareholders shall be adopted by votes

representing two thirds or more of the voting rights of shares of that class

which are entitled to vote and whose shareholder(s) present at the meeting in

accordance with Article 127.

Article 129

Written notice of a class meeting shall be sent to inform all of the shareholders

in the share register of the class of the matters to be considered, the date and

venue of the class meeting in accordance with the provisions in the Articles of

Association concerning the notice period of the general meeting.

Article 130

Notice of class meetings only needs to be served on shareholders entitled to

vote thereat.

Meetings of any class of shareholders shall be conducted in the manner as

similar as possible to that of general meetings of shareholders. The provisions

of the Articles of Association relating to the manner of conducting any

shareholders' general meeting shall apply to any meeting of a class of

shareholders.

Article 131

Shareholders of domestically-invested shares and overseas-listed foreign shares

are deemed as shareholders of different classes.

The special procedures for voting by a class of shareholders shall not apply to

the following circumstances: (1) where upon the approval by a special

resolution of shareholders in a general meeting, either separately or

concurrently once every twelve months, the Company issues domestically-

invested shares and overseas- listed foreign shares not more than 20% of each

that has been issued; (2) where the Company's plan to issue domestically-

invested shares and overseas-listed foreign shares at its establishment is carried

out within fifteen (15) months as of the date of approval of the securities

regulatory authorities subject to State Council; or (3) where shareholders of the

domestically-invested shares of the Company may transfer to overseas

investors, and such transferred shares may be listed or traded on an overseas

stock exchange, subject to the approval of the Securities Authority under the

State Council.

- 56 -

Chapter 12 Board of Directors

Section 1 Directors

Article 132

Directors are elected by the shareholders' general meeting. Each director shall

serve a term of 3 years and may be reelected at the expiration.

The chairman of the board of directors shall be elected and removed by a

majority of all of the Directors. Re-election is allowed.

The positions of the chairman of the board of directors and president (COO) of

the Company shall be separated.

Directors of the Company shall be natural persons. Directors are not required

to hold any shares of the Company.

Article 133

The CEO or other senior management may serve as the director concurrently,

provided that the directors who act as CEO or other senior management

concurrently and are representatives of employees shall not exceed one half of

the total directors of the Company.

Article 134

The Company's directors, in case of natural persons, shall be of excellent

conduct and reputation, and possess the expertise and working experience

relevant to their duties, and meeting the requirements specified by laws and

regulations and the CBIRC. A person in any of the situations under Article 146

of the Company Law, Article 82 of the Insurance Law or any other relevant

regulations shall not serve as a director of the Company.

Any election of a director in violation of the preceding provision shall be

deemed as null and void.

If it occurs to a director during the term of office any of the situations stated in

Article 146 of the Company Law, Article 82 of the Insurance Law or

applicable regulatory stipulations, or breach of requirements in relation to

director qualification or requirements under laws and regulations, regulatory

provisions, such director shall vacate his/her office. The Nomination and

Remuneration Committee shall propose the removal of the board of directors

and the shareholders' general meetings shall remove such director from post.

Article 135

Shareholders that individually or jointly hold 5% or more of the total voting

shares of the Company, or the Nomination and Remuneration Committee under

the board of directors, shall have the right to nominate candidates for directors.

In case the nomination of independent directors is otherwise provided by laws,

regulations and regulatory documents, such provisions shall be followed. The

number of candidates for directors that a nominating party proposes to

nominate shall not exceed the number of directors proposed to be appointed.

- 57 -

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee under the board of directors

shall review the candidates for directors pursuant to the laws, regulations,

regulatory documents, regulatory requirements and the Articles of Association,

and report its opinions to the board of directors.

Article 136

The appointment of directors shall be subject to the approval on the directors'

qualifications from the CBIRC. If the director proposed to be appointed fails to

obtain the approval on qualifications, the general meeting shall conduct re-

election to fill the vacancy of the position.

A director's term of office starts from the date of his/her inauguration and

expires at the end of the term of the prevailing session of the board of

directors. Prior to the expiration of a director's term of office, the general

meeting shall not dismiss him/her without any reason.

In circumstances provided by laws, regulations or the Articles of Association,

the general meeting may remove any director whose term of office has not

expired by an ordinary resolution, but such removal does not affect the rights

of such director to make any claim under any contract.

Article 137

Directors shall comply with laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the

Articles of Association, assume fiduciary duty to the Company, and shall not

conduct as follows:

(1) Enter into contracts or conduct transactions with the Company in breach

of the provisions under this Articles of Association or in absence of

approval of the general meeting;

(2) Benefit his/her own or others from insider information;

(3) Operate companies of the same nature as the Company on his/her own or

for others, or engage in activities which impair the interests of the

Company;

(4) Use power to take bribes or illegal revenue of other kinds, or invade the

properties of the Company;

(5) Misappropriate or loan out the funds of the Company or provide

guarantees for others with assets of the Company in violation of the

Articles of Association or in absence of approval of the general meeting;

(6) Use his/her own position to seek business opportunities which should

have belonged to the Company for himself/herself or others in absence of

approval of the general meeting;

- 58 -

  1. Receive commission for transactions between others and the Company as his/her own;
  2. Deposit the funds of the Company into accounts in the name of his/her own or other individuals;
  3. Disclose secret of the Company in absence of approval of the general meeting, unless in circumstances provided by law where such information may be disclosed to the court or other competent government authorities; or
  4. Other conducts in violation of his/her fiduciary duty to the Company under laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the Articles of Association.

Any income arising out of the breach of the preceding provision by directors belongs to the Company. Any person who has caused the Company to incur losses should be liable for compensation accordingly.

Article 138 Directors shall comply with laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the Articles of Association, and shall assume duties of due diligence to the Company as below:

  1. Treat all shareholders on a fair basis;
  2. Perform duties with prudence, faith and diligence to ensure that the commercial activities of the Company are in compliance with laws, regulations and regulatory documents;
  3. Review various business and financial reports of the Company diligently, pay continuous attention to the operation and management of the Company, and guarantee sufficient time to perform duties;

- 59 -

(4) Exercise management and decision-making rights conferred by law at his own discretion and shall not be manipulated by others; in absence of permission by laws, regulations or regulatory documents or informed approvals of the shareholders' general meeting, shall not authorize any

other person to exercise the management and decision-making rights;

(5) Provide the board of supervisors with relevant information and material

in an honest manner and shall not prevent the board of supervisors from

exercising their functions and powers. Accept the legal supervision by,

and reasonable suggestions from, the board of supervisors with respect to

his/her performance of duties;

(6) Review the matters to be resolved by the board of directors and cast

votes independently at his/her prudent discretion;

(7) Sign written confirmations to the regular reports of the Company. Ensure

the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information in the

statutory disclosure of the Company;

(8) Attend the shareholders' general meeting as observer and give response

to shareholders' inquiries upon request of the shareholders' general

meeting; and

(9) Other duties of due diligence as stipulated in laws, regulations, regulatory

documents and the Articles of Association.

Article 139

The directors are entitled to the rights to know the affairs of the Company, to

investigate the Company and shall timely access to the information of finance,

internal control, compliance, risk management, use of insurance funds, actuary,

audit and other operations of the Company.

The Company shall set up a system to report information and serve the

documents to the directors by means of the prescribed and within the time

limit.

The Company shall provide sufficient materials to the directors, enabling them

to obtain sufficient knowledge of the operation and management conditions of

the Company. The directors may request supplemental materials when they

deem current materials are not insufficient. In general conditions, the Company

shall provide the directors with supplemental materials within three (3) days

after the directors propose such requirement.

Article 140

Personnel of the Company shall actively cooperate with the directors to

exercise their rights, and shall not refuse, impede, conceal truth or intervene

improperly.

The directors shall promptly report to the CBIRC when they are confronted

with impediments in performing their duties.

- 60 -

Article 141

No director (including chairman of the board of the directors) may act on his/

her own behalf to represent the Company or the board of directors if not duly

authorized by the provisions of the Articles of Association or the board of

directors. When acting on his/her own behalf, insofar as a third party would

reasonably believe that such director is acting on behalf of the Company or the

board of directors, the director shall state his/her position and identity in

advance.

Article 142

A director shall be deemed as unable to perform his/her duties if failing to

attend two consecutive board meetings in person without appointing of another

director as proxy to attend the meetings on his behalf, or failing to perform

other duties stipulated by laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the

Articles of Association. The board of directors, the board of supervisors or the

shareholders shall request the shareholders' general meeting to vacate him.

A written prompt shall be sent by the board of directors to the director who

fails to attend board meetings in person twice a year; and an independent

director who receives such prompts twice during his term of office shall not

serve consecutive terms.

A director shall be deemed to attend in person when he attends by means

specified in Article 172 of the Articles of Association.

Article 143

In compliance with the relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of

Association, the shareholders individually or in aggregate holding ten

percent (10%) or more of the Company's total shares entitled to vote for

more than ninety (90) consecutive days or more (the "Proposing

Shareholders"), the board of supervisors or independent directors may make

a proposal on removal of directors.

The shareholders or institutions that propose the removal shall notify the board

of directors in writing. The written notice shall specify the name of the director

proposed to be removed and the reasons for such proposal. Relevant proving

documentations or materials may be attached if any.

- 61 -

The board of directors shall, within reasonable time upon the receipt of the

written notice, pass the written notice to the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall, within

reasonable time upon the receipt of written notice, issue its prudent opinion

that it agrees or disagrees with the proposal, and submit it to the board of

directors for review. After the review by the board of directors, the proposal

shall be submitted to the general meeting for review.

The removed director may make statement and averment to the board of

directors and the shareholders' general meeting and shall be obliged to remind

other directors and shareholders of any potential risk existing in the Company.

When the shareholders' general meeting deems it necessary, the shareholders

or shareholders' representatives may inquire the directors proposed to be

removed and the directors shall provide response.

Article 144

In case that the number of members of the board of directors is lower than that

provided in the Company Law or two thirds (2/3) of that provided in the

Articles of Association due to resignation, removal, illness, disability, death or

any other reasons that cause the directors unable to perform their duties during

their tenure, the Company shall initiate the by-election procedures within five

(5) working days and convene the shareholders' general meeting to elect a

director within two (2) months. The new director's term of office shall be

ended on the expiration date of the term of the then-current board of directors.

A director may resign prior to the expiration of his term of office. The director

intending to resign shall submit a resignation letter in writing to the board of

directors and shall be obliged to explain certain aspects that merits the

attention of other directors and shareholders in the resignation letter.

A director's resignation shall come into effect since the date when his

resignation report is served on the board of directors, provided, however, that

if the resignation of a director results in the number of directors of the

Company being lower than the statutory minimum of the Company Law or two

thirds (2/3) of the number provided in the Articles of Association, the current

director shall continue to perform his duties until the newly elected director

assumes office.

- 62 -

Article 145

In the event that the tenure of any director expires and re-election is not

conducted in time, the existing directors shall continue to perform their duties

in accordance with the laws, administrative regulations and provisions under

the Articles of Association until the assumption of office of the next session of

the board of directors.

Article 146

The submission of resignation letter or expiration of the director's term of

office shall not release a director from his/her obligations to the Company and

the shareholders before the resignation letter becomes effective or within a

reasonable period after it has become effective, or within a reasonable period

after the expiration of his term, and his/her duty of confidentiality in relation to

the business secrets of the Company shall remain binding after the expiration

of his term until such business secrets have been disclosed into the public. The

effective period of other obligations shall be determined subject to the

principle of fairness and the period of time elapsed between the expiration of

the director's term and the occurrence of the event concerned, in addition to

the circumstances and conditions under which the relationship between the

director and the Company is terminated.

Article 147

Any director whose term of office has not expired shall be liable for the losses

caused to the Company as a result of his/her absence from the office.

Article 148

The directors shall proactively attend the trainings organized by the Company

and regulatory authorities in order to perpetuate their professional competence

and capability essential to perform their duties.

Article 149

The Company shall set up the system on the assessment and evaluation of due

diligence of directors. The board of directors shall make such assessment and

evaluation on due diligence of directors and submit due diligence reports to the

shareholders' general meeting and the board of supervisors each year, which

shall be submitted to the CBIRC after the approval of the shareholders' general

meeting.

- 63 -

Section 2 Board of Directors

Article 150

A Board of Directors shall be established by the Company and accountable to

the shareholders' general meeting. The board of directors shall consist of

fifteen (15) directors, of which two (2) executive directors, eight (8) non-

executive directors and five (5) independent directors. The board of directors

shall have one (1) chairman of the board of directors.

Article 151

In case that the board of directors may not be re-elected upon the expiration of

its term of office due to the failure of shareholder's qualification to satisfy the

requirement, equity transaction disputes or force majeure and other reasons, the

secretary of the board of directors shall make a report to the CBIRC one (1)

month prior to the expiration of term of office of the board of directors, which

shall contain term of office of the board of directors and its members, reasons

of inability to initiate the re-election procedure, plan of re-election and other

matters of necessity to be explained.

Article 152

The board of directors is entitled to exercise the following powers:

(1)

To convene shareholders' general meetings and to report on its work to

shareholders' general meetings;

(2)

To implement resolutions of shareholders' general meetings;

(3)

To determine operation plans and investment schemes of the Company

and to control and monitor the financial conditions and use of funds of

the Company;

(4)

To formulate development strategies;

(5)

To formulate annual financial budget and final accounts;

(6)

To formulate the profit distribution plans and plans for recovery of

losses;

(7)

To formulate proposals for increases or reductions of registered capital

and the issuance of corporate bonds and other securities by the Company

or the listing of the Company;

- 64 -

  1. To formulate plans of material acquisition by the Company, repurchase of the shares of the Company or merger, division; dissolution and changes of the form of the Company;
  2. To decide on matters including external investments, disposition and write-offs of assets, acquisition of assets, external guarantees and external gifting to the extent of the authorization of shareholders' general meetings;
    1. Consider and approve external gifting with the accumulated amount for the year in total less than the sum of RMB20 million and 1% (inclusive) of the latest audited net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company, and less than RMB60 million;
    2. Consider and approve equity investments and disposals with the amount of each investment or disposal accounting for less than 3% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company, and the accumulated amount of investments or disposals for the year accounting for less than 8% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
    3. Consider and approve real property investments and disposals with the value of single asset accounting for less than 5% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company, and the accumulated investment for the year accounting for less than 15% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
    4. Consider and approve other assets acquisitions with the value of single asset accounting for less than 3% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company, and the accumulated value of assets for the year accounting for less than 8% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company; other assets disposals with the value of single asset accounting for less than 3% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company, and the accumulated value of assets for the year accounting for less than 8% (inclusive) of the latest audited total assets of the Company;
    5. Consider and approve asset write-offs with the value of single asset less than RMB3,000 million (inclusive) and the accumulated value for the year less than RMB10,000 million (inclusive);

- 65 -

  1. Consider and approve other assets management matters, including (but not limited to) trading of negotiable securities and financial products (refer to the domestically issued financial products that meet regulatory requirements such as wealth management products of commercial banks, credit asset-backed securities of banking financial institutions, collective fund trust plans of trust companies, specific asset management plans of securities companies, infrastructure investment plans, real estate investment plans, and project asset support plans of insurance asset management companies, etc.);
  2. Consider and approve overseas equity, real property investments and disposals, other assets acquisition, disposal and write-offs matters as well as other assets management matters which, pursuant to the provisions of the Interim Measures for the Administration of Overseas Investment with Insurance Funds issued by the CBIRC and its detailed rules for the implementation, fall within the authority and the corresponding investment threshold of item 2 to item 6 above;
  3. Consider and approve guarantee provided for lawsuits incurred in the ordinary course of operation of the Company;

If there exist both book value and appraisal value of the above assets, the higher one shall prevail; the amount of above external gifting, investment, acquisitions disposals, write-offs and other amount, as well as total assets, net profit and other data are all from consolidated financial statements.

  1. To decide on the establishment of internal management structure;
  2. To formulate the basic management system of the Company including operating policies;
  3. To regularly evaluate and improve corporate governance and to review the corporate governance report of the Company;

- 66 -

  1. To appoint or remove CEO, secretary of the board of directors and Auditing Officer and, in accordance with the nominations of the CEO, to appoint or remove the President (COO), Vice Presidents, CFO, Chief Risk Officer, Chief Actuary, Compliance Officer and other senior managers and to decide and implement the annual performance assessment, compensation, reward and penalty plans in respect of the aforesaid senior managers as the basis for their incentive, retention and replacement;
  2. To consider and approve the candidates for the chairman of the board of directors, the chairman of the board of supervisors and presidents dispatched to important subsidiaries as specified in Article 191 hereof;
  3. To establish board committees including but not limited to, the strategy committee, investment committee, audit and related party transaction control committee, nomination and remuneration committee, risk management and consumer rights protection committee based on need and regulatory requirements;
  4. To formulate proposals for any amendment to the Articles of Association; propose to amend the rules of procedures for shareholders' general meetings and the rules of procedures for the board of directors; and consider and approve the rules of procedures of committees of the board of directors;
  5. To propose to shareholders' general meetings of the engagement or change of an accounting firm which would provide regular and statutory audit on the Company's financial report, and to review reports of the external auditors, regularly or irregularly;
  6. To review and approve the material related party transactions under the regulatory requirements of the CBIRC and other related party transactions of the Company as required by laws, regulations and regulatory documents and the Administrative Measures on Related Party Transactions of the Company;
  7. To hear the work report of the EC and CEO and examine their work;

- 67 -

  1. To select an external auditor for auditing directors and senior management of the Company;
  2. To manage the information disclosure, internal control and other matters of the Company;
  3. To review and approve the overall risk management objective, risk preference, risk management policy, major risk solutions, the organizational structure and duties for risk management and other risk management matters of the Company;
  4. To constantly monitor the solvency risk of the Company, supervise the management to manage and control the solvency risk effectively, and review the reports from the management on the solvency risk of the Company regularly;
  5. To review and approve the report on the solvency of the Company;
  6. To formulate the employee stock ownership scheme or stock incentive scheme;
  7. To review and approve the overall objective and strategy for asset liability management of the Company, promoting communication and coordination between assets business and liabilities business of the Company, and to supervise the management team implementing relevant systems and policies;
    1. To review and approve the organization system, decision making system and relevant risk management policy of asset liability management and asset allocation;
    2. To review and approve assets allocation policies, including strategic allocation plans of assets and annual assets allocation plans, and the adjustment plans of assets allocation policies;

- 68 -

    1. To focus on the impact on the asset liability matching from the business plans and overall budgets while reviewing and approving business plans and overall budgets;
    2. To review and approve the products which may cause a significant influence on asset liability matching, including but not limited to the products subject to the approval of the board of directors according to relevant requirement by CBIRC;
    3. To review and approve the annual report on asset liability management of the Company.
  2. To exercise other functions and powers as conferred by laws, regulations, regulatory documents or the Articles of Association and by shareholders' general meetings.

The powers of the board of directors shall be exercised collectively by the board of directors. The statutory powers of the board of directors shall not be delegated to the chairman of the board of directors, any director or any other individual or institution. Where it is necessary to authorize any of the aforesaid persons or institutions to make a decision on a specific matter, it shall be done by means of resolution of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall only authorize its power regarding once to a single specific matter, and shall not grant general power permanently to any other institution or individual.

Article 153 Prior to making decisions on the Company's major issues, the board of directors shall listen to the opinions of the Party Committee of the Company.

Article 154 The board of directors shall not, without the prior approval of shareholders' general meeting, dispose or agree to dispose, of any fixed assets of the Company of which the expected value in addition to that of the fixed assets that have been disposed within four (4) months immediately preceding the disposition proposal exceeds 33% of the value of the Company's fixed assets as shown in the latest balance sheet reviewed in the shareholders' general meeting.

For the purposes of the Articles of Association, a disposition of fixed assets includes certain transfer of interests in assets but does not include providing guarantee with fixed assets.

The validity of a disposition transaction by the Company of fixed assets shall not be affected by the violation of the first paragraph of Article 154.

- 69 -

Article 155

The board of directors shall give an explanation to the shareholders' general

meeting in respect of the explanatory statement of the financial statement of

the Company and the audit report of the qualified opinion, disclaimer of

opinion, adverse opinion issued by the certified accountants.

Article 156

The board of directors shall formulate its rules of procedure and submit them

to the shareholders' general meeting for approval, so as to ensure that the

board of directors operates in a highly effective manner and makes decisions in

a reasonable way.

Article 157

The shareholders' general meeting shall determine the board of directors'

authority to use funds and manage assets. The board of directors shall establish

a strict system and procedure to review, approve and authorize, which shall be

approved by the shareholders' general meeting.

Article 158

The chairman of the board of directors shall exercise the following functions

and powers:

(1) Presides over shareholders' general meetings;

(2) Convenes and presides over meetings of the board of directors;

(3) Examines the implementation of resolutions of the board of directors;

(4) Signs Share certificates and bonds issued by us;

(5) Guides the Company to formulate its development plan; and

(6) Other powers authorized by the board of directors.

Article 159

When the chairman of the board of directors is unable to or fails to perform his

duties, a director elected by no less than half of the directors shall perform the

duties.

When the CEO is unable or fails to perform his/her duties, a temporary person-

in- charge designated by the board of directors shall exercise power on his/her

behalf.

When the chairman of the board of directors or the CEO is unable to or fails to

perform their duties, at a result of which the Company's ordinary course of

operation is affected, the Company shall elect a new chairman of the board of

directors and engage a new CEO according to the provisions of the Articles of

Association.

- 70 -

Section 3 Procedures of Meetings of the Board of Directors

Article 160 The meetings of the board of directors are classified as regular meetings and extraordinary meetings. Regular meetings are convened four times a year, about once per quarter. The secretary of the board of directors may formulate the plans for the meetings of the board of directors for the next year in the fourth quarter every year, and notify directors, supervisors, members of senior management and other relevant personnel of such plans.

Article 161

Meetings of the board of directors shall be convened and presided over by the

chairman

of

the

board of directors. In case of any

of the followings,

the

chairman

of

the

board of directors shall convene

and preside over

the

extraordinary meetings of the board of directors within 10 days:

  1. Whenever the chairman of the board of directors deems necessary or the CEO proposes;
  2. When proposed by shareholders representing one tenth of voting rights or more;
  3. When proposed by one third of directors or more;
  4. When proposed by two independent directors or more;
  5. When proposed by the board of supervisors; and
  6. When proposed by the Party Committee.

The above proposers are concurrently entitled to the right of proposals to the board of directors, and shall submit the proposals in writing simultaneously as proposing an extraordinary meeting.

- 71 -

Article 162

Apart from the proposals made by the chairman of the board of directors, the

proposal on convening the extraordinary meetings of the board of directors

shall specify the followings, and shall be, directly or via the secretary of the

board of directors, delivered to the chairman of the board of directors in

writing. The secretary of the board of directors shall pass such proposal to the

chairman of the board of directors immediately upon the receipt:

(1)

Name of the proposer;

(2)

Reasons or the objective issues for the proposal;

(3)

Time or duration, venue or form of the meeting proposed;

(4)

Clear and specific proposals; and

(5)

Means to contact the proposer and the date of proposal, etc.

Article 163

To convene a regular meeting of the board of directors, the secretary of the

board of directors shall issue a notice in writing to all directors and supervisors

fourteen (14) days prior to the convening of such meeting. The day on which

the meeting is convened shall be excluded from calculating the starting period

of the prior notice.

To convene an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors, the Company shall issue a notice in writing five (5) working days prior to the convening of such meeting. The written notice shall be reported to the CBIRC at the same time when the notice is sent. In case of an urgent meeting, it may be reported by telephone first. In case of an urgent meeting, the notice shall be sent by telephone, orally or in writing upon the consent of all directors.

- 72 -

Article 164 The notice of the board meeting shall contain the following:

  1. The convening date and venue of the meeting;
  2. The duration of the meeting;
  3. The issues, agenda, proposals and relevant materials (including proposers and proposing time) of the meeting;
  4. The date of issuance of that notice;
  5. Relevant explanation for and basis of convening the board meeting in the event that the meeting is not convened by the chairman; and
  6. The name and contact information of the contact person for the meeting.

The notice of the board meeting shall provide sufficient materials, including relevant background materials about the proposals, information and data conducive to the directors' understanding of business progress of the Company.

The meeting notice may be sent to relevant non-voting attendees at the same time if necessary.

Article 165 In the event that the time, venue or other matters of the board meeting are changed or the proposals are added, changed or cancelled after the notice is sent, the secretary of the board of directors shall send the supplementary meeting notice in writing five (5) days before the meeting is convened, giving relevant explanations and contents about new proposals and supplementing relevant materials. In case where time is shorter than five (5) days, the meeting shall be postponed accordingly or convened when all of the directors grant exemption.

The supplementary notice shall be reported to the CBIRC in writing at the same time. In case of an urgent meeting, it may be reported by telephone first.

- 73 -

Article 166

Proposals of the board of directors shall specify the matters to review and

voted upon and such matters shall fall within the powers of the board of

directors. Proposals shall include formal and extraordinary ones.

Formal proposals refer to those that are identified to be agenda items before

the convening of the meeting and served to the directors within a prescribed

time limit. Extraordinary proposals refer to those that are not served to the

directors within a prescribed time limit or made during the convening of the

board meeting.

During the period after the proposals are served to the directors but prior to the

board meeting is convened, the directors deem the contents of the proposals

unclear or unspecific, or relevant materials insufficient, they may request the

proposers to provide supplemental information or further explanation directly

or through the secretary of the board of directors.

Article 167

The directors may get to know the information necessary for decision-making

from relevant persons or institutions including but not limited to the secretary

of the board of directors, the convener, the managers of the Company, board

committees, accounting firms and law firms prior to the meeting. The

Company shall make it convenient to the directors and assist them in knowing

relevant information. Relevant persons or institutions shall make it convenient

to the directors in knowing relevant information.

Article 168

In principle, the meeting of the board of directors shall not resolve on a

proposal not listed in the notice of the board meeting.

When all directors of the Company unanimously agree to exempt the flaw in

procedures due to a special reason of an extraordinary proposal made by an

institution or individual qualified to propose, such extraordinary proposal can

be reviewed and voted. Where a director attends the board meeting on behalf

of any other director as a proxy, he shall not vote on proposals not included in

the notice for the meeting on behalf of any other director.

Article 169

Meetings of the board of directors shall be held only if more than half (1/2) of

the directors (including the director who appoints another director to attend the

meeting on his/her behalf) are present.

- 74 -

Resolutions of the board of directors shall be adopted by a majority vote of all directors. However, resolutions concerning the following issues shall be adopted by no less than two-thirds (2/3) of all the directors:

  1. Plans of increase or reduction of the Company's register capital and other changes in equity;
  2. Plans of the issuance of marketable securities such as bonds and listing of the Company;
  3. Plans of dividend distribution and recovery of losses;
  4. Plans of profit sharing;
  5. Plans of merger, separation, dissolution, liquidation or change in legal form of the Company;
  6. Plans of annual financial budgets and final accounts;
  7. Plans of any repurchase of shares by the Company;
  8. Plans of the amendments to the Articles of Association;
  9. The employee stock ownership scheme or stock incentive scheme;
  10. Other matters which the board of directors deems necessary to adopt by special resolutions; and
  11. Other matters provided by laws, regulations and regulatory documents.

- 75 -

Article 170

In case any director is related with the corporation concerned in the subject of

resolution of the meeting of the board of directors, he/she shall not exercise

his/her voting rights on such resolution, nor shall exercise the voting rights on

behalf of other directors. Such meeting of the board of directors shall be held

with more than half of those directors without any related relations, and the

resolutions of the meeting of the board of directors shall be passed by two-

thirds or more of those directors without any related relations. In case the

number of directors without any related relations present at the board of

directors is less than three, such matter shall be brought to the general meeting

for consideration.

Article 171

Provided that full express of opinions of directors is guaranteed, an

extraordinary board meeting may be conducted and adopt resolutions by

correspondences, and the resolutions shall be signed by the directors attending

the meeting.

The meeting held by correspondence shall issue the notice of the meeting,

specifying agenda items, proposals and voting method, etc. Any director that

has confirmed receipt of the notice of the meeting but fails to submit any

voting opinion by the expiration of such time limit shall be deemed to have

waived his/her voting right at such meeting. At the expiry of the voting period

by correspondence, if the number of valid votes agreed by the directors has

reached the quorum for making a resolution, the proposal will become a valid

resolution of the board of directors.

The secretary of the board of directors shall, within three (3) days after the

expiration of the time limit for voting, notify all the directors regarding the

result of the voting by the correspondence in writing.

Article 172

The meeting of the board of directors held by means of video or telephone and

others shall be deemed onsite when all participating directors can have instant

communication and discussion.

When the meeting is convened onsite, the chairman shall announce the voting results on spot. The Company shall sign the resolutions in writing within five

  1. working days after the end of the meeting. In case of any discrepancy between written resolution signed subsequently and voted at the meeting, the latter shall prevail.

When the meeting is convened by correspondence, the 'one vote for one matter' principle shall be adopted provided that full express of opinions of directors is guaranteed. The directors shall not be required to make only one vote upon multiple matters.

- 76 -

Article 173

The meeting held by correspondence shall not vote on the proposals in regard

to profit distribution plan, remuneration plan, material investment and asset

disposition, appointment and removal of senior managers, examination of

corporate governance report and other proposals concerning risk management

of the Company. The scope can be clarified in the rules of procedures.

Article 174

Directors shall attend meetings of the board of directors in person. In the event

a director is unable to attend a meeting for any reason, he/she may appoint

another director to attend the meeting on his/her behalf in writing.

The power of attorney shall specify the names of the appointing director and

the proxy, matters represented by the power of attorney, limit of authority and

term of validity and shall be signed or stamped by the appointing director.

The director attending the meeting as proxy shall submit to the chairman of the

meeting the written power of attorney before the convening of the meeting and

exercise director's rights within the scope of authorization. One (1) director

shall not accept the proxy by more than two (2) directors who would not attend

the meeting in person. An independent director shall only appoint another

independent director to attend the meeting on his/her behalf. A non-related

director shall not appoint a related director to attend a meeting that review the

matter on related party transactions.

A director failing to attend the board meeting in person or by proxy shall be

deemed as having waived his voting rights at such meeting and not be counted

into the number of directors that shall attend the meeting. A director who leave

before closing of the meeting and fail to authorize another director to vote on

his behalf in writing shall be deemed as having waived his rights, but his

voting which has already been made shall be valid.

In principle, directors shall not attend the meeting with accompanying persons.

If indeed necessary, accompanying persons shall be approved by all the

participating directors and provide their ID certificates. The accompanying

persons shall not give speech or inquiry, or vote on behalf of the directors.

When the meeting reviews any matter involving the Company's business

secret, the chairman of the meeting may request the accompanying persons to

leave the venue at any time.

- 77 -

Resolutions of the board of directors shall be passed by open ballot or show of

hands. When the meeting is convened by video, telephone or other means, the

directors can vote by show of hands or orally. The voting on the resolutions of

the board of directors shall comply with the principle of one person for one

vote. Each director including the chairman shall have one vote only. The board

of directors shall examine and vote upon the matters one by one.

Article 175

Upon occurrence of any situations below, the directors shall withdraw from

voting upon relevant proposals:

(1) As provided by laws, regulations and regulatory documents;

(2) As deemed by the director himself and agreed unanimously by the other

directors; or

(3) As provided by the Articles of Association in regard to the director who

is related with the matter or have material interests in the proposal.

When a director withdraws from voting, the withdrawing director shall not be

counted in the voting quorum. In the event that the withdrawal of the director

results in the number of directors' actual voting below the minimum number of

persons to adopt a valid resolution, the board of directors shall submit this

proposal to the shareholders' general meeting to review. The board of directors

shall explain of the conditions in the review of board meetings in the resolution

submitted to shareholders' general meeting to review and record the opinions

of directors that have no material interests therein.

Article 176

In case there is no less than half (1/2) of all the directors or no less than two

(2) independent directors consider it impossible for them to make judgment on

the matter for resolution due to unclear and unspecific items at the meeting or

inadequate meeting materials, the chairman of the meeting may announce the

suspension of the voting and specify the time for another submission of the

item to review and conditions to be satisfied. When a proposal is not approved,

the board of directors shall not review a proposal with the same content within

one (1) month if relevant conditions and factors do not have material changes,

unless that no less than one half (1/2) of all the directors deem it is necessary

to review the proposal unanimously.

- 78 -

Article 177

The secretary of the board of directors shall record the meeting of the board of

directors. Directors attending the meeting shall sign in the minutes. In case a

director has any different opinion about the minutes, he/she may give

additional remarks upon signing. The board meeting minutes shall specify:

(1)

The date, venue, means, convener and chairman of the meeting;

(2)

The status of issuance of the notice for the meeting;

(3)

The directors attending the meeting, being in the capacity of proxies or

being absent, and non-voting attendees of the meetings;

(4)

Agenda of the meeting;

(5)

Key issues in directors' speech;

(6)

The method and results of voting on each resolution (in addition to the

number of votes for, against and abstention, the minute shall also identify

the names of directors who vote against or abstain from voting);

(7)

The opinions of non-voting supervisors; and

(8)

Other information necessary for record.

Article 178

Directors shall sign on resolutions of the board of directors, and undertake the

responsibilities for the resolutions of the board of directors. In case any

resolution of the board of directors breaches laws, regulations, regulatory

documents or the Articles of Association, and cause severe loss of the Company, those directors voting for or abstain from voting for such resolution shall be held liable subject to the law, but those directors who have been proved as having expressed dissenting opinions on voting and such opinions are recorded in the minutes of the meeting may be exempt from liability.

When the resolutions of different board meetings make inconsistent resolutions on the same matter, the resolutions formed later shall prevail.

- 79 -

Article 179

The Company shall prepare the archives of the board meeting that are kept by

the secretary of the board of directors in accordance with the rules on the

management of the Company's archives, including the notice of the meeting,

the attendance register, the power of attorney documents, the meeting

materials, the minutes signed and confirmed by the directors and relevant

audio and video materials. The archives shall be kept by the Company

permanently.

Article 180

The fees incurred from the directors' attendance of the board meetings

including the traveling expenses from their locations to the venues and the

boarding expenses during the meeting shall be on the account of the Company.

Article 181

The Company shall report to the CBIRC with respect to the resolution of each

meeting of board of directors in writing and by email within thirty (30) days

thereafter. The resolution shall contain:

(1) The date, venue, means and chairman of the meeting of the board of

directors;

(2) The directors attending the meeting (including by proxies) or being

absent, and non-voting attendees of the meetings; and

(3) The method and result of voting on each resolution, including the names

of directors who vote against or abstain from voting.

Article 182

In case the listing rules of the place where the shares of the Company are listed

impose special disclosure requirements on the meeting of the board of

directors, the relevant provisions under the relevant listing rules shall be

followed. Prior to the disclosure of resolution announcement, directors

attending the meeting, persons observing the meeting and the recording and

servicing personnel are obligated to keep confidentiality of the contents of the

resolutions.

- 80 -

Section 4 Committees under the Board of Directors

Article 183

The strategy committee, the investment committee, the audit and related party

transaction control committee, the nomination and remuneration committee, the

risk management and consumer rights protection committee are established

under the board of directors. The board of directors may, in accordance with

the needs of the Company or requirements of the regulatory authorities,

establish other Board committees or adjust existing committees under the

board. Committees under the board of directors shall be responsible for the

board of directors and assist the board of directors in performing its duties, as

authorized by the board of directors. Committees under the board of directors

shall examine the relevant proposals and submit professional comments to the

board of directors.

The board of directors shall formulate the detailed rules of procedures for the

committees under the board of directors separately.

Article 184

The strategy committee shall comprise of three or more directors, at least one

of which shall be an independent director. The chairman of the committee shall

be the chairman of the board of directors.

Article 185

The primary duties and responsibilities of the strategy committee are reviewing

matters relating to development strategy and annual operation plans, increase

or reduction plan of the registered capital, dividend distribution and loss

recovery plans as well as plans of the amendments to the Articles of

Association, and making recommendations to the board of directors. The

specific duties and responsibilities shall be subject to the Terms of Reference

of the Strategy Committee of the Board.

Article 186

The investment committee shall comprise of three or more directors, at least

one of which shall be an independent director. The chairman of the committee

shall possess relevant experience of asset liability management.

Article 187

The primary duties and responsibilities of the investment committee are

reviewing matters relating to the overall objectives and strategies of assets and

liabilities management, systems and policies of assets and liabilities

management and assets allocation, use of insurance funds and asset

management rules and guidelines as well as management method of use of

insurance funds of the Company and making recommendations to the board of

directors. The specific duties and responsibilities shall be subject to the Terms

of Reference of the Investment Committee of the Board.

- 81 -

Article 188

The audit and related party transaction control committee shall comprise of

more than three non-executive directors, the majority of which shall be

independent directors, and the chairman of the committee shall be an

independent director. The members of the audit and related party transaction

control committee shall in principle be independent from the daily operation

and management issues of listed companies.

Unless otherwise provided by the CBIRC, members of the audit and related

party transaction control committee shall possess expertise in financial or legal

area in line with his/her responsibilities, and at least one committee member

shall be an independent director possessing the appropriate professional

qualifications or appropriate accounting or relevant financial management

expertise as required by Rule 3.10(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Article 189

The primary duties and responsibilities of the audit and related party

transaction control committee are assessing the effectiveness of risk

management and internal control of the Company, guiding the internal audit

work, reviewing the financial information of the Company and its disclosure,

in charge of management, review, approval of related party transactions and

controlling the risk of related party transactions, coordinating and managing

the identification and maintenance of related party, related party transactions

information disclosure, and making recommendations to the board of directors.

The specific duties and responsibilities shall be subject to the Terms of

Reference of the Audit and Related Party Transaction Control Committee of

the Board.

Article 190

The nomination and remuneration committee shall comprise of more than three

non-executive directors, of which, the majority shall be independent directors,

and the chairman of the committee shall be acted by an independent director.

The members of the committee shall be strongly competent in identifying

talents, staff personnel and remuneration management, and shall have no less

than five years of work experiences holding positions of leader or manger in

enterprises, public institutions or state agencies.

Article 191

The primary duties and responsibilities of the nomination and remuneration

committee are setting criteria and formulating plans for selecting the directors

and members of senior management, conducting preliminary examination of

the candidates for the directors, senior management and the chairman of the

board of directors, the chairman of the board of supervisors, president of

important subsidiaries (as decided by the board of directors via regular or

irregular consideration), formulating evaluation plans and remuneration

policies for the directors and members of the senior management of the

Company, reviewing the overall human resources and remuneration strategies

and basic policies (including those regarding the senior management), and

making recommendations to the board of directors. The specific duties and

responsibilities shall be subject to the Terms of Reference of the Nomination

and Remuneration Committee of the Board.

- 82 -

Article 192

The risk management and consumer rights protection committee shall comprise

of more than three directors, of which at least one member shall be an

independent director.

Article 193

The primary duties and responsibilities of the risk management and consumer

rights protection committee are reviewing the overall objectives, fundamental

policies and working systems of risk management and internal control,

reviewing risk preference and tolerance, reviewing the structure and duties of

the Company's risk management organization, assessing the effectiveness of its

solvency risk management system under operation, reviewing risk assessment

of major decisions and solutions of major risks of the Company, studying

major issues and important policies regarding the protection of consumers'

rights and interests, guiding and urging the establishment and improvement of

the consumer rights protection management system, and making

recommendations to the board of directors. The specific duties and

responsibilities shall be subject to the Terms of Reference of the Risk

Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee of the Board.

Section 5 Independent Directors

Article 194

Independent directors shall be nominated by means of the following:

(1) The shareholders who individually or in aggregate hold no less than three

percent (3%) of the shares of the Company nominates;

(2) The nomination and remuneration committee under the board of directors

nominates;

(3) The board of supervisors nominates; or

(4) Other means recognized by the CBIRC.

Shareholders holding more than one third of shares of the Company and their

related shareholders and persons acting in concert shall not nominate

independent directors.

The nomination and remuneration committee of the Board and the board of

supervisors shall nominate independent directors by meeting resolutions.

- 83 -

The nominator of the independent director candidates shall obtain the prior consent from the nominee. The nominator shall have detailed knowledge of the nominee's occupation, professional titles, education background, expertise, work experience, all concurrent posts, performance of duties as independent directors in the past and close relatives, main social connections, and shall issue the opinion regarding the nominee's independence and qualification in writing.

Independent directors shall be elected at shareholders' general meeting.

The independent director shall obtain the qualification approval of the CBIRC prior to the official commencement of his/her term of office. After the proposed independent director has been approved by the CBIRC, a statement regarding the proposed independent director shall be published through the media designated by the CBIRC and the official website of the Company, confirm his/her independence in writing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, make a statement regarding his independence and promise to undertake his due diligence and ensure sufficient time and energy to perform his duties. The Company shall file with the CBIRC in writing within ten business days after the issue of the statement for record, and attach a copy of the public statement.

Article 195 At least one of the independent directors of the Company shall possess the appropriate professional qualifications or appropriate accounting or relevant financial management expertise as required by Rule 3.10(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Article 196 Independent directors shall be of high professional expertise and good reputation, in addition to complying with relevant laws, regulations, regulatory requirements and listing rules of the place where shares in the Company are listed and the requirements of the Articles of Association in respect of director's qualification, they shall also meet the following requirements:

  1. Possessing an undergraduate education background or above, or a bachelor's degree or above;
  2. Basic knowledge of the operation of a listed company, and be familiar with relevant laws, regulations, regulatory documents and rules;

- 84 -

  1. No less than five (5) years of work experience in the management, financial affairs, accounting, finance, insurance, actuary, investment, risk management, auditing, legal, or other areas which is necessary to perform the duties of an independent director;
  2. Being independent as required by Article 197 of the Articles of Association;
  3. Shall ensure sufficient time and energy to perform duties in an effective manner, and may act as an independent director in no more than four domestic and overseas companies at the same time;
  4. Obtaining the qualification certificate of independent directors in accordance with the Guidelines on the Training of the Senior Management Personnel of Listed Companies of the CSRC and the relevant requirements. Where an independent director candidate fails to obtain the qualification certificate of independent directors required when nominated, he/she shall undertake in writing to participate in qualification training for independent directors as soon as possible and receive the qualification certificate of independent directors; and
  5. Other conditions as provided by relevant laws, regulations, regulatory provisions, listing rules of the place where shares of the Company are listed and the Articles of Association.

Article 197 Independent directors shall possess independence. A person may not be an independent director of the Company in cases of any of the following circumstances:

  1. Having directly or indirectly held over one percent (1%) of existing shares of the Company within the recent one (1) year, or being one of the top ten natural person shareholders of the listed company, or the immediate family member of such shareholder;
  2. Working at the institution of the shareholder that holds five percent (5%) or more of the shares of the Company or any top ten (10) shareholder of the Company within the most recent three (3) years or is a close relative of such person, or their main social connections;

Shareholder(s) referred to in this item includes the shareholder's controlling shareholders at all levels retroacted level by level and their related parties, persons acting in concert and the shareholder's subsidiaries;

- 85 -

(3)

Working at the Company or its de facto controlling enterprises within the

most recent three (3) years, or is a close relative of such person, or their

main social connections;

(4)

Providing auditing, actuary, legal and management consulting and other

services for the Company and its controlling shareholders, their

respective subsidiaries within the most recent two (2) years;

(5)

Serving as the senior management, partner or controlling shareholder of

the banking, legal, consulting, audit and other institution of business

relationship with the Company and its controlling shareholder(s), their

respective subsidiaries within the most recent two (2) years;

(6)

Being the other persons who have material interests in the major business

of the Company within the most recent one (1) year;

(7)

Holding a position in other insurance institutions operating the same

main business; or

(8)

Being deemed as lack of independence by regulatory authorities, stock

exchanges.

Definitions of "close relative" and "main social connections" referred to in this

Article are subject to relevant provisions of the CSRC and the CBIRC.

Article 198

An independent director's term of office is the same as other directors of the

Company. An independent director may serve consecutive terms if reelected

upon expiration of his term of office, provided that he shall serve no more than six (6) years. An independent director who fails to attend five (5) or more meetings of the board of directors in person during one term of office shall not be reelected.

- 86 -

Article 199

Where an independent director loses his independence and does not resign for

it, or fails to perform duty of diligence or other situations that he is not suitable

for being independent directors arise and he/she does not resign for it

voluntarily, the shareholders, directors and supervisors shall submit a removal

proposal and proven materials to the board of directors in writing. The board

of directors shall consider the removal proposal and shall submit it to the

shareholders' general meeting for consideration. The independent director to be

dismissed may defend himself and make a statement to the board of directors.

Article 200

Where an independent director fails to attend three (3) consecutive meetings of

the board of directors in person, the board of directors shall submit the

proposal for the replacement of such independent director to the shareholders'

general meeting. The Company shall convene a shareholders' general meeting

to remove him and elect a new independent director within three (3) months.

Except the aforesaid situations, negligence of duty and other circumstances

where an independent director becomes inappropriate to the post, independent

directors shall not be removed from office prior to the expiration of their terms

of office for no reasons.

The shareholders' general meeting shall decide upon the removal of an

independent director and the Company shall notify of the reasons of the

removal and his corresponding rights in writing to the independent director at

least fifteen (15) days prior to the convening of the shareholders' general

meeting. Approval of the resolution on the removal of an independent director

at the general meeting shall be passed by votes representing two thirds (2/3)

and more of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting.

The independent director shall have the right to make averment and statement

at the meeting before voting. The Company shall report to the CBIRC

regarding the reasons of removal, the averment and statement of the

independent director and other relevant information within five (5) working

days after the resolution on removal is adopted.

An independent director may resign prior to the expiration of his/her term of

office. To resign from office, the independent director shall submit a

resignation report in writing to the board of directors together with an

explanation in writing specifying any matters in connection with his

resignation and any situation in need of reminding the Company's

shareholders, the board of directors, insurance consumers and creditors. The

Company shall make a report in writing to the CBIRC within five (5) working

days after receiving the resignation letter from the independent director.

- 87 -

When an independent director's resignation causes the proportion of

independent directors in the Company's board of directors or committees of

the board of directors less than the minimum requirement specified in the

Articles of Association, the Company shall supplement independent directors

pursuant to relevant regulations and notify the CBIRC, Shanghai Stock

Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, make announcement and

engage independent directors. The independent director shall continue to

perform his/her duties prior to the term of office of a new independent director,

his/her resignation shall become effective only after the vacancy is filled by the

successive independent director, except that the independent director resigns or

is dismissed due to loss of independence.

When an independent director resigns, or is dismissed or deprived of eligibility

by the CBIRC, the Company shall convene a shareholders' general meeting to

elect a new independent director within three (3) months since the receipt of

resignation report or the date of dismissal or deprivation of eligibility.

Article 201

Independent directors may, apart from the functions and powers of directors as

conferred by the laws, regulations and these Articles, exercise the following

special functions and powers:

(1) Independent directors may, prior to making any judgment, if more than

two independent directors think it is necessary, engage intermediate

institutions to issue independent financial advisory report serving as the

basis of their judgments in case of any material related party transactions

in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations, regulatory documents,

the provisions and material related party transactions of Administrative

Measures on Related Party Transactions of New China Life Insurance

Company Ltd. and any related party transactions required to be

considered by the board of directors shall, upon the review of its

fairness, internal review and execution and impact on the interest of the

insured by independent directors, be submitted to the board of directors

for discussion; If any problem occurs in relation to related party

transactions required to be considered, independent directors shall issue

the opinion in writing;

(2) More than half of but not less than two independent directors shall

propose to the board of directors to engage or dismiss accounting firms;

- 88 -

(3)

More than half of but not less than two independent directors shall

propose to the board of directors in convening an extraordinary

shareholders' general meeting;

(4)

More than two independent directors propose in convening a meeting of

the board of directors;

(5)

Independently retaining an external auditor and consultancy institution at

the expenses of the Company;

(6)

More than half of but not less than two independent directors shall

collect voting rights openly from members before a general meeting is

held;

(7)

Other matters as provided by the laws, regulations, regulatory provisions,

standardization documents and the Articles of Association.

When an independent director deems it is insufficient to make decision based

on the existing materials, he shall request for more information from the

Company. In general, the Company shall provide supplemental materials

within three (3) days after it receives the request on additional materials. When

two (2) or more independent directors deem it is still insufficient to make

decision based on supplemental materials, they may jointly request for a time

extension to review relevant proposals or postpone the board meeting which

board of directors shall accept.

Article 202

Independent directors shall, apart from performing the duties as above, perform

all duties as required by Rule A.5.2 in Appendix 14 of the Hong Kong Listing

Rules, and shall deliver independent opinions on objective and fair basis on the

matters discussed by general meeting or board meeting of the Company,

especially the following matters and express their independent opinions to the

board of directors or the general meeting:

(1)

Nomination, appointment or removal of directors;

(2)

Appointment or dismissal of senior managers of the Headquarters;

(3)

Remuneration or incentive measures of directors and senior managers of

the Headquarters;

- 89 -

  1. Material related party transactions provided by the CBIRC and other related party transactions which independent directors shall issue their opinions pursuant to laws, regulations, regulatory provisions and regulatory documents;
  2. Profit distribution plan;
  3. Investment, lease, assets transaction, guarantee and other material transactions which are not specified in the operation plan;
  4. Other matters that may significantly affect the Company, the insured or the rights and interests of minority shareholders;
  5. When the Company undertake material assets reorganization, if such material assets reorganization constitute a related party transaction, the independent director may engage an independent financial advisor to give opinions regarding the impacts of such transaction on non-related shareholders;
  6. Appointing the accounting firm who provides auditing services for financial statements or internal control of the Company;
  7. Other matters as provided by the laws, regulations, regulatory provisions, standardization documents and these Articles of the Company.

Independent directors shall, with regard to the above matters, issue one of the following types of opinions: consent; reservation and the reasons therein; objection and the reason therein; inability to opinion and the impediment.

Where any independent director abstains from voting of or votes against the above matters, or he/she/it holds the view that he/she/it is impeded from giving any opinion, he/she/it shall submit a written report to the Company and report to the CBIRC.

- 90 -

Article 203

Independent directors shall perform their duties with bona fide, due diligence

and independence pursuant to relevant laws, regulations, regulatory provisions,

listing rules of the place where shares in the Company are listed and the

Articles of Association, and enforce protection of the legitimate rights of the

Company, insurance consumers and minority shareholders from being affected

by the substantial shareholder, de facto controller, management or other

institutions or individuals with material interests in the Company.

Article 204

Independent directors shall comply with the "Model Code" in Appendix 10 of

the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Article 205

Each independent director shall independently submit a due diligence report to

the shareholders' general meeting every year, and the Company shall submit

the independent directors' due diligence reports to the CBIRC to record.

Article 206

The Company shall establish an evaluation and assessment mechanism for

independent directors and the indicators for assessing an independent director's

shall performance include: degree of faith and diligence, number of board

meetings attending in person, participation in previous board meetings,

opinions delivered by the independent director and implementation of such

opinions by the board of directors, etc.

The results of the annual and term-of-office assessment of an independent

director constitute the basis for his retention or replacement. The board of

directors shall report the evaluation and assessment results to the CBIRC to

record.

Article 207

The Company shall provide working conditions necessary for independent

directors to perform their duties. Appropriate allowance shall be given to

independent directors by the Company. The board of directors shall formulate

the plan for the independent directors' allowance standard, which shall be

submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for consideration and approval

and be disclosed in the annual report of the Company. The allowance plan

shall take into full account the duty of performance and annual assessment

results of duty of performance of independent directors. Apart from such

allowance, an independent director may not obtain any other exceptional or

non-disclosed benefits from the Company and its major shareholders or any

interested entity and person.

The Company may build a directorship professional insurance system when

necessary to protect the duty of performance by the independent directors

objectively and share risks accordingly.

- 91 -

Section 6 Secretary of the Board of Directors

Article 208

The board of directors shall appoint a secretary of the board of directors. The

secretary of the board is a senior manager of the Company and shall be

accountable to the Company and the board of directors.

Article 209

The secretary of the board of directors shall be nominated by the chairman of

board and appointed or removed by the board of directors. The secretary of the

board of directors shall possess the following qualifications:

(1)

A Bachelor or higher degrees and no less than five (5) years of work

experiences appropriate to performing the duties;

(2)

Certain knowledge in accounting, tax, law, finance, business

management, computer application and other aspects, with personal

integrity and professional ethics, strict compliance with relevant laws and

regulations, and faithful performance of duties;

(3)

Provisions of Article 134 of the Articles of Association with respect to

disqualified directors of the Company are applicable to the secretary of

the board of directors; and

(4)

Other conditions as provided by laws, regulations and regulatory

documents.

Prior to the holding of office of the secretary of the board of directors, approval of the CBIRC on his/her qualifications shall be obtained.

Except the chairman of the board of directors, chief executive officer and the president (COO), directors or senior managers may serve as the secretary of the board of directors concurrently.

- 92 -

Article 210 The secretary of the board of directors is primarily responsible for the preparation of shareholders' general meetings and meetings of the board of directors of the Company, recordkeeping and management of shareholders' information of the Company, and handling information disclosure, and its primary duties are:

  1. Preparing the shareholders' general meetings and meetings of the board of directors in accordance with due procedures and requirement of the chairman of the board of directors;
  2. Preparing and keep the archives of the shareholders' general meetings and meetings of the board of directors and materials and documents of other meetings, keep the registers and materials relating to the Company's shareholders, directors, supervisors and senior managers;
  3. Reporting the notices, resolutions of the shareholders' general meetings and meetings of the board of directors and various reports to the CBIRC according to the requirements of regulatory authorities;
  4. Assisting members, directors and supervisors in exercising their rights and performing their duties pursuant to laws, regulations, regulatory documents, the Articles of Association and other relevant provisions;
  5. Assisting the directors in handling daily works of the board of directors, provide the directors with, remind them of and ensure their knowledge of relevant regulations, policies and requirements of regulatory authorities on the operation of the company;
  6. In charge of the Company's matters on information disclosure and investor relation management, coordinating public relations, ensuring that information disclosure of the Company is timely, accurate, legal, authentic and complete;
  7. Assisting the Company's chairman in drafting corporate governance report;

- 93 -

(8) Reporting the conflicts and problems with respect to the Company's governance structure in accordance with the requirements of regulatory

authorities;

(9) Organizing trainings for the directors and other relevant persons in

accordance with the requirements of regulatory authorities; and

(10) Other powers authorized by the shareholders' general meeting and the

board of directors.

Article 211

Prior to the leave of office, the secretary of the board of directors shall accept

the examination by the board of directors and hand over relevant archives,

ongoing affairs and other remaining issues completely.

Article 212

The accountant of the accounting firm employed by the Company shall not act

as the secretary of the board of directors of the Company concurrently.

When the secretary of the board of directors of the Company is acted by a

director concurrently, an action that shall be performed by a director and the

secretary of the board of directors of the Company separately shall not be

made by the concurrent director and secretary of the board of directors of the

Company in his/her dual status.

Chapter 13 The Management of the Company

Article 213

The EC is comprised of the CEO, the President (COO), the Vice President, the

Assistant to the President of the Company, as well as such other officers as

authorized by the board of directors, provided that such staff members of the

EC shall have obtained and maintain their respective qualifications as approved

by the CBIRC.

- 94 -

Article 214 The responsibilities of the EC shall mainly include the following duties:

  1. To transmit the instructions of the meetings of the board of directors, and carry out and implement the specific tasks and measures of the resolutions of the board of directors;
  2. To implement the plans in connection with material mergers and acquisitions, equity and real property investments and financings, and assets disposals, subject to the authorization by the board of directors or in accordance with resolutions of the board of directors, and report to the board of directors;
  3. To study on the material decisions of the Company on its operations, which include the matters on the development strategy, operation principle, material asset acquisitions and investments, as well as appointment of key personnel, and provide advice to the board of directors;
  4. To study on the plans of incorporations of subsidiaries, material management system and policies of subsidiaries, and proposed selection for assignment to subsidiaries, and hear the work report by assigned personnel;
  5. To monitor the regular material operations and activities, and hear the work report by the officers in connection with regular material operations of the Company;
  6. To arrange and implement the solvency risk management, establish the organizational structure for solvency risk management, formulate and implement the policies and procedures for solvency risk management, assess the solvency risk status on a regular basis, formulate the solvency risk solutions, prepare the solvency reports, arrange the development and application of the risk management information system, and perform other duties authorized by the board of directors in respect of risk management;
  7. To hear regulatory opinions of the relevant regulators on the Company, and figure out the rectification measures;

- 95 -

(8)

To review and evaluate the corporate governance structure so as to

ensure that the financial reporting, significant event reporting system and

internal control of the Company meet the standards for corporate

governance;

(9)

To decide candidates of the senior management other than the directors

(excluding the chairman of the board of directors), supervisors (excluding

the chairman of the board of supervisors) and the president of important

subsidiaries as specified in Article 191 of the Articles of Association, and

the candidates for directors (including the chairman of the board of

directors), supervisors (including the chairman of the board of

supervisors), the president and other senior management of other

subsidiaries other than those of important subsidiaries;

(10)

Such other functions and authorities of the EC as authorized by the board

of directors through authorization plans or special resolutions.

Article 215

In order to regulate the operation of the EC, the Company shall formulate the

Working Rules of EC which will take effect as approved by the Board.

Article 216

The Company has one CEO, appointed or removed by the Board. As approved

by the board of directors of the Company, the chairman of the board of

directors may serve as the Chairman of the Committee, namely the CEO.

Article 217

The CEO is accountable to the board of directors, exercising the following

functions:

(1)

To direct the operations and management of the Company, arrange and

implement the decisions, resolutions, principles, policies of the board of

directors and the development plan of the Company, and report to the

board of directors;

(2)

To organize the formulation of, and implement the development plan, the

annual plan, the budget and the investment plan of the Company;

(3)

To organize the formulation of the plan of the internal management

structure of the Company;

(4)

To organize the formulation of the operation and management system of

the Company;

- 96 -

  1. To draft the annual work report and other reports submitted to the Board;
  2. To nominate for appointment or propose removal of the President (COO), the Vice President, Assistant of the President, the financial principal, the Chief Actuary and other staff members of the EC;
  3. To appoint or remove officers of the Company, department-level general managers, deputy general managers, general manager assistants, experts of the Headquarters, the staff members of the management caliber of branches and the principals of other direct subordinate entities of the Company, and to determine the remuneration plans of such personnel;
  4. To propose to convene a temporary meeting of the board of directors;
  5. Such other duties mandated and assigned by the Articles of Association and the board of directors of the Company.

Article 218 A COO shall be established by the Company and the COO shall be the same person as the President.

Article 219 The COO is accountable to the CEO, exercising the following functions:

  1. To assist the CEO with a variety of work, and implement the annual plan and execute the daily operation and management of the Company;
  2. To coordinate the internal and external relationships of the Company;
  3. To assist the CEO in drafting the development plan, the operation plan, the budget and the investment plan of the Company;

- 97 -

  1. To assist the CEO in organizing the drafting of the operation and management system of the Company;
  2. To coordinate the operation among departments of the Company;
  3. To review and approve various expenditures of the Company within the budget;
  4. To appoint and remove the senior managers and other low-grade staff of the Headquarters;
  5. To explore the business of the Company and carry out staff trainings; and
  6. Such other duties as mandated by the CEO.

Article 220 The financial principal shall perform the following duties:

  1. To be responsible for accounting calculation and the preparation of financial reports, the establishment and maintenance of the internal control system in relation to financial reporting, and to be responsible for the accuracy of the financial and accounting information;
  2. To be responsible for financial management, including budget management, cost control, capital adjustments, profits allocation and evaluation of operational performance;
  3. To be responsible for or participate in risk management and solvency management;
  4. To participate in significant operation and management activities, such as strategic planning;
  5. To review and execute relevant data and reports to be disclosed externally in accordance with the laws, administrative regulations and relevant regulatory requirements;

- 98 -

  1. Any other duties which are required to be performed according to the requirements of the CBIRC and other laws.

Article 221 The Chief Actuary shall perform the following duties:

  1. To analyze and research experience data, participate in the formulation of development strategies for insurance products, work out premium rates of insurance products, and review insurance product materials;
  2. To be responsible for or involved in solvency management;
  3. To formulate or participate in the formulation of reinsurance system; to review or participate in the review of reinsurance plans;
  4. To assess various reserves and relevant liabilities; to participate in budget management;
  5. To participate in the formulation of shareholder dividend distribution system; to formulate dividend distribution scheme relevant to insurance products, such as participating insurance;
  6. To participate in assets and liabilities allocation management; to be involved in deciding investment priorities or drawing up assets allocation guidelines;
  7. To participate in the formulation of operation rules and payment system for agency service fee, such as commission and brokerage expenses;

- 99 -

  1. To review and sign relevant data and reports for disclosure pursuant to provisions specified by the CBIRC and relevant state departments;
  2. To review and sign actuarial reports, embedded value reports and other relevant documents as required by the CBIRC;
  3. To report major potential risks to the Company and the CBIRC pursuant
    to provisions of the Administrative Measures for Chief Actuaries of Insurance Companies ( 保險公司總精算師管理辦法》);
  4. Any other duties which are required to be performed according to the requirements of the CBIRC and the Articles of Association.

Article 222 The Compliance Officer shall perform the following duties:

  1. To be fully responsible for the compliance management of the Company and leading compliance management departments;
  2. To formulate and revise the compliance policies of the Company; to formulate the annual compliance management plan of the Company and submit to the CEO for approval;
  3. To implement compliance policies considered and approved by the board of directors;
  4. To make recommendations regarding measures for improving the Company's compliance to CEO, the board of directors or other authorized committees under the board of directors, and timely report material non- compliance activities of the Company and the senior management;
  5. To review compliance documents, such as compliance reports, prepared by the compliance management departments;
  6. Other compliance duties as required by the Articles of Association or determined by the board of directors.

- 100 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

