  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  New Commerce Split Fund
  News
  Summary
    YCM   CA2007018039

NEW COMMERCE SPLIT FUND

(YCM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:13:04 2023-03-13 pm EDT
1.740 CAD   -2.25%
06:59pCommerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares
GL
02/24New Commerce Split Financial Results to November 30, 2022
AQ
02/21Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares
AQ
Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

03/20/2023 | 06:59pm EDT
TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details 
  
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)$0.02500
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)$0.03125
Record Date:March 31, 2023
Payable Date:April 10, 2023
  


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443  www.commercesplit.cominfo@quadravest.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
