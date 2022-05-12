New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported a net income applicable to common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $5,000, compared to net income from continuing operations of $79,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $79,000 for three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to a net loss of ($34, 000) for the similar period in 2020.

At March 31, 2022, the Company reported current assets of $3.9 million and current liabilities of $96,000.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company had rental Income of $25,000 and management fee income of $20,000.

About New Concept Energy, Inc.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 254 $ 252 Accounts Receivable 22 - Note receivable - related party 3,542 3,560 Other current assets 38 - Total current assets 3,856 3,812 Property and equipment, net of depreciation Land, buildings and equipment 640 643 Total assets $ 4,496 $ 4,455

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (dollars in thousands, except par value amount) March 31

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - (including $8 and $3 due to related parties in 2022 and 2021) $ 74 $ 28 Accrued expenses 22 32 Total current liabilities 96 60 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, Series B 1 1 Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 63,579 63,579 Accumulated deficit (59,231 ) (59,236 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,400 4,395 Total liabilities & equity $ 4,496 $ 4,455

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Rent $ 25 $ 26 Management fees 20 - Total Revenues 45 26 Operating expenses Operating expenses 12 18 Corporate general and administrative 80 74 Total Operating Expenses 92 92 Operating (loss) (47 ) (66 ) Other income (expense) Interest income from related parties 52 56 Interest expense - (2 ) Other income (expense), net - 91 52 145 Earnings (loss) applicable to common shares 5 79 Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic 5,132 5,132

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512006047/en/