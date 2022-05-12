New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported a net income applicable to common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $5,000, compared to net income from continuing operations of $79,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $79,000 for three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to a net loss of ($34, 000) for the similar period in 2020.
At March 31, 2022, the Company reported current assets of $3.9 million and current liabilities of $96,000.
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company had rental Income of $25,000 and management fee income of $20,000.
About New Concept Energy, Inc.
New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.newconceptenergy.com.
|
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2022
|
|
December 31,
2021
|Assets
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
254
|
|
|
$
|
252
|
|Accounts Receivable
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
-
|
|Note receivable - related party
|
|
|
3,542
|
|
|
|
3,560
|
|Other current assets
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
-
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|
3,856
|
|
|
|
3,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Property and equipment, net of depreciation
|
|
|
|
|Land, buildings and equipment
|
|
|
640
|
|
|
|
643
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
4,496
|
|
|
$
|
4,455
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED
|(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 31
2022
|
|December 31,
2021
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Audited)
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable - (including $8 and $3 due to related parties in 2022 and 2021)
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
$
|
28
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
32
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock, Series B
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000
|
|
|
|
|shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares
|
|
|
|
|at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
51
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
63,579
|
|
|
|
63,579
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(59,231
|
)
|
|
|
(59,236
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
4,400
|
|
|
|
4,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities & equity
|
|
$
|
4,496
|
|
|
$
|
4,455
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
(unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
ended March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|Revenue
|
|
|
|
|Rent
|
|
$
|
25
|
|
|
$
|
26
|
|Management fees
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
-
|
|Total Revenues
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
18
|
|Corporate general and administrative
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
74
|
|Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
92
|
|Operating (loss)
|
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|Interest income from related parties
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
56
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings (loss) applicable to common shares
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
5,132
|
|
|
|
5,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
