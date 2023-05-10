Advanced search
    GBR   US6436111065

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC.

(GBR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:45:37 2023-05-10 pm EDT
1.080 USD   -0.92%
05:55pEarnings Flash (GBR) NEW CONCEPT ENERGY Reports Q1 Revenue $45,000
MT
05:33pNew Concept Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
03/21New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

05/10/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported a net income applicable to common shares for the three months ended March 31,2022 of $17,000, compared to net income of $5,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 the Company had revenue of $45,000 including $25,000 for rental income and $20,000 in management fees.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, corporate general & administrative expenses were $68,000 as compared to $80,000 for the comparable periods in 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 interest income was $52,000.

About New Concept Energy, Inc.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
   March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
Assets

 (Unaudited) 

 (Audited) 

  
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

 $

           437

 

 $

                 436

Note receivable and accrued interest from related party

 

           3,542

 

 

                 3,542

Other current assets

 

                62

 

                     30

Total current assets

 

           4,041

 

 

                 4,008

     
Property and equipment, net of depreciation      
Land, buildings and equipment 

 

              628

 

 

                   631

     
Total assets

 $

        4,669

 

 $

              4,639

 
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED
(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
 
March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
(Unaudited) (Audited)
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
    
Current liabilities    
    Accounts payable - (including $8  due to related parties in 2023 and 2022)

 $

             55

 

 $

              23

 

    Accrued expenses 

 

                21

 

 

                 40

 

Total current liabilities

 

                76

 

 

 

                 63

 

      
            
Stockholders' equity          
    Preferred stock, Series B

 

                  1

 

 

 

                   1

 

    Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000          
    shares; issued and outstanding,  5,131,934  shares          
    at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

 

                51

 

 

 

                 51

 

    Additional paid-in capital

 

         63,579

 

 

 

           63,579

 

    Accumulated deficit

 

        (59,038

)

 

 

          (59,055

)

            
      Total shareholders' equity

 

           4,593

 

 

 

             4,576

 

            
Total liabilities & equity

 $

        4,669

 

 $

          4,639

 

 
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

 (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
For the Three Months ended March 31, 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Revenue    
Rent

 $

             25

 

 $

           25

 

Management fees

 

                20

 

 

             20

 

Total Revenues

 

45

 

 

45

 

      
Operating expenses    
Operating expenses

 

12

 

 

12

 

Corporate general and administrative

 

68

 

 

80

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

80

 

 

92

 

Operating  (loss)

 

               (35

)

 

            (47

)

      
Other income (expense)    
Interest income  from related parties

 

                52

 

 

52

 

      
    Earnings (loss) applicable to common shares

 

17

 

 

5

 

 
    Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted

 $

           0.01

 

 

 $

        0.01

 

 
 
    Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic

 

5,132

 

 

5,132

 

 


© Business Wire 2023
