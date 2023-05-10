New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported a net income applicable to common shares for the three months ended March 31,2022 of $17,000, compared to net income of $5,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 the Company had revenue of $45,000 including $25,000 for rental income and $20,000 in management fees.
For the three months ended March 31, 2023, corporate general & administrative expenses were $68,000 as compared to $80,000 for the comparable periods in 2022.
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 interest income was $52,000.
About New Concept Energy, Inc.
New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.newconceptenergy.com.
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|March 31, 2023
|
|December 31, 2022
|Assets
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
437
|
|
$
|
436
|Note receivable and accrued interest from related party
|
|
3,542
|
|
|
3,542
|Other current assets
|
|
62
|
|
|
30
|Total current assets
|
|
4,041
|
|
|
4,008
|
|
|
|
|Property and equipment, net of depreciation
|
|
|
|Land, buildings and equipment
|
|
628
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
4,669
|
|
$
|
4,639
|
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED
|(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 31, 2023
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Audited)
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
| Accounts payable - (including $8 due to related parties in 2023 and 2022)
|
$
|
55
|
|
|
$
|
23
|
| Accrued expenses
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
40
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
| Preferred stock, Series B
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
| Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000
|
|
|
| shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares
|
|
|
| at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
51
|
| Additional paid-in capital
|
|
63,579
|
|
|
|
63,579
|
| Accumulated deficit
|
|
(59,038
|
)
|
|
|
(59,055
|
)
|
|
|
|
| Total shareholders' equity
|
|
4,593
|
|
|
|
4,576
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities & equity
|
$
|
4,669
|
|
|
$
|
4,639
|
|
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
(unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Three Months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|Revenue
|
|
|
|
|Rent
|
$
|
25
|
|
|
$
|
25
|
|
|Management fees
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|Corporate general and administrative
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|Operating (loss)
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|Interest income from related parties
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Earnings (loss) applicable to common shares
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic
|
|
5,132
|
|
|
|
5,132
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510006048/en/