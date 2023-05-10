New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported a net income applicable to common shares for the three months ended March 31,2022 of $17,000, compared to net income of $5,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 the Company had revenue of $45,000 including $25,000 for rental income and $20,000 in management fees.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, corporate general & administrative expenses were $68,000 as compared to $80,000 for the comparable periods in 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 interest income was $52,000.

About New Concept Energy, Inc.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 437 $ 436 Note receivable and accrued interest from related party 3,542 3,542 Other current assets 62 30 Total current assets 4,041 4,008 Property and equipment, net of depreciation Land, buildings and equipment 628 631 Total assets $ 4,669 $ 4,639

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (dollars in thousands, except par value amount) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - (including $8 due to related parties in 2023 and 2022) $ 55 $ 23 Accrued expenses 21 40 Total current liabilities 76 63 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, Series B 1 1 Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 63,579 63,579 Accumulated deficit (59,038 ) (59,055 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,593 4,576 Total liabilities & equity $ 4,669 $ 4,639

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Rent $ 25 $ 25 Management fees 20 20 Total Revenues 45 45 Operating expenses Operating expenses 12 12 Corporate general and administrative 68 80 Total Operating Expenses 80 92 Operating (loss) (35 ) (47 ) Other income (expense) Interest income from related parties 52 52 Earnings (loss) applicable to common shares 17 5 Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic 5,132 5,132

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510006048/en/