New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Dallas (November 9, 2023) - New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the "Company" or "NCE") a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $7,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $27,000 for the similar period in 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 the Company had revenue of $35,000 including $25,000 for rental revenue and $10,000 for management fees as compared to $25,000 for rental revenue and $38,000 for the comparative period in 2022. The reduction in revenue for management fees is due to a lower selling price for oil and gas.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, corporate general & administrative expenses were $70,000 as compared to $71,000 for the comparable periods in 2022.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

Contact: New Concept Energy, Inc.

Gene Bertcher, (800) 400-6407

info@newconceptenergy.com

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

September 30,
2023

December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 460 $ 436
Other current assets 24 30
Total current assets 484 466
Property and equipment, net of depreciation
Land, buildings and equipment 632 631
Note receivable -related parties 3,542 3,542
Total assets $ 4,658 $ 4,639

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED

(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)

September 30,
2023

December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) (Audited)
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 25 $ 23
Accrued expenses 39 40
Total current liabilities 64 63
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, Series B 1 1
Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 51 51
Additional paid-in capital 63,579 63,579
Accumulated deficit (59,037 ) (59,055 )
Total shareholder equity 4,594 4,576
Total liabilities & equity $ 4,658 $ 4,639

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022
Revenue
Rent $ 25 $ 25 $ 76 $ 76
Management Fee 10 38 39 79
Total Revenues 35 63 115 155
Operating expenses
Operating Expenses 15 18 41 43
Corporate general and administrative 70 71 219 231
Total operating expenses 85 89 260 274
Operating earnings (loss) (50 ) (26 ) (145 ) (119 )
Other income (expense)
Interest income from a related party 53 53 163 159
Interest Income 4
Other income, net - - - 130
Total other income expense 57 53 163 289
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 7 $ 27 $ 18 $ 170
Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic 5,132 5,132 5,132 5,132

Attachments

Disclaimer

New Concept Energy Inc. published this content on 28 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2023 16:24:39 UTC.