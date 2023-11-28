New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Dallas (November 9, 2023) - New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the "Company" or "NCE") a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $7,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $27,000 for the similar period in 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 the Company had revenue of $35,000 including $25,000 for rental revenue and $10,000 for management fees as compared to $25,000 for rental revenue and $38,000 for the comparative period in 2022. The reduction in revenue for management fees is due to a lower selling price for oil and gas.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, corporate general & administrative expenses were $70,000 as compared to $71,000 for the comparable periods in 2022.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

Contact: New Concept Energy, Inc.

Gene Bertcher, (800) 400-6407

info@newconceptenergy.com

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

September 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 460 $ 436 Other current assets 24 30 Total current assets 484 466 Property and equipment, net of depreciation Land, buildings and equipment 632 631 Note receivable -related parties 3,542 3,542 Total assets $ 4,658 $ 4,639

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED

(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)

September 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 25 $ 23 Accrued expenses 39 40 Total current liabilities 64 63 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, Series B 1 1 Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 63,579 63,579 Accumulated deficit (59,037 ) (59,055 ) Total shareholder equity 4,594 4,576 Total liabilities & equity $ 4,658 $ 4,639

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)