(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Content Index of the

Securing Health and Safety in Workplace

ABOUT THE GROUP

Access to the Report

ABOUT THE REPORT

Key performance indicators in the ESG Reporting Guide

Hong Kong dollar, the official currency of Hong Kong

in Appendix C2 to the Listing Rules

2023 Edition of the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

The People's Republic of China

The period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024

New Concepts Holdings Limited 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance

The Company and its subsidiaries

"we", "New Concepts",

NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITEDENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2024

environmental protection industrial parks and new energy materials

including kitchen waste treatment, development and management of

The Group's business in provision of environmental protection projects

The Group's business in provision of foundation works, civil engineering

a business into one system for easier management and operation

Integrated Management System, which combines all related components of

to the government entity at a nominal fee

expiry of the concession period, operation of the project will be transferred

the government entity and/or incomes from the project's end users. Upon

does not own the facility or the project, but it may receive subsidies from

to the agreed specifications for a specified concession period. The entity

to entity a concession to finance, construct and operate a facility according

The Group's subsidiary, Yisheng (Yixing) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

The Group's subsidiary, Shenzhen Huamingsheng Technology Co., Ltd.

The Group's subsidiary, Tianjin Yisheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

The Group's subsidiary, Xuancheng Xichong Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

The Group's subsidiary, Hefei Feifan Biotechnology Co., Ltd

NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITEDENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2024

To illustrate our performance in environmental and social aspects, we have disclosed our quantitative KPI during the Reporting Period, together with the information on the standards, methodologies, assumptions and/or calculation tools used, and source of conversion factors used for the quantitative KPI.

The Report aims to disclose the Group's performance and management related to high- materiality and other ESG issues to its stakeholders. Therefore, we have identified high-materiality topics through materiality assessment, in which stakeholders were invited to participate in an online questionnaire and the assessment result was reviewed and validated by the Board. The detailed materiality assessment process and results are set out in the "Materiality Assessment" section.

The Report has complied with all "Mandatory Disclosure Requirements" and "Comply or Explain" disclosure obligations set out in the ESG Reporting Guide and has been prepared in accordance with the 4 reporting principles: materiality, quantitative, balance and consistency. Please refer to the "Content Index of the ESG Reporting Guide " section for details of the compliance with the ESG Reporting Guide of the Report.

consistent with our fiscal year.

of ESG for the period of 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, which is

our management approaches, strategies, and initiatives in key areas

our sustainability efforts. This Report includes detailed accounts of

represents our commitment to transparency and accountability in

New concepts is delighted to present our 8th ESG report, which

ABOUT THE REPORT 2

disclosed in the following Report.

businesses have been taken into account and comprehensively

started construction (around 1st quarter 2024) of

Besides, Yixing Plant obtained land use right in 2024 and

Huamingsheng started its trial production in June 2023.

for the growing emphasis of green business. Shenzhen

explore business opportunities as a response to national calls

partners to collaboratively develop new technologies and

The Group has been actively engaging with national and local

Protection Business in the PRC.

Construction Business in Hong Kong and the Environmental

Group including all subsidiaries in business sectors of the

environmental and social approaches and performances of the

Unless otherwise stated, the Report discloses the

We adopt consistent calculation methods used in previous reporting periods to improve the comparability of environmental and social performance. If there are any changes, we will annotate and explain the changes in the footnotes. 我們採用以往報告期使用的一致計算方法，以提高 環境及社會績效的可比性。倘有任何變化，我們將 在註腳中註述及解釋該等變化。

The report provides an unbiased picture of the Group's ESG performance during the Reporting Period to avoid any selection, omission or misleading presentation format that may inappropriately influence the reader's judgment.

2 ABOUT THE REPORT 關於本報告

NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITEDENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2024

The Group greatly values the insights and perspectives of stakeholders regarding the Report and our ESG performances. Should there be any suggestions, stakeholders may contact the Group with the following communication channels:

The Report is prepared in both English and Traditional Chinese. If there were any inconsistencies between the two versions, the English version shall prevail. The Report can be accessed through our website at the section of Investor Relations: http://www.primeworld-china.com.

2.4 Access to the Report

truthfulness, accuracy, and completeness of the Report.

major omissions, and is ultimately responsible for the

does not contain any false records, misleading statements, or

results. The Board undertakes that the contents of the Report

informed by internal documents, reports, and statistical

other information publicly disclosed herein are primarily

approved the disclosure content of the Report. The data and

Group's ESG strategy and reporting, and has reviewed and

The Board of the Group assumes full responsibility for the

ABOUT THE REPORT 2 關於本報告

8 NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITEDENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2024

3 ABOUT THE GROUP

關 於本 集 團

New Concepts Holdings Limited ("New Concepts") (Stock Code: 創業集團（控股）有限公司（「創業集團」）（股 2221) is a Hong Kong company which provides environmental 份代號：2221）為一間於香港及中國大陸提 protection services and construction services in Hong Kong and 供環保服務及建築服務的香港公司。

Mainland China.

Construction Business: 建築業務： The Group acts as a contractor in the Hong Kong construction 本集團為香港建築業的承包商，於香港從事 industry and engages in foundation works, civil engineering works 地基工程、土木工程及一般屋宇工程。截至 and general building works in Hong Kong. As of the end of the 報告期末，建築項目概要如下： Reporting Period, the construction project overview is as follows: Number of Completed Projects 完成項目數目 7 Number of Projects in Progress 在建項目數目 5

Environmental Protection Business: 環保業務： i) Kitchen Waste Treatment i) 餐廚垃圾處理 In the Environmental Protection Business sector, the Group is 於環保業務領域，本集團主要從事餐 primarily involved in kitchen waste treatment, development 廚垃圾處理；開發及管理環保工業園 and management of environmental protection industrial parks 及新能源材料。我們目前在合肥及宣 and new energy materials. Currently, we operate kitchen 城運營餐廚垃圾處理廠，並於天津設 waste treatment plants in Hefei and Xuancheng and maintain 有營運辦公室。 an operational office in Tianjin.

Our kitchen waste treatment plants applied the advanced technology of "Kitchen Waste

Pretreatment + Microbial Aerobic Composting".

我們的餐廚垃圾處理廠已應用「餐廚垃圾預處理+微生 物好氧」的先進技術。