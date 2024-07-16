NEW CONCEPTS
HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（ 於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司 ）
Stock Code 股 份 代 號 : 2221
2024
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT
環境、社會及管治報告
CONTENTS 目錄
1
ABBREVIATIONS
2
簡寫
2
ABOUT THE REPORT
5
關於本報告
2.1
Reporting Guidelines
報告標準
2.2
Reporting Scope
報告範圍
2.3
Confirmation and Approval
確認及批准
2.4
Access to the Report
報告獲取方式
2.5
Contact Information
聯繫方式
3
ABOUT THE GROUP
8
關於本集團
3.1
ESG Awards
ESG獎項
4
GOVERNING SUSTAINABILITY
13
可持續發展管治
4.1
ESG Governance Structure
ESG管治架構
4.2
ESG Risk Management
ESG風險管理
4.3
ESG Targets
ESG目標
4.4
Operational Compliance
合規營運
4.5
Stakeholder
Communications
持份者溝通
4.6
Materiality Assessment
重要性評估
5
CONDUCTING OUR BUSINESS
30
RESPONSIBILITY
負責任營運業務
5.1
Abiding by Business Ethics
恪守商業道德
5.2
Quality Management and
Assurance
品質管理及保證
5.3
Supply Chain Management
供應鏈管理
5.4
Customer Service
客戶服務
- PROMOTING PEOPLE-ORIENTED CULTURE
推廣以人為本文化
- Our Employment Portfolio
僱傭情況
- Employment Management Approach
僱傭管理方法
- Supporting Talent Development
支援人才發展
- Securing Health and Safety in Workplace
確保工作場所的健康與 安全
- Employee Care
僱員關懷
- Our Employment Portfolio
- PROTECTING OUR ENVIRONMENT
保護環境
- Fulfilling Environmental Responsibility
履行環保責任
- Environmental Management
環境管理
- Energy Conservation and Air Emissions Reduction
節約能源及減少氣體排放
- Water Management
水資源管理
- Waste Management
廢物管理
- Noise Management
噪音管理
- Responding to Climate Change
應對氣候變化
- Fulfilling Environmental Responsibility
- CARING OUR COMMUNITY
關懷社區
- APPENDIX
附錄
- Environmental Performance Table
環境績效表
- Social Performance Table
社會績效表
- Content Index of the ESG Reporting Guide
- ESG指引》索引
- Environmental Performance Table
46
65
91
93
2
NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITEDENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2024
1 ABBREVIATIONS簡寫
"we", "New Concepts",
New Concepts Holdings Limited
"the Company"
「我們」、「創業集團」、「本公司」
指創業集團（控股）有限公司
"the Group"
The Company and its subsidiaries
「本集團」
指本公司及其附屬公司
"ESG"
Environmental, social and governance
「ESG 」
指環境、社會及管治
"the Report"
New Concepts Holdings Limited 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance
Report
「本報告」
指創業集團（控股）有限公司2024年環境、社會及管治報告
"the Reporting Period"
The period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024
「報告期」
指2023年4月1日至2024年3月31日期間
"PRC", "China"
The People's Republic of China
「中國」
指中華人民共和國
"Hong Kong"
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
「香港」
指中華人民共和國香港特別行政區
"SEHK"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
「聯交所」
指香港聯合交易所有限公司
"Listing Rules"
The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited
「《上市規則》」
指《香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則》
"ESG Reporting Guide"
2023 Edition of the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide
in Appendix C2 to the Listing Rules
「《ESG指引》」
指2023年版本的《上市規則》附錄C2《環境、社會及管治報告指引》
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollar, the official currency of Hong Kong
「港幣」
指香港元，香港法定貨幣
"Board"
Board of Directors
「董事會」
指董事會
"KPI"
Key performance indicators in the ESG Reporting Guide
「關鍵績效指標」
指《ESG指引》中的關鍵績效指標
2024 年環境、社會及管治報告 創 業 集 團（控 股）有 限 公 司
3
ABBREVIATIONS 1 簡寫
"BOT"
Build-Operate-Transfer, a project model whereby a government entity grants
to entity a concession to finance, construct and operate a facility according
to the agreed specifications for a specified concession period. The entity
does not own the facility or the project, but it may receive subsidies from
the government entity and/or incomes from the project's end users. Upon
expiry of the concession period, operation of the project will be transferred
to the government entity at a nominal fee
「BOT 」
指建設 - 營運 - 轉讓，是一種項目模式，政府機構根據協定的規格，在
規定的特許權年期內向實體授予特許權，以資助、建造和營運設施。實體
不擁有設施或項目，但可能從政府機構獲得補貼及╱或從項目最終使用者
收取收入。特許權年期屆滿後，項目將以象徵性費用轉讓給政府機構進行
營運
"IMS"
Integrated Management System, which combines all related components of
a business into one system for easier management and operation
「IMS 」
指綜合管理體系，將業務所有相關部分合併為一個系統，以便更容易管理
及運作
"ISO"
International Standardisation Organisation
「ISO 」
指國際標準化組織
"OHSAS"
Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series
「OHSAS 」
指職業健康與安全評估系列
"QSHE"
Quality, Safety, Health, and Environment
「QSHE 」
指質量、安全、健康及環境
"GHG"
Greenhouse Gases
「GHG 」
指溫室氣體
"EPC"
Engineering, procurement, and construction
「EPC 」
指工程、採購及建設
"Construction Business"
The Group's business in provision of foundation works, civil engineering
contractual service and general building works
「建築業務」
指本集團提供地基工程、土木工程合約服務及一般屋宇工程的業務
"Environmental Protection
The Group's business in provision of environmental protection projects
Business"
including kitchen waste treatment, development and management of
environmental protection industrial parks and new energy materials
「環保業務」
指本集團提供環保項目（包括餐廚垃圾處理）、開發及管理環保工業園及新
能源材料的業務
4
NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITEDENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2024
1 ABBREVIATIONS 簡寫
"Hefei Plant"
The Group's subsidiary, Hefei Feifan Biotechnology Co., Ltd
「合肥項目」
指本集團的附屬公司，合肥非凡生物科技有限公司
"Xuancheng Plant"
The Group's subsidiary, Xuancheng Xichong Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
「宣城項目」
指本集團的附屬公司，宣城市西冲生物科技有限公司
"Tianjin Office"
The Group's subsidiary, Tianjin Yisheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd
「天津辦公室」
指本集團的附屬公司，宜升（天津）環境技術有限公司
"Shenzhen Huamingsheng"
The Group's subsidiary, Shenzhen Huamingsheng Technology Co., Ltd.
「深圳華明勝」
指本集團的附屬公司，深圳市華明勝科技有限公司
"Yixing Plant"
The Group's subsidiary, Yisheng (Yixing) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd
「宜興項目」
指本集團的附屬公司，宜昇（宜興）環境技術有限公司
"CO"
Carbon monoxide
「CO 」
指一氧化碳
"NOx"
Nitrogen oxides
「NOx 」
指氮氧化物
"SOx"
Sulphur oxides
「SOx 」
指硫氧化物
"PM"
Particulate matter
「PM 」
指顆粒物
2024 年環境、社會及管治報告 創 業 集 團（控 股）有 限 公 司
5
ABOUT THE REPORT 2
關 於本 報告
New concepts is delighted to present our 8th ESG report, which
創業集團欣然提呈我們的第8份ESG報告，該
represents our commitment to transparency and accountability in
報告體現我們於可持續發展工作中對透明
our sustainability efforts. This Report includes detailed accounts of
度及問責的承諾。本報告詳細介紹我們於
our management approaches, strategies, and initiatives in key areas
2023年4月1日 至2024年3月31日 期 間（與 我
of ESG for the period of 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, which is
們的財政年度一致）在ESG關鍵領域的管理
consistent with our fiscal year.
方針、策略及舉措。
2.1 Reporting Guidelines
2.1 報告標準
The Report has complied with all "Mandatory Disclosure Requirements" and "Comply or Explain" disclosure obligations set out in the ESG Reporting Guide and has been prepared in accordance with the 4 reporting principles: materiality, quantitative, balance and consistency. Please refer to the "Content Index of the ESG Reporting Guide " section for details of the compliance with the ESG Reporting Guide of the Report.
本報告已遵守《ESG指引》中規定的所 有「強制披露要求」及「不遵守就解釋」 披露條款，並根據4項匯報原則：重要 性、量化、平衡和一致性進行編寫。 有 關 本 報 告 對《ESG指 引》的 遵 守 詳 情，請參閱「《ESG指引》索引」一節。
Materiality:
重要性：
The Report aims to disclose the Group's performance and management related to high- materiality and other ESG issues to its stakeholders. Therefore, we have identified high-materiality topics through materiality assessment, in which stakeholders were invited to participate in an online questionnaire and the assessment result was reviewed and validated by the Board. The detailed materiality assessment process and results are set out in the "Materiality Assessment" section.
本報告旨在向持份者披露本集團與重大及其他ESG 議題有關的表現及管理。因此，我們通過重要性評 估來確定重大主題，邀請持份者參與網上問卷調 查，評估結果由董事會審查及確認。詳細的重要性 評估過程及結果載於「重要性評估」一節。
Quantitative:
量化：
To illustrate our performance in environmental and social aspects, we have disclosed our quantitative KPI during the Reporting Period, together with the information on the standards, methodologies, assumptions and/or calculation tools used, and source of conversion factors used for the quantitative KPI.
為說明我們在環境及社會方面的表現，我們已經披 露報告期內的量化關鍵績效指標及量化關鍵績效指 標所使用的標準、方法、假設及╱或計算工具的資 料，以及所使用的轉換系數的來源。
6
NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITEDENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2024
2 ABOUT THE REPORT 關於本報告
Balance:
平衡：
The report provides an unbiased picture of the Group's ESG performance during the Reporting Period to avoid any selection, omission or misleading presentation format that may inappropriately influence the reader's judgment.
本報告已對本集團於報告期內的ESG表現進行公正 描述，以避免任何選擇、遺漏或具有誤導性的呈列 格式可能對讀者的判斷構成不當影響。
Consistency:
一致性：
We adopt consistent calculation methods used in previous reporting periods to improve the comparability of environmental and social performance. If there are any changes, we will annotate and explain the changes in the footnotes. 我們採用以往報告期使用的一致計算方法，以提高 環境及社會績效的可比性。倘有任何變化，我們將 在註腳中註述及解釋該等變化。
2.2 Reporting Scope
2.2 報告範圍
Unless otherwise stated, the Report discloses the
除非另有說明，否則本報告披露本集
environmental and social approaches and performances of the
團（包括所有附屬公司）在香港建築業
Group including all subsidiaries in business sectors of the
務及中國環保業務領域方面的環境和
Construction Business in Hong Kong and the Environmental
社會方針及績效。
Protection Business in the PRC.
The Group has been actively engaging with national and local
本集團一直積極尋求國家及地方合作
partners to collaboratively develop new technologies and
夥伴，共同開發新技術及發掘商機，
explore business opportunities as a response to national calls
以響應國家日益重視綠色業務的號
for the growing emphasis of green business. Shenzhen
召。深圳華明勝於2023年6月已開始試
Huamingsheng started its trial production in June 2023.
產。此外，宜興項目於2024年取得土
Besides, Yixing Plant obtained land use right in 2024 and
地使用權，並（於2024年第1季度左右）
started construction (around 1st quarter 2024) of
開始建設環保工業園。上述業務已於
environmental protection industrial park. The aforementioned
以下報告中予以考慮及全面披露。
businesses have been taken into account and comprehensively
disclosed in the following Report.
2024 年環境、社會及管治報告 創 業 集 團（控 股）有 限 公 司
7
ABOUT THE REPORT 2 關於本報告
2.3 Confirmation and Approval
2.3 確認及批准
The Board of the Group assumes full responsibility for the
本集團董事會全面負責本集團的ESG
Group's ESG strategy and reporting, and has reviewed and
策略及報告，並已審閱及批准本報告
approved the disclosure content of the Report. The data and
的披露內容。本文公開披露的數據和
other information publicly disclosed herein are primarily
其他資料主要來源於內部文件、報告
informed by internal documents, reports, and statistical
及統計結果。董事會承諾本報告內容
results. The Board undertakes that the contents of the Report
不存在虛假記錄、誤導性陳述或重大
does not contain any false records, misleading statements, or
遺漏，並對其真實性、準確性及完整
major omissions, and is ultimately responsible for the
性承擔最終責任。
truthfulness, accuracy, and completeness of the Report.
2.4 Access to the Report
2.4 報告獲取方式
The Report is prepared in both English and Traditional Chinese. If there were any inconsistencies between the two versions, the English version shall prevail. The Report can be accessed through our website at the section of Investor Relations: http://www.primeworld-china.com.
本報告以英文和繁體中文編製。若兩 個版本之間有任何不一致之處，概以 英文版本為準。本報告可通過我們的 網 站 在 投 資 者 關 係 部 分 獲 取： http://www.primeworld-china.com 。
2.5 Contact Information
The Group greatly values the insights and perspectives of stakeholders regarding the Report and our ESG performances. Should there be any suggestions, stakeholders may contact the Group with the following communication channels:
Address: Office B, 3/F, Kingston International Centre
19 Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong Tel: (852) 3588 9600
Fax: (852) 3188 4356
2.5 聯繫方式
本集團非常重視持份者對本報告及我 們於ESG表現的見解及看法。如有任 何建議，持份者可通過以下溝通渠道 與本集團聯繫：
地址：香港九龍灣宏照道19號 金利豐國際中心3樓B室 電話：(852) 3588 9600 傳真：(852) 3188 4356
8
NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITEDENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2024
3 ABOUT THE GROUP
關 於本 集 團
New Concepts Holdings Limited ("New Concepts") (Stock Code: 創業集團（控股）有限公司（「創業集團」）（股 2221) is a Hong Kong company which provides environmental 份代號：2221）為一間於香港及中國大陸提 protection services and construction services in Hong Kong and 供環保服務及建築服務的香港公司。
Mainland China.
Construction Business:
建築業務：
The Group acts as a contractor in the Hong Kong construction
本集團為香港建築業的承包商，於香港從事
industry and engages in foundation works, civil engineering works
地基工程、土木工程及一般屋宇工程。截至
and general building works in Hong Kong. As of the end of the
報告期末，建築項目概要如下：
Reporting Period, the construction project overview is as follows:
Number of
Completed Projects
完成項目數目
7
Number of
Projects in Progress
在建項目數目
5
Environmental Protection Business:
環保業務：
i) Kitchen Waste Treatment
i) 餐廚垃圾處理
In the Environmental Protection Business sector, the Group is
於環保業務領域，本集團主要從事餐
primarily involved in kitchen waste treatment, development
廚垃圾處理；開發及管理環保工業園
and management of environmental protection industrial parks
及新能源材料。我們目前在合肥及宣
and new energy materials. Currently, we operate kitchen
城運營餐廚垃圾處理廠，並於天津設
waste treatment plants in Hefei and Xuancheng and maintain
有營運辦公室。
an operational office in Tianjin.
Our kitchen waste treatment plants applied the advanced technology of "Kitchen Waste
Pretreatment + Microbial Aerobic Composting".
我們的餐廚垃圾處理廠已應用「餐廚垃圾預處理+微生 物好氧」的先進技術。
Kitchen Waste
Handling Capacity (Year)
餐廚垃圾處理量（年）
100,000
90,210.29
tonnes 噸
80,000
57,865.34
60,000
tonnes 噸
40,000
20,000
0
Year 年份
2024
2023
2024年
2023年
2024 年環境、社會及管治報告 創 業 集 團（控 股）有 限 公 司
9
ABOUT THE GROUP 3 關於本集團
Kitchen Waste
Handling Capacity (Daily)
餐廚垃圾處理量（日）
300
247.15
tonnes 噸
250
200
158.53
tonnes 噸
150
100
50
0
Year 年份
2024
2023
2024年
2023年
ii) Development and Management of Environmental
ii) 開發及管理環保工業園
Protection Industrial Park
Yixing project locates in the China Yixing Environmental
宜興項目位於中國宜興環保科技工業
Protection Science and Technology Industrial Park, focuses on
園，主要致力於建設及開發先進環保
the construction and development of advanced environmental
技術，提供租賃方案。報告期內，宜
protection technologies, offering leasing solutions. During the
興項目已獲得施工許可證並開展建設
Reporting Period, the Yixing project obtained the construction
工程，將於未來正式投產運營。本集
permit and commenced construction work. It is set to
團將繼續深耕節能環保領域，推動環
officially start production and operation in the near future.
保產業的技術創新和發展。
Our Group will continue to deepen its engagement in the
energy-saving and environmental protection sector, promoting
technological innovation and development in the
environmental protection industry.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
New Concepts Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 02:03:01 UTC.