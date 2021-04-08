New Concepts : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITED

創 業 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2221)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of New Concepts Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at R ONE Space, 22/F., One Pacific Centre, 414 Kwun Tong Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 at 9 : 30 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without modifications) the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

''THAT: