NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2221)
New Concepts : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

04/08/2021 | 12:22am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITED

創 業 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2221)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of New Concepts Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at R ONE Space, 22/F., One Pacific Centre, 414 Kwun Tong Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 at 9 : 30 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without modifications) the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

''THAT:

  1. the agreement entered into between Prime World Limited as vendor, 北控十方（山東） 環保能源集團有限公司 as purchaser, the Company and Mr. Zhu Yongjun, 北清環能 集團股份有限公司 and 太原天潤生物能源有限公司 (the ''Disposal Company'') on 8 February 2021 in relation to sale and purchase of the entire equity interest in the Disposal Company (the ''Disposal Agreement''), a copy of which has been produced to the EGM marked as ''A'' and initialled by the chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification, and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the provision of financial assistance to the Disposal Company), be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
  2. any one director of the Company, or any two directors of the Company if the affixation of the common seal is necessary, be and is/are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to sign and execute such documents and do all such acts and things which in his/her/their opinion may be necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to the transactions mentioned in paragraph (a) above, including where appropriate, agreeing to any non-material amendments to the

- 1 -

Disposal Agreement and any other agreements made in relation thereto to the extent permitted by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the applicable laws and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders.''

By order of the Board

New Concepts Holdings Limited

Zhu Yongjun

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 April 2021

Executive Directors:

Mr. Zhu Yongjun (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. Pan Yimin

Mr. Lee Tsi Fun Nicholas

Non-executive Directors:

Dr. Ge Xiaolin

Dr. Zhang Lihui

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lo Chun Chiu, Adrian

Dr. Tong Ka Lok

Mr. Choy Wai Shek, Raymond, MH, JP

Notes:

  1. A member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint another person(s) as his proxy(ies) to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must be present in person at the EGM to represent the member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
  2. In the case of joint holders of a share of the Company, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the share of the Company.
  3. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed. In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, with the Company at the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending in person and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof, should he so wish.

- 2 -

  1. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 23 April 2021 to Wednesday, 28 April 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered in order to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM. To ascertain the entitlements to attend and vote at the EGM, unregistered holders of the shares of the Company should ensure that all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 22 April 2021 for registration.
  2. Any vote of members (attending in person or by proxy) at the EGM shall be taken by poll.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

New Concepts Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
