Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. New Cosmos Electric Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6824   JP3376400002

NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.

(6824)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  08:40 2022-07-11 pm EDT
1802.00 JPY   -0.93%
07/11NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC : We will participate in SEMICON EUROPE 2022
PU
07/01SAS eLichens announced that it has received €9.5 million in funding from New Cosmos Electric Co.,Ltd.
CI
03/15New Cosmos Electric Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 14, 2022, has expired with 50,500 shares, representing 0.41% for ¥99.59 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Cosmos Electric : We will participate in SEMICON EUROPE 2022

07/11/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW COSMOS BIE will participate in SEMICON EUROPE 2022.
We are looking forward to seeing you there!

Period 2022/11/15-18
Place Messe München exhibition center
Organizer SEMIEurope(Semiconductor Equipment and Materials InternationalEurope)
Website https://www.semiconeuropa.org/
Booth No. HallC1 /Booth No.329
Products COSMOS Gas Detector PS-7
Semiconductor Gas Detector XPS-7II
Portable Gas Leak Detector XP-703DIII
Multi-Gas Detector XA-4400II series
and more
Highlight

We will exhibit our diverse gas detection solutions for the Semiconductor industry including the PS-7 and XPS-7II which save maintenance time and cost with replaceable sensor units. In addition, we will present the world first NF3 sensor with integrated pyrolizer.
We will propose various products and solutions depending on your needs, please visit us!

Contact

NEW COSMOS - BIE
Maxwellstraat 7
1704 SG Heerhugowaard
The Netherlands
TEL: +31 (0)72-5765630
MAIL: sales@newcosmos-europe.com

Disclaimer

New Cosmos Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 03:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
07/11NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC : We will participate in SEMICON EUROPE 2022
PU
07/01SAS eLichens announced that it has received €9.5 million in funding from New Cosmo..
CI
03/15New Cosmos Electric Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 14, 2022, has expired ..
CI
03/14Tranche Update on New Cosmos Electric Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March..
CI
03/14New Cosmos Electric Co.,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 55,000 shares, representin..
CI
03/14New Cosmos Electric Co.,Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2018Itron, Inc. and New Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. Collaborate to Improve Gas Safety
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 34 335 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2022 3 775 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net cash 2022 13 932 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 441 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 855
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
New Cosmos Electric Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Takahashi Deputy Manager-Industry Business
Yoshinori Nishigami Manager-First Development
Taizo Murata Director & GM-Administration
Hajime Teshima Independent Outside Director
Yoshiyuki Matsubara Director, EVP & Head-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-16.01%160
KEYENCE CORPORATION-31.34%88 433
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-32.82%66 241
EATON CORPORATION PLC-26.04%51 000
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.23%47 910
NIDEC CORPORATION-33.45%38 085