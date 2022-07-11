New Cosmos Electric : We will participate in SEMICON EUROPE 2022

NEW COSMOS BIE will participate in SEMICON EUROPE 2022.
We are looking forward to seeing you there!
Period
2022/11/15-18
Place
Messe München exhibition center
Organizer
SEMIEurope(Semiconductor Equipment and Materials InternationalEurope)
Website
https://www.semiconeuropa.org/
Booth No.
HallC1 /Booth No.329
Products
COSMOS Gas Detector PS-7
Semiconductor Gas Detector XPS-7II
Portable Gas Leak Detector XP-703DIII
Multi-Gas Detector XA-4400II series
and more
Highlight
We will exhibit our diverse gas detection solutions for the Semiconductor industry including the PS-7 and XPS-7II which save maintenance time and cost with replaceable sensor units. In addition, we will present the world first NF3 sensor with integrated pyrolizer.
We will propose various products and solutions depending on your needs, please visit us!
Contact
NEW COSMOS - BIE
Maxwellstraat 7
1704 SG Heerhugowaard
The Netherlands
TEL: +31 (0)72-5765630
MAIL: sales@newcosmos-europe.com
