Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. New Delhi Television Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532529   INE155G01029

NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED

(532529)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
406.10 INR   +4.99%
11/28INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares log new highs boosted by metal stocks
RE
11/28India's NDTV says founder entity transfers shares to Adani Group
RE
11/25Takeover of NDTV a 'responsibility', says India's richest man Adani - FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares log new highs boosted by metal stocks

11/28/2022 | 11:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened higher and logged record highs yet again on Tuesday, aided by an uptick in metal stocks, tracking Asian peers that rebounded after China's decision to support property developers to boost demand.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.35% to 62,722.34, touching record high level for fourth day in row, as of 0925 IST. The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.37% to 18,631.65, hitting record high for second straight day.

Both indexes had notched closing highs for the third straight session on Monday.

Nifty Metal rose the most among sectoral gauges, adding 1%.

Asian markets shrugged off a weak start on Tuesday after China lifted ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 1.81%.

Wall Street equities fell overnight on Monday, on COVID protests in China and ahead of commentary from Federal Reserve for any clues on its future rate hiking path. Shares of New Delhi Television rose 5% to hit an upper circuit after the company's promoter group RRPR holding issued shares constituting 99.5% of its share capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial. ($1 = 81.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -1.16% 592.261 Real-time Quote.-24.08%
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED 4.99% 406.1 End-of-day quote.252.36%
NIFTY 50 0.37% 18635.5 Delayed Quote.6.68%
NIFTY 500 0.32% 15839.6 Delayed Quote.4.87%
SENSEX BSE30 0.34% 62504.8 Real-time Quote.7.30%
All news about NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED
11/28INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares log new highs boosted by metal stocks
RE
11/28India's NDTV says founder entity transfers shares to Adani Group
RE
11/25Takeover of NDTV a 'responsibility', says India's richest man Adani - FT
RE
11/21INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening up on overnight slide in oil
RE
11/15INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares edge higher as autos, bank stocks gain
RE
11/14India's Adani Group gets regulatory nod for NDTV open offer, source says
RE
11/13INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening flat, eye Oct inflation data
RE
11/11Adani Group to Launch Open Offer for NDTV on November 22, 2022
CI
11/11NDTV Puts on Hold Proposed Sale of 20% Stake in Astro Awani Network
CI
11/11New Delhi Television : Open Offer
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 964 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
Net income 2022 798 M 9,78 M 9,78 M
Net cash 2022 940 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 182 M 321 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 513
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Delhi Television Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suparna Singh President
Rajneesh Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Prannoy Roy Executive Co-Chairman
Radhika Roy Executive Co-Chairman
Kawaljit Singh Bedi Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED252.36%305
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-53.61%27 854
FOX CORPORATION-15.20%16 539
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.01%6 605
RTL GROUP S.A.-15.02%6 456
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-34.87%6 079