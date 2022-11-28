INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares log new highs boosted by metal stocks

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened
higher and logged record highs yet again on Tuesday, aided by an
uptick in metal stocks, tracking Asian peers that rebounded
after China's decision to support property developers to boost
demand.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.35% to 62,722.34,
touching record high level for fourth day in row, as of 0925
IST. The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.37% to 18,631.65,
hitting record high for second straight day.
Both indexes had notched closing highs for the third
straight session on Monday.
Nifty Metal rose the most among sectoral
gauges, adding 1%.
Asian markets shrugged off a weak start on Tuesday after
China lifted ban on equity refinancing for listed property
firms. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 1.81%.
Wall Street equities fell overnight on Monday, on COVID
protests in China and ahead of commentary from Federal Reserve
for any clues on its future rate hiking path.
Shares of New Delhi Television rose 5% to hit an
upper circuit after the company's promoter group RRPR holding
issued shares constituting 99.5% of its share capital to Adani
group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial.
($1 = 81.6400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Eileen Soreng)