Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. New Delhi Television Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532529   INE155G01029

NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED

(532529)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
403.70 INR   +4.99%
06:23aIndian shares trim gains ahead of Powell speech, post weekly loss
RE
04:12aThe bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV
RE
12:37aIndia's Adani contests NDTV's defence as news network fights takeover
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares trim gains ahead of Powell speech, post weekly loss

08/26/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up some gains on Friday and registered their first weekly loss in six, as investors maintained caution ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech that is likely to provide cues on future interest rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.21% higher at 17,558.9, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.1% higher at 58,833.87, after rising as much as 0.9% each earlier in the session. They declined over 1% for the week, after five consecutive weeks of gains.

Powell's speech at 1400 GMT at the Federal Reserve's annual conference at Jackson Hole will be parsed for any indication an economic slowdown might alter its rate-hike strategy.

"With markets having been largely in risk-on mode since the third week of June, the chances are low that Powell will deliver a dovish surprise with the risk rather of the opposite outcome," said Christopher Wood, global head of equities at Jefferies.

Wood, in his note published late Thursday, also called India the best structural story in Asia by far.

"The reality is that the Indian market has so far surprised everyone by its resilience in the face of bearish sentiment triggered by the wave of foreign selling, prevailing high valuations and monetary tightening," he wrote.

The Nifty 50 is up around 2.3% so far this month, after gaining 8.7% in July on easing crude prices and hopes of a slower pace of rate hikes.

Automaker Eicher Motors was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50, dropping 3.6% in its worst session since early March, after UBS downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'buy', citing a 34% rally this year.

The Nifty Metal index was the best performing sub-index, gaining 1.8%.

New Delhi Television Ltd ended nearly 5% higher for a third consecutive day, as Adani Group contested claims by the news network that regulatory curbs restricted its founders from selling their stake. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 0.92% 3482.1 End-of-day quote.34.45%
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED 4.99% 403.7 End-of-day quote.250.28%
NIFTY 50 0.21% 17558.9 Delayed Quote.1.45%
SENSEX BSE30 0.10% 58833.87 Real-time Quote.0.89%
All news about NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED
06:23aIndian shares trim gains ahead of Powell speech, post weekly loss
RE
04:12aThe bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV
RE
12:37aIndia's Adani contests NDTV's defence as news network fights takeover
RE
12:04aIndia's Adani Enterprises says regulatory curbs do not apply to NDTV promoter group
RE
08/25FACTBOX-ADANI : Asia's richest man back in spotlight with media bid
RE
08/25Takeover of NDTV by India's richest man worries journalists
RE
08/25The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV
RE
08/24India's NDTV seeks to block billionaire Adani's takeover on regulatory grounds
RE
08/24India's NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod for deal
RE
08/24Indian shares end marginally up after choppy session as banks gain
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 576 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
Net income 2021 709 M 8,87 M 8,87 M
Net Debt 2021 489 M 6,11 M 6,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 027 M 326 M 326 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Delhi Television Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suparna Singh President
Rajneesh Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Prannoy Roy Executive Co-Chairman
Radhika Roy Executive Co-Chairman
Kawaljit Singh Bedi Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED250.28%326
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-42.57%32 918
FOX CORPORATION-5.20%18 555
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-14.91%8 010
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.29.10%7 561
RTL GROUP S.A.-19.31%5 802