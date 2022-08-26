Indian shares trim gains ahead of Powell speech, post weekly loss

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up some
gains on Friday and registered their first weekly loss in six,
as investors maintained caution ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell's speech that is likely to provide cues on
future interest rate hikes.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.21% higher at
17,558.9, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.1% higher
at 58,833.87, after rising as much as 0.9% each earlier in the
session. They declined over 1% for the week, after five
consecutive weeks of gains.
Powell's speech at 1400 GMT at the Federal Reserve's annual
conference at Jackson Hole will be parsed for any indication an
economic slowdown might alter its rate-hike strategy.
"With markets having been largely in risk-on mode since the
third week of June, the chances are low that Powell will deliver
a dovish surprise with the risk rather of the opposite outcome,"
said Christopher Wood, global head of equities at Jefferies.
Wood, in his note published late Thursday, also called India
the best structural story in Asia by far.
"The reality is that the Indian market has so far surprised
everyone by its resilience in the face of bearish sentiment
triggered by the wave of foreign selling, prevailing high
valuations and monetary tightening," he wrote.
The Nifty 50 is up around 2.3% so far this month, after
gaining 8.7% in July on easing crude prices and hopes of a
slower pace of rate hikes.
Automaker Eicher Motors was the biggest percentage
loser on the Nifty 50, dropping 3.6% in its worst session since
early March, after UBS downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from
'buy', citing a 34% rally this year.
The Nifty Metal index was the best performing
sub-index, gaining 1.8%.
New Delhi Television Ltd ended nearly 5% higher
for a third consecutive day, as Adani Group contested claims by
the news network that regulatory curbs restricted its founders
from selling their stake.
