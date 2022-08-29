Log in
    532529   INE155G01029

NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED

(532529)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
445.00 INR   +4.99%
02:33pNEW DELHI TELEVISION : Revised Book Closure
08/28India's NDTV promoters seek regulatory clarification on VCPL deal
08/26Indian shares trim gains ahead of Powell speech, post weekly loss
New Delhi Television : Revised Book Closure

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
August 27, 2022

The Secretary,

Asst. Vice President,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India

Corporate Services Department,

Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Mumbai-400001

Scrip Code: 532529

Scrip Symbol: NDTV

Sub: Re-schedulingof the 34th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to September 27, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. and Book Closure thereof

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

The 34th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of New Delhi Television Limited ("the Company") is being moved from September 20, 2022 to September 27, 2022 as a result of the processes required after the Notice and Public Announcement of the Open Offer made by Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited) to our public shareholders for acquiring upto 26% of the Voting Share Capital of the Company (up to 16,762,530 fully paid-up Equity Shares).

The AGM shall now be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. through Video Conference in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") and Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

Due to change in the date of the AGM, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Book of the Company will now remain closed from Tuesday, September 20, 2022 to Tuesday, September 27, 2022, (both days inclusive).

You are requested to take note of the re-scheduled dates of the AGM and book closure as given above.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For New Delhi Television Limited

PARINITA BHUTANI

Digitally signed by

PARINITA BHUTANI Date: 2022.08.27 22:34:53 +05'30'

Parinita Bhutani Duggal

(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)

new delhi television limited, b 50a, 2nd floor, archana complex, greater Kailash- 1, new delhi-110048, india, tel: (+91-11) 2644 6666, 4157 7777,

fax: (+91-11) 4986 2990, www.ndtv.com, e-mail: corporate@ndtv.com, CIN L92111DL1988PLC033099

Disclaimer

NDTV - New Delhi Television Limited published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
