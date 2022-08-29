New Delhi Television : Revised Book Closure

August 27, 2022

The Secretary, Asst. Vice President, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Corporate Services Department, Listing Department, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051 Mumbai-400001 Scrip Code: 532529 Scrip Symbol: NDTV

Sub: Re-schedulingof the 34th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to September 27, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. and Book Closure thereof

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

The 34th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of New Delhi Television Limited ("the Company") is being moved from September 20, 2022 to September 27, 2022 as a result of the processes required after the Notice and Public Announcement of the Open Offer made by Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited) to our public shareholders for acquiring upto 26% of the Voting Share Capital of the Company (up to 16,762,530 fully paid-up Equity Shares).

The AGM shall now be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. through Video Conference in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") and Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

Due to change in the date of the AGM, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Book of the Company will now remain closed from Tuesday, September 20, 2022 to Tuesday, September 27, 2022, (both days inclusive).

You are requested to take note of the re-scheduled dates of the AGM and book closure as given above.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For New Delhi Television Limited