India's NDTV shares rise as founders plan to sell stake to Adani

BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian news
broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd rose over 4% on
Monday after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said they
would transfer their 27.26% stake in the company to the Adani
Group.
After the deal, the Indian conglomerate, led by billionaire
Gautam Adani, will control 64.71% of NDTV, while the founders
will retain a combined 5%.
Investors might take interest in NDTV's stock in hopes of
improving financials, said N. Chandramouli, chief executive of
TRA Research.
Over the last four quarters, the broadcaster raked in
revenues in the range of 900 million rupees ($10.88 million) to
1.20 billion rupees. In comparison, rival TV18 Broadcast Ltd
has amassed revenues in the range of 12.7 billion
rupees to 15.7 billion rupees.
"NDTV has been very circumspect about who they take in as
advertisers. They don't use Broadcast Audience Research Council
(BARC) data," Chandramouli said, adding, with the new management
the channel could be more open to other advertisers.
A majority of news channels in India use BARC's television
audience viewership data, an important metric to draw
advertisements.
A large chunk of revenue for news channels in India comes
from advertising.
Both NDTV and TV18 had flagged reducing ad revenues in the
September quarter.
"The management is aware that advertising in the news genre
is shrinking this year and business plans are being handled
accordingly to mitigate any risks," NDTV had said in its
September-quarter results update.
TV18 also said its second-quarter revenue fell
year-over-year "primarily due to de-growth in advertising
revenue."
NDTV on Friday also appointed the chief of Adani's media
unit AMG Media Network, Sanjay Pugalia, and Senthil
Chengalvarayan as non-executive non-independent directors.
Shares of NDTV were last up 2.4% at 348.70 rupees, which was
at a discount to the 368.43 rupees per share at which the Roys
sold their stake.
($1 = 82.7480 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Eileen Soreng)