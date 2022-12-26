Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. New Delhi Television Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDTV   INE155G01029

NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED

(NDTV)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:32 2022-12-26 am EST
346.55 INR   +1.73%
02:33aIndia's NDTV shares rise as founders plan to sell stake to Adani
RE
01:40aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares snap four-day losing run in low-volume session
RE
12/25India's NDTV shares rise after founders sell stake to Adani
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's NDTV shares rise as founders plan to sell stake to Adani

12/26/2022 | 02:33am EST
BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd rose over 4% on Monday after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said they would transfer their 27.26% stake in the company to the Adani Group.

After the deal, the Indian conglomerate, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, will control 64.71% of NDTV, while the founders will retain a combined 5%.

Investors might take interest in NDTV's stock in hopes of improving financials, said N. Chandramouli, chief executive of TRA Research.

Over the last four quarters, the broadcaster raked in revenues in the range of 900 million rupees ($10.88 million) to 1.20 billion rupees. In comparison, rival TV18 Broadcast Ltd has amassed revenues in the range of 12.7 billion rupees to 15.7 billion rupees.

"NDTV has been very circumspect about who they take in as advertisers. They don't use Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data," Chandramouli said, adding, with the new management the channel could be more open to other advertisers.

A majority of news channels in India use BARC's television audience viewership data, an important metric to draw advertisements.

A large chunk of revenue for news channels in India comes from advertising.

Both NDTV and TV18 had flagged reducing ad revenues in the September quarter.

"The management is aware that advertising in the news genre is shrinking this year and business plans are being handled accordingly to mitigate any risks," NDTV had said in its September-quarter results update.

TV18 also said its second-quarter revenue fell year-over-year "primarily due to de-growth in advertising revenue."

NDTV on Friday also appointed the chief of Adani's media unit AMG Media Network, Sanjay Pugalia, and Senthil Chengalvarayan as non-executive non-independent directors.

Shares of NDTV were last up 2.4% at 348.70 rupees, which was at a discount to the 368.43 rupees per share at which the Roys sold their stake. ($1 = 82.7480 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -5.85% 3640.95 End-of-day quote.113.10%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.68% 799.25 Delayed Quote.8.74%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 5.00% 275.3 Delayed Quote.162.99%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 7.39% 2439.45 Delayed Quote.30.41%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -7.82% 491.25 End-of-day quote.30.12%
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED 1.70% 346.55 Delayed Quote.193.79%
TV18 BROADCAST LIMITED 3.76% 35.9 Delayed Quote.-22.85%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 964 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net income 2022 798 M 9,63 M 9,63 M
Net cash 2022 940 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 962 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 513
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Delhi Television Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suparna Singh President
Rajneesh Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Prannoy Roy Executive Co-Chairman
Radhika Roy Executive Co-Chairman
Kawaljit Singh Bedi Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED193.79%265
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-61.05%22 268
FOX CORPORATION-16.64%16 234
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.55%6 635
RTL GROUP S.A.-16.00%6 436
TEGNA INC.11.58%4 624