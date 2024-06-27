Vancouver, British Columbia - June 27, 2024 - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED), (the "Company" or "NED) is pleased to announce the appointment Mr. Dennis Sánchez Mora, Ph.D. as Vice President of Exploration who will lead all exploration activities at the Company's Treasure Mountain silver project.

Mr. Sánchez Mora has over 15 years of exploration and mining experience over a diverse range of commodities and styles of mineralization both in Canada and internationally. He has been responsible for the design and implementation of exploration programs from grass-roots to advanced drill definition.

He has expertise in using geochemical and structural data to understand and explore mineral deposits. Dennis has a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the Universidad de Costa Rica, an M.Sc. in Earth Sciences from the University of New Brunswick, and a Ph.D. in Geology from the Memorial University of Newfoundland.

About Treasure Mountain

The Treasure Mountain Silver property of New Destiny Mining Corp. is located in the Cascade Mountains in southwest British Columbia, Canada, approximately 30 kilometres east-northeast of Hope and approximately 20 kilometres southwest of the community of Tulameen.

The property consists of 41 mineral claims covering an area of 10,693.15 hectares. It covers historically prospective ground in the Similkameen and New Westminster Mining Divisions. The property hosts at least seven occurrences with plus or minus silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper; two copper-molybdenum occurrences; and one manganese occurrence as documented in British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines MINFILE records.

Copper and nickel mineralization is also reported locally in the northern region of the property. Historic workings are reported for most of these occurrences, including open-cuts, trenches, and adits. While no historic production records have been found for the property, mining in the early 1900s is reported in the Jim Kelly Creek area, which flows through the northern part of the property. Rock dumps are reported near workings in the northern part of the property.

Other polymetallic occurrences are reported in close proximity to the property. The Treasure Mountain Silver property partially surrounds the Treasure Mountain property of Nicola Mining Inc., occurring northwest to northeast to southeast of Nicola's property. The Treasure Mountain property of Nicola Mining hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

Mr. Sánchez Mora commented, "I am thrilled to join New Destiny Mining Corp. and take on the role of Vice President of Exploration. The Treasure Mountain silver project holds significant potential, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to advance our exploration efforts. Together with the talented team at NED, I am confident that we can unlock substantial value for our shareholders and contribute to the growth and success of the Company."

About New Destiny Mining Corp. New Destiny Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The Company's flagship project, the Treasure Mountain Silver Property, is located in southern British Columbia. New Destiny Mining Corp. is committed to creating value for its shareholders through the exploration and development of high-quality mineral assets.



Forward Looking Information

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.