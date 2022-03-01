New Destiny Mining : Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia - March 1, 2022 - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED), (the "Company" or "NED") announces that it has been advised that pursuant to the Exchange's review of the Company's financial statements and disclosure documents, it has determined that the Company does not meet Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements ("CLR") relating to the requirements of working capital and activity.

In December 2021 and February 2022, the Company responded to the Exchanges notice and advised that the Company was in good standing regarding its option agreement to acquire 100% of the Treasure Mountain Silver Property near Hope, BC. From 2017 to 2021 the Company has incurred approximately $650,000 in property exploration expenses, however in the year 2021 the Company did not spend the minimum expenditures of $50,000 required pursuant to the Exchange Policy 2.5 which is the reason the Company does not meet Tier 2 CLR with regards to the activity criteria. The project is currently fully permitted and ready for drilling and trenching. Archeology reports and environmental studies were completed in 2019. An exploration plan for the project has been completed with a budget of approximately $200,000 and a tentative start date to begin work at the beginning of June 2022. The field work will entail trenching, rock sampling and drilling, and is scheduled to take approximately 45 days. In December of 2021 the Company completed a $80,000 flow through private placement for continued exploration on the Treasure Mountain Silver property. The Company will endeavour over the next 2 months to raise an additional $300,000 to meet its working capital obligations and fund it's 2022 exploration program at the Treasure Mountain project.

The Exchange has requested that the Company issue a press release updating its progress towards meeting Tier 2 CLR. The Exchange has advised New Destiny Mining Corp. that it will continue to monitor the Company's future financial statements to ensure it meets Tier 2 CLR, until such time, the notice to transfer to NEX will be withdrawn.

