Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED), (the "Company" or "NED") announces that it has conducted an initial interpretation of the results from a LiDAR survey completed at its Treasure Mountain North property, located near Tulameen in southern British Columbia. The survey was conducted last season and a preliminary interpretation was completed by the company's technical staff.

The Treasure Mountain North property sits within the Intermontane Belt, which hosts several past and current producing gold, silver, lead, zinc and/or molybdenum mines. The property shows multiple types of mineralization that includes, polymetallic veins, gold-bearing quartz veins, and porphyry-related mineralization.

A helicopter-borne LiDAR survey was completed over an area of 108.2 km2 at the Treasure Mountain North property in 2022 (Figure 1). The survey resulted in two products: a digital elevation model (DEM) and an orthophoto mosaic. The purpose of the survey was to obtain a high-resolution topographic base and updated orthophotos of the area. The DEM was used to identify lineaments related to geological and geomorphological features.

Lineaments were identified using a combination of the 1 m resolution DEM (Figure 1) and the 10 cm resolution orthomosaic (Figure 2). The lineaments were interpreted to be either faults/fractures or traces of bedding and associated fold axis (Figure 1). The bedding traces show a dominant trend of NW-SE and a secondary trend of NNW-SSE, these bedding traces can be readily identified on the orthomosaic and even some fold axis have been determined that have a similar NW-SE trend (Figure 1). The faults and/or fractures identified by this dataset show a contrasting trend, with a dominant NE-SW trend (Figure 1).

"We are excited about the preliminary results from the LiDAR survey at Treasure Mountain North. The high-resolution data has provided valuable insights into the geological structures of the area, highlighting significant mineralization potential. These findings will guide our future exploration efforts as we aim to unlock the full potential of this promising property," states Barry Brown, Director.

This dataset sheds light on the structure of area that has seen limited geological mapping due to its remoteness and steep topography. These newly identified folds highlight structural complexity within the sedimentary units of the Jurassic Ladner Group and the Cretaceous Pasayten Group. These folds should be considered for future exploration targeting as these can potentially host mineralization, specially where they are intersected by faults.

Additional features reflecting infrastructure, including logging roads and previous exploration workings, were identified using a combination of the digital elevation model (DEM) (Figure 1) and the orthomosaics (Figure 2).

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., independent consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

