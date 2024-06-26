Vancouver, BC - June 26, 2024 - New Destiny Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NED) is pleased to announce the appointment of Surj Uppal as an active director on its board, effective immediately. Mr. Uppal brings a wealth of experience in strategic marketing, business development, and leadership, making him a valuable addition to the company's board as it continues to advance its exploration and development projects.

Barry Brown, CEO of New Destiny Mining, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment:

"We are thrilled to welcome Surj Uppal to our board of directors. His extensive experience and proven track record in strategic marketing and business development will be invaluable as we continue to grow and develop our projects. Surj's innovative approach and leadership will play a critical role in guiding New Destiny Mining towards achieving our long-term goals and creating shareholder value."

Surj is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of proven experience in senior marketing, sales and business development roles across diverse industries, including technology, food services, biotech, automotive and retail.

His notable career includes leadership positions at major companies such as McDonald's Canada, BC Lottery Corp, and Jim Pattison Auto Group and as a VP, Business Development for a publicly traded company, Micron Waste Technologies. Most recently, he serves as the Head of Marketing for Canadas fastest growing pizza chain, Freshslice Pizza, where he is driving significant growth, investment and strategic partnerships.

Surj Uppal's addition to the board underscores New Destiny Mining's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with diverse and experienced professionals. The company looks forward to leveraging his expertise to enhance its strategic initiatives and drive sustainable growth.

About New Destiny Mining Corp. New Destiny Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The Company's flagship project, the Treasure Mountain Silver Property, is located in southern British Columbia. New Destiny Mining Corp. is committed to creating value for its shareholders through the exploration and development of high-quality mineral assets.



