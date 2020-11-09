New Energy Minerals : Voluntary Suspension - Update

6 November 2020
ASX Limited
Attention Sandra Wutete
Level 40 Central Park
152 - 158 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Via e mail; tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au& Sandra.wutete@asx.com.au
Dear Sandra,
UPDATE - VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, New Energy Minerals Limited (New Energy Minerals or the Company) (ASX Code: NXE) previously requested that trading in the Company's securities be suspended from trading to 6 November 2020.
The Company makes a request to extend the voluntary suspension period to Wednesday, 11 November 2020 or the NXE releasing an announcement in respect to a project acquisition by the Company, whichever occurs earlier.
The Company is not aware of any reasons why the voluntary suspension extension should not be granted.
Robert Marusco
Company Secretary
NEW ENERGY MINERALS LIMITED
Level 1, 9 Bowman Street, South Perth WA 6151 Australia
Registered Office: PO Box 840, South Perth WA 6951
Perth Telephone: +61 (0) 8 9217 2400
ACN: 090 047 785
