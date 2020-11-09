Log in
04:13aNEW ENERGY MINERALS : Voluntary Suspension - Update
PU
10/29New Energy Minerals Ltd Quarterly Report
AW
10/26NEW ENERGY MINERALS : Voluntary Suspension - Update
PU
New Energy Minerals : Voluntary Suspension - Update

11/09/2020 | 04:13am EST

6 November 2020

ASX Limited

Attention Sandra Wutete

Level 40 Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Via e mail; tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au& Sandra.wutete@asx.com.au

Dear Sandra,

UPDATE - VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, New Energy Minerals Limited (New Energy Minerals or the Company) (ASX Code: NXE) previously requested that trading in the Company's securities be suspended from trading to 6 November 2020.

The Company makes a request to extend the voluntary suspension period to Wednesday, 11 November 2020 or the NXE releasing an announcement in respect to a project acquisition by the Company, whichever occurs earlier.

The Company is not aware of any reasons why the voluntary suspension extension should not be granted.

Robert Marusco

Company Secretary

NEW ENERGY MINERALS LIMITED

Level 1, 9 Bowman Street, South Perth WA 6151 Australia

Registered Office: PO Box 840, South Perth WA 6951

Perth Telephone: +61 (0) 8 9217 2400

ACN: 090 047 785

Disclaimer

New Energy Minerals Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:13:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -10,3 M -7,51 M -7,51 M
Net Debt 2020 2,10 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,98 M 3,62 M 3,63 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 63,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christiaan Cornelius Jordaan Managing Director & Director
Ian Cunynghame Daymond Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Marusco Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Ching Non-Executive Director
Jackie Lee Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ENERGY MINERALS LTD125.00%4
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED58.34%10 599
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED18.94%8 520
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-7.29%6 211
HECLA MINING COMPANY64.90%2 967
SILVERCREST METALS INC.61.23%1 401
