New Energy Minerals : Voluntary Suspension - Update

6 November 2020

UPDATE - VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, New Energy Minerals Limited (New Energy Minerals or the Company) (ASX Code: NXE) previously requested that trading in the Company's securities be suspended from trading to 6 November 2020.

The Company makes a request to extend the voluntary suspension period to Wednesday, 11 November 2020 or the NXE releasing an announcement in respect to a project acquisition by the Company, whichever occurs earlier.

The Company is not aware of any reasons why the voluntary suspension extension should not be granted.

Robert Marusco

Company Secretary

