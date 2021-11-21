New Energy Solar : 2021 Sustainability report

The Outlook For Renewables............................................................
1. Letter From The CEO
As the new CEO of New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW, NEW or the Company), I am pleased to present our Sustainability Report for 2021.
While we have seen significant disruption to global economies, supply chains and day-to-day interactions resulting from the pandemic, the pace of adoption of renewable energy has remained high. Importantly, investor demand for sustainable investments is also strong. According to Morningstar1, in the third quarter of 2021, global sustainable fund assets climbed to US$3.9 trillion and ESG assets are on track to exceed US$53
As demand for sustainable investment opportunities continues to grow, there is an increasing awareness of the need to implement more sustainable operating practices in business and to measure the impact of those practices for the benefit of investors and stakeholders.
IMPROVING DISCLOSURE FOR
SUSTAINABILITY
personalOver the course of this year, the parent of the Investment Manager of the Company has become a signatory to the UN Principles for
Responsible Investing (UNPRI) and next year will see the mandatory adoption of new disclosure standards in the EU for financial market participants, the Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the implementation of the Taxonomy Regulation (the Taxonomy)3. The SFDR and the Taxonomy (together the EU Regime) will be followed by disclosure standards for EU-listed entities and the combination
is intended to enable investors to understand the extent to which businesses are conducting their operations sustainably and, in turn, to make finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development. It is also expected that there will be a significant improvement in the information available on the impact of sustainability risks and a reduction in the incidence of unsubstantiated claims pertaining to environmental credentials, known as "greenwashing".
The format of sections of this report have changed to reflect some of the disclosure elements of the EU Regime. While NEW is not legally required
to comply, international investors, and particularly European investors, are seeking information from investee companies to fulfil their own ESG- related disclosure obligations. Accordingly, NEW is establishing measures that will enable it to provide the comprehensive information required by the SFDR on a regular basis with a view to achieving consistency with the EU Regime.
NEW was conceived and developed to generate electricity in a way that would eliminate greenhouse gas emissions and also reduce the impact of the power sector on the environment through the reduced use of water and lower waste. The siting of NEW's assets was chosen to have a minimal impact on their surrounds, and we seek to manage the business in a way
that upholds the values of the applicable human rights, anti-bribery, anti- corruption and anti-slavery legislation. While NEW is externally managed and accordingly, does not directly employ personnel, NEW's Investment Manager recognises the need to focus on diversity and employee wellbeing. For these reasons NEW is well-placed to benefit from the increased attention to the ESG practices of enterprises.
THE ENERGY TRANSITION IS PROGRESSING WELL IN THE UNITED STATES
This year has been one of significant change for NEW with the sale of its Australian assets and the concentration of its business in the United States. The regulatory and capital environment in the US is supportive of the energy transition and we are comfortable that the portfolio of fourteen well-positioned assets represents an important renewable energy portfolio.
Increasing acceptance of the role of renewables in power systems and the declining cost of batteries to improve the integration of renewables is driving continued strong growth in the development of solar in the US. Decarbonisation of the electricity grid by 2035 is a goal of the current federal administration and an increasing number of states, cities and utilities are committing to net-zerocarbon-emissions goals.
Analysis undertaken by energy consultants ScottMadden4 found that although the electricity sector was historically the largest source of carbon emissions in the US, emissions peaked in 2007 and have been trending downwards since. The reduction in emissions is the result of fossil fuel switching (switching from coal to natural gas) and the introduction of carbon-free generation. Currently, nuclear and hydro generation are the largest sources of carbon-free generation in the United States, but their input is relatively unchanged since 2005, whereas wind and solar are the two most significant sources of the growth in carbon-free generation. No significant coal capacity has been constructed since 2013.
Recent data from energy consultancy, Wood Mackenzie5, indicates that installations of solar in the US in the second quarter of 2021 totalled 3.7 GW, the largest second quarter on record and despite high commodity prices and supply chain uncertainties. Their forecast for installed capacity for 2021 is 19.9 GW, a significant increase over the 14 GW installed in 2020 in the US.
While the US has 72.6 GW of installed utility-scale solar, 40% of this operating capacity is concentrated in California and Texas. However, a number of US states have over 2 GW of operating utility-scale solar including Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and the District of Columbia. Of the capacity installed in the second quarter of 2021, Texas and Florida installed the largest shares and these two states, together with California, account for almost 40% of the development pipeline of new solar projects6.
The market remains robust with voluntary procurement being the largest driver of demand. Utility scale solar is, and is likely to remain, the most economically competitive electricity source in most US states. Corporate procurement, as a result of the adoption of ESG goals, is also an important driver and similarly, state and utility clean energy and emissions reduction goals. Currently, 28 states and the District of Columbia have active renewable or clean energy requirements and 248 utilities have announced clean energy or emissions reduction targets.7
The energy transition momentum appears to be solid in the United States, with 72% of the 114 GW of expected generation capacity retirements between 2021 and 2026 comprising coal-fired generation.8 The current policy environment for additional federal government clean energy legislation is complex but most commentators believe that Congress will pass some form of energy policy that is likely to be favourable for carbon-free forms of generation.
NEW ENERGY SOLAR LOOKS AHEAD
In October, NEW bought back almost 10% of its shares through an off-marketbuy-back. Shortly after, NEW commenced an on-market buyback. We are also working with our financing partners in the US to further optimise the long-term debt in the portfolio through a large refinancing. These measures will improve dividend coverage and the ability of the business to capitalise on the energy transition. I look forward with great confidence and thank you for your support of the role of solar power in hastening the energy transition to a low-carbon future.
Yours faithfully,
LIAM THOMAS
Chief Executive Officer
2.
About New Energy Solar
OVERVIEW OF NEW ENERGY SOLAR
KEY FEATURES
SUMMARY
New Energy Solar
New Energy Solar is a sustainable investment business focused on investing in utility-
scale solar power plants and associated assets that generate emissions-free power.
The Company currently focuses on assets with contracted cash flows in the US.
Revenue generated by NEW
NEW generates revenue through directly or indirectly acquiring and operating
utility-scale solar power plants. The solar power plants generate revenue by selling
the electricity generated by the plants under long term (10+ years) PPAs with
creditworthy electricity buyers (Offtakers). The Company may acquire, directly
or indirectly, project companies which own power plants through different entity
structures, including subsidiary companies, sub-trusts and US or other offshore
partnerships or companies, or alongside investment partners.
Investment objective
NEW's objective is to acquire utility-scale solar power plants and associated assets,
which have contracted cash flows from creditworthy Offtakers, and to help investors
generate positive financial returns and social impacts. Financially, these assets are
expected to produce stable long-term cash flows, while from a social perspective,
an investment in solar assets results in a significant reduction in emissions (relative
to fossil fuel power). The Company's mandate allows investments in other types of
renewable energy and related assets; however the current focus is on acquiring solar
and associated assets.
Investment strategy
NEW seeks to acquire assets which, over their technical life, are expected to support
gross portfolio returns of 7% to 10% p.a. (before taxes, management expenses,
administration costs, and external corporate borrowing costs)9. It is important to note
that NEW's distributions may be less than the actual or target returns of its assets.
While NEW is currently focused on US opportunities, the investment mandate is
global and investments will be considered in geographies with: supportive regulatory
and legal arrangements; well understood solar resource; creditworthy Offtakers; and
supportive foreign investment arrangements.
