New Energy Solar : 2021 Sustainability report

1. Letter From The CEO

onlyAs the new CEO of New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW, NEW or the Company), I am pleased to present our Sustainability Report for 2021.

While we have seen significant disruption to global economies, supply chains and day-to-day interactions resulting from the pandemic, the pace of adoption of renewable energy has remained high. Importantly, investor demand for sustainable investments is also strong. According to Morningstar1, in the third quarter of 2021, global sustainable fund assets climbed to US$3.9 trillion and ESG assets are on track to exceed US$53

usetrillion globally by 2025, representing more than a third of the expected US$140.5 trillion of global assets under management2. As demand for sustainable investment opportunities continues to grow, there is an increasing awareness of the need to implement more sustainable operating practices in business and to measure the impact of those practices for the benefit of investors and stakeholders.

IMPROVING DISCLOSURE FOR

SUSTAINABILITY

personalOver the course of this year, the parent of the Investment Manager of the Company has become a signatory to the UN Principles for

Responsible Investing (UNPRI) and next year will see the mandatory adoption of new disclosure standards in the EU for financial market participants, the Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the implementation of the Taxonomy Regulation (the Taxonomy)3. The SFDR and the Taxonomy (together the EU Regime) will be followed by disclosure standards for EU-listed entities and the combination

is intended to enable investors to understand the extent to which businesses are conducting their operations sustainably and, in turn, to make finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development. It is also expected that there will be a significant improvement in the information available on the impact of sustainability risks and a reduction in the incidence of unsubstantiated claims pertaining to environmental credentials, known as "greenwashing".

The format of sections of this report have changed to reflect some of the Fordisclosure elements of the EU Regime. While NEW is not legally required

to comply, international investors, and particularly European investors, are seeking information from investee companies to fulfil their own ESG- related disclosure obligations. Accordingly, NEW is establishing measures that will enable it to provide the comprehensive information required by the SFDR on a regular basis with a view to achieving consistency with the EU Regime.

NEW was conceived and developed to generate electricity in a way that would eliminate greenhouse gas emissions and also reduce the impact of the power sector on the environment through the reduced use of water and lower waste. The siting of NEW's assets was chosen to have a minimal impact on their surrounds, and we seek to manage the business in a way