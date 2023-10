New Energy Solar Limited is an Australia-based company that acquires, owns and manages solar generation facilities. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of large-scale solar power plants that generates and sells clean energy to creditworthy electricity consumers. The Company also focused on investing in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and associated investments, such as battery and other storage, smart metering and other potential future technologies. The Company seeks to build a diversified portfolio of assets across different regions.

