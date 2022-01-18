Golar LNG Partners LP Series A Preferred Cash Distribution

Golar LNG Partners LP, an indirect subsidiary of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE), has declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit of 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units for the period from November 13, 2021 through February 14, 2022. This will be payable on February 15, 2022 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as of February 8, 2022.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

