    NFE   US6443931000

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.

(NFE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/18 04:00:00 pm
22.85 USD   -5.15%
Golar LNG Partners LP Series A Preferred Cash Distribution

01/18/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Golar LNG Partners LP, an indirect subsidiary of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE), has declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit of 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units for the period from November 13, 2021 through February 14, 2022. This will be payable on February 15, 2022 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as of February 8, 2022.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 169 M - -
Net income 2021 149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 4 983 M 4 983 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float -
New Fortress Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,09 $
Average target price 50,33 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher S. Guinta Chief Financial Officer
John Joseph Mack Independent Director
Desmond Iain Catterall Independent Director
David J. Grain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-0.21%4 983
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED0.00%29 123
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.06%19 593
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-5.79%12 429
UGI CORPORATION0.76%9 679
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.4.36%8 707