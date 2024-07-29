Golar LNG Partners LP, an indirect subsidiary of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE), has declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit of 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units for the period from May 15, 2024, through August 14, 2024. This will be payable on August 15, 2024, to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as of August 8, 2024.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

