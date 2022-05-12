Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  New Fortress Energy Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NFE   US6443931000

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.

(NFE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/12 04:00:00 pm EDT
40.32 USD   -1.42%
05:31pLatest Venture Global LNG deals advance second Louisiana facility
RE
05/10NFE and Gasunie Sign FSRU Charter Agreement for LNG Terminal Implementation in the Netherlands
BU
05/10NFE and Gasunie Sign FSRU Charter Agreement for LNG Terminal Implementation in the Netherlands
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Latest Venture Global LNG deals advance second Louisiana facility

05/12/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Two long-term supply deals struck this week by liquefied natural gas developer Venture Global LNG put its second Louisiana LNG facility on the verge of construction and financing approval, analysts said.

Supply deals - with Exxon Mobil and Malaysian state-oil firm Petronas - secured buyers for 80% of the plant's projected 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity, a milestone that often triggers the major financial commitment known as FID.

"Eighty percent is a good number for Venture Global to authorize FID," said Ben Chu, head of trading analytics and proprietary data, natural gas at consultants Wood Mackenzie. The company took FID on its first plant at about the same share, he said.

A Venture Global LNG spokesperson declined to comment. In March, the company said the FID and project financing would come "soon."

The Petronas and Exxon Mobil contracts follow purchase agreements with China Petroleum & Chemical, Shell , and New Fortress Energy for the plant.

Early work on the Plaquemines LNG plant, which is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of New Orleans, began last year. Venture Global LNG targets first export of LNG from the site by the end of 2024, according to a federal filing.

Venture Global LNG plants are designed with modular liquefaction units prebuilt in factories and put together onsite to expedite construction.

It has proposed four LNG facilities in Louisiana.

(Reporting by Marcy de Luna in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.45% 86.3 Delayed Quote.41.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.48% 107.151 Delayed Quote.29.75%
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC. -1.42% 40.32 Delayed Quote.69.43%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.63% 366.8415 Real-time Quote.106.69%
SHELL PLC -3.24% 2225 End-of-day quote.37.19%
TERRA TOKEN (LUNA/USD) -93.82% 1.07 End-of-day quote.-98.83%
WTI -0.42% 105.449 Delayed Quote.29.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 074 M - -
Net income 2022 621 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 8 489 M 8 489 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
New Fortress Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 40,90 $
Average target price 57,50 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher S. Guinta Chief Financial Officer
John Joseph Mack Independent Director
Desmond Iain Catterall Independent Director
David J. Grain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.69.43%8 489
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-30.81%19 967
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.59%14 636
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-34.96%8 445
UGI CORPORATION-19.12%7 992
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-13.13%7 004