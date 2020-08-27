Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  New Fortress Energy Inc.    NFE

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.

(NFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Fortress Energy : Declares Inaugural Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) (“New Fortress” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a third quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $0.10 per Class A Common Share.

“We are pleased to announce our first common stock dividend,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress. “As we stated on our earnings call, one of our strategic goals is to begin paying dividends to our shareholders as our long-term capital structure becomes highly cash flow generative. This dividend is a significant step forward toward our goal to become a world-class investment grade operating company.”

Common Stock Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Class A Common Share for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on September 14, 2020, to Class A Common Shareholders of record on September 7, 2020.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the payment of a dividend in respect of the Company’s Class A Common Shares. All statements contained in this press release other than historical information are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and relate to future events, our future financial performance or our projected business results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “targets,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which it is made. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in our annual, quarterly and other reports we file with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update these forward-looking statements, even though our situation may change in the future. Furthermore, we cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, projections or achievements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
06:01aNEW FORTRESS ENERGY : Declares Inaugural Common Stock Dividend
BU
08/19NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/19NEW FORTRESS ENERGY : Announces Pricing of $1,000 Million of Senior Secured Note..
BU
08/17NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
08/04NEW FORTRESS ENERGY LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/03NEW FORTRESS ENERGY LLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/03NEW FORTRESS ENERGY LLC : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/20NEW FORTRESS ENERGY LLC : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Con..
BU
07/06NEW FORTRESS ENERGY LLC : Significantly Reduces Future LNG Supply Costs for 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 515 M - -
Net income 2020 5,54 M - -
Net Debt 2020 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 641 M 4 641 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
New Fortress Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,83 $
Last Close Price 27,51 $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher S. Guinta Chief Financial Officer
Randal Alan Nardone Independent Director
John Joseph Mack Independent Director
Desmond Iain Catterall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.75.56%4 638
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-23.42%25 452
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED1.35%12 513
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-16.71%10 644
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-13.08%6 681
ITALGAS S.P.A.0.29%5 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group