Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. New Fortress Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFE   US6443931000

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.

(NFE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-02 pm EST
41.05 USD   +1.41%
06:01aNew Fortress Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02/01BofA Securities Initiates New Fortress Energy at Buy With $67 Price Target
MT
02/01North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Fortress Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/03/2023 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the “Company”) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 prior to 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.newfortressenergy.com.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 204-4368 (toll-free from within the U.S.) or +1-323-994-2093 (from outside of the U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “NFE Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call” or conference code 1713563.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newfortressenergy.com under the Investors section within “Events & Presentations.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same website location shortly after the conclusion of the live call.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
06:01aNew Fortress Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Co..
BU
02/01BofA Securities Initiates New Fortress Energy at Buy With $67 Price Target
MT
02/01North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/31BTIG Upgrades New Fortress Energy to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $50
MT
01/27Citigroup Adjusts New Fortress Energy's Price Target to $48 From $56, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
01/26Golar LNG Partners LP Series A Preferred Cash Distribution
BU
01/26NFE Subsidiary Genera Awarded Contract to Manage Puerto Rico's Power Generation System
AQ
01/25Sector Update: Energy Stocks Pare Decline but Can't Reach Positive Ground
MT
01/25Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mostly Underwater Wednesday Afternoon
MT
01/25Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 532 M - -
Net income 2022 451 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 8 570 M 8 570 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
New Fortress Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 41,05 $
Average target price 66,27 $
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher S. Guinta Chief Financial Officer
John Joseph Mack Independent Director
Desmond Iain Catterall Independent Director
David J. Grain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-3.23%8 570
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD6.33%18 775
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED10.31%17 395
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED13.31%9 797
UGI CORPORATION9.20%8 489
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.11.80%8 252