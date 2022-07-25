Log in
    NFE   US6443931000

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.

(NFE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
42.98 USD   -1.29%
06:01aNew Fortress Energy Schedules Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07/14Citigroup Reinstates New Fortress Energy at Buy With $56 Price Target
MT
07/12Fluor Awarded Contract for New Fortress Energy Fast Liquefied Natural Gas Project
AQ
New Fortress Energy Schedules Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/25/2022 | 06:01am EDT
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the "Company") plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter 2022 prior to 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website, www.newfortressenergy.com.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 394-8218 (tollfree from within the U.S.) or 323-794-2588 (from outside of the U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “NFE Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Call."

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newfortressenergy.com under the Investors section within “Events & Presentations”. Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same website location shortly after the conclusion of the live call.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 131 M - -
Net income 2022 115 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,1x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 8 921 M 8 921 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 45,3%
Managers and Directors
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher S. Guinta Chief Financial Officer
John Joseph Mack Independent Director
Desmond Iain Catterall Independent Director
David J. Grain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.78.04%8 921
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-32.37%19 519
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.53%17 819
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-24.40%9 818
UGI CORPORATION-10.19%8 658
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-5.28%7 283