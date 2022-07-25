New Fortress Energy Schedules Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the "Company") plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter 2022 prior to 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website, www.newfortressenergy.com.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 394-8218 (tollfree from within the U.S.) or 323-794-2588 (from outside of the U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “NFE Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Call."

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newfortressenergy.com under the Investors section within “Events & Presentations”. Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same website location shortly after the conclusion of the live call.

