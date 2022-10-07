Advanced search
    NFE   US6443931000

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.

(NFE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
47.53 USD   -3.63%
06:01aNew Fortress Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/03NFE and EBRASIL Complete the Sale of the 1.6 GW CELSE Power Plant to Eneva S.A.
BU
10/03Basketball Africa League, New Fortress Energy and Otchiva Expand "Threes For Trees" Campaign to Angola
AQ
New Fortress Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/07/2022 | 06:01am EDT
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the “Company”) plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter 2022 prior to 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.newfortressenergy.com.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 394-8218 (toll-free from within the U.S.) or +1-323-794-2551 (from outside of the U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “NFE Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call” or conference code 9719071.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newfortressenergy.com under the Investors section within “Events & Presentations.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same website location shortly after the conclusion of the live call.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 342 M - -
Net income 2022 457 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 720 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 9 865 M 9 865 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 45,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 47,53 $
Average target price 62,50 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher S. Guinta Chief Financial Officer
John Joseph Mack Independent Director
Desmond Iain Catterall Independent Director
David J. Grain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.96.89%9 865
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-41.93%16 925
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.84%15 245
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.1.09%8 036
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-40.86%7 561
UGI CORPORATION-29.01%6 824