New Fortress LNG plant review resumes, start-up slips to 2H23

U.S. firm New Fortress Energy Inc's proposed
Louisiana offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility likely
will not begin operation until the second half of 2023, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The 2.8 million tonne per year export project initially was
proposed to start next March but has faced delays during its
permit review. U.S. regulators on Friday lifted a stop-clock
order. The soonest the facility could begin producing LNG,
assuming no further delays, is the second half of next year, one
of the people said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime
Administration (MARAD) in August had stopped the clock on a 356
day review process, citing information gaps in the application.
"They were not going to make the first half of 2023 deadline
as soon as they got the stop-clock letter," Christine Tezak,
managing director at energy consulting firm ClearView Energy
Partners LLC, told Reuters on Monday.
"If New Fortress gets its resume-clock letter today, the
earliest they would have approval is early June...so long as the
clock is not stopped again and they get all their other
approvals," Tezak said.
It would take a further two months after approval is
received to begin commercial processing. The company has said it
will take about 14 to 16 months to fabricate each Fast LNG unit
and another 4 to 6 months to install, hook up and commission the
units at their offshore sites.
Last week, NFE said it finalized a deal with Mexico state
power and gas utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to
deploy multiple offshore LNG units.
