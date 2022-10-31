Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. New Fortress Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFE   US6443931000

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.

(NFE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
55.07 USD   +0.99%
06:25pNew Fortress LNG plant review resumes, start-up slips to 2H23
RE
05:17pMexico's Pemex gets go-ahead to develop once-abandoned deepwater gas field
RE
09:07aNFE Finalizes Agreements with CFE in Mexico, Including Plans for Offshore FLNG Hub Near Altamira
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Fortress LNG plant review resumes, start-up slips to 2H23

10/31/2022 | 06:25pm EDT
Oct 31 (Reuters) -

U.S. firm New Fortress Energy Inc's proposed Louisiana offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility likely will not begin operation until the second half of 2023, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The 2.8 million tonne per year export project initially was proposed to start next March but has faced delays during its permit review. U.S. regulators on Friday lifted a stop-clock order. The soonest the facility could begin producing LNG, assuming no further delays, is the second half of next year, one of the people said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) in August had stopped the clock on a 356 day review process, citing information gaps in the application.

"They were not going to make the first half of 2023 deadline as soon as they got the stop-clock letter," Christine Tezak, managing director at energy consulting firm ClearView Energy Partners LLC, told Reuters on Monday.

"If New Fortress gets its resume-clock letter today, the earliest they would have approval is early June...so long as the clock is not stopped again and they get all their other approvals," Tezak said.

It would take a further two months after approval is received to begin commercial processing. The company has said it will take about 14 to 16 months to fabricate each Fast LNG unit and another 4 to 6 months to install, hook up and commission the units at their offshore sites.

Last week, NFE said it finalized a deal with Mexico state power and gas utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to deploy multiple offshore LNG units.

(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC. 0.99% 55.07 Delayed Quote.125.89%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 11.81% 297.5466 Real-time Quote.52.39%
Analyst Recommendations on NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 371 M - -
Net income 2022 460 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 11 318 M 11 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
New Fortress Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 54,53 $
Average target price 63,78 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher S. Guinta Chief Financial Officer
John Joseph Mack Independent Director
Desmond Iain Catterall Independent Director
David J. Grain Independent Director
