Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. New Fortress Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFE   US6443931000

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.

(NFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:21:38 2023-02-28 pm EST
32.63 USD   -15.77%
01:02pNew Fortress plans to start producing LNG at Altamira, Mexico in July
RE
11:35aNew Fortress Energy looks to fast-track LNG developments
AQ
08:00aTranscript : New Fortress Energy Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Fortress plans to start producing LNG at Altamira, Mexico in July

02/28/2023 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. company New Fortress Energy Inc said on Tuesday it planned to finish building its first Fast LNG unit in May before moving the plant to offshore Altamira in Mexico in June and producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) there in July.

"We're less than 100 days away from our first (Fast) LNG setting sale to its home in Altamira, Mexico," New Fortress CFO Christopher Guinta told analysts on a fourth quarter earnings call.

New Fortress stock, however, dropped about 15% to an 11-month low of $32.82 on Tuesday.

"A negative initial reaction isn't totally surprising given the Fast LNG delays and (fourth quarter) EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) miss," analysts at investment banking firm Jefferies said in a note.

Jefferies said the target to finish the first Fast LNG unit moved to May from March.

New Fortress has said it was developing five Fast LNG units with two expected to go to offshore Altamira, one to the offshore Lakach gas field in Mexico and two to offshore Louisiana.

Each unit can turn about 0.18 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas into about 1.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

Analysts at ClearView Energy Partners LLC, an independent research firm, said over the weekend that the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD), which regulates offshore LNG projects like Fast LNG, could approve the Louisiana project as soon as September.

That, however, assumes MARAD does not stop the clock on its review of the project again, ClearView said. MARAD has already stopped the clock twice - in August and November 2022.

Before MARAD stopped the clock on its review, New Fortress was hoping to start producing LNG in Louisiana as soon as March 2023.

(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC. -15.79% 32.635 Delayed Quote.-8.68%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.95% 122.7643 Real-time Quote.-38.97%
All news about NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
01:02pNew Fortress plans to start producing LNG at Altamira, Mexico in July
RE
11:35aNew Fortress Energy looks to fast-track LNG developments
AQ
08:00aTranscript : New Fortress Energy Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
06:58aNew Fortress Energy Q4 Earnings, Revenue Drop
MT
06:35aNew Fortress Energy : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears -2-
DJ
06:15aEarnings Flash (NFE) NEW FORTRESS ENERGY Reports Q4 Revenue $546.4M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
06:14aEarnings Flash (NFE) NEW FORTRESS ENERGY Posts Q4 EPS $0.87, vs. Street Est of $0.54
MT
06:02aNew Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
02/15Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mostly Lower in Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 513 M - -
Net income 2022 408 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 8 088 M 8 088 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
New Fortress Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,74 $
Average target price 62,10 $
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher S. Guinta Chief Financial Officer
John Joseph Mack Independent Director
Desmond Iain Catterall Independent Director
David J. Grain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-8.68%8 088
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-0.81%17 505
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED4.47%16 466
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED14.68%9 910
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.19.94%8 491
UGI CORPORATION1.73%7 900