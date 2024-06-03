By Scott DiSavino June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared about 7% to a one-week high on Monday on forecasts for demand to rise as hot weather prompts power generators to burn more fuel to run air conditioners and as flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants increase. Traders said U.S. prices were also supported by a 5% jump in gas prices in Europe due to an unplanned shutdown of an offshore production hub in Norway. Front-month gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 16.9 cents, or 6.5%, to settle at $2.756 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since May 22. In the spot market, power prices in California and Arizona turned negative again, while next-day gas prices in northern California fell to their lowest since 2001 amid little demand and ample cheap hydropower and other renewable supplies. SUPPLY AND DEMAND Gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 98.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 98.1 bcfd in May, according to data from financial firm LSEG. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023. Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through June 18 except for some near-normal days from June 8-12. LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 94.9 bcfd this week to 95.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday. U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.1 bcfd so far in June, up from a record 7.0 bcfd in May, as Mexican generators burn more gas to meet growing power demand and New Fortress Energy pulls in more U.S. gas for its LNG export plant in Altamira, Mexico. Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.3 bcfd so far in June, up from 12.9 bcfd in May. That, however, remains well below the monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December 2023 due to ongoing maintenance at several plants, including Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass and Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana. In other LNG news, liquefaction Train 2 at Freeport LNG's export plant tripped on May 30, according to a company filing with state environmental regulators. Data from LSEG showed that feedgas to the three-train 2.1-bcfd Freeport slid from 2.0 bcfd on May 29 to 1.6 bcfd on May 30 before returning to an expected 2.0 bcfd on Monday. The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine. Gas was trading at a five-month high of $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe and near a five-month high of $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia. But no matter how high gas prices rise overseas, U.S. LNG sales will remain limited until all of the export plants complete their maintenance work. The U.S. can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG when all plants are operating at full power. The plants, however, can pull in a little more gas since they consume some of the fuel to power operations. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 31 May 24 May 31 average Forecast Actual May 31 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +86 +84 +105 +103 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,881 2,795 2,520 2,312 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 24.6% 26.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five-Year Last Year Average Average 2023 (2018-2022) Henry Hub 2.69 2.59 2.47 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 12.04 10.95 10.32 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 11.91 11.96 10.61 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 10 11 18 18 20 U.S. GFS CDDs 167 154 119 143 140 U.S. GFS TDDs 177 165 137 161 160 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year Week Last Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.1 98.5 98.8 103.1 94.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 7.2 7.1 7.9 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 106.1 105.7 105.9 111.0 112.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.8 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.2 7.1 7.0 6.6 6.0 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 13.2 13.0 11.8 8.5 U.S. Commercial 4.7 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.8 U.S. Residential 4.1 3.8 3.8 3.8 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 33.6 35.8 36.3 38.1 36.3 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.6 21.7 21.2 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.9 72.6 73.2 74.5 73.6 Total U.S. Demand 93.0 94.9 95.3 95.0 90.4 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day Prior Day 2023 2022 2021 % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal Forecast Forecast Actual Actual Actual Apr-Sep 78 77 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 78 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 80 80 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Jun 7 May 31 May 24 May 17 May 10 Wind 9 11 13 10 13 Solar 7 6 6 6 6 Hydro 7 7 7 8 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 40 40 38 40 41 Coal 14 14 14 14 14 Nuclear 22 20 19 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.78 1.87 Transco Z6 New York 1.20 1.25 PG&E Citygate 1.56 1.98 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) 1.15 1.11 Chicago Citygate 1.22 1.39 Algonquin Citygate 1.24 1.32 SoCal Citygate 0.93 1.35 Waha Hub 0.08 0.54 AECO 0.72 0.84 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 22.75 25.00 PJM West 22.75 25.75 Ercot North 27.75 36.00 Mid C 23.50 25.75 Palo Verde -2.50 14.75 SP-15 -6.50 12.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)