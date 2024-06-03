
By Scott DiSavino
       June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared about 7% to a one-week high on Monday on forecasts for demand to rise
as hot weather prompts power generators to burn more fuel to run air conditioners and as flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG)
export plants increase.
    Traders said U.S. prices were also supported by a 5% jump in gas prices in Europe due to an unplanned shutdown of
an offshore production hub in Norway.
    Front-month gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 16.9 cents, or 6.5%, to settle at
$2.756 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since May 22.
        In the spot market, power prices in California and Arizona turned negative again, while next-day gas prices in northern
California fell to their lowest since 2001 amid little demand and ample cheap hydropower and other renewable supplies.
        
    SUPPLY AND DEMAND
    Gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 98.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from
98.1 bcfd in May, according to data from financial firm LSEG. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
    Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through June 18 except for some
near-normal days from June 8-12.
    LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 94.9 bcfd this week to 95.3 bcfd next week. Those
forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.
    U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.1 bcfd so far in June, up from a record 7.0 bcfd in May, as Mexican generators
burn more gas to meet growing power demand and New Fortress Energy pulls in more U.S. gas for its LNG export plant in
Altamira, Mexico.
    Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.3 bcfd so far in June, up from 12.9 bcfd in May.
    That, however, remains well below the monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December 2023 due to ongoing maintenance at several
plants, including Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass and Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana.
    In other LNG news, liquefaction Train 2 at Freeport LNG's export plant tripped on May 30, according to a company filing with
state environmental regulators.
        Data from LSEG showed that feedgas to the three-train 2.1-bcfd Freeport slid from 2.0 bcfd on May 29 to 1.6 bcfd on May 30
before returning to an expected 2.0 bcfd on Monday.
  
        The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher
global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
    Gas was trading at a five-month high of $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe
 and near a five-month high of $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia.
    But no matter how high gas prices rise overseas, U.S. LNG sales will remain limited until all of the export plants complete
their maintenance work.
        The U.S. can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG when all plants are operating at full power. The plants, however, can
pull in a little more gas since they consume some of the fuel to power operations.
  
            
  
                                                                   Week ended   Week ended    Year ago     Five-year         
                                                                     May 31       May 24       May 31       average         
                                                                    Forecast      Actual                    May 31     
 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):                             +86           +84         +105         +103           
 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):                                 2,881         2,795        2,520        2,312          
 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average                            24.6%         26.5%                                     
                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                             
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)                       Current Day    Prior Day   This Month   Prior Year    Five-Year
                                                                                              Last Year     Average      Average
                                                                                                             2023      (2018-2022)
 Henry Hub                                                            2.69         2.59         2.47         2.66         3.60
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF)                                       12.04         10.95        10.32        13.04        14.39
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM)                                            11.91         11.96        10.61        14.39        14.31
                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                             
 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                                                               
 Two-Week Total Forecast                                          Current Day    Prior Day   Prior Year     10-Year      30-Year
                                                                                                             Norm         Norm
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                                         10           11           18           18           20
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                                        167           154          119          143          140
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                                        177           165          137          161          160
                                                                                                                             
 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                                                            
                                                                   Prior Week     Current     Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                   Week                    Last Year   (2019-2023)
                                                                                                                       Average For
                                                                                                                          Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                                               
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                                             99.1         98.5         98.8        103.1         94.7
 U.S. Imports from Canada                                                  7.0          7.2          7.1          7.9          7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                                                          0.0          0.0          0.0          0.0          0.0
 Total U.S. Supply                                                       106.1        105.7        105.9        111.0        112.5
                                                                                                                                  
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)                                                                                                               
 U.S. Exports to Canada                                                    1.8          2.0          2.1          2.1          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                                                    7.2          7.1          7.0          6.6          6.0
 U.S. LNG Exports                                                         13.1         13.2         13.0         11.8          8.5
 U.S. Commercial                                                           4.7          4.5          4.5          4.5          4.8
 U.S. Residential                                                          4.1          3.8          3.8          3.8          4.3
 U.S. Power Plant                                                         33.6         35.8         36.3         38.1         36.3
 U.S. Industrial                                                          21.6         21.6         21.7         21.2         21.3
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                                           4.9          4.9          4.9          4.9          4.9
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                                                    1.9          1.9          1.9          1.9          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                                         0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                                                   70.9         72.6         73.2         74.5         73.6
 Total U.S. Demand                                                        93.0         94.9         95.3         95.0         90.4
                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam   Current Day   Prior Day       2023      2022         2021      
                                                                  % of Normal   % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal
                                                                    Forecast     Forecast      Actual       Actual       Actual
 Apr-Sep                                                               78           77           83           107          81
 Jan-Jul                                                               79           78           77           102          79
 Oct-Sep                                                               80           80           76           103          81
                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                        
 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA                                                                               
                                                                   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended
                                                                     Jun 7        May 31       May 24       May 17       May 10
 Wind                                                                  9            11           13           10           13
 Solar                                                                 7             6            6            6            6
 Hydro                                                                 7             7            7            8            7
 Other                                                                 1             1            1            1            1
 Petroleum                                                             0             0            0            0            0
 Natural Gas                                                           40           40           38           40           41
 Coal                                                                  14           14           14           14           14
 Nuclear                                                               22           20           19           20           19
                                                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                                                          
 Hub                                                              Current Day    Prior Day                                   
 Henry Hub                                                   1.78         1.87                                       
 Transco Z6 New York                                        1.20         1.25                                       
 PG&E Citygate                                             1.56         1.98                                       
 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South)                         1.15         1.11                                       
 Chicago Citygate                                           1.22         1.39                                       
 Algonquin Citygate                                         1.24         1.32                                       
 SoCal Citygate                                           0.93         1.35                                       
 Waha Hub                                                 0.08         0.54                                       
 AECO                                                     0.72         0.84                                       
                                                                                                                                  
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                                                             
 Hub                                                              Current Day    Prior Day                                        
 New England                                             22.75        25.00                                       
 PJM West                                                22.75        25.75                                       
 Ercot North                                             27.75        36.00                                       
 Mid C                                                   23.50        25.75                                       
 Palo Verde                                              -2.50        14.75                                       
 SP-15                                                   -6.50        12.75                                       
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)