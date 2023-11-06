New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV:NFG | NYSE-A: NFGC) (“New Found” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced “bought deal” public offering of 7,725,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the “Flow-Through Shares”) that will qualify as “flow-through shares” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) at a price of $7.25 per Flow-Through Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $56,006,250 (the “Offering”).

The Offering included significant participation by existing shareholders, representing approximately 50% of the issued shares from the Offering.

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated November 1, 2023, entered into among the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp. and including Paradigm Capital Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Roth Canada, Inc.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Company’s Queensway Project located in Newfoundland, Canada on or before December 31, 2024. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2023.

Following completion of the Offering, the Company will have approximately $71.4M in cash and marketable securities.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program.

