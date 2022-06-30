New Found Files 2021 Year-End Disclosure Documents

New Found Gold Corp. (“New Found” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) announces that its Amended Annual Information Form has been filed with Canadian securities regulators and with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form 40-F. New Found previously filed its Original Annual Information Form, Consolidated Annual Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC. Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov (for the Form 40-F) or www.newfoundgold.ca.

Shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the Consolidated Annual Financial Statements without charge upon request through the Company’s investor inquiry form at www.newfoundgold.ca.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 400,000m drill program at Queensway, now approximately 48% complete. The Company is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $87 million as of June 2022.

