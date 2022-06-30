Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  New Found Gold Corp.
  News
  Summary
    NFG   CA64440N1033

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP.

(NFG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
5.770 CAD   -4.47%
05:53pNew Found Files 2021 Year-End Disclosure Documents
BU
04:53pNEW FOUND GOLD : Amendment to Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (Form 40-F/A)
PU
06/29Golden Pursuit Completes Rock Sampling and Geophysical Surveys at South Gordon Lake Gold Project, NWT
AQ
Summary 
Summary

New Found Files 2021 Year-End Disclosure Documents

06/30/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
New Found Gold Corp. (“New Found” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) announces that its Amended Annual Information Form has been filed with Canadian securities regulators and with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form 40-F. New Found previously filed its Original Annual Information Form, Consolidated Annual Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC. Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov (for the Form 40-F) or www.newfoundgold.ca.

Shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the Consolidated Annual Financial Statements without charge upon request through the Company’s investor inquiry form at www.newfoundgold.ca.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 400,000m drill program at Queensway, now approximately 48% complete. The Company is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $87 million as of June 2022.

Please see the Company’s website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Contact

To contact the Company, please visit the Company’s website, www.newfoundgold.ca and make your request through our investor inquiry form. Our management has a pledge to be in touch with any investor inquiries within 24 hours.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -50,6 M -39,3 M -39,3 M
Net cash 2021 132 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 998 M 775 M 775 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart NEW FOUND GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
New Found Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,04 CAD
Average target price 11,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
Managers and Directors
Collin Kettell Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Laviolette President & Director
Michael Kanevsky Chief Financial Officer
Greg Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Vijay Mehta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW FOUND GOLD CORP.-32.74%774
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION1.13%26 272
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-11.79%8 412
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-10.21%5 353
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-2.13%5 225
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-40.89%3 024